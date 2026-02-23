Please share our story!

‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’ are not a Jewish plot; they are the plans of the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati.

The Protocols contain double meanings and deceptive phrases intended to deceive lower-level members and blame others for their sinister plans.

They are based on lectures delivered to Grand Orient Masons and members of Albert Pike’s Palladian Rite from 1885 onwards. These lectures were likely inspired, if not written, by Pike.

The goal of the Protocols is to achieve ultimate world domination through control and manipulation of the masses.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 12: The Protocols of the Synagogue Of Satan

Note: We have previously published this chapter in full at the end of our article titled ‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion: Separating fact from fiction’.

Table of Contents

Carr’s Stance on the Protocols

Carr has long contended that the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, which outline a conspiracy to destroy all governments and religions, are not actually the work of the Learned Elders of Zion, but rather the Synagogue of Satan, a group that has included both Jews and Gentiles throughout history.

Carr believes that the Protocols, which were first published by Professor Nilus in 1905 as The Jewish Peril, contain a plan for absolute world domination, but argues that this plan is not a Jewish plot, and that the fact that some Jews have been involved in the Synagogue of Satan does not mean that all Jews are traitors.

Carr’s opinion on the Protocols is informed by his friendship with a British scholar and intelligence officer, who has made a thorough study of the Protocols and has knowledge of their origin and how they fell into the hands of Professor Nilus.

This British officer, who has worked in intelligence and has been decorated by the British government and its allies, has shared his knowledge with the author, and has also introduced the author to other sources, including the son of a high-ranking Russian officer who was a leader of the White Russian Movement.

Carr has had access to the private papers of the British officer and has been able to gather information that they could not have obtained otherwise, and has been asked to keep the officer’s identity and biography private until after his death.

Carr’s research and conclusions about the Protocols have been checked and verified by the son of a Russian officer, who agrees with Carr’s writings on the subject, and Carr is committed to telling the truth as he sees it, even if it means facing criticism and accusations from anti-Semites and Satanists.

Carr notes that he has been friends with the British officer since 1914, and that he has spent time with him and his Russian wife, who he helped escape from Russia in 1918, and that this friendship has provided Carr with a unique perspective on the Protocols and their significance.

Victor Marsden and the Translation of the Protocols

Victor Marsden, a correspondent for the London Morning Post, is introduced as the translator of Professor Nilus’ book, The Jewish Peril, which was published in English as The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, and it is noted that Marsden’s experiences in prison during the revolution left him with a deep-seated hatred for the Mensheviks, many of whom were Jews.

Carr explains that Marsden’s translation of The Jewish Peril was done while he was in poor health, both physically and mentally, and that he was unable to work for more than a few hours a day, but still managed to publish his translation in 1921.

The concept of the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) is discussed, and it is suggested that those at the top of the movement use Jews as “whipping-boys” to take the blame for their actions, and that this idea was difficult for Marsden to accept due to his experiences.

Carr references their own book, Pawns in the Game, which tells the true story of the Protocols, and explains that Albert Pike established councils of the “New and Reformed Palladian Rite” in cities around the world, with instructions to organize Women’s Auxiliaries, known as Lodges or Councils of Adoption, to further the goals of the W.R.M..

The Women’s Auxiliaries, composed of high-society women, played a significant role in gathering intelligence and spreading propaganda, as seen in their activities during World War I, where they entertained officers on leave and passed on information to the supervising directorate of the Palladian propaganda and intelligence service.

The Synagogue of Satan’s Deception and Secrecy

The lectures prepared for the Grand Orient Lodges and Councils of the Palladian Rite in 1885 were designed to provide members with just enough information to contribute to the W.R.M. without revealing the full extent of the Luciferian Creed’s plans for world domination.

The leaders of the Synagogue of Satan, a secret organization, limit knowledge to lower-degree members and deceive them about the true objectives, keeping the identities of higher-degree members secret, as a means of maintaining security and achieving their goals.

The organization’s policy of secrecy and deception allowed them to withhold their true intentions from even prominent leaders like Mazzini and Lemni, until they were deemed ready to be initiated into the full secret.

