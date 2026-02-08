Please share our story!

As detailed by David A. Hughes, the “covid-19” operation was the largest psychological warfare operation in history, aimed at demoralising, disorienting and debilitating the public to weaken resistance to the transition to technocracy.

The ultimate goal is to replace liberal democracy with a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism, known as technocracy, which would lead to the irreversible enslavement of humanity through biometric technologies and constant surveillance.

David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 1: Permanent Counterrevolution, Technocracy, and World War III

The Global Class War and Technocracy

The Covid-19 pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, marked the beginning of an undeclared global class war, aimed at dismantling liberal democracy and establishing a global technocracy, a novel form of totalitarianism that combines biological and digital elements.

This global class war is being waged by the transnational deep state against populations using the methods of Omniwar, which involves clandestine warfare in every domain, making it unrecognizable to the public as a traditional war.

The “Covid-19 operation” is described as the largest psychological warfare operation in history, designed to demoralize, disorient, and debilitate the public, thereby weakening its resistance to the transition to technocracy.

The operation is part of a larger strategy to institute a biodigital form of totalitarianism, which would involve the use of biometric technologies, the “Internet of Bodies,” constant surveillance and monitoring, central bank digital currencies, and a Chinese-style social credit system.

If successfully implemented, technocracy would result in the irreversible enslavement of humanity, and its consequences would be worse than those imagined by dictators like Hitler or Stalin.

Psychological Warfare and Mind Control

The concept of technocracy has been incubated in China for decades, with the support of the Rockefellers and technology transfers, and is now being rolled out in the West, with the aim of establishing a global control system.

The explores the techniques used in the “Covid-19 operation” to attack the mind and break down the victim, referred to as “menticide,” a term coined by Joost Meerloo in his book “The Rape of the Mind,” and also discusses the means of reprogramming the mind with desired thoughts, attitudes, and behaviors, known as “brainwashing.”

The decision by the transnational ruling class to wage war against the rest of humanity is seen as desperate and audacious, and can only be understood in the context of 150 years of transnational class conflict, according to the author, D. A. Hughes.

Historical Context of Class Conflict and Suppression

The rise of international socialism in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries was met with ruthless methods of suppression, including world war, paramilitary brutality, fascism, and totalitarianism, as noted by researchers such as van der Pijl, Sutton, and McCoy.

After World War II, similar methods were used to crush emergent socialism in “Third World” countries under the pretext of fighting a “Cold War” against the Soviet Union, with social tensions mounting in the West and leading to the deployment of low-level counterinsurgency methods against Western populations following the events of May 1968 in France.

The ARPANET, the military precursor to the internet created in 1969, has evolved into a global surveillance dragnet collecting data on everyone for counter-revolutionary purposes, as discussed by van der Pijl, and has been used to normalize the invocation of emergency powers and militarize the domestic environment.

The transnational ruling class now seeks to replace liberal democracy with technocracy, a fundamental sociopolitical and economic change that has only been possible through world war, with the current global class war being synonymous with World War III, which is being waged using novel methods of Omniwar, including psychological warfare and deception.

Surveillance, Control, and the Rise of Technocracy

The “Covid-19” operation has been identified as the largest psychological warfare operation in history, waged against the public, and serves as a prelude to physical war, with the proximate triggers for the global class war including the failure of the previous security paradigm, warning signs of an impending financial collapse, and a crisis of the Western propaganda system.

The shift from the “War on Terror” to biosecurity in 2020 has led to a decline in major terrorist attacks in the West, and has been accompanied by the use of menticidal techniques by governments and major media corporations, acting in coordination with the transnational deep state, to suppress dissent and maintain control over the population, as discussed by researchers such as Agamben, Hughes, and Valentine.

The “Covid-19” operation is compared to a phenomenon previously seen under totalitarianism, where it was used to demoralize, disorient, and debilitate the public, and to coerce populations into taking the “vaccine”, which is considered a physical measure that could be used as a weapons platform in the context of war.

Class War and Vertical Conflict

The concept of war is not limited to being fought “horizontally” between nation-states, but also “vertically” between classes, as evident in the crushing of the Paris Commune in 1871 by a combination of French and German forces, despite their recent war with each other.

