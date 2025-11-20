Doctors who gave the covid vaccine after December 2020 should and will face prison and bankruptcy

Please share our story!

Two-thirds of healthcare workers in England are refusing flu vaccines. Yet many doctors are still administering covid injections, despite evidence of their potential harm.

Dr. Vernon Coleman has been warning for years that doctors who gave the covid vaccine could face prison and bankruptcy due to the serious adverse events caused by them, including myocarditis and heart attacks. He believes doctors will, in due course, be held accountable.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

It’s a well-known medical fact of life that it can take a decade for crucial evidence to filter into mainstream medicine. So, for example, there are still surgeons who remove entire breasts when a lumpectomy would be a better and safer treatment for some types of breast cancer. And there are still doctors around who prescribe three-day courses of antibiotics when the evidence shows that, in many circumstances, such short courses may lead to antibiotic-resistant infections developing and the patient’s original infection coming back with a vengeance.



And, of course, there are still doctors, nurses and journalists around who still promote and give the useless and potentially lethal covid-19 vaccine. Millions of people receive regular invitations to trot along to their doctor to be given a useless and potentially lethal covid-19 vaccination.



If you deliberately shoot someone, then you’re guilty of attempted murder. If you deliberately stick a knife in someone’s chest, you’re likely to be arrested. So if you deliberately inject someone with a toxic substance, which you should know may kill them, then that must be attempted murder.



Nearly five years ago, I stated that doctors who gave the covid-19 vaccine would go to prison for attempted murder. And so they will.



Back in December 2020, I warned that the mRNA covid injections could cause a huge number of serious adverse events – including myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes. The warning, the first in the world I believe, was largely ignored. Doctors sneered and ignored it, and fact checkers denied it – even though my warning was based on firm evidence.



And then, at the end of 2021, I revealed evidence proving the link between the covid injections and myocarditis. I was banned by YouTube, of course, but the video had over a million views on Brand New Tube alone. Once again, however, the corporate media ignored the evidence.



By 2022, healthy young adults, including fit sports professionals, were collapsing and in some cases dying with heart trouble. There were so many heart problems among school children that there was a call to put defibrillators in all schools.



It was obvious that the heart troubles were caused by the covid-19 vaccine. But the corporate media refused to warn that the covid jabs were causing myocarditis and heart attacks. Instead, they found other, sometimes bizarre, explanations for this new epidemic of heart disease. The Evening Standard in London said that up to 300,000 people were facing heart-related illnesses due to something called “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder.” Wales Online reported that a TV doctor called Amir Khan, had said that the huge increase in energy prices was responsible for the increase in heart attacks and strokes. The Daily Record said that paracetamol, the painkiller, increases heart attack risks and the risk of strokes. The Daily Express had a headline which read: ‘Heart attacks: Does skipping breakfast increase your risk?’ The Daily Mirror in Sri Lanka said the Delta variant of covid could cause heart trouble in patients with no previous history of problems. And the Daily Mirror in the UK said there was now a new miracle injection which would prevent heart attacks.



“Make ‘em ill with one jab and mend ‘em with another” is pretty standard drug company policy.



A television station in Los Angeles reported that doctors had warned that Super Bowl games might trigger heart attacks. The Mayo Clinic in the US stuck to the old excuse and said that stress and chaos can cause heart disease. (I first pointed that out that link in 1978 in a book called ‘Stress Control’.) The Sun reported that the weather can cause heart attacks. It was even argued that all the heart attacks were caused by people eating too much good food. And other journalists claimed that vitamin D shortages were causing the trouble. Scientific American magazine said that covid-19 (the flu) could lead to heart damage among people with no symptoms at all. And National Geographic agreed that the flu called covid could cause heart palpitations, chest pain and blood clots. Bayer, a drug company, argued that long covid increases heart trouble. (This was an interesting suggestion because a French study of 26,000 people suggested that the symptoms of long covid were largely psychological. Even the wretched fact checkers agree with that. But the truth, as I’ve been saying since “long covid” first appeared, is that the symptoms of “long covid” are, by coincidence, exactly the same as the symptoms of vaccine injury.)



The amazing thing was that despite all these sometimes bizarre theories, I did not find one major newspaper, TV station or radio station anywhere in the world prepared to admit that all these heart troubles, strokes and other illnesses might, just might, be caused by the covid-19 vaccine – which had actually been proven to cause heart problems.



Around the world, there are still hundreds of thousands of doctors in practice who say they don’t know why there is an epidemic of heart disease. They don’t understand why there is so much “turbo” cancer around either. They have been indoctrinated to believe that the vaccines they give so freely (and from which they make so much money) are risk-free. And they believe the lies they’re told by drug companies, politicians and the medical establishment.



Remember: in December 2020, I made a video providing evidence that the covid-19 vaccine caused myocarditis. The video was, of course, banned, deleted and suppressed.



