UN is targeting homeschooling through national governments

In September 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (“UNESCO”) released a report titled ‘Homeschooling through a Human Rights Lens’, which sparked significant debate regarding parental rights and educational freedom.
Alex Newman joined The New American’s podcast last year to discuss this report and what it means for parental rights and educational freedom.
In December 2024, the UK’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, first announced in the King’s Speech during the 2023 State Opening of Parliament, was introduced into the Uk Parliament by the Department for Education. It has passed three readings in the House of Commons and two readings in the House of Lords. It is now at the report stage before having its third and final reading in the House of Lords.
Child rights advocates have raised several key concerns about the Bill, primarily centred on human rights, privacy and the erosion of parental autonomy. They argue the Bill is a violation of parental and family rights, and an overreach and surveillance via the Unique Identifier.
Further reading:
- Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. What it is, and its implications for parents, The Home Ed Daily, 8 January 2025
- Locking up children under the Children Act 1989 – some thoughts on Clause 10 of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, the Barrister Group, 21 January 2025
- The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill: An Attack on Home Education and Parental Rights, The People’s Republic of South Devon, 4 February 2025
- Why the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill Is Unnecessary – and Dangerous for Families of SEN Children, Education Otherwise, 9 July 2025
- Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill – Updates, BASW
It can’t be coincidence that the UK government, despite the consequences, is suddenly taking an interest in controlling the information children are taught or exposed to; considering UNESCO’s homeschooling report, it can only be seen as part of a global agenda being dictated by a supranational non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) which is controlled by oligarchs – the United Nations.
UNESCO’s report emphasises a rights-based approach, asserting that governments, not parents, are the primary duty-bearers in ensuring children’s access to quality education.
It advocates for curricula aligned with UN-mandated values, including global citizenship, respect for diversity and comprehensive sexuality education, while discouraging traditional gender roles and religious “dogmatic approaches” that may promote intolerance.
These UN demands represent an overreach, undermining parental autonomy and constitutional protections.
UN Targets Homeschoolers Through “Human Rights” Scheme
By Liberty Sentinel, 12 November 2025
The United Nations is once again attacking homeschoolers in an attempt to control the education of youth to embrace collectivism, climate hysteria, social-emotional learning, and globalism, explains Alex Newman for The New American’s ‘Behind The Deep State’.
A new UNESCO report, prepared under the supervision of a literal North Korean totalitarian, explains that homeschooling, if not done by the UN’s standards, can violate a student’s “human rights.” Therefore, all forms of education must be viewed through a “rights-based” lens.
This invasion of parental rights and educational freedom must be taken seriously, Newman said. The UN’s efforts to control the education of our children must be resisted once and for all.
You can find a summary and the transcript for the video above HERE.
Further reading:
- UN Targets Homeschooling, Alex Newman, 7 October 2025
- UNESCO’s Homeschooling Agenda and What It Means for American Families, New American, 16 October 2025
- What UNESCO Gets Wrong About Homeschooling, HSLDA, 12 November 2025
So glad we are well pastthat stage now. Homeschooled ours until college age. Total freedome and the best thing ever. Home educating parents must push back hard, as we had to do when Ed Balls was threatening to ban it.
Ugh, typos!
very very important, double edge sword keeps your eyes off digital and sets up the next problem reaction solution event . Digital keeps on rolling unchallenged.
https://m.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEA&search_query=Donald+trump+and+the+wilber+ross+connection Ross is a rothchilds ( world bank agent ) he handled Donald trump bankruptcy for the bank and then installed in u s gov .
None of us are property of the state. Especially children, as that would be SLAVERY, and there are laws against that..I have shut councilors and mps up by simply asking if I am property of the government…try it….while we are here the odd TDSser has been bleating on about Greenland…not realising that Greenlanders, well 85% of them hate Denmark and their rules. They would be happier with the USA….maybe…
USA out of the UN
UN out of the USA.