Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 3

The Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, introduced the concept of internationalism. The United Nations was set up as part of the plan to promote internationalism.

By placing their trained agents – experts, specialists and advisors – at the top of organisations, the Synagogue of Satan controls labour movements, sciences, professions, politics, business, industry, governments and religions.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 3: Luciferianism

Table of Contents

Lucifer’s Fall and the World Revolutionary Movement

The concept of Luciferianism is crucial in understanding the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) as a continuation of the Heavenly revolution, and it is essential to comprehend Lucifer’s actions and motivations in Heaven before he caused the first parents to defect from God.

Lucifer, being the highest, brightest, and most intelligent of God’s creatures, had free will and could have chosen to remain loyal to God, but instead, his pride in his angelic attributes led him to desire independence and self-sufficiency, which can be termed as an overwhelming desire to rule his own order.

According to St. Thomas, Scotus, and Suarez, Lucifer’s sin was pride, but they disagree on the exact nature of this sin, while Carr believes that Lucifer’s sin of pride consisted of his determination to break away from God and establish his own dynasty, which is supported by Biblical authority and history.

Lucifer’s actions led to a heavenly revolt, where he persuaded many angels to join him, resulting in his expulsion from Heaven and his subsequent struggle to lead others away from God, which is now known as the World Revolutionary Movement on Earth.

The Author’s Purpose and Criticism from Religious Authorities

Carr’s purpose in writing about the W.R.M. is to shed light on this important subject, which affects every human being and their immortal soul, and despite criticism from some priests and ministers, Carr believes that his writings are based on the truth expounded by great theologians and philosophers of the Church of Christ.

Carr notes that some ministers and priests have criticized his work, calling it “unmitigated nonsense” or “modern heresy,” but Carr argues that these critics are limited by the curricula of their seminaries and that his own studies over 40 years have led him to his conclusions.

Carr reminds readers that all truth borders on heresy, and what matters is not to step over the borderline as defined in the Scriptures, and that closing the door to seeking knowledge of the truth serves the Devil’s purpose, as stated in Isaiah 28:7, Micah 3:11, and Malachi 2:7.

Carr believes that his writings are the truth and encourages readers to consider the hidden facts of history to form their own opinions and reach their own decisions, without being limited by the restricted curricula in many seminaries.

Theologians such as Scotus and Suarez agree that none of the angels, including Lucifer, ever repented their defection from God, while St. Thomas disagrees with this opinion, highlighting the divisions among theologians and philosophers on matters related to the fall of angels.

The author warns of “False prophets in sheep’s clothing” as mentioned in Matt. 7:15, and notes that even in Jeremiah’s day, priests were being denounced for their unfaithfulness, emphasizing that many priests and ministers today teach what they are hired to teach, rather than the truth.

The Author’s Personal Background and Experiences

Carr recalls his experience as a Staff Training Officer for the Canadian Naval Reserve Division in 1943-1944, where he lectured on “Discipline and Obedience” and told officers and men that they were not required to obey orders that are contrary to the Commandments of God or the Dignity of Man.

He emphasizes that Christians in Holy Orders should prioritize their allegiance to God over any oath of obedience to superior authority, and that keeping silence or failing to tell the whole truth about the Luciferian conspiracy is a sin against God and a crime against God’s creatures.

The late Pope Pius XII is quoted as emphasizing the responsibility of parish priests to guide their congregations on social, economic, and political matters, and Carr notes that the “Silent Church” refers to the whole body of Christian believers, rather than just the ecclesiastical organization.

Carr asserts that the Luciferian conspiracy could not have developed without the silence of those who pretend to be Christian clergy, and that no ecclesiastical authority has challenged the truth of their writings, with hundreds of ordained priests and ministers admitting to being convinced by their arguments, although many excuse themselves from helping openly due to being “under discipline”.

“Satan, Prince Of This World” is addressing critics who slander Carr and his work, stating that these critics have been mentally restricted by their education and have never had to face real hardships, having been brought up in an atmosphere of social security and indoctrinated by curricula controlled by international financial cartels.

He notes that his own life has been very different, having faced hardship from a young age, including the loss of his father at thirteen, and going on to work at sea and rise to become a Master Mariner and Commander in the Canadian Navy, all while seeking to understand why humans cannot live in peace.

Carr has written ten books of non-fiction that have been published and incorporated into reference libraries around the world, and he has rejected offers of fame and fortune in order to continue seeking and publishing the truth, particularly about the Luciferian conspiracy.

Carr expresses concern that many people, including those in positions of power in religions, are unaware of or unwilling to acknowledge the “Secret Power” behind subversive movements, and notes that some individuals who have worked with these movements are later embraced by religions and given positions of authority without shedding any light on the true nature of the conspiracy.

