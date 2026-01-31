Scientists want to insert “their mark,” be called “your creator” and “own you”

Please share our story!

“When we’re modifying the genome of an organism we can put our signature, our name, into the genome.” – “What is God? God creates. Well, we can create now.” – “We deserve to be credited for our work. We have lobbyists in politics and the courts to make sure the patenting and owning of parts of the human genome continues.”

Not word for word but, these are recollections by Dr. Carrie Madej of remarks made by Dr. Craig Venter of the Human Genome Project during a speech in 2014. Dr. Venter also talked about how vaccines could be useful to modify people’s genomes. Dr. Madej discusses this during an interview, watch HERE (starting at 45 mins).

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 26 July 2021.

In 2010, on creating the world’s first synthetic life form Dr. Venter said, “the achievement heralds the dawn of a new era in which new life is made to benefit humanity, starting with bacteria that churn out biofuels, soak up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and even manufacture vaccines.” Dr. Venter’s technology paved the way for designer organisms to be built rather than be allowed to naturally evolve, and he owns the patent.

In 2018, Dr. Charles Morgan gave a presentation to cadets at West Point, U.S. Military Academy. He covered a range of topics including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. It is a mind-blowing presentation and well worth the one-hour watch, follow this LINK.

Starting at around 28 mins, Dr. Morgan discusses work being done by Dr. Venter stating, “[his] work is, in my view, the equivalent of the development of nuclear weapons when you realise that he created life in a cell back in 2010.”

Dr. Venter’s technology paired with CRISPR enables “you to engineer anything you like”, for example: designer medicine and therapy, or, a unique thing that would only kill one person in the world. This is because “you put in a specific gene slicing, you program what you like, you put it in the cell and it can reproduce and make as much as you like.” Dr. Morgan continues, “You can create a designer receptor. You can create a cell, you can put it somewhere in the body, and you can remotely activate it when the brain is exposed to the right signal.” Using this technology memories have been transferred from one fruit fly to another by signaling, through a light stimulus, into the retina.

DNA can hold a staggering amount of information. Between CRISPR, the storage capacity of DNA and programming cells the new way to hide information will be in DNA. Starting at around 36 mins, Dr Morgan shows a GIF file that had been “hidden” in the DNA of bacteria. When the bacteria reproduced, the offspring carried the DNA containing the GIF and produced the encoded movie. This idea was being developed further. “The Chinese are fairly convinced that DNA encryption encoding would be one tremendous challenge even for quantum computing. So, this is where the race is right now. Trying to merge quantum computing with what you call a wet hard drive, with DNA,” Dr. Morgan said.

Dr. Morgan’s presentation it is truly an eye-opener. It demonstrates how advanced technology was at the time and this is merely the information available in the public domain. Equally eye-opening is evidence gathered by Dr. David E. Martin regarding the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Governments, their advisors and legacy media would have us believe that SARS-CoV-2 is naturally occurring – it is a lie. Dr. Martin has conducted extensive research on coronavirus patents. During an interview with the Corona Investigative Committee, Dr. Martin revealed the true origins of SARS-COV-2 and its infamous spike protein.

Over 4000 patents have been issued around SARS coronavirus. Until 1999 the patenting activity was uniquely applied to veterinary sciences. The NIAID made SARS, a coronavirus that specifically targets human lung epithelium, and patented it on 19 April 2002. Between 2008 and 2019 there were 73 patents issued, to numerous organisations, which have the elements that were allegedly novel to SARS-CoV-2, more specifically its spike protein. The Covid-19 injection was never intended to be a vaccine.

In 2013 the US Supreme Court ruled complimentary DNA (“cDNA”) could be patented: “the lab technician unquestionably creates something new when cDNA is made”. cDNA is a form of DNA artificially synthesised from a messenger RNA template. It is used in genetic engineering to produce gene clones. The 2013 ruling is important in the context of Covid-19 because it means the synthetic genes encoded in the injections, and consequently the spike protein manufactured within people’s bodies, are owned by the patent holder and can be pursued for private gain. Additionally, if the genetic code for the spike protein integrates into human DNA, in legal terms, it is possible that people altered by it would be considered genetically modified organisms (“GMOs”). GMOs, or genetically modified human beings, who are patented and could be placed under license agreements which could be negotiated without their knowledge. It is unclear what the practical implications of the 2013 ruling for “vaccinated” people will be and further court rulings will most likely be needed to clarify their legal position.

The truth is these scientists are not creating. They are corrupting what has already been created. Additionally, God did not create in order to own and then sell for profit. This is the very definition of slavery. These so-called scientists are far from being “like God”. Are all scientists and scientific endeavors evil? No. Has evil taken control of mainstream science? Yes.

Thinking logically, if it were impossible to patent and commercialise the building blocks of life – including any man-modified forms (cDNA, GMOs and synthetic life) – then the “pandemic” and the “vaccines” would never have happened. The world would never have known Covid-19. To bring this to an end and ensure it never happens again, could it really be as simple as a change to a man-made law? It would be interesting to hear the perspective from patent lawyers.

A word of warning to those scientists hoping to achieve godlike status: your arrogance will be your downfall and the higher you rise the harder you will fall. Because we, the people, with God on our side will no longer tolerate it.

