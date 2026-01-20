Hearing for High Court case to compel New Zealand government to release the Pfizer covid vaccine contract schedule for June

Please share our story!

Erika Whittome is taking the New Zealand government to the High Court to challenge the decision to withhold the contract with Pfizer for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Government has refused to release the contract, citing various reasons, despite numerous requests under the Official Information Act (i.e., Freedom of Information).

Whittome’s court case aims to bring transparency and accountability to the government’s dealings with Pfizer.

The High Court hearing is scheduled for 15 June 2026.

By New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (“NZDSOS”), 4 January 2026

Like all of us who have been forced to become expert in aspects of the covid response outside our original training, Erika Whittome is on a mission – one shared by many other Kiwis who have asked for the release of the government’s vaccine contract with Pfizer.

Erika is going to the High Court in Wellington on 15 June 2026

As with many others, she requested information under New Zealand (“NZ”) law on the contract for the supply of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. The information has been withheld and now she challenges this decision in the High Court. Her filing can be seen HERE.

Lawyer Kirsten Murfitt presented her own petition for release to National MP Sam Uffindell in August 2025. NZDSOS presented one of its many Open Letters on deaths and injuries to Winston Peters at Parliament last year, but, seemingly, into the usual black hole. Again we were present to support Greg Rzesniowiecki​​​​​​​’s petition to withdraw the injection, which was handed to NZ First to sponsor in the dying days of the 2025 parliament.

What Do We Know So Far

Apart from a few whistle-blown snippets, some countries have released their own redacted contracts, showing details of pricing, dose commitments, liability waiver and some other technical details. We know too, that Pfizer says explicitly there is no long-term safety data and the vaccine (gene product) is for “the prevention of covid-19“. By now, most people must agree that it is fraudulent. Further, NZ has admitted it cannot do its own independent analysis (despite Bloomfield’s promise it would) nor “serialise” the vaccine deliveries, which is about sending out consecutive batches in an orderly, trackable manner.

But there is nothing released about severe penalties on sovereign nations for defaulting and the collateral they must put up, the suppression of evidence of harm or banning actual covid treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Government behaviour suggests all of these must loom large in the contract. It is known already that the procurement agreement and liability waiver were signed by Labour ministers even before the clinical trial had been analysed – and all for a product that was substantially different to the one eventually tricked into most Kiwi arms, e.g, see HERE and HERE.

The effort to keep the contract secret is far-reaching, but no longer secret itself. Our Government uses censorship tools on Facebook, and the Department of Internal Affairs has refused to share details of its censorship tool, Facebook’s backdoor “takedown portal.” For example, the US Government used the takedown portal to censor people’s efforts to get at and spread the truth, which was revealed in the case of Missouri v Biden. Of note, this is from one of over a hundred OIA requests made by Erika.

From Erika’s High Court Filing

The New Zealand Government entered into a contract with Pfizer (“the Contract”) that resulted in the purchase of 18 million doses of a medicine. That medicine received provisional approval on 3 February 2021 sponsored by Pfizer.

Many members of the public requested copies of the Contract from the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Finance, Treasury and other government agencies under the Official Information Act 1982 (“the OIA”). The procurement for the Contract was an “All-of-Government” purchase.

The various OIA requests were all refused, citing a multitude of reasons.

Erika Whittome requested specific sections of the Contract:

“Commercially Reasonable Efforts.”

“Purchaser Limitations” and correspondence about them.

“Product Warranty” and correspondence regarding it.

Acknowledging “high public interest,” the Ombudsman released his ‘Final Opinion’ to withhold the Contract in June 2023 and he referred the applicant to this ‘Final Opinion’ in order to refuse to investigate Erika Whittome’s complaints about the requested information being withheld. He said an investigation was “unnecessary.”

Erika Whittome filed this matter in an effort to get transparency and accountability for the people of New Zealand because there appears to be a new allegiance to Pfizer’s commercial interests, instead of transparency to the New Zealand people.

The New Zealand people paid for this Pfizer “medicine” and for all of the negotiations surrounding the Contract. They also pay for the legal costs for negotiation and the information being withheld. Crown Law, the Ombudsman and Pharmac’s legal bills and paperwork generation are also on the taxpayers’ tab.

Prising Open the Contract for the “Zero-Risk Vaccine“ is a Matter of Life and Death

As Erika notes, the default beneficiary of the NZ taxpayer appears to be Pfizer. We have just written on the “Pfizer Deference” which appears to operate in the courts. This unprecedented dismantling of NZ’s safeguards against commercial exploitation is covered by researcher Nadine Connock in her presentation as part of our ‘Substantial Minority Project’, which aims to lobby the Royal Commission as it writes its report, as well as add to the public repository of evidence.

As NZDSOS has said over and over, some Kiwis have paid with their lives, and others with chronic disability or severe disease. So financial costs to New Zealanders are far more immense than those of thrashing out the contract.

Several data sets suggest that the majority of vaccine recipients are unlikely to make their otherwise healthy life expectancy due to the many ways that system-wide inflammation is damaging hearts, brains, nerves, blood and immunity. We understand this is a terrible thing to say, let alone try fully to comprehend, but any solution starts with acknowledging the problem. Understanding how, what and why the government committed to what it did is our absolute right, and the largely unpaid efforts of Erika, Kirsten, Sue Grey and many others are to that end, and must be supported.

If you wish to help Erika (e.g., contribute to her airfare for the 15 June hearing), please make a donation: Erika Whittome 38-9002-0178268-03

High Court Filing: ERIKA WHITTOME-Judicial review amended claim 14 August 2025

Featured image: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in the country and should arrive by March 2021, February 2021. Source: The Guardian