The international character of class rule was recognized by Marx, who noted that national governments unite against the proletariat, leading to the derivation of proletarian internationalism from the likelihood of a common response by European exploiting classes to a revolutionary threat.

The rise of international socialism led to the creation of the world’s first welfare state in Germany in the 1880s, as well as the channeling of working-class energies into programs of imperialist expansion, as a means of avoiding civil war and externalizing the crisis of capitalism.

The crisis of capitalism at home was often externalized through imperialism, as seen in Cecil Rhodes’ 1895 idea of imperialism as a means of avoiding civil war, and in the actions of German Emperor Wilhelm II, who advocated for the suppression of socialists and the initiation of war abroad.

Imperialism and the Suppression of Socialism

The counterrevolutionary capitalist bloc, underwritten by Anglo-American power, has sought to suppress the rise of “contender states” and prevent civil war at home, leading to the turning of working classes against each other in wars such as World War I, and the violent suppression of the communist threat in country after country.

The October Revolution and the emergence of Communist parties at the end of World War I symbolized a threat to ruling classes everywhere, leading to a prolonged period of fear and suppression of communist ideology by US leaders and other ruling classes.

The use of coercion and violence to suppress revolutionary threats has been a consistent theme throughout history, from the crushing of the Paris Commune to the intervention against the Red Army, and is seen as a means of protecting the shared interests of separate ruling classes.

The events in Germany, including the crushing of the Bavarian Soviet Republic and the assassination of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht by the paramilitary Freikorps in 1919, followed by the founding of the NSDAP in 1920, provide important lessons for understanding war from a class perspective.

According to van der Pijl, a silent collective will developed among the rival ruling classes to deal with their working populations by turning Trotsky’s “permanent revolution” into a “permanent counterrevolution” through imperialism and war, as the rise of the socialist labour movement had to be met with war to maintain control.

Transnational Coordination and Ruling Class Interests

For over a century, there has been a shared understanding among the ruling classes of different countries that their mutual interests are best served by uniting to crush class conflict, if necessary, by war, with Anglo-American power coordinating its designs for the world via the Royal Institute of International Affairs and the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs, founded in 1920 as Chatham House, and the Council on Foreign Relations, founded in 1921, played key roles in coordinating the designs of Anglo-American power, with Montagu Norman, Governor of the Bank of England, helping to manoeuvre Hitler and the Nazis into power, along with Henry Ford and Wall Street.

Wall Street, having subverted the Bolshevik Revolution and turned the Soviet Union into a giant opportunity to acquire financial control over nationalised industries, looked to do the same in Germany, with National Socialism and Roosevelt’s New Deal being forms of “corporate socialism” that made the power of the state available to big business.

The “Business Plot” of 1933/34, an attempted coup d’état by Wall Street financiers and wealthy industrialists, was foiled by General Smedley Butler, preventing the United States from potentially following Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union on the path to totalitarianism, and demonstrating the ruthlessness of the ruling class in maintaining control during moments of acute capitalist crisis.

Historical Crises and the Rise of Totalitarianism

The aftermath of the 1929 Wall Street crash and the subsequent events, including the rise of National Socialism and the lead-up to World War II, highlight the willingness of the ruling class to resort to war as a means of resolving crises in their favour, particularly during times of acute capitalist crisis.

The historical context of global politics and economy reveals that powerful entities, such as Wall Street and Henry Ford, have profited from backing both sides of conflicts, including World War II, while millions of working-class lives were lost, and leading industrialists in Germany and Japan quickly regained power after 1945.

The Cold War was marked by a geopolitical rivalry between the West and the USSR, but also by a collaboration between the two to suppress international class conflict, as seen in the East German uprising of 1953, where Western powers prevented West Berlin workers from joining their counterparts in the East.

Suppression of Class Conflict

The suppression of revolutionary activity in the “Third World” was achieved through covert operations, with 104 operations under President Eisenhower and 163 under President Kennedy, aimed at forcing open markets and establishing client regimes to facilitate Western capital penetration and labor dispossession.

The permanent counter-revolution involved subversion and ruthless crushing of socialist movements using methods derived from the Nazis, including death squads, torture, and false flag terrorism, as described by authors such as McCoy, who notes a “reverse wave” in the global trend towards democracy from 1958 to 1975.

