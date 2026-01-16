Consultants diagnosed renal cancer – then I discovered I had IBS

Dr. Vernon Coleman describes how he was diagnosed with renal cancer. Fortunately, a flight to Paris resulted in him being able to determine what was actually causing his symptoms: irritable bowel syndrome (“IBS”).
No surgery to remove “cancer” required. Instead, he has managed his IBS through managing his stress and diet.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
For several months I had a persistent, nagging pain in my back. It was just about in the region of my right kidney. It didn’t seem to be getting any worse, but it certainly wasn’t getting any better.
For a while, I managed to convince myself that it was nothing more than a muscular backache caused by crouching over a typewriter.
But then I noticed two additional symptoms.
I started feeling constantly `full’ – as though I had just eaten a large meal – and I found myself visiting the lavatory more often than I found entirely convenient.
When I told my general practitioner, he took a routine urine sample. And found blood. The next step was a hospital appointment.
The ultrasound pictures showed a rather misshapen kidney. And more specialist X-ray pictures confirmed that there was something wrong. My kidney looked as though it were auditioning for a part as the hunchback of Notre Dame.
Unhappily, however, the radiologists couldn’t get a really good view of my kidney. Their view was obscured by large bubbles of inconvenient gas lurking around in the coiled nooks and crannies of my intestinal loops.
Nevertheless, cancer was the diagnosis.
So I demanded (and was given) an appointment to go to another, larger, city hospital for even more sophisticated tests. It was all very worrying. I knew that the doctors who had examined me suspected the worst. And without anyone saying anything, I knew exactly how bad the worst could be. Very bad.
I breathed a huge sigh of relief when the kindly radiologist at the large city hospital told me that there was nothing seriously wrong with my kidney. It was, he assured me, misshapen but perfectly healthy.
And so, after racing up to Bristol to record a couple of TV programmes, and hurtling back home to write a column, I set off, as I had previously planned, to Paris.
On the plane flying over the Channel the pain in my back got much, much worse. And I suddenly realised what was wrong.
The gas that the radiologist had spotted in my intestines had expanded because of the change in air pressure and it was the gas that was causing my pain.
But it was, I suddenly realised, the gas that was also making me feel “full” all the time. And irritating my bowel and my bladder. And pressing on my kidney and causing the bleeding. (I reported this incident to one of the medical journals since it was the first time anyone had realised that the wind of IBS could cause minor kidney damage.)
There was only one explanation for this apparently bizarre set of circumstances. I had irritable bowel syndrome.
The moment I made the diagnosis I realised just why I had acquired this most common of twenty-first century disorders.
First, I had been putting myself under an enormous amount of stress. For years I had run a series of passionate campaigns designed to spread the truth and oppose those parts of the medical establishment with which I disagreed. I had, for years, been spending at least twelve hours a day on my campaigns.
Second, I had changed my diet. When I had, a few years earlier, decided to become a vegetarian, I had cut out meat and fish and increased the quantity of vegetables and cereals. I had also started eating a lot of cheese and cheese-based dishes. When in a rush, I would make myself a cheese sandwich for lunch.
In order to control my irritable bowel syndrome, I had to learn to control my exposure to stress (and my own reaction to the inevitable stress in my life) and I had to learn to change my diet again.
Eventually, after much trial and error, I succeeded in making the changes which brought my irritable bowel syndrome under control. And the techniques I discovered and developed really do work. I don’t believe that irritable bowel syndrome can be cured (in the same way that a broken leg can be cured) because the weakness and susceptibility will remain. The symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome still trouble me occasionally – but mainly if I have eaten unwisely or been under an unusual amount of stress.
My book `Relief from IBS (Revised Edition)’ contains the information I have used to help myself deal with my symptoms. Everything I know about IBS is in these pages. I hope and believe that the advice and information I’ve accumulated will also help you. For details of the book, please CLICK HERE.
About the Author
Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.
