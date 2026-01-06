Study involving 2.7 million children in Spain notes that no children died from covid

Please share our story!

A study published in mid-December evaluated the benefit-risk assessment of mRNA “vaccines” in children aged 6-17 years old. It concluded that the risks and benefits were small for children. However, it also revealed that in this age group, “No deaths attributable to covid-19 occurred.”

The following are extracts from an article published by Alex Berenson on 3 January 2026.

Making categorical statements like “covid doesn’t kill kids” is foolish.

Look hard enough, and there will be an exception, perhaps a child terminally ill with cancer pushed over the edge by covid.

But the Spanish study, which was peer-reviewed and published in The Paediatric Infectious Disease Journal, proves yet again that covid’s risk is too low to measure – not just not to healthy children, but to all children. It is the strongest evidence yet that the oft-repeated claim that covid has killed 2,100 American children is fiction.1

The researchers examined medical records from 2.7 million Spanish children and teenagers from mid-2021 through the end of 2022, a period in which the Omicron variant infected almost everyone worldwide with covid. The vast majority of those kids and adolescents, about 2.2 million, had not been vaccinated.

Yet none of those 2.7 million died of covid. None. As in zero. (Good thing we closed the schools!)

Hernán Miguel A MD Álvaro Meca Alejandro PhD Calvo Alcántara María J PharmD Navarro Gómez Maria Luisa MD Ramos José T MD Estévez José C MD Basanta Miguel MSc Ruiz Sergio MS Matáix Ángel L MD Cosano Lourdes MD Silva Aura P MD Salas Pilar MD Arribas José R MD Molero José M MD Berenguer Juan MD Effectiveness and Safety of COVID 19 mRNA Vaccines in Children 617 Years Old A Population Based Study in Madrid The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal 101097INF0000000000005109 December 16 2025 | DOI 101097INF0000000000005109

There really isn’t much more to say about the paper, except that the authors couldn’t find any difference for covid hospitalisation rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children under 12.

For adolescents 12-17, they calculated about 38,000 mRNA jabs were required to avoid one covid hospitalisation – an absurdly high number given the known short-term side effects of the injections and the potential long-term risks of exposing young people to mRNA.

At this point, any physician who recommends covid injections for children (as a handful, mostly in blue [US] states, still are) should be sued for malpractice.

Nearly 1.5 billion people received mRNA covid injections worldwide, including perhaps 100 million children and teenagers in the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe and elsewhere. And the American public health establishment and legacy media outlets continue to push mRNA on children and fight even modest efforts to tighten restrictions on mRNA Covid jabs.

Witness the furious pushback Food and Drug Administration chief medical officer Dr. Vinay Prasad received in late November after he reported FDA reviewers found covid injections had killed children.

So, even as I write about immigration, healthcare fraud and other topics vital to you, I believe I have a duty to continue to update the factual record about the mRNAs. Duty is not too strong a word. In June 2023, I covered a paper from South Korean researchers about cardiac deaths of young adults who had received the mRNA injections.

It is no exaggeration to say no one else – no other journalist or scientist covering covid or the injections – paid attention to that paper at the time. But now, in the wake of Prasad’s bombshell memo, I’ve again raised that paper. Even the mRNA fanatics at the Atlantic have been forced to acknowledge it.

It’s impossible to know if these articles will matter today, tomorrow, or years from now. But as long as the mRNA companies and their public health handmaidens keep pushing this troubled technology, I’ll keep trying to build the most complete possible record.

Note:

1 That 2,100 death figure, which the American Academy of Paediatrics loves to quote, appears to come from a 2023 paper from the National Academy of Medicine that in turn relies on Centres for Disease Control (“CDC”) data. But the CDC figures have no distinction between “with” and “from” covid deaths, which are particularly important in groups at low baseline risk from covid. Further, the fact that the number hasn’t been updated in almost three years suggests that the people quoting it know it’s nonsense and don’t want to double-check it, much less try to update it.

What, kids just stopped dying from covid in 2023 after getting mowed down during the first three years of the epidemic?

About the Author

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter and the author of 13 novels and three non-fiction books. His newest book, ‘Pandemia’, on the coronavirus and our response to it, was published in November 2021. He regularly publishes articles on his Substack page ‘Unreported Truths’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘Not all parents in Spain are in favour of their children getting the Covid vaccine’, The Local, 11 August 2021