The transnationalization of resistance in the 1960s led to the permanent counter-revolution assuming the form of low-level counterinsurgency operations against Western domestic populations, using tactics such as Tavistock-inspired psychological operations and NATO’s covert paramilitary false flag terrorism.

Counterinsurgency and the Permanent Counterrevolution

According to authors like Minnicino, the ultimate direction of travel is martial law or direct military takeover in the advanced capitalist sector, and the only war that is left is the “world revolution,” where the ruling classes must join forces to push for a world state/global dictatorship, while the rest of humanity must choose between worldwide social revolution and permanent subjugation.

The end of the Soviet Union required a new pretext for the capitalist oligarchy to maintain its violent rule, and the current global political economy is characterized by a transnationally coordinated effort to keep a rapidly growing population in check, with wars persisting, but the primary focus being on suppressing class conflict and maintaining control.

The concept of a “transforming event” that would drastically change the course of history, as envisioned by Carter et al. in 1998, was realized with the 9/11 attacks, which were used as a pretext to implement draconian measures, scale back civil liberties, and increase surveillance of citizens.

The 9/11 Transforming Event

The Project for a New American Century in 2000 also predicted that a catastrophic event, similar to Pearl Harbor, would be necessary to rebuild America’s defenses, and the 9/11 attacks served as the catalyst for the “War on Terror” and the militarization of the domestic environment.

The ensuing “permanent state of emergency” led to a state of endless war, where the ruling class wages war against its own subjects to maintain the class structure of society, as predicted by Orwell in 1984.

The Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, whose provenance is dubious, served as a dress rehearsal for the 9/11 attacks, and the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act introduced by Senator Joe Biden in 1995 enabled the passage of the USA PATRIOT Act in 2001.

The creation of the U.S. Northern Command, headed by General Ralph Eberhart, who presided over NORAD’s failure to prevent the 9/11 attacks, asserted military jurisdiction over the domestic arena and paved the way for the review of laws such as the Posse Comitatus Act.

The 9/11 attacks enabled the transnational deep state to carry out a covert coup d’état, replacing Western democracy with a new mode of governance modeled on the Italian Strategy of Tension, which involves normalizing emergency powers through manufactured threats to keep the public fearful and willing to cede its liberties.

The Italian Strategy of Tension, as described by Ganser in 2005, involves creating a state of fear and tension through manufactured threats, such as terrorism, financial crises, and disease outbreaks, to justify the implementation of emergency powers and the erosion of civil liberties.

The writings of Hoffman in 1998 and Grifﬁn and Woodworth in 2018 provide further insight into the events surrounding the OKC bombing and the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the willingness of the Shadow Government to kill large numbers of people to achieve its policy objectives.

Western societies have been increasingly moving in an authoritarian direction, which Hoffman refers to as “worldwide fascism,” where populations have been subjected to military-grade psychological operations that manipulate them into defending official narratives and attacking those who question them.

Surveillance Technologies and Warfare

The use of “smart” technologies and social media has created a digital gulag that harvests personal information for surveillance and control purposes, contributing to “permanent surveillance and information warfare,” as described by van der Pijl, and has been instrumental in scaffolding the architecture of oppression around Western populations.

A revolution in warfare, based on “convergent technologies” in the “IT/Bio/Nano” era, has been underway since before the “9/11” attacks, and a potentially advanced weapons system for use against the public may now be in the process of installation, as discussed in Chapter 8.

The transnational ruling class has been preparing for a global class war for over half a century, using low-level counterinsurgency and psychological warfare techniques against Western populations since 1968, and has been laying the groundwork for a global dictatorship or world socialism, as predicted by Trotsky’s concept of permanent revolution.

Global Class War and World War III

The “Covid-19” operation was launched earlier than planned due to three key factors: worldwide social protests in 2019, the crisis of the international monetary and financial system in 2019, and the crisis of the Western propaganda system, which prompted the ruling class to accelerate their plans, despite initial intentions to prepare further.

The ultimate outcome of the current situation is predicted to be either a global dictatorship, representing the fulfillment of permanent counterrevolution, or world socialism, requiring the expropriation of the means of production by the working class and the just redistribution of wealth and opportunity on a worldwide scale, with only a worldwide social revolution able to prevent the former.

