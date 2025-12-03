Who are the American children reported as dying after receiving a covid vaccine?

Please share our story!

In a memo dated Friday, 28 November 2025, Dr. Vinay Prasad, Director of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, informed agency staff of a detailed analysis of 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”) between 2021 and 2024.

Dr. Prasad’s memo said that at least 10 of these children died “after and because of” receiving the covid vaccine. Their deaths were related to inflammation of the heart, known medically as myocarditis, he said.

Dr. Prasad described this as a “profound revelation,” stating it marks the first time the FDA will acknowledge that covid vaccines have killed American children, particularly healthy young people who faced minimal risk from the virus itself.

The memo didn’t include the identities of the children. In the following, Margaret Menge looks at some of the deaths of children that have been reported in VAERS.

By Margaret Menge

The head of the vaccine division at the FDA wrote in a stunning memo to staff last Friday that at least 10 American children have been killed by the Covid vaccines. But who are they?

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the author of the memo, did not give the ages of the children or their gender or disclose which vaccine they’d gotten or what they’d died of. But he did say that they were among the cases reported to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

What deaths of children show up in VAERS?

One of the first ones listed is a baby boy, just five months old, who became sick after breastfeeding in the arms of his mother, who got the Pfizer vaccine on 17 March 2021. He was hospitalised but could not be helped and died just three days later on 20 March 2021. Here’s the narrative from the VAERS report:

“Patient received second dose of Pfizer vaccine on 17 March 2021 while at work. 18 March 2021, her 5-month-old breastfed infant developed a rash and within 24 hours, was inconsolable, refusing to eat and developed a fever. Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes. Infant was hospitalised but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother’s vaccination the previous day.”

The following are listed on the VAERS report as the baby’s symptoms: death, diet refusal, emotional distress, exposure via breast milk, failure to thrive, hepatic enzyme increased, pyrexia, rash, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

The next four listed are all teenagers, and all females. Three died of cardiac arrest after getting a covid vaccine.

The first is a 16-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who got the Pfizer vaccine on 13 March 2021. Four weeks after the second dose, she went to the hospital complaining of chest pains and was found to have pericardial effusion – a buildup of fluid in the sac surrounding the heart, called the pericardium. In the description, it says she initially improved but then her heart began to fail, leading to a long hospitalisation. She was diagnosed with “hemophagocytic lymphohistocytosis (HLH)” and died on 15 June 2021.

The second is a 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin who got the Pfizer vaccine on 19 March 2021. She went into cardiac arrest on 28 March 2021 and died two days later, on 30 March. Under the medications she was on at the time of her death, the form shows drospirenone-ethinyl oestradiol, a birth control pill. The narrative from the VAERS report on her death is as follows:

“Patient was a 16yr female who received Pfizer vaccine 3/19/21 at vaccine clinic and presented with ongoing CPR to the ED 3/28/21 after cardiac arrest at home. Patient placed on ECMO and imaging revealed bilateral large pulmonary embolism as likely aetiology of arrest. Risk factors included oral contraceptive use. Labs have since confirmed absence of Factor V Leiden or prothrombin gene mutation. Patient declared dead by neurologic criteria 3/30/21.”

The third is a 15-year-old girl in New Hampshire with Down Syndrome and asthma who got the Moderna vaccine and went into cardiac arrest about 3-4 days later, on 5 April 2021 and died the next day, on 6 April 2021.

The fourth is a 17-year-old girl in Wisconsin who got the Pfizer vaccine on 2 April 2021 and began having chest pain and difficulty breathing about a week later, on 10 April 2021. She went to the emergency room, where she went into cardiac arrest and died. Spina bifida was listed under her medical history.

Four teenage girls. Three appeared to have serious health issues and one was on birth control, which was considered a risk factor for heart problems. But still. What did the FDA or CDC do to find out if any of these issues, combined with covid vaccination, put teenage girls at higher risk of death? Anything?

