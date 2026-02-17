Over 40 Years Ago, John Todd Warned About An 8-Step Plan to Take Over the World

Please share our story!

In 1978, John Todd testified to an audience at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church about six letters he had read which had been couriered from London. The letters were sealed and delivered to a meeting of the Grand Druids he hosted in 1972 in San Antonio. In one of those letters was a chart – an 8-year plan for a step-by-step world takeover.

I have not seen one thing fail or be delayed on that time chart, he said. But “I’m not saying that it won’t be delayed.”

What he exposed of the chart during this testimony may have relevance today. He described how their plan for a world takeover involved shutting off electricity, destroying stored food, farmers’ strikes, rail strikes, miners’ strikes and engineers’ strikes. “Everything will be paralysed, nothing will move … If you live in a large city, how are you going to get your food if they don’t bring it to you?” he asked.

“They are in the process of a trial-and-error right now, and they test things. This year they are going to see if they can’t starve you, absolutely shut all electricity off in the East Coast. Now the timetable in the book Atlas Shrugged ended with this: ‘When the lights of New York City go out for the last time, we will have the World!’.”

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 14 October 2022.

Who is ex-Grand Druid Todd?

John Todd (also Cristopher Kollyns) identified himself as a former member of an organisation called ‘The Grand Druid Council of 13’ – the innermost circle of the organisers of a One World Government. He introduced us to terms such as the Illuminati, the Bilderbergers, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Federal Reserve and the International Bankers.

The Illuminati are “thousands of conspiracies operating in parallel,” Todd said.

Internet Archive John Todd the Illuminati and Witchcraft James Arendt pg2

Todd was a generational Satanist from the Scottish Collins (or Kollyns) bloodline and a member of The Grand Druid Council of 13, also known as the Council of 13. Todd has provided many shocking revelations, which Fritz Springmeier confirmed could only come from a man who was a member of the Council of 13.

In 1972, Todd “got out,” was “saved” and exposed the Illuminati. At the time he ruled a 13-state US region consisting of 5,000 witches’ covens, totalling 65,000 priests and priestesses. That’s just the ministers, not the congregation, wrote Henry Makow. In 1987, Todd was framed for rape and sentenced to 30 years. According to Springmeier, when Todd was freed in 1994, he was “picked up by a helicopter” and murdered. There are various theories about what happened to ex-Grand Druid Todd, including that he could still be alive (at least until a few years ago), and mystery surrounds his disappearance to this day.

Read more: Secret Satanic Council of 13 called the Grand Druid Council and Is John Todd Still Alive?

Todd has his supporters and his sceptics. But as a comment about the 1979 book ‘The Todd Phenomenon: Ex Grand Druid vs. The Illuminati – Fact or Phantasy?’ noted: “I don’t know who John Todd really was, or where he came from, but I do believe he was sincere in trying to warn us of the powers that be. This [book] was an even-handed look at John Todd’s words, and fairly questioned his credentials and testimony, but many of Todd’s predictions have come true.”

The Illuminati does exist. It has a website (illuminatiofficial.org) which boasts millions of members across the world.

What everyone needs to decide for themselves is what the Illuminati is truly about and what its true aims are. It would be unwise to not at least give these questions some thought, the solution is not to brush these societies and organisations aside and bury our heads in the sand – we ignore them at our peril.

For those who choose to take a deeper dive, as you’re most likely already aware, whenever researching the plans that evil makes put on your armour of God and remember: do not be afraid for the Lord your God is with you. He has chosen you to drive out His enemy. And if what you find makes you feel confused or fearful, take a break and read Psalm 23.

Further reading:

The Illuminati Use Jews and Zionism

As Henry Makow pointed out, the Illuminati use Jews as a scapegoat, to distract from their nefarious activities. Speaking in 1978 to the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church congregation, Todd said:

The Illuminati knows the people are going to find out about them …the best thing they can do is call your attention towards something else and say that’s that. So, they have reflected the attention on Zionism …The only problem is that most of the people in the Illuminati aren’t Jews. Their founders were Jews by birth, but not by religion. But most of its leaders, except for the Rothschilds, are Gaelic: Scotch or French Gaelic. It’s got nothing to do with Jews. My family and most of the people serving on the Grand Druid, their family trees go back to the pagan temples in Rome and Greece and England, to the original priesthood. Some go back as far as Egypt and Babylon. It’s got nothing to do with the Jews. John Todd, the Illuminati and Witchcraft, James Arendt or a pdf version HERE [see pg. 36]

Todd made clear the Rothschilds, a family of Sabbatean Jewish Cabalists, are at the top of the Illuminati hierarchy:

The Rothschilds lead the Illuminati and in every country, they have a family … being the head of the Illuminati. In the United States, we have the Rockefellers. David Rockefeller is both the head of the Council of Foreign Relations and the Trilateral [Commission] which is the name of the Illuminati within the United States.” On the top of each pyramid, you will see a capstone with an eye in it. The capstone is the Rothschild Family or Tribunal that rules the Illuminati; they were the creators of it. The eye is Lucifer, their god and their voice. The first three top blocks are on every pyramid are the same. The top block is what I was initiated into, the Council of 13 called The Grand Druid Council. They only take orders from the Rothschilds and nobody else. They’re their private priesthood. The Council of 33 is directly under them, that is the 33 highest masons in the World. The Council of 500, some of the richest people and conglomerates in the World. And that is their real power. John Todd, the Illuminati and Witchcraft, James Arendt or a pdf version HERE [see pg. 5]

Six Letters – One of which Contained a Chart

The following is from a talk by John Todd in the autumn of 1978 at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church when Dr. Tom Berry was pastor. The page numbers noted in [square brackets] refer to the pdf version of the transcript noted at the end of the quote.