The global Strategy of Tension, which involved a series of terrorist attacks in France between 2015 and 2017, led to the introduction of a state of emergency and the deployment of 10,000 troops on French streets under the Sentinelle anti-terrorism operation, but ultimately failed to quell social unrest as evidenced by the rise of the Yellow Vests in France in 2018 and mass uprisings in Chile and India.

The social movements that emerged in 2018 and 2019, including the Yellow Vests in France, assumed a socially progressive form that was not easily assimilated by populism, instilling fear in the ruling classes worldwide, and reflecting unprecedented political mobilization.

In 2019, a “tsunami of protests” erupted in one in five countries, unleashing public fury on a global scale, and signaling that the Old World Order of neoliberal globalism under Pax Americana was finally coming apart at the seams, according to analysts such as van der Pijl and Corbett.

Financial System Crises and the Pandemic Response

The acute crisis of capitalism in 2019 was also reflected in warning signs regarding the international monetary and financial system (IMFS), including the inversion of the yield curve on U.S. treasuries, a historically reliable harbinger of recession, and the high S&P price/earnings ratio, which was even higher than in 1929 and 2007.

The crisis in the IMFS was further exacerbated by the resignation of record numbers of CEOs, who obviously knew that trouble lay ahead, and the storm clouds that had been gathering for some time, including the Long-Term Capital Management crisis, the global financial crisis of 2007/8, and the Eurozone debt crisis.

The system had been on artificial life support since 2008 in the form of quantitative easing and near-0% interest rates, and the next major crisis had the potential to prove fatal, as warned by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who stated that the deficiencies of the IMFS had become increasingly potent and that the center would not hold.

According to van der Pijl, the uncontainable social tensions and the crisis in the IMFS triggered the “Covid-19” counterrevolution in 2020, which was a response by the transnational ruling class to the signs of revolution that were too serious to ignore.

Central Bank Digital Currencies and Financial Control

The BlackRock report published in 2019 proposed a radical overhaul of the financial system, advocating for the abolition of the split-circuit system that separates central bank reserves and retail money, and instead establishing a direct connection between central banks and individuals’ private accounts through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

This proposed system would grant central banks the power to freeze or withdraw funds from individuals’ bank accounts, impose conditions on spending, and eliminate private financial transactions, effectively creating a system of financial enslavement, as noted by Davis in 2023.

The idea of “going direct” was further accelerated by a crisis in the US repo market on September 17, 2019, which prompted the Federal Reserve to provide additional liquidity, and as demonstrated by Titus in 2021, this event marked the beginning of the implementation of the “Going Direct” plan, coinciding with the manufactured “Covid-19” crisis.

The use of propaganda has long been a crucial component in the maintenance of US liberal democracy, with influential figures such as Lippmann and Bernays acknowledging the importance of manipulating public opinion, with Lippmann coining the phrase “the manufacture of consent” and Bernays using the term “engineering of consent”.

Propaganda, Censorship, and Media Control

The concept of propaganda is closely tied to the idea of “dictatorship-by-manipulation”, as noted by Donald Slesinger, and according to Chomsky, indoctrination is a necessary component of democracy, just as coercion is essential to dictatorship, highlighting the lack of real freedom in both systems.

The implementation of CBDCs and the “going direct” plan has significant implications for individual freedom, as seen in the example of the attempted freeze on Canadian truckers’ bank accounts and those of their supporters in January 2022, demonstrating the potential for financial outcasting of dissidents.

The Soviet communism and Western liberal democracy have both utilized censorship, with the former employing direct political censorship and the latter using the concentration of communication power in the hands of a few big concerns, as noted by Huxley in 1958.

Herman and Chomsky’s propaganda model of the Western media identifies five “filters” that contribute to a sophisticated propaganda system, including centralization of media ownership, advertising revenue, reliance on information provided by government and business, “flak” as a means of disciplining those who step out of line, and the dominant ideology of the time.

Inverted Totalitarianism and Corporate Media

The U.S. propaganda system enables “brainwashing under freedom,” where the most egregious human rights abuses by U.S. imperialism go virtually unnoticed by a population indoctrinated to believe that U.S. foreign policy is fundamentally about safeguarding freedom and other higher values, as discussed by Herman and Chomsky in 1979.