The lectures prepared by members of the Synagogue of Satan contain words and phrases with double meanings, intended to deceive readers, and were written with the knowledge that they might fall into the wrong hands, prompting the authors to take precautions to shift blame to others.

The use of the word “God” in the lectures is actually a reference to “Lucifer”, as instructed by Albert Pike, demonstrating the organization’s intent to deceive and manipulate others.

The Synagogue of Satan is accused of plotting the death of Christ and blaming the Jews for the crime, and its modern-day adherents, including those in the Grand Orient and the Palladian Rite, allegedly celebrate the Adonaicide Mass and seek to impose a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship on the world.

The authors of the lectures, who served the “Father of Lies”, were masters of deceit, and readers must be alert to penetrate the truth and uncover their true intentions, which include sacrificing two-thirds of the world’s population to achieve their goals.

Sergei Nilus and the Origins of the Protocols

Contrary to popular belief, Sergei Nilus was not the first person to publish the contents of the lectures, which were initially published in Russian in 1902-1903 in newspapers called Moskowskija Wiedomosti and Snamja, and were later published by Nilus in his book “The Great and the Little” in 1905, under the title “The Jewish Peril”.

Nilus, a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, believed that the World Revolutionary Movement was a Jewish plot, but it is unclear whether he was aware of the true nature of the Synagogue of Satan and its connections to the Illuminati and the Palladian Rite, or if he was simply a sincere but misguided individual.

The publication of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is attributed to Professor Nilus, who intentionally or otherwise gave birth to anti-Semitism, which was used to foment World Wars One and Two and bring about the Russian revolution, as part of a larger plot by the Secret Order of the Rosae Crucis (S.O.S.).

Nilus told three different stories about how he obtained the lectures, which is not characteristic of an honest man, and as an ordained priest, he was supposed to serve God’s purpose and tell the truth.

The truth about the “Protocols” is that they were a series of lectures delivered to Grand Orient Masons and Members of Pike’s Palladian Rite all over the world from 1885 onwards, and when first published in Russia in 1902, they were falsely claimed to be “Minutes of a meeting held by the Elders of Zion”.

The lectures were likely inspired or written by Albert Pike, as the wording and phraseology are almost identical with his other writings, and they were delivered over a period of three or more days and nights, explaining Weishaupt’s revision and modernization of the Protocols of the Luciferian conspiracy.

The lectures outlined the progress of the conspiracy since 1776 and described what remained to be done to reach the final goal of a One World Government during the 20th Century, with the final lecture reserved for those being initiated into the full secret of the Luciferian Creed.

Professor Nilus admitted that he couldn’t produce written or oral proof of the authenticity of the document, and his claim that a part of the lecture was missing raises questions about his involvement with the Palladian Rite and his knowledge of the full secret.

The destruction of Nilus’ book by Kerensky’s government and his subsequent imprisonment by the Cheka under Lenin’s rule added to the appearance that the Jews were trying to cover up the exposure, but in reality, it was the S.O.S. directing the plot, not the Jews.

The story of how Nilus obtained the documents, which involved a woman stealing them from a High Degree Mason, is questionable, as it is unlikely that a Mason would be so careless with top-secret documents, suggesting that Nilus may have been involved with the Palladian Rite and had knowledge of the full secret.

The documents in question were not stolen, but rather given to a lady who was a member of “The Lodge of Adoption” attached to the Paris Council of the Palladian Rite, by a high-ranking Grand Orient Mason in France, who was likely a member of Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

The lady was instructed to pass the documents to individuals who were directing the anti-Semitic movement in Russia, and she did so by deceiving a Russian nobleman into believing that the documents had been stolen from a Jewish Mason, in order to conceal her true motives.

The documents were initially given to one newspaper and then another, but it was not until they were published under the title “The Jewish Peril” by Professor Nilus that they produced the desired anti-Semitic reaction.

The Protocols’ Impact on Russian Revolutionaries

Copies of Nilus’ “The Jewish Peril” were distributed to prominent Russians attached to the Imperial household, including ladies-in-waiting in the Imperial Palace, and the publication helped to further the secret plans of those directing the Russian revolutionary movement.

The individuals behind the Russian revolution included international banker Jacob Schiff of New York, who worked with the Warburg family of Hamburg, Germany, and Gerson Blechroeder, who was connected to Pike’s supervisory Council of the Palladian Rite in Berlin.

