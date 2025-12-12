Breaking News

Substack expands censorship to Australian users

By on ( 5 Comments )
Please share our story!

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

On Wednesday, Australian Substack authors received a message: “Substack is introducing age verification steps for readers in Australia.”

To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement,” author of Informed Choice Meryl Dorey said, because “Substack is NOT social media. And it is NOT being required by the Australian Reichstag to ask for age verification.”

Related: Is Substack a Censored Platform? Here’s some evidence that suggests it is, Debbie Lerman, 2 October 2025

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Last week, we noted that Substack had caved into the UK censorship regime and was restricting the content that UK users can access unless they verified their age with either a selfie or a government-approved ID.

Age verification is not about keeping children “safe,” it is about control: age verification online is increasingly being integrated with digital ID systems, particularly through government-backed digital identity wallets, and is becoming a foundational component of digital ID systems with several countries, including the US, European Union member states, the UK and Australia, advancing digital ID frameworks where age verification is a core function. 

For example, the GOV.UK Wallet is under development and will be used for identity verification, with age verification being a key application. And in Australia, the Digital ID Act 2024 established the Australian Government Digital ID System, allows users to prove identity online.

Related:

The example we used in our previous article to demonstrate the type of content being censored for UK users on Substack, unless we comply with the rolling out of the digital ID agenda, was the article ‘UK’s open border policy is not normal; nor is it acceptable’.

Along similar lines, yesterday, a Substack user re-stacked our article ‘London Primary school teacher is banned from working with children for telling a Muslim pupil that Britain is a Christian country’.  Substack has censored the article for non-paying users who have not complied with age verification.

Zonder Reden on Substack 11 December 2025

Substack has now expanded its censorship to Australian users.  In the following, Meryl Dorey explains why she is turning off paid subscriptions to her Substack page.  “After nearly 35 years of fighting against censorship, I am not about to give in to the machine at this late date!” she said.

Why I Am Shutting Off Paid Subscriptions On This Substack

By Meryl Dorey, 11 December 2025

Yesterday, I received this message from Substack – the platform that supposedly was not going to censor or give in to the efforts of external forces to oppose freedom of speech:

To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement!

You see, Substack is NOT social media. And it is NOT being required by the Australian Reichstag to ask for age verification.

Substack is supposed to provide a venue where free speech is facilitated and differing opinions are respected.

But Substack seems ready, willing and yes, EAGER to comply with tyranny.

Because as I said before, they are not named in the list of social media platforms that eKaren has issued a fatwa against. And yet, they are rolling over and playing dead anyway.

Below from Chat GPT:

Now, I don’t make very much at all from Substack – under $9,000 a year in paid subscriptions (and I appreciate each and every one of you!). But Substack gets a percentage of that money and I refuse to fund my own enslavement – no matter how small that funding is in the long run.

So I am turning off paid subscriptions at this point and they will remain off until such time as Substack develops a backbone and decides to stand up for their supposed commitment to free speech.

Until that time, you are welcome to support my by buying me a cup of coffee at Ko-fi if you feel that you’ve gained something worthwhile from my writing or activism.

Please let me know what you think about this situation [Please leave a comment for Dorey under her article on Substack]. And if possible, let Substack know what you think at either su*****@******ck.com or on this web page for support. You can also leave a public comment at Substack’s X page which is @Substack

If you do write in, please keep the following in mind (again, provided by ChatGPT):

As always, you are welcome and encouraged to cc or bcc me in on your correspondence with them at ad***@******************om.au

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas
Reanalysis of the Henry Ford study shows 54% higher rate of cancer and 549% higher rate of autism in vaccinated children
People who drive electric cars to “save the planet” are hypocrites
UN votes to extend UNRWA’s mandate – despite its ties to terrorists

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, World News

Tagged as: ,

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
history
history
1 day ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n5otpTSue6M&pp=ugUEEgJlbg%3D%3D canakastan “ MAID “ coming to a country near you soon .

0
Reply
history
history
23 hours ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sfdfzoWNHKg very interesting

0
Reply
Petra
Petra
21 hours ago

The chances of underage children ending up at Substack is ZERO or even less.

It is such an obvious lie that children need to be protected from this site.

It are the plain facts that are shown on Substack that are the ones being targeted by these evil leaders who promote many lies.

3
Reply
Huey
Huey
7 hours ago

It is only a matter of time until the digital censorship kraken extends its tentacles into all areas of the internet relevant to people’s information. And whether we like it or not: The digital ID and CBDCs will come – they are just additional components gradually being added to an already long-existing digital infrastructure prison, until the “final goal” of the ruling class is achieved:

➥ T O T A L C O N T R O L

“Blueprints” for this can be found in works such as “1984”, “Terminator”, or “Matrix”. However, the majority of people have (due to convenience or sheer stupidity?) ignored this, and thereby, have determined the fate of all people. Tough titty!

0
Reply
Jeremy
Jeremy
4 hours ago

I was locked out by Substack requiring I submit to an invasive facial scan in order to log in. I was so angry that I decided I would delete my account. But if you can’t log in, you can’t do that either. So I sent Substack an email demanding the immediate deletion of my account and data (pictured). It’s going to get worse come December 27th. They’re coming for your Google and Microsoft login.

1
Reply