Wolin describes the United States as an example of “inverted totalitarianism,” where no national institution can be regarded as democratic, and the system represents the antithesis of constitutional power, constantly projecting power upwards while seeking to keep the citizenry off balance and passive.

The “genius” of the “totalizing system” in the USA lies in wielding total power without appearing to, without establishing concentration camps or enforcing ideological uniformity, and the uniformity of imposed public opinion through the corporate media does a very effective job of suppressing dissent, as argued by Wolin in 2008.

Social Media and the Transnational Deep State

The rise of social media, independent media, and citizen journalism up to 2020 posed a threat to the Western propaganda system, as more people began to see through the system and lose trust in liberal democracy, prompting a response from the transnational deep state to institute a novel, technocratic form of totalitarianism, as discussed by Hughes in 2022.

Since March 2020, a transnational deep state operation has been underway to expand totalitarian tendencies, which are intentionally designed by a transnational ruling class seeking recourse to totalitarianism in response to an acute crisis of capitalism, as noted by Alting von Geusau in 2021, although the author incorrectly claims that these tendencies are not planned intentionally or maliciously.

The Covid-19 era has been compared to Nazi Germany in several ways, including the surrendering of liberties in the name of “the greater good”, the use of propaganda to induce ideological conformity, and the dehumanisation of outgroups as spreaders of disease, with these similarities being explored in greater detail by Hughes in 2024.

The origins of Nazi genocide can be traced back to earlier euthanasia programmes, and the reappearance of state-sponsored euthanasia since 2020 is deeply troubling, as noted by Hughes et al in 2022, with other troubling similarities including mass psychosis, the descent of civilised society into harmful and irrational behaviour, and the forcing of health services to comply with government dictats.

Technocracy: Origins and Implications

Technocracy, which originated on the campus of Columbia University in 1932 as the brainchild of Howard Scott, is defined as “the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population”, with its proponents, including M King Hubbert, aiming to create a centrally managed system based on energy rather than money.

The technocratic system, as outlined in the Technocracy Study Course of 1934, would provide citizens with a quota of energy certificates to be spent on goods and services priced according to the energy cost of production, with the goal of achieving material abundance and increased leisure time through the constant monitoring and control of everything.

However, technocracy is hostile to human freedom, with its power structure, the Technate, being controlled by technocrats who have complete control over everyone and everything, and its implementation requiring the constant monitoring and control of everything, which was not possible in the 1930s but is now possible with the use of “smart” technology.

Technocracy and Totalitarian Theories

The concept of technocracy has been linked to various other themes, including eugenics, ecopolitics, and the fusion of the state and Big Business, with authors such as Agamben, Corbett, Ehret, and Polyakova noting the troubling similarities between the Covid-19 era and totalitarian regimes, and the potential for legislation to push in the direction of dictatorship.

The concept of technocracy, as implied by Wood (2018), involves the eradication of private property, dependence on the Technate for basic needs, inability to save for future needs, abolition of previous political systems, and education as a form of conditioning to prepare people for their chosen career path.

According to Russell (1952), a “scientific dictatorship” could be established, where access to scientific knowledge is confined to the governing class, and the populace is controlled through persuasion, diet, injections, and education, making criticism of the ruling class psychologically impossible.

Huxley (1958) envisages a “new kind of non-violent totalitarianism,” where the ruling oligarchy controls society without terror and coercion, and people are conditioned to love their servitude, with the trappings of democracy remaining in place.

Huxley (1959) further describes this as a “dictatorship without tears,” producing a “painless concentration camp for entire societies,” where the ruling elite quietly runs the show as they see fit.

China’s Role in Technocratic Globalization

Brzezinski (1970) argues that the advent of the “technetronic society” in the USA, characterized by the impact of technology and electronics, represents a more controlled and directed society, dominated by an elite with superior scientific know-how, who would use modern techniques to influence public behavior and keep society under surveillance and control.

The establishment of a technetronic society, as described by Brzezinski (1970), requires a redefinition of the American system, leaning in the direction of totalitarianism, where the elite would use their scientific knowledge to achieve their political ends without hesitation.

