Dr. David Cartland’s book ‘DO NO HARM: The diaries of a ‘vaccinated’ anti-vaxxer’ is available to purchase

Please share our story!

The book ‘DO NO HARM: The diaries of a ‘vaccinated’ anti-vaxxer‘ tells my unheard version of events that the profession and GMC/MPTS felt inadmissible, former UK GP, Dr. David Cartland, says.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 4 =



Dr. David Cartland, a former General Practitioner (“GP”) from Cornwall, England, was erased from the UK’s medical register by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (“MPTS”) on 26 June 2025.

His General Medical Council (“GMC”) listing “Not Registered – Erased after Fitness to Practise panel hearing” followed a 17-day fitness to practise hearing. The tribunal found him guilty of serious professional misconduct, including harassment of three doctors and a practice manager on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Gettr, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp between 2022 and 2025. Additionally, the tribunal concluded that Dr. Cartland acted dishonestly by offering to provide covid-19 exemption certificates to individuals without a medical reason.

Dr. Cartland did not attend the tribunal hearing, and the decision was made based on the evidence presented. As a result, his registration with the GMC was immediately suspended and erased, meaning he is no longer legally permitted to practice medicine in the UK.

Read more: David Cartland, Medical Doctor, Ethical Approach and “David Cartland” on The Exposé HERE

Following his removal from the register, Dr. Cartland has continued to operate an online health and wellbeing advisory service, which provides ethical, informed and competent medical advice without the long wait times associated with the NHS. He also hosts a podcast, ‘Breaking the Silence – The Conversations’, which you can find on his Substack page HERE.

Earlier this month, Dr. Cartland released a book titled ‘DO NO HARM: The diaries of a ‘vaccinated’ anti-vaxxer’ to tell his side of the story. It is “written as part therapy and part to tell my unheard version of events that the profession and GMC/MPTS felt inadmissible,” he says. This would make a great stocking filler for Christmas.

The following is the synopsis for his book.

Do No Harm – Diaries of a ‘vaccinated’ anti-vaxxer

These diaries reflect Dr. David Cartland’s experience during the covid-19 pandemic, which he refers to as a “scamdemic.”

He argues that governments, media and pharmaceutical companies orchestrated a fear-driven response that destroyed trust in medicine, inflicted psychological and economic harm, and promoted what some term experimental vaccines that he views as unsafe. He is a courageous whistle-blower who risked his career by questioning the official narrative, all the while remaining committed to the Hippocratic oath, patient safety, and the guiding principle of “Do No Harm.”

Alongside his experience of institutional corruption and censorship, he recounts his personal journey into medicine: his working-class upbringing, determination to study biomedical science and medicine, and eventual qualification as a GP. He highlights the contrast between the ideals that motivated him to become a doctor and the professional culture of conformity, silencing, and complicity that enabled a global medical catastrophe.

This book seeks to document Dr Cartland’s frontline perspective and how his search for truth led to him being struck off the UK medical register.

Featured image: Dr. David Cartland before he was struck off the UK medical register (right). Source: Cornwall Live

Please share our story!