He believes that the Luciferian revolt is designed to destroy all other forms of government and religion, and to impose a totalitarian dictatorship, which is a form of Satanic despotism, and that this goal is more easily achieved by subjugating one person or group at a time rather than trying to subjugate many individuals or organizations at once.

Carr does not name his critics because he does not think it charitable to do so, but hopes that his book will be brought to the attention of these critics and that they will accept the truth and make amends with God.

He also mentions that he has been in intimate contact with evil throughout his life, having been associated with Bolsheviks, Nihilists, and Nazi proselytes, but has always sought to help the underdog and do good, and has never been convinced that joining any reform organization would be doing the will of God.

Carr references the idea that the international financial cartels, which have financed both sides of every war and revolution in the last two hundred years, have a significant influence over the curricula of educational institutions, and that this has limited knowledge and understanding of the truth, allowing the Luciferian conspiracy to develop towards its final objectives.

The Synagogue of Satan and Internationalism

The Synagogue of Satan introduced the concept of Internationalism, which was promoted by William Lyon Mackenzie King, the Prime Minister of Canada, to the Rockefeller family in the early 1900s, with the goal of bringing about a one world government and a one world religion, known as Luciferianism.

Mackenzie King worked to bring organized labour under the control of an international authority, which could be used to foment wars and revolutions, leading to the destruction of governments and religions, and ultimately be subjugated in the final stage of the conspiracy.

The control of organized labour by the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, is believed to be facilitated by the placement of agents at the top of the organization, who can then manipulate the labour movement to achieve their goals.

The same principle of control is applied to other fields of human endeavour, including sciences, professions, politics, business, industry, governments, and religions, through the placement of specialists, experts, and advisors who are trained and influenced by the Synagogue of Satan.

The League of Nations and the United Nations Organization were set up as part of the plan to promote Internationalism, with the United Nations being established on land provided by the Rockefellers, and the Synagogue of Satan exerting control over both organizations.

The Synagogue of Satan has controlled every strong and powerful group, organization, movement, and government from behind the scenes, using their control of gold to place their agents in key positions and influence decision-making.

How to Break the Synagogue of Satan’s Bonds

Christ spoke the truth about the Synagogue of Satan controlling those in high places, but noted that not all individuals in positions of power are aware of this control, and that the only way to break free from the bonds of the Synagogue of Satan is to start at the grass roots and spread the truth about the Luciferian conspiracy.

The Synagogue of Satan, inspired by Lucifer, has prevented the human race from putting God’s plan for the rule of Creation into effect on earth, and only by following Christ’s teachings and spreading the truth can humanity break free from the control of the Synagogue of Satan.

The current state of the world is a result of allowing those who direct the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) to further the secret plans and diabolical ambitions of the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, rather than establishing God’s Kingdom on Earth as intended by Christ.

Christ’s statement that “My kingdom is not of this world” does not imply that it is not our duty to introduce God’s plans into our forms of government, but rather that religious leaders should advise temporal rulers and prevent them from straying from the true path.

The relationship between church and state, as intended by God, is one where holy men advise temporal rulers, but instead, evil men have been placed in control of high places by the Synagogue of Satan.

The Universe is split into two parts, Heaven and Hell, and the division will be made definite and final, as described in the Holy Scriptures and Revelations, with Heaven reserved for those who voluntarily love and serve God, and Hell for those who defect from God.

The reason Christ instructed us to start at the bottom and work up, using men and women whose minds have not been controlled by the Synagogue of Satan, is because those in high places are often unaware that they are being controlled by the agentur of the Synagogue of Satan.

The Devil’s agents keep the human race busy with worldly problems and desires, preventing them from considering spiritual interests and values, but it is possible for an enlightened and well-informed public to create a force of public opinion that can affect even those in the highest places.

Christ’s instruction to “Go and teach the TRUTH to ALL people of ALL nations” is a call to action to spread the truth and create a force of public opinion that can bring about positive change, and He promised that “The TRUTH would set us free” if we do so.

Ultimate Aim is a One World Totalitarian Dictatorship

The Luciferian conspiracy, directed by those at the top, keeps its true intentions secret and surrounds the truth with a thick fog of lies and propaganda, using tools such as Giuseppe Mazzini, who directed the W.R.M. from 1834 until his death in 1872, and other hypocrites who pretended to serve God and humanity while furthering the secret Luciferian plans.

The letter written by Mazzini to Dr. Breidenstine after his death in 1872 revealed that Mazzini had accepted Satan as the “Prince of the World” and worshipped him, and as the Director of the W.R.M., he was admitted into the Synagogue of Satan, but had not been initiated into the full secret of the Luciferian conspiracy.

