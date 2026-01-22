Ethnic Cleansing of Ireland continues: Migrants’ social media campaign to wipe out the Irish

A campaign of videos where immigrants denigrate the Irish has been launched. These non-Irish migrants are attempting to revise Irish history, Irish culture and the Irish language to suit them.
“There probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person,” an African migrant says.
The Migrant Shelling, Ethnic Cleansing of Ireland Continues Unabated
By Benjamin Bartee, 20 January 2026
Aside from the ethnic cleansing itself of a noble people, the most sadistic aspect of the all-out globalist siege of the Emerald Isle – catapulting wave after wave of weaponised migrants onto its shores – is that Ireland did not participate in any of the historical sins that allegedly justify the same punishment for other European nations.
It was neither party to the trans-Atlantic slave trade nor a colonising power; on the contrary, it valiantly resisted 800 years of brutal British occupation, only to suffer its current national humiliation.
Historical innocence notwithstanding, being populated by white people, it’s subject to the Great Replacement regime all the same – a regime not only met with no resistance by Ireland’s so-called leaders, but actively facilitated by them.
The Irish Council for International Students (“ICOS”), in collusion with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (“IHREC”), released a montage of non-Irish migrants complaining about not being able to speak “their” language, in their language, on the streets of Dublin.
“I want to feel safe in my own city,” a Latinx, arms crossed in defiance of White supremacy, demands – to add insult to injury, delivered in a flurry of Spanish.
“My own city!” says the Latinx.
The huevos on these people.
“I have witnessed racism on the streets because of the [sic] skin colour,” an Indian H1B-type complains.
“It makes me angry to see people not allow me to be who I am,” some African heifer explains.
To emphasise the point, the people of Ireland paid through their tax money for the privilege to be berated by foreigners in foreign languages, whom they welcomed into Ireland, for being racist.
Next up, we have some “We Wuz Kangz,” “The Egyptians Were Actually Sub-Saharan Blacks” – type historical revisionist African lady explains Irish heritage to the Irish, the punchline being that “there probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person”:
I think there’s this whole idea of this whole pure bloodline thing, you know Ireland is for the Irish. Let me first start! How do actually know you’re completely Irish? A lot of people in Ireland who were born and raised here are probably even British or any other kind white nationality… if get your DNA test some Irish people who have an Irish surname, have an Irish background aren’t fully Irish who are talking about this whole island belongs to the Irish thing…
There probably isn’t such a thing as an Irish person but biologically speaking because a lot of you guys will have a lot of different things mixed into your blood.
And yet another diversity dropping from the African continent – the supply of these propaganda videos urinating in the face of the Irish people, as if to dare them to do something about it, is infinite – declaring with glee that “whites are going extinct” in the “new Ireland” while mongrels like him get busy “taking over”:
It is the new Ireland. It’s a new Ireland of new different diversities, multicultural people: Filipinos, Spanish, Africans, mixed people. I met a girl today and I was like, “Where you from?” She goes, “Me ma’s from China and my da is from Africa.” I’m like. “Whoa. Ireland is unique now, we’re mixed*.” Because I can imagine in 10 years’ time there’s going to be Barack Obamas walking around, Beyoncés and all different sorts of mixed-race people. So, the whites are going extinct here now, so we’re taking over.
*Consider, in addition to the genocidal mirth, the profound inversion of reality embedded in the phrase: “Ireland is unique now.”
It’s rather the case that Ireland was unique in that, unlike any other nation on Earth, it was populated by Irish people. Now, it’s increasingly not unique at all; it’s the United Nations – a globo-homo race communist colony in the North Atlantic.
What is to be done with these people and their enablers?
The UN and EU certainly aren’t going to stop the migrant shelling of their own volition, and the migrants who have been groomed for maximum hostility to white people aren’t going to spontaneously develop any restraint or respect for the native people of their adoptive country.
Thus, it seems to me the only solution for the Irish at this point is extreme and ruthless consequences meted out to the migrants themselves but, more to the point, at the “leaders” of their own country and in Brussels who have architected the calamity.
They can’t be reasoned with nor, clearly, do they have any sense of morality or empathy to be appealed to; the only possible check on their project is to be made to fear the just desserts for their treachery.
