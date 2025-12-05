Breaking News

If you’re sick of a watered-down, Christ-less Christmas, here’s your chance to do something about it

By
On 13 December, Unite the Kingdom (“UTK”) is holding its “Putting Christ Back Into Christmas” outdoor carol concert in central London.

“This event marks the beginning of a new Christian revival in the UK – a moment to reclaim and celebrate our heritage, culture and Christian identity.  This event is not about politics. It is not about immigration. It is not about Islam or any other group. It is about Jesus Christ – fully and completely,” its webpage says.

“Join us on 13 December as we lift up the name of Jesus, celebrate His birth, and ignite a renewed spirit of Christian unity across our nation.”

Tommy Robinson: To every Christian who’s sick of a watered-down, Christ-less Christmas, 4 December 2025

The event will include Bible readings and reflections from church leaders about Christ’s birth, live music and worship and personal stories from Christians sharing how their lives were changed by their journey to Jesus Christ.

INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
2 hours ago

I am in the USA but I will sing as well! Bless all those that will. I hope to see footage of this on social media!

Hannahlehigh
Hannahlehigh
44 minutes ago

Watch the stupid cops arrest the people reading from the Bible, the UK has made this illegal, even praying silently can get one arrested. Canada is trying to pass a bill to do the same thing, what a bunch of satanic demons our leaders are.

