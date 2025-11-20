Wayback Machine is down globally

The Wayback Machine and the Internet Archive are currently experiencing a widespread outage, displaying a “temporarily offline” message for many users attempting to access web.archive.org or archive.org.
According to Downdetector, reports of outages began pouring in at around 3:00 am UTC. Although the Internet Archive (archive.org) seems to be accessible again, the Wayback Machine (web.archive.org) is down globally, with users encountering a stark warning that directs them to check official social media accounts like Twitter/X, Bluesky or Mastodon for updates. However, no updates have been posted as of yet.
This outage follows a recent major internet disruption on November 18, 2025, involving Cloudflare, and comes just days after the Internet Archive celebrated its one trillionth archived web page.
Read more: Internet Archive down? Wayback Machine hits users with ‘temporarily offline’ error, Tech-Ish, 20 November 2025
The cause of the current downtime is not yet confirmed. The platform was hit with a DDoS attack in October 2024 that compromised 31 million user records.
Related: Hacking of Internet Archive led to a “black hole” of archiving webpages before they were changed or removed; could this have been the aim?
Categories: Breaking News, World News
These hackers thinjk they are untouchable but we will take them to court and find them guilty and execute them for being enemies of GOD and Humanity. They have made the choice to be evil and now each step is easier and easier to be evil and soon they will have given up humanity for Satanism. WElcome to HELL