They have been pushing for carbon labelling on food for years – why?

For years, corporations and “scientists” have been pushing to place carbon labelling on food products. The unelected European Commission is going one step further and moving towards mandating it.

What’s the agenda hiding behind this seemingly innocuous scheme?

Carbon food labels are rapidly moving from experimental initiatives to a mainstream trend, with significant developments indicating they are poised to become widespread. The global market for carbon-labelled packaged meals is projected to reach USD 1,252 million by 2035, reflecting a growing consumer demand for climate-conscious food choices.

In a move that could reshape the food industry’s supply chains, Unilever announced in June a comprehensive plan to introduce carbon footprint labels on all 70,000 of its products, a major step toward transparency and sustainability, though a specific timeline for full rollout has not been clarified.

While the UK government currently has no plans for mandatory eco-labelling, industry-led schemes are gaining momentum, with companies like Oatly, Quorn and Just Eat already implementing carbon labels on products and menus.

Voluntary initiatives are expanding across various sectors, including universities (e.g., Bournemouth University Food) and event venues (e.g., ExCeL London), where carbon footprint information is being integrated into menus and food service.

And carbon labelling fever is hitting Europe as well. As part of its Single Market for Green Products Initiative, which was launched in 2013, the European Commission is advancing a mandatory Product Environmental Footprint (“PEF”) labelling scheme to standardise carbon and environmental data across food and other goods, creating a unified system across the European Union.

PEF is supported by Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (“PEFCRs”), which standardise calculations for specific product groups such as beer, clothing, IT equipment, leather and pet food.

The pilot phase of the PEF ran from 2013 to 2018. From 2019, the project has been in the “transition phase” focusing on monitoring the implementation of existing PEFCRs, developing new ones and advancing methodological developments. The “transition phase” is expected to be concluded this year. “After the transition phase, the [Environmental Footprint] methods are expected to enter a phase of more stability and gradually wider application,” the European Commission says.

Product Environmental Footprint method European Commission

As Ecochain pointed out, “Of course, it doesn’t end here. Next to the PEF, there is also the OEF [Organisational Environmental Footprint],” to reduce the organisational environmental impacts associated with organisational activities.

In other words, what people pass off as just some harmless labels on food, which can be ignored if we choose, are part of what will become a much larger system controlling everything we buy and consume. At some point, the voluntary nature of this labelling will become mandatory, and residents in EU countries will have to stay within the “footprint” limits as determined by the unelected, unaccountable European Commission employees.

In the video below, Neil McCoy-Ward discusses how carbon labelling is being used to nudge the public away from meat and other natural animal products and towards choosing plant-based foods. As we know, “nudge” is an intentional psychological process intended to manipulate the public’s thoughts and behaviour.

As McCoy-Ward points out, “eco-labelling” or carbon labelling of food products began in the UK in 2007. The first product to feature carbon labelling was Walkers crisps, which partnered with the Carbon Trust to calculate and display the carbon dioxide emissions associated with its production and distribution. The Carbon Trust is a consultancy company which “partner[s] with leading businesses, governments and financial institutions to accelerate their route to Net Zero.”

Fortunately, as McCoy-Ward demonstrates, most people, whether they are in Australia, the Netherlands or the US, seem to be ignoring the nefarious carbon labelling on food products.

You can watch McCoy-Ward’s podcast below and find a list of resources he refers to at the end of this article.

Neil McCoy-Ward: And So It Begins … (‘Carbon’ Food Quotas Are Here), 25 November 2025 (26 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

McCoy-Ward also briefly discussed cultivated meat or lab-grown meat, commonly referred to as fake food, highlighting an article about cultivated chicken meat. “Why do we need to replace chickens with fake chicken meat? … I don’t get it. Like, what are they trying to achieve here? This doesn’t sound healthy,” McCoy-Ward said.

The article he was referring to mentioned that lab-grown chicken meat could be grown in a few days as opposed to the weeks needed for a chicken to naturally grow and mature. Effectively, the article is arguing that lab-grown, fake food is functional. Reducing “food” so it’s functional rather than nutritional is part of a decades-old agenda.

A couple of years ago, we published an article about an interview with Celeste Solum in which, among other things, she discussed DARPA’s Cornucopia programme that went operational on 3 February 2023.

Cornucopia is a four-year initiative focused on developing deployable systems to produce complete, appetising microbial-based food from air, water and electricity. The programme aims to develop not just alternatives to meat and dairy but a complete diet.

“Harnessing energy and resources in place will maximise lethality, warfighter performance and dominance. This point-of-need food supply may sustain units deployed in contested logistic environments and reduce Class 1 logistics burdens,” DARPA said.

We should assume that, sooner or later, this military “point-of-need food supply” will be rolled out to the population at large. After all, the covid vaccine programme began as a military medical countermeasure.

Solum believes that the aim is indeed to feed DARPA’s functional “foods” to populations. She explained that Cornucopia’s concept is to break down food to its molecular level and substitute nutrition for function. This, they say, is a green-friendly subsistence diet. But the result will be low-nutritional food and we will have to pay high prices for any supplementary vitamins, minerals, fibre or other sources of the health benefits that are found in real food. If you’re on minimum wage or a universal basic income, you won’t be able to afford the supplements, and it will not be possible to be healthy. “You will starve [from malnourishment] … it’s basically like you are in a concentration camp,” unless you can grow your own food, Solum said.

Along similar lines, we published an article last year about Bill Gates funding a startup company to make synthetic “vegan” fat. The US startup Savor had created a “butter” product made from carbon. “The fats we make at Savor can be produced from fossil fuels like natural gas or from captured CO 2 and green hydrogen,” according to Kathleen Alexander from Savor. The company calls their products “zero carbon fats” and “carbon neutral fats.” They don’t get the irony.

Fake food also ties in with the wilful destruction of farming that governments have been implementing.

In 2015, the Globalists held a real-world food-crisis scenario called the ‘Food Chain Reaction Game: A Global Food Security Game’.

“The goal of the Food Chain Reaction Game simulation and the global elites who share this vision is simple but devastating: the controlled demolition of the current food supply and supply chain network – not to end factory farming and replace it with regenerative, earth healing agriculture – but to replace it with a global, centralised, fully surveilled and tightly controlled food system based on lab-created and industrially processed so-called foods, with little dietary choice and abysmal health outcomes for all but the elites, using climate change as the excuse for it all,” we noted in an article about the 2015 simulation.

As Sandi Adams said, the destruction of privately run farms is a global agenda that is coming from a United Nations directive. “It’s been going on for such a long time and, really, they want to corporatise farming and make it state-owned.” The aim is to set up huge corporate farms that are focused on robotics, and phasing out meat and replacing it with insect biomass.

The following are resources referred to in McCoy-Ward’s video:

Featured image: Newly-developed label (right) maps the carbon footprint to the source of the food, whether plant or animal, along with information about the greenhouse gas emissions. Source: Geographical

