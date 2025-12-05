If you’re sick of a watered-down, Christ-less Christmas, here’s your chance to do something about it

Please share our story!

On 13 December, Unite the Kingdom (“UTK”) is holding its “Putting Christ Back Into Christmas” outdoor carol concert in central London.

“This event marks the beginning of a new Christian revival in the UK – a moment to reclaim and celebrate our heritage, culture and Christian identity. This event is not about politics. It is not about immigration. It is not about Islam or any other group. It is about Jesus Christ – fully and completely,” its webpage says.

“Join us on 13 December as we lift up the name of Jesus, celebrate His birth, and ignite a renewed spirit of Christian unity across our nation.”

Tommy Robinson: To every Christian who’s sick of a watered-down, Christ-less Christmas, 4 December 2025

The event will include Bible readings and reflections from church leaders about Christ’s birth, live music and worship and personal stories from Christians sharing how their lives were changed by their journey to Jesus Christ.

To cover costs, donations will be greatly appreciated. You can donate to “Putting Christ Back Into Christmas” HERE.