About the Author
Benjamin Bartee, author of ‘Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile’, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist. He publishes articles on two Substack pages: ‘Armageddon Prose’ and ‘Armageddon Safari’. You can follow Amageddon Prose on Twitter (now X) HERE. If you would like to support his work, you can donate HERE.
Civil war is the likely outcome of the way things are going there.
I think Civil War is a very possible outcome not just in Ireland, but in the U.K., Germany and many woke EU countries.
Unlimited immigration has been forced in us with no democratic mandate.
The real enemy is the establishment
They all have the same talking points in your country and in my country; they all talk in Newspeak. This is so obviously a globalist-orchestrated, centuries-long effort to undermine and collapse Western civilization so the Marxists/globalists can own the world and control or eliminate everyone in it.
Why isn’t the Irish govt protecting its people? And the German govt? And the US and UK govts? If they are not for us, they are against us. The crucial element in the globalist plot is our own countrymen, so-called public servants who have turned against us and use their police and courts and prisons to keep us from doing much of anything about it.
Don’t be fooled by Trump. He sounds good, but what has he actually accomplished? He contradicts himself, changes his mind, promises but doesn’t deliver, or does a part of what he promised but fails to do the rest, so the problem is patched up but not fixed. He is appeasing the public with small victories while allowing the third-world invaders to win big ones, city by city and state by state. Did he deport 600,000 foreign criminals? There are 50 times as many immigrants hostile to the US still here, many in govt positions from police chiefs and mayors to Congress and the Cabinet.
What Trump is actually doing is keeping us focused on our local problems while he works on combining North and South America into the Western Sector of the New World Order.
In the globalists’ new European Sector, all Ireland will be united with Britain at last. Freedom, independence, and national identity will be smothered beneath the weight of the third-world invaders who are not just permitted but encouraged to rampage unrestrained.
Hi Worrywart,
You are correct. Count Richard Coudenhove- Kalergi, divised a plan to replace White Europeans with other races, ie Immigrants.
With a name like that he would have been a small hat gang member.
Just like the MP’s in the UK, allowing unlimited immigration.
https://tapnewswire.com/2026/01/21/britains-genocidal-starvation-of-the-irish-or-so-called-potato-famine/
TDS alert. The rest of your post is great.
Until the Iraqis wake up and elect a leader like Trump, there will be no end to the invasion of your beautiful country. The first people you need to get rid of are the politicians who invited them and the people who voted them into office. They are your real enemies. The rest you can chase out in a few days.
IRISH not Iraqis!
…with our birth rate in serious and unprecedented decline, and our aging population, rapidly becoming sadly irrelevant, and a middle tier of generations who specialize in their indulging ignorance at the irreparable and irretrievable expenses of our once treasured indigenous awareness, it’s admittedly poor consolations however, i can’t help being somewhat amused at the soulless ‘quality’ of so many of these gleeful and reprehensible reprobates that are intended to ‘replace’ us, a feat that is infinitely incapable of their accomplishment… these mindless despicables as depicted above are even as they descend on Ireland and proliferate here are sowing the causes and imminent effects of their own undoing and demises… it’s too much to elaborate here now, even if i could…they are ‘liberally’ the walking dead…i see this and while i don’t pretend to understand it, it’s inescapably observable…they make meaningless sounds that are lost among the ancient and perpetual reverberating echoes of those who down the ages inhabited this land…those poignant echoes shall never be silenced or dimmed, and shall forever haunt these deplorables who will never find rest here, upon this glorious island of undeniably Christian and dare mention early Buddhist relevance, two sides of the same coin…Alexander the Great, based on his experiences when encountering India and his progress diverted, ought to agree should he encounter my comment…the island of Ireland is an expression in an almost incomprehensible sense is the spiritual ‘right’ of the formerly God fearing Irish, of whom i and decisively most of my fellow and true Irish associates abide among…the insubstantial entities that superficially constitute these descending shadows will never embody in any acceptable variation of reality what it means to be Irish… 🙏➕🙏…
Let’s hope they don’t get knee damage…a real problem amongst anti Irish people in the past….