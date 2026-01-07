1,000x more people are murdered in hospitals than in dark alleys

Please share our story!

Dr. Vernon Coleman is back from his Christmas break. He begins his year by remarking on the murders committed by doctors and nurses in hospitals and wondering what Starmer and the European Union will do about the situation in Venezuela.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 3 + 8 =



By Dr Vernon Coleman

1. It may surprise or even startle you to know that a thousand times as many murders are committed in hospitals than in dark alleys. Far more murders are committed by nurses and doctors, officially resplendent in coloured uniforms and white coats, proudly stalking hospital wards with stethoscopes dangling around their necks, than are committed by drunks, muggers, burglars, terrorists or asylum seekers. There are far, far more murderers working in hospitals than there are incarcerated in prisons.



If you think I’m exaggerating, then I’m afraid you really don’t know what is going on in hospitals these days.



The murdering started some decades ago when the Liverpool Care Pathway was introduced, and doctors and nurses were officially allowed to starve patients to death. (If you think I’m kidding, then you need to do some research.) Patients are sedated so that when food and drink is put in front of them, they don’t touch it. And they die of hunger and thirst. Today’s doctors and nurses think there is nothing wrong with this. But then these are the so-called professionals who think that going on strike for more money is permissible.



And the killing accelerated during the dark, dark days of the covid fraud when doctors were officially allowed (and encouraged) to kill elderly patients by giving them a “kill shot” – consisting of a benzodiazepine such as midazolam, combined with morphine.



The killing has been getting worse ever since.



It is difficult to know just how many patients are deliberately, cold-bloodedly murdered every week in British hospitals but a figure of 1,000 a week would be a very low, conservative, informed estimate. That means that far more people are murdered each week in hospitals than are murdered outside hospitals in a year.



The same thing is happening in hospitals around the world.



The victims of all this killing are nearly always older patients – from the age of 60 upwards – who are frail, trusting and often in need of nothing more than a little gentle nursing, “tender loving care” or TLC it was called when doctors and nurses were compassionate and tried to keep their patients alive.



Many of the murdered patients are demented (or appear to become so when deprived of food and liquid) and so dementia is now officially our biggest killer.



Dementia isn’t actually our biggest killer, of course. In fact, it rarely kills at all. But doctors still don’t like to write `Murdered’ on the death certificate they write. And so they write “dementia.” It’s a way to get rid of expensive and time-consuming patients and it’s a way to please the bosses by contributing to the depopulation programme.



Hospitals aren’t short of money or staff. They’re short of caring.



Relatives and friends who complain that someone they love is dying for lack of care are likely to be ejected by security officers.



If the police want to catch murderers (and stop murders), they should move into the hospitals and take a look at what is happening.



The mass slaughter of the elderly isn’t iatrogenic (caused by medical errors). It’s old-fashioned murder.



This part of the global depopulation plan is supported by governments and the United Nations. And there’s hardly a doctor or a nurse who isn’t complicit in what is happening.



If you have relatives or friends in hospital, do make sure that doctors and nurses don’t give them unnecessary medication – such as sedatives, tranquillisers, sleeping tablets or painkillers. And make sure that the people you know eat and drink.



2. So, are Britain and the EU going to offer money and military aid to Venezuela so that the country can defend itself against attack? Trump claims that he has taken over Venezuela and kidnapped the President to stop drug cartels. If you believe that, you probably believe Father Christmas is asleep in Lapland, recovering from all that abseiling up and down chimneys. The Venezuelan drug cartels have done far less damage than the drug companies manufacturing and flogging the covid vaccine. All modern wars are about oil, and this one is no exception. Or is it a coincidence that Venezuela is estimated to have the biggest oil reserves in the world? So what happens now? Will the UK and the EU send billions of dollars’ worth of bombs, guns and bullets to Venezuela so that it can repel the aggressor? Will Comrade “Free Suits” Starmer, Macron and the eurocrats threaten war against America as well as Russia? Or will Trump, who already has his eye on Greenland, capture Starmer and take over Britain? We could offer the US Comrades Reeves and Lammy as a bonus in a one-time only three-for-one offer. Sadly, however, I doubt if anyone will be interested in snaffling our sorry leaders. We don’t have any oil. However, one thing is pretty much a certainty: the price of oil is now probably going to rise.



Book of the Week: `The shocking history of the EU’ is the true history of the European Union – showing how the organisation was designed by Nazis during WWII and then built by Nazis after the end of the War. The book includes biographies of the 40 founding fathers of the EU and details of how and why the Americans helped Nazis create the EU to counter the growing power of the USSR. For more details about `The Shocking History of the EU’, CLICK HERE.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Please share our story!