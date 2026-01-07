Jeffrey Epstein, CIA and WEF: What survived 1945 now sits at the top of global capital

Please share our story!

In a series of articles published last year, Ethan Faulkner summarised the bigger picture around the Epstein story. The narrative about Epstein in the last year has been “an active, high-stakes political war – and the files are the new ammunition,” he said in his opening article.

Below we have reproduced Part 6 of Faulkner’s “Epstein series.” It briefly describes the motives and the history of what led to Epstein’s operations and network. The links to Parts 1 to 5 are as follows:

Faulkner uses his own slang or names for certain groups, which might cause comprehension difficulties at first, particularly if the article is translated into other languages. For example, “producers who build the world” he calls “The Gears,” and “the parasites who bleed it dry” he calls “The Rust.” He uses “Bad Code” to refer to things such as eugenic ideology and mind control techniques.

He also refers to “robber barons.” The term “robber baron” originally referred to unscrupulous feudal landowners in medieval Europe, particularly in the Holy Roman Empire. In the United States, the term was adopted in the 19th century as a pejorative to describe powerful industrialists and financiers who amassed vast fortunes through unethical and exploitative practices.

By Ethan Faulkner, 17 November 2025

What the Epstein-Maxwell network ran was never just a blackmail ring. It was the modern, privatised face of a century-old system – a “Bad Code” written by America’s robber barons, inherited by the CIA and now protected by “The Rust” (BlackRock, Vanguard and their global governance stack).

1. The “Motive”: (1920s–40s) The “Bad Code” Is Written

The story doesn’t start with Epstein. It starts a century earlier, when America’s wealthiest families funded the intellectual, legal and scientific architecture for racial eugenics. This wasn’t fringe science. It was philanthropy:

• Rockefeller built the labs. They bankrolled the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin – the command centre of Nazi eugenics – and funded the very genetic research Nazi doctors relied on to justify “racial hygiene.”

• Carnegie wrote the legal code. Their Eugenics Record Office drafted the ‘Model Sterilisation Law’, which the Nazis copied almost verbatim for their 1934 sterilisation programme.

• Ford wrote the propaganda. His publication ‘The International Jew’ was so influential that Hitler called Ford “one of our most important and witty fighters.”

The motive was never hidden: A “scientific” elite should decide who is fit to live, reproduce or be erased. That was the “Bad Code.” And America’s wealthiest families paid for every line.

2. The “Inheritance”: (1945–50s) The CIA Acquires the Code

When the Allies stormed Berlin, the “Bad Code” should’ve died. It didn’t. It was hired.

• Operation Paperclip. US military intelligence whitewashed the records of 1,600 Nazi scientists – including doctors linked directly to lethal human experiments at Dachau – and absorbed them into US military and intelligence programs.

• The Gehlen Organisation. The CIA didn’t just poach a few spies. They absorbed Hitler’s entire Eastern Front intelligence apparatus – complete with ex-SS officers – then used it as the foundation of postwar Western intelligence. Within five years, the “Bad Code” – eugenics, trauma experiments, behavioural modification – wasn’t a German problem anymore. It was an American programme. The motive survived. The personnel survived. The system survived.

3. The “Operation”: (1950s–Present) MKUltra to Maxwell to Epstein

The moment the CIA inherited the “Bad Code,” they began running it.

• Project MKUltra. Declassified records confirm: MKUltra was a “continuation of work that began in Nazi concentration camps.” The methods are identical:

trauma-based conditioning

dissociation engineering

experiments on unwitting patients

safehouses disguised as hospitals

behavioural control through drugs, sexual exploitation and electroshock

It was the same code, just running on American hardware.

Then came the upgrade: privatisation. Enter Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein:

Robert Maxwell: suspected Mossad asset, media baron and financial criminal.

Ghislaine Maxwell: access agent.

Jeffrey Epstein: blackmail engine with guaranteed state protection.

