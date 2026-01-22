Ethnic Cleansing of Ireland continues: Migrants’ social media campaign to wipe out the Irish

Please share our story!

A campaign of videos where immigrants denigrate the Irish has been launched. These non-Irish migrants are attempting to revise Irish history, Irish culture and the Irish language to suit them.

“There probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person,” an African migrant says.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 4 + 9 =



By Benjamin Bartee, 20 January 2026

Aside from the ethnic cleansing itself of a noble people, the most sadistic aspect of the all-out globalist siege of the Emerald Isle – catapulting wave after wave of weaponised migrants onto its shores – is that Ireland did not participate in any of the historical sins that allegedly justify the same punishment for other European nations.

It was neither party to the trans-Atlantic slave trade nor a colonising power; on the contrary, it valiantly resisted 800 years of brutal British occupation, only to suffer its current national humiliation.

Historical innocence notwithstanding, being populated by white people, it’s subject to the Great Replacement regime all the same – a regime not only met with no resistance by Ireland’s so-called leaders, but actively facilitated by them.

Related: Barbados PM Demands $4.9 TRILLION for Slavery Reparations, British Crown Seemingly Agrees

The Irish Council for International Students (“ICOS”), in collusion with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (“IHREC”), released a montage of non-Irish migrants complaining about not being able to speak “their” language, in their language, on the streets of Dublin.

“I want to feel safe in my own city,” a Latinx, arms crossed in defiance of White supremacy, demands – to add insult to injury, delivered in a flurry of Spanish.

“My own city!” says the Latinx.

The huevos on these people.

“I have witnessed racism on the streets because of the [sic] skin colour,” an Indian H1B-type complains.

“It makes me angry to see people not allow me to be who I am,” some African heifer explains.

To emphasise the point, the people of Ireland paid through their tax money for the privilege to be berated by foreigners in foreign languages, whom they welcomed into Ireland, for being racist.

"It makes me angry" to see Irish people in Ireland, migrants explain pic.twitter.com/ediCbFzucn — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) January 20, 2026

Next up, we have some “We Wuz Kangz,” “The Egyptians Were Actually Sub-Saharan Blacks” – type historical revisionist African lady explains Irish heritage to the Irish, the punchline being that “there probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person”:

I think there’s this whole idea of this whole pure bloodline thing, you know Ireland is for the Irish. Let me first start! How do actually know you’re completely Irish? A lot of people in Ireland who were born and raised here are probably even British or any other kind white nationality… if get your DNA test some Irish people who have an Irish surname, have an Irish background aren’t fully Irish who are talking about this whole island belongs to the Irish thing… There probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person but biologically speaking because a lot of you guys will have a lot of different things mixed into your blood.

"No such thing as Irish people," says African migrant squatting in Ireland pic.twitter.com/nAwqKg0hoT — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) January 20, 2026

Related: Denver Councilwoman Floats Whites-Only Business Tax

And yet another diversity dropping from the African continent – the supply of these propaganda videos urinating in the face of the Irish people, as if to dare them to do something about it, is infinite – declaring with glee that “whites are going extinct” in the “new Ireland” while mongrels like him get busy “taking over”:

It is the new Ireland. It’s a new Ireland of new different diversities, multicultural people: Filipinos, Spanish, Africans, mixed people. I met a girl today and I was like, “Where you from?” She goes, “Me ma’s from China and my da is from Africa.” I’m like. “Whoa. Ireland is unique now, we’re mixed*.” Because I can imagine in 10 years’ time there’s going to be Barack Obamas walking around, Beyoncés and all different sorts of mixed-race people. So, the whites are going extinct here now, so we’re taking over.

*Consider, in addition to the genocidal mirth, the profound inversion of reality embedded in the phrase: “Ireland is unique now.”

It’s rather the case that Ireland was unique in that, unlike any other nation on Earth, it was populated by Irish people. Now, it’s increasingly not unique at all; it’s the United Nations – a globo-homo race communist colony in the North Atlantic.

"The whites are going extinct" in Ireland and "we're taking over," exuberant African migrant explains pic.twitter.com/cLxTdSVNip — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) January 20, 2026

What is to be done with these people and their enablers?

The UN and EU certainly aren’t going to stop the migrant shelling of their own volition, and the migrants who have been groomed for maximum hostility to white people aren’t going to spontaneously develop any restraint or respect for the native people of their adoptive country.

Thus, it seems to me the only solution for the Irish at this point is extreme and ruthless consequences meted out to the migrants themselves but, more to the point, at the “leaders” of their own country and in Brussels who have architected the calamity.

They can’t be reasoned with nor, clearly, do they have any sense of morality or empathy to be appealed to; the only possible check on their project is to be made to fear the just desserts for their treachery.

About the Author

Benjamin Bartee, author of ‘Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile’, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist. He publishes articles on two Substack pages: ‘Armageddon Prose’ and ‘Armageddon Safari’. You can follow Amageddon Prose on Twitter (now X) HERE. If you would like to support his work, you can donate HERE.

Please share our story!