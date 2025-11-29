AI isn’t just taking over jobs; it’s now taking over creation itself

Please share our story!

Sam Altman is funding a project to use gene editing to develop human babies that do not have a hereditary disease. They claim this is to cure incurable heritable genetic diseases – but that’s not what the end goal is.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, are backing a biotechnology startup named Preventive, which aims to use gene editing to eliminate hereditary diseases in embryos. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, is also a major investor in Preventive.

The company has raised $30 million and is headquartered in San Francisco. Editing human embryos is illegal in the US, so the company plans to conduct research in jurisdictions like the United Arab Emirates, where embryo editing is legally permitted.

The company is exploring the possibility of creating a child from an embryo that has been genetically edited to prevent a hereditary disease. In recent months, executives at the company privately said a couple with a genetic disease had been identified who were interested in participating.

As Nicholas Hulscher pointed out on Stinchfield Tonight, they claim this is to cure incurable heritable genetic diseases – but that’s not what the end goal is.

Gene-Editing Human Embryos: A Doomed Technological Catastrophe, 19 November 2025 (4 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Substack HERE, which also provides show notes to accompany the clip.

The day before Hulscher’s appearance on Stinchfield Tonight, Grant Stinchfield interviewed paediatrician Dr. Alejandro Diaz about Preventive’s aims and its repercussions.

“Worldwide, there are approximately 300 million people living right now with different genetic diseases, and some of them they’re devastating diseases – yes, you can work a little on those kinds of problems. But when you are manipulating how somebody will look or think, that’s a different conversation,” Dr. Diaz said.

Some may think Dr. Diaz is exaggerating when he says they aim to manipulate how people think through genetic engineering. For those who find it difficult to believe, we remind you of an article we published in July 2021 titled ‘Biological weapons, Chemical weapons, Brain machine interfaces … and that’s just the Covid-19 injections’. In that article, we mentioned a 2005 video clip of a Pentagon briefing about FunVax, a project to develop a “virus” or “vaccine for religious fundamentalism.”

To those who are developing viruses and vaccines, the two serve the same purposes. Both viruses and vaccines cause disease. Both viruses and vaccines can be used for genetic engineering. Viruses can alter host genes through various mechanisms. One primary method is the integration of viral genetic material into the host genome, a process particularly common with retroviruses, which use reverse transcriptase to convert their RNA into DNA and integrase enzymes to embed this DNA into the host’s chromosomes. Vaccines contain viruses or, more recently, as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda, synthetic viruses, such as lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA or other genetic material. A study in 2023 demonstrated that the genetic material contained in mRNA injections, such as covid “vaccines,” may integrate into 20% of the recipient’s cells. Whether it is called a virus or a vaccine, the results are the same.

Covid ushered in an era where viruses and vaccines are developed or modified using computer models, a process which is referred to as in silico. Artificial intelligence (“AI”) played a significant role in the development and deployment of several types and brands of covid “vaccines.”

Read more: Using AI from lab to jab: how did artificial intelligence help us develop and deliver covid-19 vaccines? GAVI, 27 February 2025

Stinchfield played a clip where Matt Krisiloff, CEO of startup biotechnology company Conception, talks about his in vitro gametogenesis (“IVG”) ambitions. IVG is an emerging fertility technology that aims to develop viable sperm and eggs in a laboratory from a person’s somatic cells, such as skin or blood cells. As IMA ART Fertility explains, IVG “could redefine family building.” “Family building,” as if having children is like playing with a LEGO set.

As Stinchfield points out, the same “elites” who brought us censorship algorithms, digital tracking and AI dominance now want to engineer future generations – deciding what a “better human” looks like. AI isn’t just taking over jobs. It’s now taking over creation itself.

You can watch Steinfield’s interview with Dr. Diaz in the video below.

Grant Stinchfield: AI Sam Altman’s Baby Lab: Silicon Valley Tries to Play God! 18 November 2025 (32 mins)