The secret headquarters of the revolutionaries was located on Valentinskamp Strasse in Germany, where Armand Levi had established the “Secret (Jewish) Federation,” which was backed by the Rothschild family’s millions.

Lenin was being coached by Lemni, who had succeeded Mazzini as Pike’s director of political action, and the lectures inspired by Pike were used to foment the Russian revolutions of 1905 and 1917, and to further Pike’s plans for world domination.

The word “Goyim” was used by Pike to refer to “human cattle,” and the word “agentur” was used to describe the network of agents and agencies used by the Elders of Zion, whether they were members of the “tribe” or their Gentile tools, although Carr disagrees with Marsden’s explanation of these terms.

Carr concludes that the true purpose of the documents and the lectures was to further the plans of those directing the World Revolutionary Movement, and that the charge of a Jewish conspiracy was a lie, and that the real Jews bitterly resented this charge.

The term ‘Agentur’ in the Protocols refers to every member of society that the Synagogue of Satan controls and utilizes to advance the Luciferian conspiracy, regardless of their race, color, or creed, and this concept is crucial in understanding the scope of their influence.

The Protocols are believed to be those of the Synagogue of Satan, but the copy given to Nilus was altered to make it appear as if they were the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, allowing the conspirators to exploit both Zionism and anti-Semitism to further their secret plans, including causing revolution in Russia.

Lecture or Protocol 1: The Conspirators’ Plan for World Domination

Protocol #1 is essentially a reiteration of Weishaupt’s principles, which include the idea that the law of nature is based on the principle of ‘Might is Right,’ and that political freedom is merely an idea that can be used as a tool to attract the masses to the conspirators’ cause and ultimately gain control over them.

The principles outlined in Protocol #1 also include the use of liberalism to weaken rulers and make them more susceptible to the conspirators’ influence, as well as the destruction of emperors, crowned kings, and sovereign rulers through assassination, revolution, or other means, in order to replace their power with the power of gold and create a new aristocracy of wealth.

The conspirators’ plan involves replacing the genealogical aristocracy with people of wealth whose fortunes they control, allowing them to manipulate and influence these individuals to do their bidding, and this is evident in the fact that many of the wealthy elite have made their fortunes through questionable means, such as promoting rackets or engaging in other illicit activities.

The Rothschild, Morgan, and Rockefeller families are cited as examples of how the conspirators have used their wealth and influence to shape the course of history, with the Rothschilds providing Hessian soldiers to the British government, the Morgans selling arms and ammunition to the Confederate army, and the Rockefellers founding their fortune on medical quackery and the sale of patent medicines.

Lecture or Protocol 1: Using Wars and Funding of Wars for Control

The lecture also highlights how the conspirators use the despotism of capitalism to control states that have become exhausted by external wars or revolutions, and how this allows them to further their own interests and advance their plans for world domination, with the ultimate goal of creating a new world order in which they hold complete control over the masses.

The lecture explains that exhausted states must accept financial help and advice from those who plotted to destroy them, or face complete destruction, which is how national debts have been imposed on nations and republics have been financed since Weishaupt’s time.

The concept of “Right” is described as an abstract thought that means giving someone what they want to prove their strength over others, and the power of those directing the conspiracy will become more invincible as they exploit the weaknesses of rulers and governments.

The lecture claims that out of the chaos and evil created by the conspiracy, a “Good government” will emerge in the form of an absolute dictatorship, as civilization is carried on not by the masses, but by their guides, and that democracy is a deception introduced by the conspirators to make the masses believe they rule their countries.

The idea that Communism is a workers’ movement designed to destroy capitalism is exposed as a lie, as capitalists have organized, financed, and directed revolutions, and have taken over the powers of government in every subjugated country, with the cost of reconstruction and rebuilding being paid for through national debts and taxation.

The truth is that those who control gold, referred to as the S.O.S. or the Illuminati, finance, direct, and control all revolutionary efforts, leading the masses into a totalitarian dictatorship, and that the concept of democracy actually means mob rule, which is impossible to realize as people do not know how to use freedom with moderation.

