Biological weapons, Chemical weapons, Brain machine interfaces … and that’s just the Covid-19 injections

Neuro technologies are based upon various tools to assess, access and affect structures and functions of the brain that may be involved in cognition, emotion and behaviours. It’s not just a question of trying to figure out what makes the brain tick and the way it’s built, it’s “can we get in there to effect the ticking and, by affecting the way that brain is built, the way it functions.”
This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 24 July 2021.
In 2018 Dr. James Giordano gave a lecture, The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future, to cadets at the US Military Academy, West Point. Below is a brief outline of topics he covered. Keep in mind this is according to publicly available information at that time.
Brain science or neuroscience, as a named field, has only been in existence for 40 years. Since then, it has grown exponentially. Increasingly it has become an international, multinational and global endeavour which increases the capability of the brain scientists to develop not only new theories but have more sophisticated tools.
In 2008 the National Academy of Sciences (“NAS”) and the National Research Council (“NRC”) concluded brain sciences were “not ready”. In other words, they were not viable, valid and of value in national security, intelligence and defence. During subsequent years Dr. Giordano’s group and others internationally, including the Nuffield Council in the UK, conducted a deeper review of the international capabilities. The conclusion: not only were the brain sciences “ready” but they would become more so as countries, globally, developed the capabilities and the specialised agendas to be able to look into and affect the brain. By 2014 NAS and NRC recognised that brain sciences were “ready” and already in operational play.
Brain science technologies can be categorised in two groups: neuro assessment and neuro interventional.
Neuro assessment technologies include: neuroimaging; neurophysiological recording; neurogenomics and genetics; neuroproteomics; and, neuro-cyber informatics.
“The more I know about what makes you tick the more my interactions with you can be geared to make you tick the way I want you to.”
Genetic, biomarker, biological, social and psychological information becomes ever more important. The more known about us and the way our brain works as individuals, groups, communities and even populations – the more non-kinetic means can be used such as informational means – narratives, iconographies, semiotics – to influence our emotions and behaviours. This can be done subliminally through computer images or more supraliminally with the types of engagements and interactions through psychological and informational operations.
Neuro interventional technologies include: cyber-linked neurocognitive manipulation; directed energy devices; novel pharmaceuticals; transcranial neuromodulation; implantable brain machine interfaces (“BMIs”); neuromicrobiologicals; organic neurotoxins; and, nanoneurotechnologicals.
Interventional technologies can be used in ways that will directly affect the brain.
Directed energy devices: There is the possibility to use some form of directed energy to affect physiology peripherally and also to affect the physiology and health of the brain.
Pharmaceuticals: The more the specificity of the brain is understood, on a very granular level, the more the ability to derive and develop specific types of drugs. Drugs that not only can enhance and optimise the performance of people but can also be used to mitigate, militate, or manifest profound morbid changes in people. Other drugs can be exceedingly specific and can be very much used to individualise weaponry in what is called ‘precision pathology’ or ‘precision effect’.
Transcranial neuromodulation: The idea of going through the skull to modulate the node network activity of the brain to optimise, or otherwise, the performance of key individuals in certain tasks.
BMIs: Many of the DARPA programs involve BMI implants. The most notorious is the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (“N3”) program. The idea is to put minimal sized electrodes in a network within a brain through only minimal intervention to enable reading and writing into the brain function in real-time, and remotely.
Biochemicals: Drugs, bugs, toxins and, more increasingly, devices that may be able to be weaponised. Chemical weapons include drugs and other chemical agents. Biological weapons include microbes and toxins. Devices include neurotechnologies and hybrid “cyborg” systems (biological drones).
You can watch Dr. Giordano’s full lecture below.
If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.
In the same vein is a video clip from 2005 of a Pentagon briefing about FunVax (see below), a project to develop a “virus” or “vaccine for religious fundamentalism”. One thing this clip demonstrates is that pharmaceuticals were weaponised and operational long before NAS and NRC officially recognised brain science technologies as “ready” in 2014.
If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.
The idea of pharmaceuticals and biochemicals being used as weapons is very relevant today with the global rollout of experimental, and dangerous, gene therapy drugs under the guise of “Covid-19 vaccines.” The more that is discovered about them, the more their biological and chemical weapon nature is revealed.
The bioweapon component is the man-modified spike protein – the mRNA or DNA for which is in all Covid injections. The chemical weapon component is graphene. Preliminary results from a recent study showed Covid injections contain toxic levels of graphene oxide.
It’s difficult to understand why governments and legacy media completely ignore the dangers of graphene being injected into people. Could it be that the Covid injections are serving an additional purpose? Graphene is highly integrative with brain neuron cells and has the potential to turn inoculated people’s brains into both senders and receivers of electrical signals or information. Could it be another experiment, one which involves neurotechnology: the injecting of self-assembling magnetic nanosystems (BMIs)?
