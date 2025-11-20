Wayback Machine is down globally

Please share our story!

The Wayback Machine and the Internet Archive are currently experiencing a widespread outage, displaying a “temporarily offline” message for many users attempting to access web.archive.org or archive.org.

According to Downdetector, reports of outages began pouring in at around 3:00 am UTC. Although the Internet Archive (archive.org) seems to be accessible again, the Wayback Machine (web.archive.org) is down globally, with users encountering a stark warning that directs them to check official social media accounts like Twitter/X, Bluesky or Mastodon for updates. However, no updates have been posted as of yet.

Screenshot of webpage when attempting to access the Wayback Machine retrieved at 100 pm UK time on 20 November 2025

This outage follows a recent major internet disruption on November 18, 2025, involving Cloudflare, and comes just days after the Internet Archive celebrated its one trillionth archived web page.

The cause of the current downtime is not yet confirmed. The platform was hit with a DDoS attack in October 2024 that compromised 31 million user records.

