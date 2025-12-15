Bondi Beach Bloodbath: What Lit The Fuse?

Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most iconic coastal destinations located 7 km east of Sydney’s central business district, is at the centre of a national tragedy following a deadly terrorist attack on Sunday. What has stirred up Islamic terrorism in Australia?
Father and son Sajid, a Pakistani immigrant, and Naveed Akram opened fire on 2,000 attendees at the Chabad ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ gathering near Archer Park, killing at least 15, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Alex Kleytman who was a Holocaust survivor and 10-year-old Matilda Poltavchenko.
Syrian-born Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old bystander, tackled one attacker and saved lives despite being shot and injured.
In the wake of the tragedy, Australia is reigniting debates over gun control laws, with calls for stricter regulations echoing across political and public spheres. Vigils are being planned across major cities, including Sydney, to honour the victims. Some of which, “pro-Palestinians” are attempting to disrupt.
As expected, this horrific incident at Bondi Beach has sparked a plethora of comments and theories online – some of which can only be described as absurd, ridiculous or plain bizarre.
It’s important at times like these to challenge social media commentators and ask them to justify their claims. Many will be making outrageous comments to attract attention, for clickbait, and others will be posting comments to reinforce their pre-disposed beliefs and try to convince others to follow these beliefs. And, of course, some are either running a PsyOp for a broader agenda or will take the opportunity to push out propaganda for that cause under the concept of “never let a good crisis go to waste.”
Always ask who, what, where, when and how; just because someone posts a remark or comment, it does not make it true. For example, if an image is posted with no reference to where it was taken, when it was taken and who it was taken by, how can you trust the sentence placed underneath it describing what it is showing? Images can be generated by artificial intelligence programs, two or more images can be edited to appear as one and even genuine images can be taken out of context and used to spread propaganda and lies. Stop and think, don’t just blindly believe.
There is likely to be much discussion over the coming days and as more information becomes available, those discussions are likely to evolve. In the meantime, below is a discussion between former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus and journalist Michael Tracey.
Bondi Beach Bloodbath: What Lit The Fuse?
By Mario Nawfal
Netanyahu blamed Australia’s recognition of the State of Palestine.
Some Arab journalists blamed the war on Gaza.
Other Israeli journalists pointed at Iran.
Conspiracy theorists claimed it’s an Israeli false flag attack.
Today, I have former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus and journalist Michael Tracey to discuss what led to this horrific attack and what the repercussions could be.
Conricus pulls no punches: he wasn’t surprised by the attack, seeing it as the grim payoff of “globalise the Intifada” rhetoric and an Aussie government that’s “weak and cowardly,” quick to bash Israel while letting hate fester.
He states examples, including chants like “gas the Jews” at Sydney protests right after October 7, unpunished synagogue attacks, and Jews told to ditch their kippahs for safety.
Tracey fires back: How can the recognition of a Palestinian State be the instigator of this hate, when similar attacks against Jews have been seen in the US, a country that has not recognised the state of Palestine?
A more plausible reason? The horrific war in Gaza, fuelling rage and hate globally.
He reminds Conricus of Trump’s many statements warning that the world’s perception of Israel is souring due to the war in Gaza.
And those hate speech chants?
That’s free speech in action, something every American values in their constitution.
This debate cuts to the heart of how foreign policy bleeds into domestic hate, with Australia now a cautionary tale during spiking global anti-semitism. Conricus fears more violence without crackdowns; Tracey warns that overreach could backfire on freedoms. Either way, it’s a wake-up call for leaders worldwide.
03:10 – “This is what it means when people say globalise the Intifada”
05:01 – Jewish Australians felt “betrayed by legislators, exposed by law enforcement”
08:00 – “Chanting ‘gas the Jews’ just miles from Bondi Beach”
10:25 – “Not one hate crime suspect brought to justice in Australia”
13:00 – “The line between pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas is a fake distinction”
16:13 – “Today, Hamas is the dominant Palestinian political organisation”
18:11 – “Many protesters were literally paid to be there, on salary”
20:22 – “Islamists want to dominate the West, not integrate into it”
23:03 – Sweden went from open borders to zero immigration — a cautionary tale
25:00 – Muslim hero Ahmed Al-Ahmed saves lives in Bondi shooting
26:22 – “False flag theories? Claims Israel or Iran is behind the attack”
28:08 – “Attackers weren’t trained, could have caused much worse carnage”
30:59 – “Blowback from Gaza campaign is real, even Trump admits it”
33:17 – “Mass propaganda and fake news against Israel fuel lone wolf attacks”
35:45 – “Unarmed Jewish civilians around the world pay the price for incitement”
Featured image taken from ‘Bondi Beach Attack: New video captures tense police standoff, the moment shooter was neutralised’, Times of India, 15 December 2025
Maybe the legal fiction state of Israel paid for it … to keep their bullshit claim going.
It sounds like your indoctrination is complete …
Funny, the same thought crossed my mind about you.
I agree with Stuart, this looks like a typical Zionist false flag. They have shown over & over again that they have no issue sacrificing their own people to advance their political agenda (holohoax, Oct 7).
Why do so many Truthers think it`s the I.D.F. and mosaad, just because it has their prints all over it and its a carbon copy of previous shows, and the King of butchers had already warned Oz that this would happen.
It could actually be exactly how it is told in the media, and the media are speaking the truth for once.
