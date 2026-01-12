New Zealand government says biotechnology is safe; not so, according to a new paper. Do not trust the Government

Please share our story!

A recent paper examined the history of lab leaks and accidents, including 70 documented cases of laboratory-associated leaks that led to disease outbreaks.

From historical incidents, the researchers identify the characteristics of a disease outbreak that indicate the virus was leaked from a laboratory. The researchers found that the covid-19 virus outbreak shares characteristics with earlier lab leak incidents.

All these previous incidents of lab leaks demonstrate the risk of future accidental escapes of novel genetically engineered pathogens. Yet the New Zealand government assures the public that biotechnology is safe.

Worse still, the regulatory bodies in the EU and the UK have approved the use of self-replicating mRNA vaccines, despite demonstrable concerns about its safety.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 9 January 2025

The supposed ability to alter the genes of whole populations is the ultimate dream of power. In this mad dream, leaders will no longer have to put up with the deficiencies of employees or citizens, who might fall sick, fail in their appointed tasks or exercise their free will. Instead, you can aspire to create an army of long-lived, invincible supermen who will keep their noses to the grindstone, obey without question like the unsullied army of Daenerys Targaryen, whilst no longer needing to burden the health system.

Governments are keeping faith with this dream. They believe. The biotechnology failures and catastrophes of the pandemic have taught them no lessons. So, with a firm will to power, governments all over the world, including ours, are deregulating biotechnology experimentation in the hope that some wannabe Frankenstein or Rasputin will fulfil their wildest dreams.

The Truth of Biotechnology is Rather Different From the Dream

If you are wondering whether to trust government assurances of safety if the New Zealand Gene Technology Bill gets the go-ahead, you might take a look at the history of biolab security. A paper accepted for publication by the Cambridge Press journal Epidemiology & Infection last week, entitled ‘Epidemiological indicators of accidental laboratory-origin outbreaks’, has identified and listed 70 historical cases of laboratory-associated leaks that led to disease outbreaks affecting the wider public. The paper examines 7 of these in great detail, analysing the data and evidence trail:

1955 Polio vaccine incident in the USA.

1977 H1N1 influenza outbreak in China and the Soviet Union.

1979 Anthrax release in the Soviet Union.

1995 Equine Encephalitis epidemics in Venezuela and Colombia.

2003-4 Sars-Cov-1 escapes from Singapore, Taiwan and China.

2007 Foot and Mouth virus outbreak in the UK.

2019 Brucella outbreak in China.

Thematic analysis of the lines of evidence revealed seven key insights:

Unusual strain characteristics.

Peculiar clinical manifestations or affected demographics.

Unusual geographical features.

Atypical epidemiological patterns.

Delayed government action and communication to the public.

Misinformation and disinformation spread to the public.

Biosafety concerns and/or incidents predating the event.

The paper concludes that the covid-19 virus outbreak shares a majority of the characteristics present in earlier lab leak incidents. This points to the inevitable occurrence of accidental escapes of novel genetically engineered pathogens from biolaboratories in the future, which will continue to cause disease outbreaks in the community, posing significant risks to the general public, animal populations and the environment.

Genetically Engineered Virus Escapes in Spain

The latest reported laboratory escape incident occurred during November 2025 in Spain. The highly pathogenic African swine fever virus (“ASFV”) escaped from a lab that was injecting a genetically modified virus into a wild boar to test the efficacy of a vaccine (sound familiar?). The outbreak is affecting pork production in the Catalonia region, where the experiment was being conducted. The first dead boar was found within 150 metres of the laboratory and the carcass tested positive for a genetically modified strain not found in the wild.

Perhaps not surprisingly, in the rapidly expanding and wildly adventurous biotechnology world, there are a total of five labs in the small Catalonia region alone conducting exotic biotechnology experiments on ASFV. Let that sink in for a moment – five labs. You cannot separate the risks of covid and the covid vaccines from the dangers of biotechnology experimentation.

The Catalonia labs operate under a BSL-3 safety protocol, the second strictest classification, but still, the genetically engineered virus leaked out into the environment. The paper published last week points to a worrying conclusion – such leaks are not highly unusual; they appear to be routine. As we know, “to err is human.” Mistakes, even in the highest biosecurity environments, are inevitable.

If the Gene Technology Bill passes, the brakes will come off and risky experiments will be permitted and then proliferate in laboratories located in densely populated urban areas of New Zealand, raising the level of risk to the public. The escape in Catalonia is also instructive as to what can and probably almost inevitably will happen here in New Zealand to affect our main export markets, which rely heavily on animal health. As we know from the pandemic years, what seemed like a clever idea at the time soon turns out to be a monumental disaster. As we all worry over the daily violence in the Middle East and Ukraine, we should not forget that the 30 million covid excess deaths around the globe, documented by One World in Data, dwarf recent war casualty figures. The more so because, as we have reported, the long-term health outcomes are still surfacing.

Approval of Self-Replicating Vaccines

It is in this context that we have to regard the recent EU and UK approval of a self-replicating mRNA covid vaccine known as Kostaive for people over 18 years with deep distrust and suspicion. The current generation of covid vaccines has essentially failed to be either effective or safe. The so-called replicon Kostaive vaccine adds another novel technology on top of the mRNA process. This involves the ability to encode viral replicase that actually repurposes the cells of vaccine recipients to host a continuous process of vaccine production. In effect, the vaccine is empowered to mimic the self-replicating, self-spreading properties of a virus. This process is fraught with risk. Not the least of these is the possibility of person-to-person vaccine transfer, which we first discussed in our October 2024 article ‘Self-Replicating Vaccines and the Cloud of Unknowing’.

During the clinical trials for Kostaive reported in 2024 in Nature Communications under the title ‘Safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the self-amplifying mRNA ARCT-154 COVID-19 vaccine: pooled phase 1, 2, 3a and 3b randomized, controlled trials’, 90% of injected participants experienced adverse events, with 75% reporting systemic reactions and 15% requiring medical attention after the first dose. The potential to generate autoimmune conditions has also been widely discussed. Do you think this is acceptable? Apparently, it is to medical bureaucrats. In the absence of long-term trial results, following approval of Kostaive, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) has announced it will be monitoring adverse effects through its Yellow Card system which, like our CARM system, so evidently failed during the covid pandemic.

Governments Need to Gain a Realistic Perspective on the Risks of Biotechnology Experimentation

It is the reckless pursuit of biotechnology applications and government approvals, even after trial results have raised red flags, that is the current modus operandi of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research companies. They need the government funds and speculative investment that follows approvals in order to survive and turn a profit. Concern for public health and safety has taken a back seat. This is the prospect that awaits the New Zealand public if the Gene Technology Bill goes ahead.

It is not too far of a stretch to suggest that billions of years of evolutionary history is being put at risk. No one really understands what it is about our human genetics that sets us apart from animals. Why can we exercise free will, yet animals are firmly in the grip of natural instinctive behaviours? Humans share about 60% of their DNA with a banana, 90% with a dog and 98% with a chimpanzee. This reflects shared ancestry and co-evolutionary processes, but the network of human cells has a unique capability – the capacity for self-referral reflection, the hallmark of higher consciousness. How the DNA and cellular functions of humans are structured to achieve this is not understood. Wholesale gene editing automated by artificial intelligence (“AI”), novel vaccines capable of taking control of little-understood internal cellular processes and mobile genetic sequences that can reproduce are dangerous forays into the highly networked worlds of physiology, brain chemistry and human society that underpin our physical and mental health and civilisation as we know it. The power to interfere with evolution is not a blessing; it is a curse.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