The ideas of these thinkers, including Huxley, were attractive to organizations such as the Ford Foundation, which invested heavily in behavioral science research in the 1960s, indicating a significant interest in the potential of scientific knowledge to control and manipulate society.

The concept of totalitarianism is discussed, citing Brzezinski and Teilhard de Chardin, who suggests that modern totalitarianism is a distortion of something magnificent and close to the truth, as mentioned by Brzezinski in his work.

In the early 1970s, Henry Kissinger and President Nixon initiated a secret collaboration with China, which was followed by David Rockefeller’s trip to China in 1973, where he expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the country, despite ignoring the tens of millions of people who starved to death during the “Great Leap Forward” from 1958 to 1962.

An agreement was reached in 1979 between the China International Trust Investment Corporation, Chase, and the Bank of China to identify areas of the Chinese economy that were susceptible to American technology and capital infusion, which led to China’s remarkable annual GDP growth rate of nearly 10% since 1978.

The growth of China’s economy was not a spontaneous event, but rather a deliberate construction through wealth transfers, banking agreements, research and development investments, military technology transfers, and offshoring of manufacturing over several decades, as noted by Corbett in his work.

There has been a significant boom in research and development funding in China since the 1990s, which is not just about exploiting cheap labor, but rather a deliberate technology transfer, similar to the transfers identified by Sutton with respect to US transfers to the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, including military technology transfers.

Sutton predicted in 1983 that by 2000, communist China would be a superpower built by American technology and skill, and by 2010, China was still experiencing significant annual GDP growth, while the West was facing a financial crisis, prompting the promotion of Chinese authoritarianism as a potential global template.

The Pandemic as a Global Class War

The Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network’s “lockstep” scenario in 2010 praised China’s response to a fictional pandemic, highlighting the country’s ability to impose and enforce mandatory quarantine for all citizens, which was seen as a model for other countries to follow, with representatives of the transnational ruling class, including George Soros, Evelyn de Rothschild, Richard Rockefeller, and Henry Kissinger, heaping praise on China in the years around 2010.

The Western political leaders, including Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Joe Biden, and Boris Johnson, have openly expressed their admiration for China, with some even having personal connections, such as Klaus Schwab’s son Olivier being married to a Chinese woman and leading the World Economic Forum office in Beijing since 2011.

Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping, have attended the World Economic Forum since 2009, and Klaus Schwab has suggested that the West needs to adopt the technologies introduced in China, which has raised concerns about the potential dangers of the Chinese social credit system.

The Chinese social credit system, which assigns scores to individuals based on their behavior, has been extended to companies, and similar metrics, such as the “Environmental Sustainability Goals,” are being introduced worldwide to score and manipulate companies’ activities.

Social Credit System

The social credit system has been used to control people’s lives, with those having higher scores enjoying more freedoms, such as travel and better job opportunities, while those with lower scores face restrictions, and this system has been exported to multiple US cities, despite being illegal and unconstitutional.

China has been described as “the world’s first Technate” or “full-blown Technocracy,” which was made possible through the support of Western elites, and now the aim is to roll out this technocracy in the West and elsewhere, with the goal of implementing a global scientific dictatorship.

The use of technology, such as facial recognition software and drones, has enabled the Chinese government to exert total control over its citizens, as seen in the Shanghai lockdown in April 2022, where 25 million people were confined to their homes and policed by drones, and similar measures, such as restricting non-essential outbound travel, have been implemented.

The implementation of such measures in China has raised concerns about the potential for similar restrictions to be imposed in the West, and the fact that Canada restricted “unvaccinated” people from boarding commercial planes or trains between October 2021 and June 2022 suggests that such measures are not unimaginable in Western countries.

Challenges to the Ruling Class and Warfare Methods

The context of the Covid-19 pandemic is described as a global eruption of class conflict caused by a decline in oligarchic capitalism, with a tiny transnational ruling class attempting to prevent its demise by implementing a system of global technocracy.

According to various sources, including van der Pijl, Davis, and James Corbett, the pandemic is seen as a pseudopandemic and the opening salvo in a global coup d’état, with the real battle being between the ruling class and the mass of humanity.