The “Goon Squad” wasn’t an anomaly. It was the privatised successor to MKUltra: Move the trauma lab out of government, rebrand it as “elite leisure” and run the same behavioural control programmeas a deniable, intelligence-adjacent private node. Same methods. Same purpose. Same victims. Just a different logo on the door.

4. The “Protection”: (Present Day) The Rust Locks the System

Now we arrive at the final layer: how the entire thing stays protected.

The same families that wrote the “Bad Code” (Rockefeller, Ford, Carnegie) have now converged with the modern capital monopolies (BlackRock, Vanguard) in the global governance arena (World Economic Forum, or WEF).

This isn’t belief. This is architecture. This is the “vertical stack”:

• They own the banks. BlackRock and Vanguard are the #1 and #2 stakeholders of the institutions that funded, serviced and covered for Epstein (JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank).

•They own the media. Top shareholders of CNN, Fox, NYT, and the entire news ecosystem that ritualistically buries the story.

• They own the politicians. They co-fund the same Senate “Shepherds” Epstein funded – including Schumer – ensuring both parties stay muzzled.

• They own the ideology. The Rockefeller, Ford and Carnegie foundations are WEF partners. Larry Fink (BlackRock) sits on the WEF board. Their agenda: a global, technocratic rebrand of the same eugenic logic – sold today as ESG, “planetary boundaries,” and Managed Decline.

This isn’t about “left” vs “right.” That’s the circus. It’s about ownership.

The Rust is the first structure in history where:

the motive (eugenics)

the governance (WEF)

the enforcement (finance)

the narrative (media)

the kompromat (Goon Squad)

are all owned by the same few institutional shareholders. This is the first vertically integrated control system. And the Epstein network wasn’t the centre of it. It was the compliance department.

The Grand Unified Theory: The Boss Level

Here’s the map.

The robber barons wrote the motive: eugenics.

The CIA inherited the personnel: ex-Nazi doctors, intel and methods.

MKUltra operationalised the code: trauma-based control.

The Maxwell/Epstein Goon Squad privatised the code.

BlackRock, Vanguard and WEF now protect and globalise the code.

This is not a web of scandals. It is a single system with a century-long lineage. A Bad Code ported from the lab to intelligence to island to global governance. The Epstein network wasn’t a glitch. It was the feature. A modern, deniable, off-book continuation of the same trauma-based human experimentation operation that began in the 1920s – now wrapped in finance, ESG rhetoric and the language of “saving the planet.”

They own the banks that ran the Goon Squad. They own the media that buried it. They own the politicians who sanitised it. And they inherited the century-old code that told them it was all for the “greater good.”

This is the Boss Level. And this is the blueprint.

Everything in this report comes directly from primary or authoritative sources: declassified intelligence files, congressional archives, historical foundations’ financial records, and academic research. Key receipts include:

Rockefeller, Kaiser Wilhelm Institute (KWI): archival funding records and German scientific histories confirming Rockefeller’s direct financing of core eugenics institutions in Berlin.

Carnegie, Eugenics Record Office (“ERO”): congressional investigations and Cold Spring Harbour documentation showing Carnegie drafted the model sterilisation laws later replicated by Nazi Germany.

Operation Paperclip: declassified US military dossiers detailing the importation and sanitisation of Nazi doctors and scientists, including those linked to lethal human experiments.

Gehlen Organisation: CIA histories and State Department documents showing the absorption of Hitler’s Eastern Front intelligence network directly into the early CIA.

MKUltra: declassified CIA memos confirming the continuity between Nazi/Japanese wartime human experimentation and Cold War “behaviour modification” programmes.

Maxwell/Epstein intelligence ties: public court filings, financial records and sworn testimony connecting Epstein to intelligence-adjacent activity, protected financial pipelines and historically documented access-agent structures.

BlackRock/Vanguard ownership networks: public SEC filings, institutional ownership databases and WEF partnership disclosures mapping the “Protection Layer” of the system.

For readers who want a deeper audit trail, the full research framework – including historical bridges and cross-verified citations – is compiled here:

Featured image: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Source: The Guardian

