A new study of sub-ice material in Greenland proves global warming will not cause sea levels to rise

By on ( 14 Comments )
A study published at the beginning of the week shows that Greenland has been dramatically warmer in the past. 

The study examined samples of sub-ice material beneath Prudhoe Dome, a key ice cap part of the Greenland Ice Sheet.  The samples show complete deglaciation of Prudhoe Dome around 7,000 years ago – and yet sea levels were lower than they are today.

This challenges the alarmist claims that modest modern warming will drown the world, Dr. Matthew Wielicki writes.

Greenland’s Ancient Melt: The Bombshell Study That Buries Climate Alarmism

By Dr. Matthew Wielicki, 6 January 2025

In my view, 2025 will go down as the year the climate grift was fully exposed. The virtue signalling from governments and global elites hit new lows and people started waking up. We’ve seen climate anxiety plummet among young people as they access more real-world information and witness the blatant hypocrisy. Take the COP conference in Belém, Brazil – held in a region where residents lack basic sanitation.

I can’t imagine their top concern is a slight increase in temperature or atmospheric CO2. Events like that put the agenda on full display.

I’m proud to have played a part in exposing this, bringing data and observations to the masses that were suppressed just a few years ago through organised “consensus” manufacturing. I hope this trend accelerates in 2026. My goal is to keep publishing about two articles per week, spotlighting the inconvenient truths the climate narrative sweeps under the rug. These highlight how the benefits of cheap, reliable energy from “fossil fuels” far outweigh the catastrophic predictions that have never materialised. So much of what we’ve been fed, even from high-ranking institutions like the National Climate Assessment, has proven not just wrong, but often the complete opposite of reality.

One stark example: The first National Climate Assessment in 2000 predicted heat waves would become nearly yearly events. Instead, the number of hot days has decreased across most of the United States, except the West Coast.

Source The National Climate Assessment Science or Sales Pitch

My mission this year is to hold these government and academic institutions accountable, along with the corporate media that amplifies their storylines without ever checking the data.

A perfect case in point is a brand-new paper published in Nature Geoscience on 5 January 2026, about Greenland’s Prudhoe Dome.

Walcott George CK Brown ND Briner JP et al Deglaciation of the Prudhoe Dome in northwestern Greenland in response to Holocene warming Nat Geosci 2026 httpsdoiorg101038s41561 025 01889 9

This ties directly into what I’ve called the “Greenland Warming Paradox,” which I detailed in a previous article. In short, Greenland has been dramatically warmer in the past … like during the Holocene Thermal Maximum 9,000 to 5,000 years ago, when temperatures were 4-8.5°C higher than today, yet sea levels were lower. This challenges the alarmist claims that modest modern warming will drown the world.

The new paper reveals that Prudhoe Dome, a key part of northwestern Greenland’s ice sheet, was completely ice-free around 7,000 years ago during the early Holocene. This happened at pre-industrial CO2 levels, under natural warming of just 3-5°C above today’s temperatures. If CO2 is the supposed driver of today’s melting, why was Greenland deglaciating back then without any human emissions?

This is the kind of bombshell that should make headlines for debunking the narrative, but instead, it’s being spun as a warning for future warming.

Past Greenland ice loss raises concerns for future warming Earthcom 6 January 2026

It’s a classic example of how ideology twists science. I’ve been ahead of the curve on this … discussing these paradoxes on my Substack long before they hit academic journals or media. It gives me great pleasure to see these ideas percolate out, but it’s also a reminder of how ingrained the alarmism still is.

About the Author

Dr. Matthew Wielicki is a former assistant professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Alabama and a post-doctoral research scientist in the Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences and the Institute for Planets and Exoplanets at the University of California, Los Angeles.  He writes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Irrational Fear’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image: Prudhoe Dome, Greenland.  Source: SciTech Daily

