A worldwide epidemic of using the law to silence dissent about covid

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science highlights lawfare cases against healthcare professionals and whistle-blowers worldwide, including detective Helen Grus in Canada, lawyer Arno van Kessel in Holland, lawyer Reiner Fuellmich in Germany, analyst Jacques Baud in Switzerland and database creator Barry Young in New Zealand.

These people have been targeted using lawfare for speaking out against corrupted globalist systems, harmful vaccine mandates and damaging pandemic responses.

By New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (“NZDSOS”), 6 January 2026

As a group of medical doctors and scientists who have dared to defend the health of New Zealanders against the inordinate profit and power being executed by our government’s public-private partnerships, New Zealand Doctors Speaking out With Science (“NZDSOS”) is intimately aware of the lawfare being waged against health care professionals. It is important to note that similar lawfare is occurring in lockstep across the globe.

People representing a variety of professions challenging the corrupted globalist systems being established worldwide have been targeted for unjustified, excessive and cruel punishment. They play an important role as a grim warning to anyone contemplating stepping out of line.

An increasing number of whistle-blowers and human rights advocates around the world are learning first-hand the repercussions of speaking out to defend humanity. We feature several of the most renowned cases in this article to raise awareness of the crimes taking place. This will ultimately have an impact on us all as our previously functional systems are swallowed by totalitarian rule.

Lawfare in Canada: Detective Helen Grus

“In the Waterloo area, 86 stillbirths have occurred from January to July. And normally, it’s roughly one stillbirth every two months. But here’s the kicker. Mothers of stillbirth babies were fully vaccinated. And you’ve clearly said on numerous occasions that the vaccines are safe. So Minister, what do you say to the doctors who told expecting women that it was okay to get fully vaccinated, and what should they tell the mothers who deliver a stillborn baby?”— Rick Nicholls , MP, Ontario Provincial Parliament, 3 December 2021

Helen Grus is a respected forensic police detective with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit of Ottawa Police Services (“OPS”) in Ontario, Canada. She is responsible for investigating infant deaths occurring outside of hospitals.

In December 2021, Detective Grus informed her Command Officers of an August 2021 advisory from Toronto Sick Children’s Hospital, documenting a “troubling pattern of child myocarditis cases associated with mRNA covid-19 vaccinations.“ No action was taken.

Grus then informed the same managers in January 2022 that the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit had observed a “doubling or tripling” of infant deaths within a year. Again, no action was taken.

Whilst she had not received any direction to investigate the rise in unexpected infant mortality, Detective Grus had previously been commended for initiating investigations into suspicious circumstances. There should have been nothing unusual, therefore, in her pursuing an investigation upon observing a spike in infant deaths. Except that her actions occurred at the height of Canada’s vaccine mandates and the Ottawa truckers’ protest, when emotions were heightened between pro- and anti-mandate advocates, and between those who had taken the injection and those who – like Detective Grus – had resisted.

Detective Grus was suspended on 4 February 2022, charged with “discreditable conduct” for improperly searching police databases to investigate her concerns of a pattern between the covid vaccine status of mothers and the rise in sudden infant deaths. She faced a drawn-out series of disciplinary hearings with Ottawa Police Services between August 2022 and January 2025, at a personal cost in legal fees of $400,000.

In March 2025, she was found guilty of discreditable conduct. Penalty hearings continue. In 2023, the prosecution served her with a notice of increased penalty, allowing Ottawa Police Services to seek her dismissal, demotion or forfeiture of pay or vacation.

Detective Grus serves as a stark reminder to all serving officers: using professional experience, judgement or skill to investigate crimes with political ramifications or which involve public officials considered to be above the law comes at a cost, including career, reputation and livelihood.

In November 2025, the Grus Justice Project, in collaboration with Matador Films, released the trailer for their planned 2026 film, ‘Silencing Detective Grus’.