The full secret, known only to a select few, is that Lucifer is considered equal to God, and the ultimate purpose of the W.R.M. is to establish a one-world government, with the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed intending to impose a totalitarian dictatorship on the world.

Mazzini’s letter to Breidenstine described the association of brothers in secret societies as being unaware of the true nature of the organization, with even the directors of the W.R.M. not being permitted to know the full secret unless they had completely defected from God.

After Mazzini’s death, Pike selected Adriano Lemni as his successor as Director of the W.R.M., who was also a confirmed Satanist and insisted that all members of Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite worship Satan as their God.

Lemni’s actions, including having a hymn composed to Satan, led to a conflict with Pike, who eventually issued a “Letter of Instruction” as the Sovereign Pontiff of the Luciferian Creed, addressing the heads of the 26 councils of his New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

The letter, quoted from page 587 of A.C., outlined the plans of those directing the Luciferian conspiracy to use various enemies of God, including Communism, Nazism, and Nihilism, to further their secret plans and ultimately establish a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship.

The revelation of the full secret to Communist leaders in Canada in 1956, based on Pike’s plan, caused a significant split in the Communist International, resulting in the ousting of leaders such as Molotov and Malenkov, and also led to warnings being given to religious leaders of Christian denominations, although they refused to accept the truth.

The book “La Femme et l’enfant dans la France-Maconnerie Universale” by DeRive discusses the worship of God in Masonic religion, but specifies that it is the God worshipped without superstition, and that the Masonic religion should be maintained in the purity of the Luciferian doctrine.

According to Albert Pike’s letter, Lucifer is considered God, and is the God of Light and Good, who is struggling for humanity against Adonay, the God of Darkness and Evil, and it is stated that the doctrine of Satanism is a heresy, while the true and pure philosophical religion is the belief in Lucifer, the equal of Adonay.

The translation of Pike’s letter from French to English has been questioned, with the suggestion that the word “crowd” should have been translated as “Goyim” or “Masses”, and that the term “Masonic Religion” is misleading, as it refers specifically to the religion practiced in the Lodges of the Grand Orient and the Councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

Dom Paul Benoit, an authority on the subject, states that the Reformed Palladian Rite has a fundamental practice and purpose of adoring Lucifer, and is full of impieties and infamies of black magic, and that it has made terrifying progress in Europe after being established in the United States by Pike.

Smoke and Mirrors, Destruction of Religion to Provoke Social Cataclysms

The leaders of the Luciferian conspiracy are accused of using guile, cunning, and deceit to direct their agents to place the idea in the public’s mind that various organizations, including Freemasonry, Judaism, Roman Catholicism, Communism, and Nazism, are secretly directing the World Revolutionary Movement, while in reality, the Synagogue of Satan, controlled by the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, uses these movements to further their own diabolical plans and ambitions.

The example of Lemni, who was initiated into the Full Secret by Pike, is given to illustrate how the leaders of the Luciferian conspiracy can change the attitude and activities of their agents, and how they use their agents to further their own plans, as seen in the case of Karl Rothschild, who intervened to “save” the Vatican and became its “friend” and “trusted adviser”, but was ultimately proved to be no true friend of the Vatican.

The two World Wars, instigated by a family of money-lenders and their international affiliates who direct the World Revolutionary Movement, have led to the division of Christians into opposing camps, resulting in the deaths of tens of millions of people, all in an effort to bring about the final social cataclysm as planned by Albert Pike.

The growth of communism has been facilitated by the weakening of Christianity, and as a result, communism has spread across the entire earth, which is in line with Pike’s plan to destroy all temporal and spiritual authority.

Luciferianism seeks to destroy all authority, including governments and religions, by using destructive criticism to undermine confidence and loyalty in these institutions, and this is a typical tactic used by those who serve the Devil’s cause.

Carr emphasizes that there is nothing inherently wrong with Christianity, but rather that many actions taken in the name of Christianity were actually furthering the secret plans of the Luciferian conspiracy, and what is needed is to clean up and strengthen Christianity as God would wish.

The High Priests of the Luciferian Creed have prevented the destruction of the Popes and the Vatican, not out of love or respect, but because they know that the clash between communism and Christianity is necessary to destroy all remaining religious institutions in the final stage of their conspiracy.

According to General Albert Pike’s letter to Mazzini on August 15, 1871, the plan is to unleash nihilists and atheists, provoke a social cataclysm, and then use the reaction to this cataclysm to introduce the “true light” of Luciferianism, which will result in the destruction of Christianity and atheism, and the establishment of a one-world government.

Pike’s military blueprint, drawn up between 1859 and 1871, called for three global wars and three major revolutions to place the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed in position to usurp world powers, and so far, two World Wars have been fought, the Russian and Chinese revolutions have been successful, and communism has been built up, all of which is leading up to World War Three.