Six teenage boys were reported as having died after getting the Pfizer vaccine in April of 2021.

On 3 April, a 16-year-old boy in California got the Pfizer vaccine and on 30 April he suddenly died. It was his mother who made the report to VAERS and this is what she wrote in the description: “My son died while taking his math class on Zoom. We are waiting for the autopsy because the doctors did not find anything. He was a healthy boy, he had a good academic index, he wanted to be a civil engineer. He was the best thing in my life.”

She added that he had no previous symptoms, saying: “I was with him one hour before and my assistant saw him 20 minutes prior and he did not show any irregularities.”

On 13 April, a 17-year-old boy in Michigan got the Pfizer vaccine and committed suicide with a firearm eight days later, on 21 April. The report notes that he had a history of mental illness.

On 17 April, a 17-year-old boy in Texas got the Pfizer vaccine. He had a rare form of testicular cancer, the report states. He tested positive for covid-19 on 20 July and died the next month, on 29 August.

On 18 April, a 15-year-old boy in Colorado got the Pfizer vaccine and the next day was suffering cardiac failure, and the day after that, on 20 April, he died. Under the adverse event description, it says simply: “heart failure.” Under medical history, it says, “No, nothing.” There was nothing wrong with him. He got the Pfizer vaccine and his heart stopped beating. That’s all.

On 19 April, a 17-year-old boy in Ohio got the Pfizer vaccine and killed himself four days later on 23 April 2021. There is no history of mental illness noted on the report.

Also on 19 April, a 16-year-old boy in Georgia got the Pfizer vaccine and five days later, on 24 April, he died. The description states: “His father claimed he took the Pfizer vaccine five days before (24Apr2021) he died and that he died of an enlarged heart (500+grammes) from Apr2021. It’s not reported if autopsy performed. Follow-up attempts are completed. No further information is expected. Reported Cause(s) of Death: died of an enlarged heart.”

In May of 2021, three more teenagers died after the Pfizer vaccine.

On 12 May, a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota got the Pfizer vaccine. The report notes that this was her second dose and that she’d gotten the first dose on 21 April. The same day that she got the second dose, she went into cardiac arrest at home and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On May 15, a 15-year-old boy in California got the Pfizer vaccine and on June 7, he died. The description just says: “unexplained death within 48 hours.” Who was he? What happened to him? We don’t know.

On 23 May 23, a 17-year-old girl in Massachusetts got the Pfizer vaccine and on 7 June was discovered on the bathroom floor. In the ER, it was found that she had a “massive acute intracranial haemorrhage” and a CT scan showed a large intraventricular haemorrhage. An external ventricular drain was placed, but the girl still suffered “massive brain swelling and infarctions” and “decompressive craniectomy.” The doctors were unable to control the intracranial pressure and the girl’s parents agreed to put her on a status of DNR, for “do not resuscitate.” The last line just says she was not expected to survive. No date of death is given.

In June of 2021, VAERS showed reports of 10 people under the age of 18 dying after covid vaccination.

On 2 June 2, a 13-year-old boy in Minnesota got the Pfizer vaccine and on 19 June went into cardiac arrest. The report refers to him as a “previously healthy male” and says he was given CPR for 15 minutes in the field before being brought to the ER. He was found to have a “large cerebellar haemorrhage secondary to brain lesion (AVM vs tumour).” He died in the hospital on 20 June 2021. The cause of death listed on the VAERS report is “brainstem herniation from intracranial haemorrhage.” It says that on admission to the hospital, he weighed 102 pounds and tested positive for covid.

On 3 June 3, a 16-year-old boy in Georgia got the Pfizer vaccine and for two days, was feeling poorly. He died on 7 June 2021. The description reads: “Prodrome of headache and gastric upset over 2 days following second dose. Then felt fine. Found the following day dead in bed. Autopsy pending.”

On 6 June, a 13-year-old boy in an unknown state got a second dose of the Moderna vaccine and died suddenly from a heart attack the following January, on 4 January 2022. No other information was provided.