Lawfare in Holland: Lawyer Arno van Kessel

Seven Dutch plaintiffs with covid injection injuries filed a criminal complaint in the Leeuwarden District Court in July 2023. Lawyers Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen represent the plaintiffs, one of whom died in 2023.

The case is built on evidence that the World Economic Forum’s project “The Great Reset” is being used to reorganise Dutch society (and all societies with United Nations membership; thus including New Zealand), in order to establish the UN Sustainable Development Goals as benchmarks against which society will be regulated. In late 2021, Dutch MP Gideon van Meijeren challenged Prime Minister Mark Rutte on The Great Reset, in a brilliantly humiliating exposé of Rutte’s dishonesty.

Now Secretary General of NATO, Rutte is preparing insanely for a “scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured“ against Russia, which seems likely to be another Great Reset initiative. Learn more about The Great Reset at Richard Jeffs’ excellent documentary ‘Stakeholder Capitalism’.

Seventeen defendants are summonsed in the case, all accused of helping to coordinate The Great Reset upon the Dutch people, which the litigants state “concerns the vaccination with Covid-19 injections for the entire population in order to counter an ‘existential future health crisis‘ pretended in the official narrative of the WHO and the WEF.” In seeking damages, the litigants declare:

“That defendants as a group and individually, have acted unlawfully towards plaintiffs by intentionally misleading them in an unlawful manner and thereby inducing them to get covid-19 injections the plaintiffs knew, or at least should have known, were not safe and effective.”

Named defendants include Mark Rutte, the State of The Netherlands, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla and various people employed to implement and/or promote the Dutch pandemic response. See the initial summons for more information. Learn more about the case at the Right Sincere Foundation. Watch Peter Stassen’s update outside the Leeuwarden court on 23 December 2025. Read more details on the case at THIS 23 December 2025 article.

The lawsuit was scheduled to begin on 9 July 2025.

In the early hours of 11 June 2025, paramilitary police raided the home of Arno van Kessel, reportedly holding his wife and daughter at gunpoint whilst arresting Arno and dragging him away, bound and blindfolded. He has been held in a high-security prison for almost seven months now, accused of anti-institutional activities and potential violence, with no real evidence of any such crimes.

Lawfare in Germany: Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Many of us in New Zealand, attempting to understand the lockstep tyranny of the covid response, discovered the Corona Ausschuss, led by Dr. Fuellmich from September 2020 until his split from the legal team in September 2022. Of particular interest was the February 2022 Grand Jury, which attempted to consolidate the vast amount of information collected from experts and witnesses. Dr. Fuellmich continued his work beyond September 2022, hearing testimony at the International Crimes Investigative Committee with the purpose of investigating crimes beyond the pandemic.

On 14 October 2023, Dr. Fuellmich was taken by force from the German Consulate in Mexico and flown to Germany, where he was arrested upon arrival. He has remained in solitary confinement in a high-security prison ever since.

In June 2025, Dr. Tess Lawrie shared ‘The Full Story of Dr Reiner Fuellmich: The background, his persecution, the abuse he is subject to and his scandalous conviction’:

Reiner Fuellmich had to be stopped, not because he had illegally embezzled funds, but because he had gathered all the evidence of what will be remembered as: “the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity,” and he was ready to act.

Lawfare in Switzerland: Analyst Jacques Baud

Colonel Jacque Baud is a former member of the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service and NATO analyst. He has been speaking out about the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2022. His insights go against the official narrative we are all required to believe. Consequently, he has been sanctioned by the European Union:

I’m still under sanction, obviously. That means that all my bank accounts in the European Union are frozen. I cannot access any kind of payment system in the EU, meaning that I am not able to buy food, for instance. I am not able to order food or buy through a bankcard or online, whatever. I still have bank accounts in Switzerland, but payments I would try to make from Switzerland into the EU are also blocked … Nobody is allowed to provide me with any kind of resource … No bank, no institution, or nobody, is allowed to provide me any kind of resource … As an example, yesterday a friend of mine tried to buy food from Switzerland for me, to be delivered at home. She ordered food in Belgium to be home delivered. And she could order, but the payment was blocked … because she provided my home address and telephone number… People who know what is happening to me are bringing me food …

As with the insights provided by Justin Trudeau when his government froze bank accounts of identified trucker protesters in 2022, this is a chilling example of the plans being made to connect financial and movement rights with political opinions so that dissent against authority can be suppressed.

