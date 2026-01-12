New Zealander has hundreds of blood clots, multi-organ failure and vomits blood; what caused it?

Last Friday, it was reported that a man in New Zealand suddenly began vomiting blood. It was discovered he had hundreds of blood clots and multiple organ failure, and may need a heart transplant. Medical staff have been unable to provide a diagnosis.
In the following, Dr. Philip McMillan provides a possible explanation of what’s really going. Covid changed the rules – and we’re still pretending it didn’t, he says.
Mysterious Illness Causes Hundreds of Clots and Failing Organs with NO Diagnosis?
If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Substack HERE.
Over the next few years, many of us are going to encounter people with illnesses that don’t make sense. At first, these stories sound like medical curiosities – tragic, unusual, but distant. That illusion disappears the moment it happens to someone you love.
I want to be very clear at the outset: what follows is not a diagnosis. I have not examined this patient. I am working only from a publicly reported case in New Zealand that describes a previously fit man with hundreds of blood clots, failing organs and no clear diagnosis. But medicine advances precisely by recognising patterns early, before they become textbook entries.
This case matters because when clinicians lose a unifying framework, care becomes fragmented, reactive, and often futile.
A Fit Man, a Slow Unravelling
The headlines focus on the initial presentation with collapse, vomiting blood, confusion, intensive care, ventilators and now the possibility of needing a heart transplant. But that is not where this illness began.
Weeks earlier, there were quieter signals:
- Progressive breathlessness.
- Difficulty climbing stairs.
- Episodes of coughing up blood.
These are not benign symptoms. They are red flags. They tell us that the disease process was already well underway long before the dramatic hospital admission.
Yet modern medicine has a habit of anchoring to the moment of crisis. Everything before it becomes background noise.
That is a mistake.
The Clues Hidden in Plain Sight
As more details emerge, the picture becomes deeply unsettling:
- Pulmonary emboli scattered throughout the lungs.
- Areas of dead lung tissue with cough.
- Multiple small strokes.
- Kidney failure.
- Progressive heart failure.
This is not a single-organ problem. It is not even a single-system problem.
When clots appear in both the venous and arterial circulation, when organs fail in parallel rather than sequence, we are no longer dealing with chance. We are dealing with a systemic process which targets the blood vessels themselves.
And that changes everything.
Read: ‘Don’t leave us’: Hundreds of clots, failing organs – and no diagnosis, Stuff, 9 January 2026
Why the Obvious Explanations Fall Short
Influenza has been mentioned. Viral pneumonia has been suggested. These explanations are comforting because they are familiar. But familiarity does not equal accuracy.
Influenza can cause severe illness, even myocarditis, but it does not usually produce:
- Hundreds of clots throughout the body.
- Simultaneous arterial and venous thrombosis.
- Progressive multi-organ failure over weeks.
- Severe bleeding and clotting at the same time.
When the scale and distribution of disease exceed what a diagnosis can plausibly explain, the diagnosis must be questioned.
Covid Changed the Rules – and We Are Still Pretending It Didn’t
One of the most dangerous misconceptions left over from the pandemic is that covid is primarily a lung infection. This is too simplistic a concept.
Covid is, at its core, a vascular immune disease. It targets the lining of blood vessels. It disrupts interferon signalling. It primes the immune system to misfire – sometimes weeks after the virus itself has disappeared.
That timing matters.
A negative PCR test weeks after mild symptoms does not rule covid out. In many cases, it is exactly what we would expect. What follows is not viral damage. It is immune damage.
[Note from The Exposé: It’s important to note that whatever ill effects are attributed to covid are the same effects from its vaccine. The disease-causing agent of the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 is the virus’ spike protein, the genetic code for which is in the so-called “covid vaccines.” Whether you believe covid was released into certain populations or not in late 2019 or early 2020 is not the major issue. The major issue, which makes the aftereffects of possible covid infections pale into insignificance, is that the spike protein in vaccines, which have been and are still being injected into people, is causing widespread and serious harm. That the covid “vaccines” would cause serious harm was known before mass covid injection campaigns began. Read: Medicine regulators admitted in October 2020 that they knew the covid vaccines would cause heart damage, blood clots, harm to children & death]
When The Storm Is No Longer In The Lungs
Early in the pandemic, severe covid announced itself loudly: respiratory failure, oxygen deprivation, ICU beds filled overnight. Now the storm is quieter – and more dangerous.
Instead of a lung storm, we see:
- A vascular storm: widespread clotting
- A heart storm: myocarditis and pump failure without blocked arteries
- A brain storm: microstrokes, confusion
- A kidney storm: inflammatory renal failure
- A gut storm: bleeding, inflammation, barrier breakdown
When these occur together, medicine struggles, not because the disease is unknowable, but because our frameworks are outdated.