There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Uncategorised
Some time ago I read an article, that 6 out 0f 10 ‘cancer’ diagnoses are in fact caused by something else. Most, according to this researcher, were caused by parasites (he had several microscope pics, in which you could see the parasites crawl, so why did labs not see this?)
I can only imagine cancer doctors want to do surgery, radiation and chemo, which all cost a lot of money, whereas an anti-parasite treatment costs next to nothing. Glad Dr. Coleman was saved from the maltreatment and got healthy without drastic measures!
Hi Ingrid C Durden, it would be interesting to read the article you refer to. Do you recall where you read it?
I saw a video about 30 yrs ago? by a renowned medical doctor from Germany, Dr. Alfons Weber, I self diagnosed my I B S and control it by following the Monash University low FODMAP diet. Big fan of Dr Colemam.(Old SRN 82 ),hope this helps.
Hi Rhoda,
Just find Joe Tippens, and Fenbendazole use, from US.
PDS is wél te genezen, volgens Medical Medium. Bent u bekend met hem, zijn kennis en dieten? Kaas is zuivel – en zuivel is niet handig in uw situatie, evenals gluten. Heel veel mensen, vooral in de US, hebben voordeel ondervonden van deze aanpak (elimineren van o.a. zuivel, vet, gluten, mais, varkensvlees en véél fruit en bladgroente én elke ochtend een het sap van bleekselderij). Een aanrader! Een ‘ervaringsdeskundige’
Thank YOU, Dr. Coleman, for sharing your story! Ageing brings on so many new worries! So happy you were able to get to the bottom of the wrong diagnosis, and can deal with the IBS without any invasive cancer surgery! 🥳
Like that time I ran into someone I hadn’t seen for a while and he told me he’d been diagnosed with cancer and been told he had something like 2 weeks to live.
So I was like, ‘Oh :(. When did the doctor tell you that?’
And the guy told me, ‘Twenty years ago’.
Funny Dr Coleman should mention cheese.
Early last year I developed what would have been described as IBS if I was a doctor-going type of person (I haven’t seen a doctor since last century). I wasn’t having a bowel movement so much as a bowel explosion.
So I established matters on a scientific basis, systematically withdrawing anything known to be suspect. Eliminating sulphur dioxide, 1422 modified starch and sulphites helped, as did reducing cellulose, but did not prevent the main problem.
Purely by chance I came across the below article on rennet in cheese. It appears most cheese these days uses vegetable rennet rather than the traditional animal rennet. Unfortunately, vegetable rennet gives cheese a bitter taste. Nothing daunted, along comes the lovely Pfizer and its CRISPR gene-editing technology, snip snip – vegetable rennet that doesn’t make cheese taste bitter.
Most cheese these days uses vegetable rennet, but I managed to find one that still uses the animal variety. Astonishing result, the problem disappeared almost overnight and curiously I lost my ‘spare tyre’. I was able to confirm the result when I indulged in a packet of one of those cheesy snacks (Twisties). After four serves about the size of a custard cup per day, the bowel explosion was back.
The thought occurs that natural things like sugar and gluten are getting the blame for issues actually caused by unnatural additives.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/03/04/gmo-cheese.aspx
https://hatchardreport.com/gene-tech-provisions-introduced-by-stealth/
Yes, I always enjoy Dr Vernon Coleman’ articles – They are always so informative & helpful – as articles are supposed to be ! Dr Vernon Coleman is a very very good writer..! 🥰 Yes, Too much Stress, Bad Diet, Less to No exercise & Parasites are the causes of all our body problems..! ⬅️ & the Root cause of these, is this satanic system of democracy, that has Unleashed all these negative things like demons on us..! 😠☹️ END Democracy now ! / Therefore, I will End Democracy & Replace it with a system of No Stress, The Right/A Good Diet, Daily Exercise, No parasites = No health problems ⬅️ & this system is called : Christian Nationalism ❕👍🙂