The destruction of Islam as a world power is a necessary step for the Luciferian conspiracy to succeed, as Islam would likely ally with Christianity in the event of an all-out war with Communism, thereby preventing the balance of power from shifting in favor of the conspirators.

The Arab world is composed of millions of people, including Christians, Jews, and Muslims, who all believe in the same God, with the Koran being similar to the Bible, except for the fact that Muslims do not believe in the Divinity of Christ.

The leaders of the Luciferian conspiracy are aware that they must destroy Islam before they can provoke the final social cataclysm, as an alliance between Christianity and Islam would prevent the conspirators from achieving their goal of a New World Order.

Carr emphasizes the importance of informing political and religious leaders about the Luciferian conspiracy, so they can take action to prevent its final phases from being implemented, and ultimately, bring about the binding of Satan for a thousand years, as predicted in the Book of Revelation.

He disagrees with some clergy who believe that the public should be kept in ignorance of the conspiracy, arguing that knowledge of the truth will enable people to save their immortal souls and prevent them from being deceived by the forces of darkness.

The author warns that if World War Three is fought, the United States will be the only remaining world power, and people will either acknowledge its power or demand a world government, which will be controlled by the Synagogue of Satan through their agents and advisors.

The ultimate goal of the Luciferian conspiracy is to establish a world government, with a puppet king as the world sovereign, who will be secretly controlled by the agents of the Synagogue of Satan, and this will be achieved through the auspices of the United Nations or a similar organization.

The United States is being manipulated to fall into the hands of its enemies, as stated by Lenin, with events indicating a planned subjugation of the country, and this is part of a larger plan by those at the top to create a final social cataclysm between atheistic-communism and Christianity on a national and international scale.

According to Pike’s plan, communism is being tolerated and controlled in the remaining free nations of the world, including Canada and the United States, so that its destructive force can be used when the time is right to provoke the final social cataclysm.

Carr, who has served in high levels of government and the naval forces, has tried to bring this truth to the attention of cabinet ministers since 1944, including the late Right Honorable Angus McDonald and Admiral J.C. Jones, and was ordered to submit briefs to the Canadian cabinet, but Mackenzie King brushed them aside.

His efforts to expose the truth were met with resistance, and even high-ranking officials like Col. Ralston and Major ‘Chubby’ Power were disgusted with Mackenzie King’s autocratic power and resigned from his government, while the Naval Minister told Carr that the cabinet was full of people who were involved in the conspiracy.

The author was told by Admiral Jones that publishing the truth could do more to prevent World War Three than any defensive plan based on armaments, but unfortunately, both Admiral Jones and the Naval Minister died suddenly after their conversation with the author.

Communism as a Tool and Destroying the US from Within

The containment of communism in Canada and the United States required more resources over time, with six times as many members of the R.C.M.P and the F.B.I needed in 1955 compared to 1945, and the Canadian Minister of Justice asked for an increased budget to keep check on communists, but in reality, the goal was to keep communism in check until it could be used to further the goals of those at the top.

Carr personally knew Inspector John Leopold, who headed the anti-subversive department of the R.C.M.P, and discussed the matter of communism with him, and believes that the R.C.M.P and the F.B.I could have arrested every communist in Canada and the United States within 24 hours if given the order, but the order was not given, and Inspector Leopold retired from the R.C.M.P a broken man due to frustration.

The power of the United States can only be destroyed from within, and Carr believes that the manipulation of the country from within is a key part of the plan to create a final social cataclysm and bring about the subjugation of the United States.

The current internal unrest among citizens of different races, colors, and creeds is largely a result of Supreme Court rulings that have created issues and troubles where none previously existed, rather than aggressive actions taken by different groups.

Carr warns that if a conflict between atheistic Communism and Christianity were to occur on an international scale, it would lead to a significant social cataclysm, as Communists in free nations would be unleashed and cause widespread chaos, as boasted by Pike to Mazzini.

Carr’s statements are based on documentary evidence and historical facts, including the plans laid by Weishaupt between 1770 and 1776 and Pike between 1859 and 1871, which have developed exactly as intended, bringing the world to the verge of World War Three and the first stage of the Luciferian conspiracy.

Carr emphasizes that the Holy Scriptures, specifically Matthew 24:1-35, Mark 13:1-30, and Luke 21:25-33, confirm the truth of his warnings and the gravity of the situation.

He notes that human beings engaged in war, particularly civil war, often commit atrocities and abominations that are comparable to those described in Dante’s Inferno, and that the use of atomic weapons and nerve gas would only exacerbate the situation.

Carr suggests that the plans of Weishaupt and Pike have been unfolding as intended, and that the world is now on the brink of a major catastrophe, with the potential for unprecedented violence and destruction, and that this is a result of the Luciferian conspiracy.