The Therapeutic Trap
This case exposes a cruel paradox:
- The patient is full of clots, but cannot be anticoagulated because he is bleeding.
- Filters in the venous system and procedures buy time but do not treat the cause.
- Organ support replaces function but does not stop the process.
At some point, clinicians are left arguing over which failing organ matters most – the heart or the lungs – while the immune system continues unchecked.
Replacing an organ does not solve an immune disease.
A Question We Are Afraid to Ask
If this is an immune-driven thrombo-inflammatory syndrome, then the uncomfortable question becomes unavoidable: Should immune modulation be considered earlier – not as a last resort, but as a diagnostic trial?
I am not suggesting recklessness. Infection must be excluded. Sepsis must be ruled out. But when every investigation comes back inconclusive and deterioration continues, refusing to consider immune suppression is not caution, it is inertia.
What are we protecting patients from, exactly?
Why This Case Will Not Be the Last
Covid continues to circulate. Population immunity is complex, uneven and in some cases dysregulated. The presentations are no longer dramatic infections – they are delayed, systemic and confusing.
That makes them easy to miss.
We are entering an era where patients will present with overlapping syndromes that do not respect organ boundaries. If we insist on treating them as isolated failures, outcomes will continue to be poor.
A Call to Clinicians – and to Families
If there is one message I want to leave, it is this: When a disease makes no sense, the problem is often not the patient – it is the framework.
Ask harder questions. Look earlier in the timeline. Think immunologically, not just anatomically. And if you are a family member watching this unfold, know that advocacy matters.
The earlier we recognise these patterns, the better chance we have of changing where they end.
We owe our patients – and ourselves – better than silence.
About the Author
Philip McMillan is a British medical doctor and consultant physician who is focused on covid-19, long covid and chronic health conditions such as dementia and arthritis. He is the co-founder and executive director of McMillan Research and CEO of Vejon Health. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Vejon COVID-19 Review’. As well as on his Substack page, he uploads videos onto his Rumble channel HERE and YouTube channel HERE.
Featured image: New Zealander Reuben Fisher needs a heart transplant but doctors are in the dark as to what has caused his catastrophic decline. Source: Stuff
There was no convid. There are no viruses..its a fantasy of a cult. This is spike protein from the jab. Or a reaction to the crap they put in vaccines. Is he throwing up blood or coughing up blood? You aren’t clear on this. Long vaccine. No such thing as long convid. The deaths in the ICUs in 2020 were midazolam and morphine murders. Get a grip and get with the truth and not the narrative. Virology does not pass kochs postulate. Convid was a pys op and the jab is a biological weapon. Designed to kill over a period of time. Some died immediately…others are taking their time. Remember..politicians were partying….stupid rules in coffee shops etc…where did the screens, the signs, the stickers, the customised hand washing machines…the oh so convenient tests which according to the Nobel prize winning inventor Kary mullis, are not diagnostic…you sound like you are still a believer…my friends and I wrote down over a hundred indicators that it was a hoax. Celebs faking their jab, sportsmen dropping dead on the field…now the doctors who gave the jab, without informed consent and for money, can be sued. Problem reaction solution applies to this hoax.
Hi Reverend Scott. Yes, covid was/is a PsyOp. “There are no viruses” is also a PsyOp. These two PsyOps are being run by the same people.
Concordo….
Correction – “there are no pathogenic viruses”.
Virus-like particles exist, but be not been proven to cause disease.
Ask Moderna, after all they created the Covid-19 virus: Moderna’s Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna’s Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose. https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide I suppose, with all of the money generated from the above Covid-19 virus Patent, the creators deserve a medal, or something much worse, but they live amongst us and have never been held to account for anything.
Il vaccino è la bioarma…se esiste.
If there’s no proof of pathogenic viruses, how can one conduct gain of function?
Nothing exists outside of a database, it’s all a whopping scam!
‘Drs’ are deliberately In the dark’ . They know exactly what caused it the Covid Jabs
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA – ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring – that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy “vaccines” Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your “genetic code” making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a “Trans Human”.
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
The Injected vaccine was the Gain-Of-Function Covid-19 virus.
BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies. Dr. Robert Redfield.
The evidence suggests the world may not have experienced a natural viral pandemic, but a global biological rollout built around a (computer) DIGITALLY ASSEMBLED spike protein that became the foundation for diagnostics, modeling, and the mass vaccination campaign itself (Jon Fleetwood)
Former CDC Director under the 1st Trump Administration, Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expresses his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was designed to make, “a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.”
