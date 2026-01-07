Please share our story!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the appointment of former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as an adviser on economic development.

To take up the position offered by Zelensky, Freeland will resign from her role as special envoy and as a Member of the Canadian Parliament (“MP”). That she accepted a position from a foreign government while still a serving MP in Canada is only the beginning of the problem.

Chrystia Freeland, currently an MP and Canada’s special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction, has accepted the appointment as an unpaid economic development adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She has Ukrainian roots through her mother, Halyna Chomiak, and is a prominent pro-Ukraine advocate. Wikispooks notes, “Freeland’s grandparents were Ukrainian and supported the Nazis during World War II.”

As Wikispooks appears to be inaccessible to people within the UK, we have attached a copy of Freedland’s page below.

In 2017, when Freeland was appointed Canadian Foreign Minister, John Helmer exposed that “Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather made a lucrative business in Nazi-occupied Europe selling hatred of Jews, Poles and Russians.” Helmer continued:

The records now being opened by the Polish government in Warsaw reveal that Freeland’s maternal grandfather, Michael (Mikhailo) Chomiak, was a Nazi collaborator from the beginning to the end of the war. He was given a powerful post, money, home and car by the German Army in Krakow, then the capital of the German administration of the Galician region. His principal job was editor-in-chief and publisher of a newspaper the Nazis created. His printing plant and other assets had been stolen from a Jewish newspaper publisher, who was then sent to die in the Belzec concentration camp. Just before Vienna fell to the Soviet forces in March 1945, Chomiak evacuated with the German Army into Germany, ending up near Munich at Bad Worishofen. On 2 September 1946, when Freeland says her mother was born in a refugee camp, she was actually in a well-known spa resort for wealthy Bavarians. The US Army then controlled that part of Germany; they operated an Army hospital at Bad Worishofen and accommodated Chomiak at a spa hotel. US Army records have yet to reveal what the Americans learned about Chomiak’s war record and how he was employed by US Army Intelligence after he had switched from the Wehrmacht. It took Chomiak another two years before the government in Ottawa allowed the family to enter Canada. According to the autobiographical details Freeland has provided herself to the Canadian media, Freeland’s family were victims of war … Polish investigator Balcerac [said] “Chomiak made a lucrative war selling hatred of Jews, Poles and Russians. Freeland is doing the same, preaching race hatred of Russians. To mask what she’s doing, she has lied about the Nazi record of her family. The Chomiaks weren’t victims; they were aggressors.”

Further to the questionable origins of her support for Zelensky’s regime is the extraordinary amount of money that Canada has given to Ukraine under her watch and her close relationship with globalist puppet Mark Carney.

Canada has given billions of dollars to Ukraine, including over $12.4 billion in direct financial support, since February 2022 – the largest per capita financial contribution among G7 countries.

Confirming her close relationship with Carney, Freeland told reporters in July 2024 that Carney is her son’s godfather. At the time of the press conference, she was the Deputy Prime Minister to Justin Trudeau and, according to the video below, lobbying on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management. Until January 2025, Carney, now Prime Minister of Canada, was Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield.

Alberta Report: Zelensky taps Chrystia Freeland for Economic Advisor in Ukraine, 6 January 2025 (3 mins)

According to The Opposition News Network, Freeland’s role as lobbyist extended beyond Brookfield and the Canadian government:

Freeland’s new job is being sold as “unpaid,” as if that resolves the ethical problem. It doesn’t. Influence has never been about salary. Freeland didn’t just support aid to Ukraine; she structured it. She justified it during a cost-of-living crisis at home. She dismissed concerns about debt, inflation and fiscal sustainability while signing off on billions flowing overseas. Now she is advising Zelensky on how to manage an economy propped up by foreign donors – many of whom she personally lobbied.

Rebel News explains more in the report below as well as the conflict of interest in Freeland’s roles as MP, special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction and appointment as advisor to Zelensky:

Rebel News: Freeland siphoned billions of Canadian tax dollars to Ukraine, now she’s Zelenskyy’s advisor, 6 January 2025 (11 mins)

At a press conference for the “Coalition of the Willing” yesterday, Carney was asked about Freeland accepting her new role with Zelensky while she was a serving MP. The Opposition News Network remarked on his response:

[Carney’s] response was revealing. He praised her service, said it was her “judgment” that she could be more useful from the outside, and insisted that taking the role was “consistent with resigning as an MP.” Notice the phrasing. Not that she had resigned. Not that she should have resigned first. Just that, in theory, it was consistent. That distinction matters. Because Freeland accepted the role while still an MP. Because the announcement came from a foreign head of state. Because billions of Canadian dollars are tied to the file she will now be advising on. Carney waved it away and moved on, assuring reporters that there will be by-elections, that great candidates will run and that the process will sort itself out. This is how the Liberal establishment treats conflicts of interest: as scheduling issues. The entire press conference felt like that – an exercise in managing optics while avoiding substance.

Kelsi Sheran summed up the new development as follows:

Canadians were told freezing bank accounts was “necessary.” We were told sending billions overseas without a vote was “solidarity.” And now we’re told that Chrystia Freeland, the architect of some of the most aggressive financial overreach in modern Canadian history, advising a foreign government on economic policy is “normal.” It isn’t. It’s a closed circle of power rewarding itself, while ordinary Canadians are expected to forget what was done to them and quietly foot the bill.

Featured image: Chrystia Freeland, taken from ‘Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, set to run for Canadian PM’, Ukrainska Pravda, 17 January 2025

