Over 100 Afghans who entered the UK under the Government’s relocation scheme have been flagged as “Cases of Interest”

A response to a Freedom of Information Act request reveals that under the ARAP scheme, over 100 Afghans entered the UK who were flagged as “Cases of Interest,” including 28 violent criminals and one person referred to the terrorism prevention programme PREVENT.

The Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (“ARAP”) scheme was set up by the UK government to relocate thousands of Afghans to the UK. It was one of three schemes being used by the Government to resettle Afghans in the UK. The third scheme – the Afghanistan Response Route (“ARR”) – was a secretive scheme established in December 2023 following the discovery of a data breach in 2022 of ARAP applicant names.

In December 2024, the existing Afghan resettlement schemes were combined into a “single, efficient pipeline” called the Afghan Resettlement Programme (“ARP”). On 1 July 2025, the UK government formally closed all major resettlement pathways for Afghan nationals – including the ARAP, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (“ACRS”) and the ARR – to new applications. But those who had already applied would be processed and, as with those already in the UK, would continue to receive government (i.e. taxpayer) support under the schemes.

In the following, Guido Fawkes reveals that some of the Afghans who entered under the ARAP scheme, which was in operation since 1 April 2021, are “Cases of Interest,” which is defined by the ARP Guidance as:

Guidance Afghan Resettlement Programme financial year 2025 to 2026 accessible UK Government 15 August 2025

By Guido Fawkes, 18 November 2025

The primary Afghan relocation scheme was responsible for importing at least 28 violent criminals and one person referred to the terrorism prevention programme, unpublished government documents have revealed. And that’s not all.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that more than one hundred Afghans relocated to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (“ARAP”) were flagged as “Cases of Interest” (“COI”) in which a refugee has been flagged as a “very serious case.” This includes being involved in terror offences and referrals to the PREVENT programme.

The ARAP scheme was opened in 2021 and closed to new applications on 1 July 2025. Guido can reveal that 112 Case of Interest notifications were received by the Home Office regarding ARAP refugees. The breakdown:

28 – criminality: An ARAP migrant has “been arrested for an offence involving violence; weapons; terrorism/extremism; sexual offences.”

7 – perceived failing / potential media coverage: The Home Office has done something wrong about which it is worried the media will write.

40 – safeguarding: There is a safeguarding issue involved with an ARAP migrant.

1 – PREVENT referral: self-explanatory.

30 – hate crime: They have “been subjected to a hate crime.“

5 – other.

Incredibly, the Home Office said: “Caveat: There could be additional ARAP cases with COIs, but they have not always been recorded with an ARAP reference number on our systems for various reasons. The figures provided above are therefore only for those cases clearly marked as ARAP.” The government does not know how many serious cases there are.

These cases are referred by local authorities. The scheme closed in the Summer after it was revealed the government had been running a secret extra route for Afghans into the UK following a data breach. Rank state failure has been involved with every stage of this process.

Guido has obtained a copy of the internal guidance from the Home Office on the procedure for Cases of Interest. Members can read HERE, the rest can sign up HERE.

Further reading added by The Exposé:

Featured image: Taken from ‘Afghans relocated to UK ‘staged torture videos’ and ‘holiday in Afghanistan’, ex-interpreter says’, Sky News, 19 September 2025