In November 2021, it became clear to anyone with anything remotely resembling human intelligence that the covid-19 vaccine had to be abandoned.



The journal Circulation is a well-respected publication. In one survey, it was rated the world’s no 1 journal in the cardiac and cardiovascular system category. The journal published a paper which should have killed the vaccine stone dead. Here’s the final sentence of the abstract, which appears at the beginning of the article.



“We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination.”[1]

That was the death bell for the covid-19 mRNA injections. Or it should have been.



The endothelium is a layer of cells lining blood vessels and lymphatic vessels. T cells are a type of white cell.



The mRNA injection is, remember, known not to stop people catching covid. And it is known not to stop people from spreading it. I don’t believe anyone disputes these facts. And yet vast numbers of deaths and serious injuries have occurred among people who have been vaccinated with this expensive junk.



In the study quoted in Circulation, a total of 566 patients aged 28 to 97 were tested. They were equally divided among men and women.



“At the time of this report,” says the author, “these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vaccine.”

[1] Note from The Exposé: The sentence has since been “revised” (see HERE ). Read about the original version of the paper HERE .

Back in 2020, I warned that doctors who prescribed the then-new and experimental covid-19 vaccine would likely be sued (and also imprisoned) if it turned out, as I expected, that the vaccine caused harm to those who were injected. I warned that doctors’ insurers would not be able to cope and that thousands of doctors would go bankrupt. My warning was accurate.



According to a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (“ECJ”) all health care professionals who urged individuals to be vaccinated, or who carried out vaccinations, are both civilly and criminally liable.



It was ruled that doctors could have chosen whether or not to administer the vaccines and could have advised against them, so they can be considered liable for their actions.



(This ruling could result in those doctors who were subject to disciplinary proceedings because they opposed vaccinations, or because they criticised the vaccines, being exonerated. Hopefully, doctors such as Dr. Mohammad Adil will have good reason to sue disciplinary bodies who took away their licences.)



The ECJ ruled that since doctors were not obliged to prescribe or administer the vaccines, they must take responsibility for their actions.



The Court confirmed that doctors have the right to choose the safest and most appropriate treatment for their patients, and doctors have a responsibility to assess in individual cases whether or not to administer the covid-19 vaccine. It seems that any national rules which conflicted with this principle were illegitimate.



It is difficult to estimate what damages might have to be paid out if patients claim that their health was severely and permanently damaged by the vaccines. It seems likely, however, that the sum per patient could run into millions of pounds/dollars/euros. I doubt if doctors’ insurance companies would have enough money to satisfy millions of claims (with each patient demanding millions of pounds), and so the vast majority of doctors in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, the EU, etc., etc., would go bankrupt. In the UK, doctors who go bankrupt because of professional misconduct may lose their licences to practice and this is probably true in other countries. The end result could well be that human doctors would have to be replaced by robots and computers. (It is important to remember that the conspirators’ style is to create a problem and then offer a solution. In this instance, the problem will be an absence of doctors and the solution will be their replacement with cheaper, more efficient robots and Apps on smartphones and computers.)



It seems possible that bodies which suppressed the truth about covid might also be sued. The BBC boasted that it did not interview anyone who criticised vaccines and vaccination. And back in 2020, YouTube removed all my videos and closed my channel because I told the truth about the vaccine. Social media outlets banned me for the same reason. And so, the BBC, YouTube, etc., etc., might all be sued for hiding the truth and suppressing vital information. Similarly, medical licensing bodies (such as the General Medical Council in the UK) might be sued and go bankrupt.



Like many others, I regularly receive invitations to visit my doctor to have a covid 19 vaccine. I cannot believe that doctors are so stupid that they are still pushing a vaccine which has been proven to be useless and dangerous.



The covid-19 vaccine was an experiment.



We know that the experiment was a failure.



And one other thing: experimenting on people without their full consent and understanding is a crime. Doctors are obliged to disclose all the risks and potential side effects.



How many doctors explained the facts to their patients? Very few, I suspect.



The hundreds of thousands of doctors who still give the covid-19 vaccine are not protecting their patients. If they think they are, then they are criminally ignorant for in truth they are taking part in a cull.



P.S. Curiously, the majority of GPs in Britain didn’t have the covid-19 vaccine. And this week it was quietly revealed that two-thirds of health care staff refused to have the annual flu vaccine. The word is spreading, and now there are clearly more anti-vaxxers than pro-vaxxers working in health care in the UK. Something to celebrate. It’s just surprising that there are so many pro-vaxxers left since they are clearly ignorant members of a diminishing cult. It’s now fair to put pro-vaxxers in the same category as flat earthers.

[Note from The Exposé: A campaign launched by NHS England in September to get staff vaccinated for flu is revealing, see image below.]

For urgent action campaign to vaccinate all frontline healthcare staff NHS England 4 September 2025

These books are available via the bookshop on my website [and you can find many of Dr. Coleman’s videos on Onevsp.]

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman's website or videos.