We may not yet know all the answers but it cannot be coincidence that in 2013 the European Union launched two flagship projects: Human Brain Project and Graphene Flagship. Nor can it be coincidence that brain-computer interface technology’s core promise is to enable the brain to communicate directly with computers.
Who benefits from all this research, data collection and neurotechnology? Obviously, not us, the people with “the brains.” Add the fact that brain sciences have been weaponised to assess, access and affect the human brain and it leads to more questions: who are the “friendlies,” who are the “hostiles,” and, who gets to decide? Our brains ARE the battlefield of the future and that future is right here and right now!
George Orwell’s book is a parody but he often proclaimed “1984” could happen if man did not become aware of the assaults on his personal freedom and did not defend his most precious right, the right to have his own thoughts. As portrayed in a 2003 BBC documentary, ‘Orwell: A Life in Pictures’, Orwell’s final warning to the world was:
“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face, forever. The moral to be drawn from this dangerous nightmare situation is a simple one: don’t let it happen. It depends on you.”
It’s bad enough that they put mRNA in the lidocaine in the dentist’s office and you need to watch the show -Diamond and Silk the Antidote- to clean your blood after a dentist’s visit.
Our physical body is just a vessel for the SOL.
The SOL resided in brain & more specifically in Pineal Gland. However, our physical body already genetically altered after clash of the Giants & Titans race over human race.
Human are precious to Giant race & Titan race because human could nurture a SOL being into celestial being.
Human are genetically altered so that SOL only could accessed 30% of our brain capability & functions. We are descendant of altered-nephilim race.
Nephilim are half-human half-giant with elongated skull because the brain functions was 100% accessed by SOL giving Nephilim super-human intelligence & supernatural power.
Today, Elites are obsessed with Artificial Intelligence & Brain Neuron-Link because they need/wants to find a ways to accessed 100% capacity of our brain & becomes the dominant race, again.
All the vaccines given to human (since birth) according to medical practitioners are to prevent serious contagious illness actually a lie. The real reasons actually are more sinister to make our brain functions weak & SOL could accessed it up to max 30% only.
Majority of human now could accessed up to 15% only. Human could accessed up to 30% are considered geniuses.
Real proof we could see in UN-vaxxed African people or aboriginal people are very strong, high endurance & highly intelligence in surviving in harsh conditions.
Meanwhile, we, so-called modern people with multiple vaccines since birth having severe reaction to just a mosquito bites.
I saw on Facebook the other day an article that said the English royal Family some time in the 1800s were broke. The Rothschild family came to the rescue. If you look at Prince William’s skull it is going rather elongated like the matriach Rothschild’s.
Bible saying Angels came into human women actually a twisted storytelling.
Elites & monarchy are direct descendant of the pure Nephilim but already altered to have 30% brain capacity.
On bigger earth before the war between Giants & Titan over human race, human are the only entity could harbour & nurture SOL entity. Fully charged SOL entity could be as powerful as the Sun. Could turn Giants & Titan into stone or burned them to crisp.
Unholy sexual intercourse between giant & human created a new being called Nephilim. Nephilim not just could harbour & nurture SOL entity, they could use SOL energy in the brain to becomes supernatural human. Giants & Titans are powerless against Nephilim.
This caused war between giant & titan over Nephilim and they killed almost all human & Nephelim to prevent more Nephilim will ever created,
Nephilim make a peace treaty with Giants & Titans to save human race. A Celestial Dome (Firmament) was created by Titan race with help of Nephilim & placed (hidden) to protect human from Giant, Titan & other races.
Yes, Earth only a small “Island” protected by a Dome. There are more lands & more race/creatures beyond Antarctica.
Gleason Map was 100% real map of the earth. The map shown as far as Ice Rings of Antarctica because that was only human could ever explored. The Firmament prevent further mapping exploration.
Elongated skull are results of continuous use of brain cells & make cells becomes bigger.
Same thing we could see on body builder bigger muscles. Continuous stimulation of training make the body muscle bigger.
Continuous training of the brain cells also make cells bigger & thus elongated skull happened. The brain cells NOT just get bigger, also able to transfer genetic code to the next descendant to create more cells.
Brain cells could be explained similar to internet using fiber optic cable sending light impulses & then coding it by a device to turn into data.
Same principle in Brain cell interact with other cells using micro-electric impulses & then interpret by Pineal gland (SOL Energy) into data/information.
well .. do I still have them.
The Last Line said : We can’t let it happen , It depends on you…
It’s ALL Done , Only things occuring now is moving pieces into Positions ,
It’s 2026 , We won’t recognize the world in five or ten years , meaning by five or ten years from now the world will be much more evil…
The video in this article about
Fun Vax , That technology is in the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines ,
The mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Destroyed the Reasoning Skills and Curiosity Ability in the People who took the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines..
Those are TWO things a person needs to find God , the word God is a Title I’m talking about GOD the Father of Jesus , the one who told Moses his name is I AM …
Jimmy,