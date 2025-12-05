Liz Truss to expose UK deep state in new podcast

Please share our story!

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is launching a new talk show, ‘The Liz Truss Show’, which will premiere today, 5 December 2025, at 6 pm UK time.

The show, produced in partnership with the American media network Just the News, is being positioned as “the home of the counter-revolution” and aims to deliver “unapologetic debate” on issues such as the free speech crisis, economic stagnation, mass migration and cultural battles.

Just the News: The Liz Truss Show premieres Friday on the Just the News podcast network, 5 December 2025 (3 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

Truss has described the programme as a platform to confront the deep state and elites that sabotaged her brief premiership, declaring, “The deep state and their allies in the media and politics tried to destroy me … now I’m back.”

“I will expose the people who brought me down. I will take on the deep state. I will tell the truth about what is happening in our country and across the West,” she said.

They tried to silence her. They failed.



The Liz Truss Show — December 5th.



It’s time to fight for the West. pic.twitter.com/4sjrfkK8gK — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 4, 2025

In the first episode, which will be released this evening, Truss is joined by Matt Goodwin, Alex Phillips and Peter McCormack to discuss how bad things are in Britain with a mass migration and economic doom loop – and how Truss believes the UK can defeat the deep state who have let this happen.

Below is a teaser from the upcoming first episode of The Liz Truss Show.

Just the News: London is falling – or has it fallen already? 5 December

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