Phillip Rothschild ordered one of his mistresses to write an 1100-page book that would describe to all witches how they would take control of the World through the Illuminati: It’s called Atlas Shrugged (by Ayn Rand). One of the things in it is happening on the front pages of the newspapers across the United States right now. In fact, she spent a third of the book describing how they would raise the oil prices and then later destroy the oil fields and then they would also completely shut down the coal. That was written 12 years ago. It also described how they would blow up grain mills [and] how they would derail trains. [pg. 6] Their sole purpose is to bankrupt their own companies and destroy their own companies until they destroyed the currency of the whole World, and still be so financially strong they would withstand it. [pg.6] [In c August 1972,] a courier from the London Embassy, a member of our State Department, brought a sealed courier pouch – so Immigration couldn’t touch it – to the meeting and left it. It had never been opened from the time it had been sealed at the London Embassy. Dr. Buckland cut the seal on it and took out six letters that were sealed with this Illuminati crest. The first four were just business, money that we were to pay here and there and so on. Actually, The Grand Druid Council is nothing but glorified bankers, they write millions of dollars worth of checks to people in political and religious fields every month. [pg. 7] Now in the first letter that we opened of those last two [the fifth letter], was a chart. And in that chart, it listed an eight-year plan for world take-over, ending in the December month of 1980. [pg. 7] Since I have gotten out, I have not seen one thing fail or be delayed on that time chart. I’m not saying that it won’t be delayed. [pg. 7] (QUESTION: WOULD YOU BRIEFLY OUTLINE THE STEPS REMAINING IN THE WORLD TAKEOVER PLAN BETWEEN NOW and 1980?) If the Pastor has no objections, OK. The reason I ask this is that it can be pretty frightening and pretty unbelievable. I like to leave that to the last question so they’ll believe everything else I have to say before I say this. They usually reject everything after that because they’re sitting around in shock. [pg. 32] WHAT REMAINS IS THIS, THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF A TRIAL-AND-ERROR RIGHT NOW, AND THEY TEST THINGS. Last year they tested what it would be like to be without fuel to heat your homes. This year they are going to see if they can’t starve you, absolutely shut all electricity off in the East Coast. Now the timetable in the book Atlas Shrugged ended with this: “When the lights of New York City go out for the last time, we will have the World!” NOW, THAT MEANT THAT TOWARDS THE END THEY ARE GOING TO CUT THE CITIES OFF COMPLETELY. There’ll be a Teamsters strike, nothing will move for months, I mean nothing will move. These strikes will be more violent than the coal miners’ strikes are right now, and the coal miners will strike again. THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF DESTROYING ALL STORED FOOD AND FARMLAND IN THE FARMER’S STRIKE so that we will be without any food in the cities or in the country or anywhere except what is in the Federal storehouses. The air controllers will strike and nothing will fly over the skies of the US except military flights. The longshoremen will strike and nothing will come off the boats, and the train engineers will strike and nothing will move. In other words, nothing is going to move at all. NOW IF YOU LIVE IN A LARGE CITY, HOW ARE YOU GOING TO GET YOUR FOOD if they don’t bring it to you? Everything will be paralysed, nothing will move. At the same time, there will be riot and revolution within the United States, in fact, the whole World will be in it. THERE IS A MASS ARMY WITHIN EVERY PRISON FROM COAST TO COAST. They have been promised weapons, military weapons. To verify this, the US Army has said, and so has the Marine Corps, that in the last five years they have lost many of their small arms weapons to theft in the United States. That includes hand-held ground-to-air, heat-seeking missiles that can take a DC-10 out of the sky at 40,000 feet. HE HAS BEEN GATHERING AN ARMY, AND OUTSIDE OF PRISON, IT AMOUNTS TO OVER 100,000 PROFESSIONALLY-TRAINED MILITARY PEOPLE. They have been hiring ex-Green Berets, Rangers, Navy, to train them in camps–one is down in West Virginia to give you an example–to train them in special forces tactics … I’LL TELL YOU THIS, THE ONE THING THAT WILL HOLD THEIR PLAN UP IS IF THEY DON’T GET THE GUN LAW PASSED. These people will refuse to go out and cause havoc if people will be shooting back at them, so they have been promised that all the guns will be confiscated before they make their move. [pg. 32] John Todd, the Illuminati and Witchcraft, James Arendt, 26 September 2022 and a pdf version of the transcripts of Todd’s talk can be found HERE.