Lecture or Protocol 1: Corruption of the Goyim

The lecture highlights the devilish cunning and diabolical knowledge of the S.O.S. in understanding human nature’s weaknesses, and how they intend to reduce the remaining free nations to chaos and anarchy, with the mob displaying its savagery and quickly turning to anarchy, which is the highest degree of savagery.

The lecturer emphasizes that the idea of freedom is impossible to realize, as people will quickly turn themselves into a disorganized mob when given self-government, and that internal strife will reduce them to a heap of ashes, which is what is intended to happen in the remaining free nations.

The lecturer explains that since Oliver Cromwell’s time, the masses of people, referred to as Goyim or “human cattle,” have been reduced to a common level, with the goal of dragging all human beings down to a level of sin, vice, and misery, as part of the Luciferian ideology.

According to the Protocols, as translated by Marsden, the Goyim are being intentionally corrupted and debased through the use of alcoholic liquors, classicism, and immorality, all of which are supplied or promoted by agents of the Illuminati and Palladians.

The lecturer argues that society as a whole is being reduced to a common level of iniquity, which is the true meaning of class war, and that this is in direct opposition to God’s plan, which allows individuals to progress spiritually through personal application and attainment.

The Illuminati and Palladians use a strategy of “Force and Make Believe” to obtain control, using force to gain political power and make-believe to manipulate governments into submission, with the lecturer stating that any means, including bribery, deceit, and treachery, are justified in achieving their goals.

Lecture or Protocol 1: Economic Enslavement and the Illusion of Democracy

The creation of national debts, income and corporation taxes, and other forms of taxation have been used to enslave people economically, with those who direct the financial policy of the Palladian Rite controlling the governments and taxing citizens into submission.

The lecturer explains that the Illuminated ones have deceived the Goyim into delivering themselves into their hands by promoting the ideals of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” which are actually empty and contradictory phrases that have been used to manipulate people into giving up their true freedom and well-being.

The lecturer notes that even the wisest men among the Goyim have been unable to understand the true meaning and interrelation of these phrases, and that the directors of the conspiracy have contravened God’s Law of Dynastic Rule, which was intended to preserve knowledge and power within a dynasty, rather than allowing it to be betrayed to the governed.

A.K. Chesterton, the editor of Candour, is mentioned as disagreeing with the interpretation of the term “Goyim” as “human cattle,” but the lecturer argues that the evidence from the Protocols and the actions of the Illuminati and Palladians supports this interpretation.

The overall goal of the Illuminati and Palladians is to reduce all human beings to a common level of sin and misery, and to establish a system of economic and political control that will allow them to dominate and enslave the masses, with the lecturer gloating over the success of their strategy in deceiving and manipulating the Goyim.

The lecturer discusses how the true meaning of dynastic transference of power in politics was lost over time, which aided the success of the Luciferian conspiracy, and this concept is also mentioned in Pike’s dogma regarding ‘Nature’ found elsewhere in the book.

The lecturer proves that the conspiracy mentioned in the previous chapters is true, and that the Protocols were not created by the Learned Elders of Zion for the Zionist Congress at Basle, Switzerland in 1903, but rather the conspiracy predates Weishaupt and originates from the time of Satan’s influence on the first parents.

The Synagogue of Satan, which was exposed by Christ, has been directing the Luciferian conspiracy on Earth, preventing humans from following God’s will, and its roots date back to the time of Solomon and even further to the beginning of human history.

The lecturer reveals that the slogan of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’ was used to deceive people and bring them into the conspiracy, while actually causing harm to the well-being of the Goyim and destroying the foundations of their states.

The lecturer shares the first secret of the conspiracy, which is that they achieve control over individuals by exploiting their human weaknesses, such as cupidity, material needs, and insatiability, allowing them to manipulate people’s will and actions.

The conspirators have been able to convince the masses that their government is merely a steward of the people, and that this steward can be replaced, when in reality, those at the top of the conspiracy have been able to gain control of all candidates for political office by exploiting the possibility of frequent replacements.

Carr reflects on how he was initially fooled into believing the idea that the people have control over their government, but later discovered the truth, which is that the conspiracy has enabled those at the top to gain control of all political candidates, leaving the people with no real choice, as evident in recent general elections in Britain, Canada, and the U.S.A.

