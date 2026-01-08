Starmer’s Labour government is more of a threat to the UK than Russia

Please share our story!

Dr. Vernon Coleman summarises the disaster the UK is heading for due to government policies.

The Comrades in Westminster, not Russia, are our greatest enemy and the greatest threat to our freedom and humanity, he writes.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Britain is heading for disaster; a recession, then a depression and a sense of despair of a nature never known before. It’s all deliberate, of course.

The destruction of the economy is being managed with great precision. Comrade Reeves has learnt from her mistakes and will, therefore, continue to repeat them until the British economy is in tatters.

Inflation is too high and interest rates need to go up so they’re going down instead – to benefit those with debts (e.g. the Government) and hurt those with savings.

More than 1.2 million foreign-born claimants are living on universal credit – and the figure is rising.

Sickness (much of it self-diagnosed “anxiety” or “autism spectrum disorder” concerns) costs £212 billion a year and rising.

Taxes are soaring and red tape is increasing, so unemployment will inevitably reach record highs in 2026.

The parasitic State is constantly expanding, and only those who get their money from the State have financial security.

Emigration is soaring, though the emigrants are neither those with Government jobs nor those on benefits. (Those who talk of net migration figures falling are presumably unaware that this is only because the number of people leaving the country is now close to the number arriving.)

The only people who can afford to have more than one child are billionaires and single mothers.

People on benefits are the new “middle class.” The former middle classes have been demoted.

The next election will be won by those (civil servants and people on benefits) who are dependent on the Government. (Comrade Starmer knows this and will probably end up forming a Government with Greens and Liberals. Every taxpayer should then pack their bags and leave.)

Global oil and gas prices are low, but thanks to Government policies, energy costs are higher in Britain than anywhere else. Millions of people now have to choose between buying food or keeping warm.

The puppet masters are doubtless well pleased with Comrade “Free Suits” Starmer, who has, with enthusiasm, continued and accelerated the destruction begun by his predecessors.

Comrade Lammy wants to get rid of juries and put the power into the hands of the judges who can be controlled and manipulated with ease.

There is no health care in Britain now, and the elderly in hospitals are simply and routinely murdered to get rid of them.

Homelessness and poverty are soaring. Overwhelmed by regulations and taxes, landlords are giving up and so the availability of rental properties is shrinking fast.

Members of the royal family (who have enough homes to solve the nation’s housing shortage and deal with homelessness) are moving out of London into heavily protected enclaves. William the Greedy and his family are moving into a well-defended stockade. Charles the Hypocrite has abandoned Buckingham Palace (that we’re spending over £300 million to tart up) to live in other palaces and mansions outside London, many of which you and I own and pay for. The royal family is supposed to be shrinking but that simply means that there are fewer puppets standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The cost of these hypocritical parasites continues to soar as they find new ways to transfer the nation’s remaining wealth to their stuffed pockets.



There is talk of conscription, and wars will push the price of oil ever higher.



It is now illegal to support people and policies that the State disapproves. The Government will lock you up if you so much as support those who have been arrested (not necessarily convicted) for questioning their policies.



The Comrades in Westminster, not Russia, are our greatest enemy and the greatest threat to our freedom and humanity. Starmer, Reeves and Lammy et al are the enemy. (Someone please explain to Lammy that “al” isn’t a person.)



I find it difficult to avoid the conclusion that the Government’s overall aim is to create a civil uprising so that they can bring in martial law and remove the last vestige of our freedom. It’s all happening very fast. And most people either don’t know or don’t seem to care.