The Atlantic ruling class has a history of using world war to remake society in its desired image, with social engineers seeing war as a means to demolish old traditions and beliefs, as noted by Corbett in 2018.

Ruling-class representatives, including the World Economic Forum, UN Secretary General António Guterres, Angela Merkel, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates, have described the Covid-19 pandemic as a crisis comparable to World War II, with some even invoking the idea of a “new global architecture” and a “new Bretton Woods moment”.

The repeated invocations of World War II by these representatives raise the possibility that we are now in World War III, which will likely involve radical, systemic changes and unprecedented horrors, unless those behind the war can be stopped.

The outcomes of World War III are expected to be similar to those of previous world wars, with large numbers of lives lost, and the manifestation of previously unimaginable horrors, with all-cause mortality in England and Wales exceeding the five-year average most weeks since the start of the pandemic, and excess mortality in the United States consistently above the five-year average since March 2020.

Depopulation Agendas and Fertility Control

The idea of “Build back better” is seen as analogous to postwar reconstruction after 1945, but the destruction wrought under the banner of “Covid-19” results from government policies enacted against their own citizens, rather than from the actions of official enemies.

The excess mortality trend during the Covid-19 pandemic showed significant increases in various countries, with a 6-27% range in Europe, a 15.3% higher death rate in Australia in 2022 compared to the historical average, and a 10.4% higher death rate in New Zealand in 2022 compared to 2021, suggesting that government measures may have contributed to these increases.

The exception to this trend was Sweden, which did not implement lockdowns in 2020 and saw a relatively stable death rate per 1000 people, ranging from 8.52 to 9.93 per year since 2009.

Coercing Populations to Accept Unequal Wealth Distribution

The global wealth distribution is highly unequal, with the richest 10% of the population controlling 76% of the wealth and receiving 52% of the total income, while the poorest 50% accounts for only 2% of the wealth and 8.5% of the income, according to research by Chancel et al.

The top 1% of the global population, consisting of approximately 62.2 million millionaires, has captured 38% of global wealth growth between 1995 and 2021, with the top 0.001% consisting of 76,460 people with a fortune of over $100 million capturing 21% of that growth.

The global power elite, as argued by Phillips, consists of just a few hundred named actors, and this small group’s control over the means of production, global communications, food supply, consumer products, and military technologies gives them significant power to influence and coerce populations.

However, the ruling class’s ability to wage war against the rest of humanity and impose a system of technocratic enslavement without facing revolution poses significant challenges, and the solution may not lie in the development of more destructive technologies, but rather in addressing the root causes of the world’s problems, including the extreme wealth inequality and the concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals.

The use of nuclear weapons is not a viable option for the ruling class in their war against the majority of the population, as it would catalyze massive transnational opposition and is unsuitable for dealing with insurgents, as noted by General MacArthur’s thwarted desire to use nuclear weapons during the Korean War and President Eisenhower’s refusal to authorize nuclear weapons usage against China during the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis.

The deployment of advanced technologies such as drones and Boston Dynamics robots against entire populations is also not feasible, as it would be obvious that the government had declared war on the people, inviting revolution and potentially causing soldiers, police officers, and state officials to defect.

Psychological Warfare and Public Manipulation

To prevail against overwhelming numerical odds in World War III, the ruling class must revolutionize the nature of warfare, which has been covertly worked on since at least 1968, and the key elements of this new way of war will remain classified.

The most fundamental principle of this new way of war is deception, as stated by Sun Tzu and the Mossad motto, “By way of deception, thou shalt do war,” and the public must not be allowed to know that war is being waged against it, with the war being waged pre-emptively to preclude revolution and remaining “invisible” through a highly advanced propaganda system.

The war must be waged through stealth and deception, as no war has ever been won through purely psychological means, and the point will inevitably come when public consciousness starts to align with the objective reality of the global class war, at which point the war could turn physical in ways that it has not already.

The COVID-19 injections administered to over 5.55 billion people, as reported by Holder in 2023, have been found to contain an array of undisclosed ingredients, including EMF-responsive self-assembling and disassembling nanotechnologies, as noted by Hughes in 2022 and 2023, which, coupled with the simultaneous 5G rollout, raises the possibility that a weapons system is being installed to target human bodies via remote administration of particular frequencies.