On 13 June 13, a 13-year-old boy in an unknown state got the Pfizer vaccine and the next day started experiencing symptoms. The description reads: “Flu-like symptoms for 2 days, then was found deceased.”

On 14 June, a 15-year-old boy in New Hampshire got the Pfizer vaccine and on 20 June, he died while swimming with friends at a community pond. The description reads:

“He was in his usual state of good health. Five days after receiving the vaccine, he complained of brief unilateral shoulder pain (unclear to family which shoulder), which the family attributed to a musculoskeletal source. No chest pains, shortness of breath, or palpitations. He was playing with two friends at a community pond, swinging from a rope swing, flipping in the air and landing in the water feet first. He surfaced, laughed, told his friends ‘Wow, that hurt!’ then swam toward shore, underwater as was his usual routine. The friends became worried when he did not re-emerge. His body was retrieved by local authorities more than an hour later.”

For symptoms, the person making the report listed: Arthralgia (pain in a joint), intracardiac mass, myocardial necrosis, myocarditis, subgaleal haemorrhage (bleeding between the scalp and skull) and ventricular hypertrophy (thickening of the heart’s ventricle walls).

On 17 June, a 15-year-old girl in Minnesota got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She died more than five months later on 11 December from blood clots in both lungs, noted on the report as “bilateral pulmonary emboli.” Medications at the time of vaccination were listed as: Latuda, Wellbutrin, Topiramate, Gabapentin and Metformin. Under medical history, it says: “bipolar.”

On 17 June, a 17-year-old girl in an unknown state got the Pfizer vaccine and on 23 June, she went into cardiac arrest and died the same day. The report says: “Unknown cause of cardiac arrest. Awaiting autopsy report.”

On 18 June, a 17-year-old girl in Texas got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and died on 23 July after an acute hyperglycaemic crisis. Under medical history, obesity is listed and it appears that orange juice is listed as something she was allergic to. Benadryl is listed under medications she was taking.

On 19 June, a 15-year-old girl in Wisconsin got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. More than five months later, on 2 December, she had an acute headache and collapsed at home. At the hospital, she was found to have an “intraventricular haemorrhage with mass effect secondary to ruptured aneurysm.” She was suffering from acute respiratory failure, strep viridans bacteremia and also a covid infection. She was flown to another hospital, where she was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit, but her health continued to decline. On 18 December, after consultation with and permission from family members, she was taken off life support and passed away with her mother, brother and stepfather at her bedside.

On 26 June, a 17-year-old boy from Georgia got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine (he’d gotten the first dose on 5 June). Seven months later, on 24 January 2022, the boy died suddenly. A parent called the report in to VAERS, saying of their son: “He died suddenly in his sleep.” No medical history and no medications are listed. The vaccine had been administered by a pharmacy.

There are many more deaths of children and teens in the months and years that follow – 83 in total. We’ll probably never know their names, but I thought it was important to tell you something about them. They were young people who had mothers and fathers and friends and dreams of a future, and their lives came to a sudden end. Some of their deaths were certainly caused by the covid vaccine. If they hadn’t gotten it, they’d be alive today.

For the last four years, the media have refused to report on these cases in VAERS, saying they’ve not been verified and given that there are no names or any other identifying information, they can’t be verified. But in truth, nothing was preventing any news organisation from telling their readers or viewers that these reports existed and that they represented only possible side effects of the covid vaccines. Knowing of these reports surely would have allowed Americans to make more informed decisions when looking at whether to vaccinate their own children. Clearly, death was a possible side effect of the covid vaccines. We should have been told this.

About the Author

Margaret Menge is an American journalist with 20 years of experience as a reporter and editor for newspapers, magazines and websites, including US News & World Report, Miami Herald Company, UPI, InsideSources, Langley Intelligence Report, Centre Square and The Epoch Times. She publishes articles on her Substack page ‘Crossroads Report’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