The “COVID-19 self-spreading vaccine program,” is comprised of all the man-made mRNA nanoparticle virus-vaccines that can be spread via aerosol attack, food or surface contamination “and injection”, as was described in detail in EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE pitch to DARPA.
You also needed it to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread like Omicron: “It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat”……… than one that replicates in the lower lung. Dr. Robert Redfield
Me: “The injected vaccine was the virus and it was a Replicon” so that everyone would be infected with it, by shedding from the vaccinated onto the not vaccinated – with one exception, those who like myself, did my free salt water cure – we avoided all Covid infections and we remain mRNA Humans, natural to nature and not Patented, by US Supreme Court Law of 2013 With World Wide Applications.
But the question is:
Why the need to have about 6 Billion plus ModRNA DNA Patented Genetically Modified Trans Humans, complete with MAC address and a genetic inbuilt computer without plugin’s created with ModRNA/Pfizer DNA patented Gene Therapy Injections and for what future purpose (as covered by the US Supreme Court Law Of 2013 with World Wide Applications) that “natural to Nature mRNA Humans” don’t have and can’t be used for – and the Elite think they are safe from being vaccinated, wrong, they get it injected into them by shedding, so not many real Humans left anymore, it seems likely.
Oh, please. Is anyone seriously still interested in any of this nonsense that ill-informed doctors spout? What about the nanoparticles and their manipulation by wireless technology? These are real and confirmed by serious researchers and numerous patents. Check out what Andreas Noack, foremost European expert on graphene hydroxide, said about these nanoparticles acting like razor blades in the capillaries – for which warning he paid with his life, killed shortly afterwards by a DEW.
Vaccines were made with “nanotubes” created by NanoGraphi and injected with nanobots:
The Covid “ Vaxxed” are emitting MAC addresses. MAC is Media Access Control, Cell Phones, and Computers use to communicate, to verify, download a BLE detector on your phone..
Bluetooth, MAC Detector is another.
Michael. 28.12.2025
A Hundred Billion Nanobots on the Tip of a Syringe Is a Daunting Thought “Future Science Series: The Targeted Collective – Have We All Been Chipped?” — The Solari Report. Lioness of Judah Ministry Dec 13 2025 (Yes, you have)
As aired on the Children’s Health Defense TV network, a scientist injected Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ingredients onto a slide and zoomed in on its actions with a microscope at 100 times magnification. You can literally see microscopic particles acting as blinking lights while they self-assemble.
The scientist explains that these microparticles or nanoparticles are called “microchips” because they emit signals known as “MAC address” phenomenon. In the background can be seen “nano and micro-robots that are communicating with each other via light signals” as they are collaborating to self-assemble into what looks like a miniature satellite. This is already proven to persist in the body for at least two years, with spike proteins and nanoparticles traveling through the bloodstream to vital organs, ovaries, testes, and the brain.
Swarming particles use light to communicate with each other and assemble into larger nano-conglomerations inside the blood vessels
Mind you this is happening inside the blood, organs, and brain of anyone who’s been injected with this Covid-19 nightmarish “vaccine” technology. This scientist has witnessed this happening in the human blood of those injected, as the “swarming” technology creates havoc inside the blood vessels using mRNA nanotechnology.
The analysis reveals over 50 undeclared chemical elements in the injection ingredients, including fluorescent graphene oxide. FIFTY undeclared chemical elements used to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, chronic and severe inflammation, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and more. She has documented this phenomenon extensively, so this is not one corrupted vial that happened to have these contaminants and technological capability.
This is one major reason children who get vaccines are much more likely to experience major health issues their whole lives. Conversely, kids who don’t get these vaccines don’t get chronic health conditions, according to studies. In other words, the more vaccines a child gets, the worse their health becomes, especially during the first ten years, including skyrocketing statistics for infections, ADD and ADHD, neurodevelopmental issues, eczema, allergies, and so forth.
This is why Fauci and the CDC are scrambling and panicking right now to cover up the Covid-19 origins, the funding of gain-of-function viruses, and the funding and manufacturing of the deadliest bioweapons on Earth – mRNA “vaccines.”
This is genocide folks. This is the most insidious form of weapons of mass destruction ever created, and billions of people think it is medicine, and that’s the worst part. Help blow the whistle on this. Share this article. Share this information everywhere. Don’t let the culprits get away with mass murder and conspiracy.
Sources for this article include:
Childrens Health Defense By S.D. Wells December 22, 2024
Pandemic.news
GatewayPundit.com
NaturalNews.com
https://m.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEA&search_query=greenland+1961+under+ice+military+base
https://m.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEA&search_query=priests+and+little+boys
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/lu_VqX6J93k federal reserve
the video is waiting approval . the federal reserve : search what bankers and business men opposed the federal reserve , then search if these men were on the Titanic .