The installation of such a weapons system would allow a tiny cabal of technocrats to fight and win a war against the rest of humanity, as noted by Hughes, and this possibility must be taken seriously, especially in the context of the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020 being passed into US law on March 23, 2020.

Depopulation Through Lowering Fertility Rates

The decline in birth rates since the rollout of the “Covid-19 vaccine” could be consistent with a global depopulation agenda that dates back to 1968, when the ruling classes realized that a growing global population threatened their position.

The idea of a finite world being able to support only a finite population was argued by Hardin in 1968, and this concept was further developed by the Club of Rome in its 1972 Limits to Growth report, which was based on flawed Malthusian logic.

The Rockefeller Commission Report on Population and the American Future, published in 1972, stated that no substantial benefits would result from continued growth of the nation’s population, and National Security Memorandum 200, also known as the Kissinger Report, proposed constructive action to lower fertility rates in selected developing countries.

Since 1968, the global fertility rate has halved, and it is now at or below the 2.1 replacement rate in all regions apart from Africa, according to the United Nations.

Fifth Generation Warfare and Omniwar

The concept of “fifth-generation warfare” (5GW) is often described as a type of warfare that involves wars of perception, with information being the weapon, including deception and propaganda, and the targets of 5GW may not even realize that they are combatants in a war.

However, the 5GW literature fails to address the issue of who is waging war against whom and for what purpose, and it is argued that the more fundamental war is the global class war, which is being waged “vertically” against the population.

Corbett provides a rectification of the concept of 5GW, describing it as an all-out war being waged against the population, with governments and corporations working together to leverage technology to control people’s movements, interactions, transactions, and even their innermost thoughts and feelings.

The ultimate goal of this war is full-spectrum dominance over every aspect of people’s lives, and it will not stop until those who resist are subdued or eliminated, according to Corbett.

The concept of 5GW is closely related to the idea of global class war, and it is argued that the ruling classes are using technology and other means to control and dominate the population, with the aim of reducing fertility rates and achieving a more manageable population size.

The concept of “Omniwar” is proposed as a more suitable term than “fifth-generation warfare” to describe the current state of warfare, where the transnational ruling class has weaponized everything against the population, including information, neurological, biological, and economic warfare, in order to subdue billions of people.

The war is being waged in every conceivable domain, with the intention of remaining concealed as far as possible, and includes various forms of warfare such as psychological warfare, “necrosecurity” of lockdowns, deprivation of necessary healthcare, bioweapons masquerading as vaccines, and stratospheric aerosol injection.

The UK Ministry of Defence’s Integrated Operating Concept (IOC) is an example of how free humanity is being targeted, as it announces the blurring of lines between foreign and domestic defense, and proposes to combat online “anti-vaccine propaganda” through the use of militarized units such as the 77th Brigade and the 13th Signal Regiment.

The IOC also implies a permanent counterrevolution in the information space, where the goal is to “drive the conditions and tempo of strategic activity, rather than responding to the actions of others”, which is consistent with the emergence of totalitarianism and includes a war on free speech and a drive to censor dissident voices.

The U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, headed by former Google/Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt, advises on “countering disinformation” online, including the use of A.I. to identify and potentially censor dissident voices, further highlighting the scope of Omniwar and its impact on individual freedoms.

Researchers and experts such as Corbett, Webb, Turley, Shir-Raz, Giordano, and Latypova have discussed various aspects of Omniwar, including information warfare, neurological warfare, and biological warfare, and have warned about the dangers of the ruling oligarchs’ manipulation and control of the population.

The concept of Omniwar is reminiscent of Joseph Goebbels’ 1943 statement about a “war more total and radical than anything that we can even imagine today”, and highlights the need for people to recognize that they themselves are combatants in the undeclared Omniwar being waged against them.

The concept of a “Manhattan Project for truth” has been proposed by Sean Gourley, who created A.I. programmes for the military, to enable intelligence agencies to determine what is true or not, as mentioned by Webb in 2020.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made statements that suggest the government should be the single source of truth, and that internet freedom is a “weapon of war” that needs to be regulated with “rules” to prevent people from questioning official narratives.