I don’t understand your terminology, that is “the legal fiction state of Israel”, for the Bible aka The Word of God unequivocally declares that that piece of real estate they occupy is their God given land. The Scriptures declare that Israel would enter their land in unbelief (this has happened), and will remain thus until Christ returns in glory and performs a work of grace – saving the remnant thereof (this will happen).
Perhaps you would be good enough to explain to a simpleton like me why Israel is “a legal fiction state”?
Hi Islander,
Are you sure about what you say.
Israel was only created in 1948.
Before that it was Palestine.
100%.
But Islander is quoting from God’s covenant with Abraham, from slightly before that by maybe a few thousand years – pardon my usual levity 🙃.
No, you’re misinformed. Before that it was a BRITISH colony.
Simple, they aren’t Israelites. The definition of a Jew is one begotten from adultery. That precludes any claim of title of the land. If we go by the word of our creator.
Hi Rhoda,
This attack reminded me of the False Flag attack on a school in Scotland UK.
This attack was to get all the pistols in the UK out of private ownership.
Only the criminals have pistols now, not the honest public.
Tony blair was the PM at that time, another con man.
The same will happen in Australia now.
Hi Dave Owen, Australia’s gun laws are already among the strictest in the world. It’s just as likely, more so in my mind, that it will be used to bring in Islamophobia laws. Some are already calling for censorship of discussion about the terrorist attack. These are people who are opportunists and who “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Remember what happened after the three little girls were murdered in Southport by an Islamist? Now 12,000 people a year are arrested for social media posts – it has become the new normal in the UK.
Be patient and don’t jump to conclusions. If you’re too quick to make up a story about what’s happened, it might stick in your mind and no fact will be able to shift it. Before you know it, you will be so far from the truth that you will find it difficult to find your way back to it and you will be on the wrong side of history.
Always remember, an Islamist is not a Muslim. An Islamist follows a political ideology to gain and maintain power and control over populations – Islamists often use violence and fear to achieve their aims (although people on the left of politics in the West have been a push over for them, a few protests, some chants and social media posts have been sufficient to indoctrinate them). This is what has happened and is happening in various countries, and Islamists now have their sights set on the West.
Islamists, Globalists and Communists/Marxists/Socialists are working together towards similar aims but each wants to be the ruler in the dictatorship they’re attempting to impose, each wants to be top dog. We have to hold out long enough for these groups to turn on each other – because turn on each other they will, it’s just a matter of time.
Guns don’t kill-people do.
Hi Islander,
You are correct.
However in the UK, the criminals have the handguns.
There was an 100 year ‘D’ notice on the school shooting.
Why would they not want the incident investigating ?
Well, yeah, they already did a major removal of guns from the public in Australia after the 1996 gun massacre in Port Arthur, Tasmania, which may very well have been a false flag from the point that, although c. 35 people did appear to die, it may have all been a deliberate setup.
Sure, they can remove even more guns with stricter gun laws now as they may do but is there a real long game being played? I mean, they are claiming an attack against Jews in Australia – is that for real? In Australia, they follow the same script as USA a lot of the time e.g. ‘COVID’ scamdemic waves at the same times of year USA had them. Except, while it was winter in USA and seemed somewhat plausible, it was the middle of summer in Australia. But it still worked from the point of view that people in Australia generally believed in a virus running rampant and they went and got injections. Similarly to the scamdemic, a Jewish attack in USA sounds more plausible because there’s a fair population of Jews there but in Australia, it’s a very small proportion of the population who would identify as Jewish. Combined with other things in the latest story (e.g. some guy with a head covered in blood that appears to have dried but he’s not in hospital, he’s just mooching around) and it looks like a possible false flag to me 🙂.
To have a guess at the long game, I’ll predict this (not my predictions – just stolen from a ‘why tee’ video):
1) in maybe a year’s time, the Gvt says, “Everybody needs to be scanned for metals to go into the Bondi Junction Shopping Centre, due to recent attacks” (do you remember the supposed Bondi Junction claimed ‘stabb1ngs’ of 2024 that hit international news?)
2) after that the Gvt says, “Now we’ll do the same metal detection scanning for everyone in all shopping centres nationwide”
3) a bit later the Gvt says, “Actually, people are complaining about the scanning being inconvenient but we’ll introduce a way around it. If you get digital ID, you don’t have to line up in long lines to be screened”.
Same playbook as the scamdemic: if you get an injection, you don’t need to wear a mask so it will be more convenient for you.
Hi Dave,
It already happened here with the Port Arthur shootings…to get our guns off us. Then-PM was John Howard.
An excellent, in-depth, evidence-based analysis was written about it by Ethan Nash of TOTTNews.com here in Australia.
That site looks interesting, thanks Nicole.
*Port Arthur massacre – April 1996, Tasmania.
35 dead, 23 injured.
Martin Bryant was accused and jailed.
It worked…they got our guns.
Wahhabism/ISIS is a creation of British Empire (Rothschild’s) & House of Saud. Just like Al Qaeda was created by the Carter admin (w/ Zbigniew Brezezinski) to attack the Soviet satellites.
Both are creations of western (CIA, MI6 & Mossad) intelligence agencies.
Genocide can make people do crazy things…
Poor Charkie Kirk still waiting an Expose article on the truth of his assassination.
On the payroll like so many…
Get the real news on YT Jake GTV
The cause in westen countries is always the same: import of Muslims.
Only when we accept that plain fact, we will be able to do something about these acts of violence.