Baud is one of 59 recently-sanctioned European citizens being punished for challenging established power structures. Swiss citizen Nathalie Yamb and German journalist Hüsseyin Dogru are also experiencing severe restrictions to their lives and liberties in punishment of sharing “disinformation,” a term which appears to have been coined by Russian dictator Joseph Stalin a century ago. It was then resuscitated by the CIA in the 1960s to be used against opponents of US foreign policy.

Lawfare in New Zealand: Database Creator Barry Young

In lockstep, the New Zealand government is carrying out lawfare against many, with none as well-known as Ministry of Health database whistle-blower Barry Young. In a similar case to Detective Grus in Canada, Barry observed concerning information relating to the deaths of innocent citizens and chose to alert the public. For his efforts, he now faces protracted lawfare whilst those responsible for the harms he reported find themselves increasingly rewarded by the systems of control imposing themselves upon society under the guise of “health” and “safety.”

NZDSOS has been relentless in showing that Kiwis have an accelerating loss of both, thus providing a steady stream of its own cannon fodder for the disciplinary bodies to attack.

Completing the Inversion: Rubbing Our Noses in Their Bad Behaviour

As an example, Ashley Bloomfield has been Chief Executive of The Institute of Public Health and Forensic Science (“PHF Science”) since May 2025.

Sir Ashley was the Director General of Health who oversaw the coercive imperative to mass inject the population and is in the top cohort of those who ploughed on, recklessly disregarding the clear and mounting proof of obvious danger, to the result of death and disability.

PHF Science happen to be working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to establish the latest population surveillance plans: roadside drug testing of the population. At least he is consistent in his projects, this latest one involving, yet again, forced invasion into people’s bodies for spurious reasons without informed consent – also with no data on the abrasive tongue “scraper” that is to be used. Why on earth not just let people spit into a pottle, instead of raising suspicions of this sort of thing?

In another nose-snub to the people, Professor Graham Le Gros, who appeared to mislead the Royal Commission of Inquiry (“RCI”) on Covid-19 phase 2, has just been knighted in the New Year’s Honours List. As a cheerleader for private biotechnology companies, he was seemingly called in to attempt to mitigate our appearance at the RCI, but we could find nothing that could have helped an independent Commission. Essentially, the covid vaccine was safe because he said it was, but no evidence to support his claims was offered. See our detailed refutation HERE.

Laws Suspended and Ignored Are Also Lawfare

We have lobbied extensively on preserving the New Zealand Bill of Rights protections and called out criminal behaviour. The UK has just had confirmation that its own Police were stood down and prevented from receiving, let alone investigating, any complaints around vaccine harms.

Operation Talla, as it was labelled, saw UK Police turning away from centuries of criminal law and human rights legislation at the behest of a public health directive. A UK-wide blanket instruction prevented officers from accepting, recording and investigating evidence of vaccine-related crimes. It is likely that a similar instruction has occurred here as our legal letters (concerning the suspicious deaths of young people) to the Police Commissioner were dismissed with no investigation.

This can only mean one of two things, in our view. The criminal justice system will have to find that extensive unlawful killing has occurred in the UK and elsewhere. Or that a military “martial law” system has been operating which suspended civilian law and provided immunity to the subordinates acting for a supranational state.

Citizens were not informed that lawfare has been enacted to enable actual warfare on the people. At the end of the day, we will have to make a choice. Accept our lot? Or recognise that our interests are no longer being served – to put it mildly – and act accordingly.

