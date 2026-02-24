What social credit means to you and how it will change your life

Please share our story!

Social credit is a scheme designed to enable governments to control their citizens, and it is being implemented globally, with China being a prime example.

The system is being implemented in various countries, including Holland, Denmark, Ireland, Iran and India. And similar systems are already in place in countries such as the UK, New Zealand, Italy, Ukraine, France, Canada, Austria, Germany, Russia, Zimbabwe and Thailand.

These systems often involve digital IDs, vaccine passports, and tracking of citizens’ behaviour. The goal is to control behaviour and replace democracy with artificial intelligence-driven decision-making. It is all part of The Great Reset.

By Dr Vernon Coleman

Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about social credit as if it were a “good thing.”



“I don’t know what all the fuss is about,” said one. “It won’t be so bad. In fact, if you behave yourself, it will be a good thing.”



A programme promoting social credit on NBC News in the US stated that social credit pushes people to become better citizens. “You’re not going to be punished if you haven’t done anything wrong,” they said, ignoring the fact that it is the Government which decides the definition of wrong.



Well, if you are a fan of totalitarianism or communism, then I suppose social credit is a good thing.



However, there is no escaping the fact that social credit is a scheme designed to enable governments to control their citizens. Every new law and rule ties into the social credit system, which is now clearly the way in which the Great Reset will be turned into a practical reality. It is government policy everywhere to exhaust their citizens with a constant barrage of new rules and regulations (which are backed by force and therefore have the power of law).



And although all this may sound like futuristic science fiction, it isn’t. Social credit is here, and it is growing by the minute.



Take a look at precisely how social credit operates in China.



The social credit system set up in China was officially introduced in 2014, though it was planned many years before that and given official approval back at the beginning of the 21st century when Shanghai introduced a credit system designed to assess eligibility for loans – in much the same way as has been done in the West for many years. In fact, of course, social ratings and rankings have been used in China for millennia. But what has been happening since 2014 has been happening very quickly. By 2017, there were 8.8 million Chinese citizens listed as debtors on a “shame” list.



The idea of the system is that information about every person will be collected together from all possible sources – schools, workplaces, banks, doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, police, libraries, supermarkets, internet platforms, travel companies, closed-circuit television cameras (usually facial recognition software) and so on. Policemen in China wear facial recognition sunglasses. (Facial recognition technology is used in the USA and, according to the Department of Homeland Security, all travellers, whether US citizens or not, will be subject to facial recognition technology. A British court ruled in 2019 that biometric face scanners do not violate privacy and human rights, and it is acceptable for the police to use them in the UK.) Chinese stores are planning to use facial recognition cameras so that customers can make purchases simply by looking at a camera. Around 200 million surveillance cameras in China are used in conjunction with artificial intelligence facial recognition cameras. Anyone anywhere in the world who uses a camera which uses facial recognition software should know that their faces will be recorded and stored. It is impossible to have a UK passport without being photographed by a camera which uses software to put your image into storage.



Recognition software can identify people by the way they walk. Smart meters installed in private homes will tell the authorities what time you get up, what time you eat, what you eat, when you go to the loo and when you go to bed. If you get a speeding fine or a parking ticket, the details of that offence will be recorded too. Citizens can gain points by being willing to give blood or by proving themselves to be hard workers.



In the Chinese city of Rongcheng, there is a comprehensive grading system which obtains information from 142 different government departments – with hundreds of positive and negative factors being used to create a final score.



The information collected is used to compensate and reward those considered to be model citizens and to punish those regarded as transgressors. The social credit system is designed to enable the authorities to name and shame according to behaviour.



There are several systems in different Chinese provinces, and social credit ratings are measured with a simple points system with, for example, all citizens starting off with 1,000 points and then losing points whenever they “misbehave.” A citizen’s rating will determine whether he or she is rewarded or punished.



The goal of the system is to provide the Government with a general assessment of each individual citizen’s trustworthiness. The system also provides an assessment of the trustworthiness of all companies. Companies which helped in the fight against the rebranded flu (by donating medical supplies) were rewarded and placed on a “green list” which ensured that administrative problems were streamlined. On the other hand, companies which charged too much for essential items or which breached quarantine rules were penalised. Businesses which have poor scores are likely to be subjected to extra audits or government inspectors. Businesses which have good scores are likely to have goods moved through customs more quickly.



“Good” citizens, who have obeyed instructions and behaved impeccably, will be rewarded in many ways – such as by being allowed to travel, use a public library, rent bicycles or borrow money and by being entitled to send their children to better schools, to obtain a better quality of health care or to apply for (and be given) better jobs. Buying green vegetables, sensible clothing and nappies will all boost a citizen’s rating. Buy sensible work shoes with good soles and a long-life potential, and your rating will rise. Those who praise the Government will see their rating improve. Those who report citizens who have criticised the Government, or any part of it, will be rewarded for their loyalty to the State. If you donate blood, perform charitable works, praise the Government regularly on social media and help those poorer than yourself, then you will be rewarded.



“Bad” citizens, who have shown themselves to be rebellious, deceitful or disobedient in any way, will be punished by being named and shamed on the internet and elsewhere and by being denied access to travel, hotels, restaurants, good schools, good hospitals and good jobs. “Bad” citizens may also be banned from entering shopping malls or food stores and may, therefore, be denied access to food.



What else makes you a “bad” citizen? Well, buying meat, chocolates, alcohol or frivolous clothing will damage your rating, as will playing games on the internet. Buy a pair of high-heeled shoes or inappropriately expensive trainers, and you will lose points. If your home is not considered energy compliant, you will be punished. You will lose points if you burn your own logs on an open fire or in a log burner because that will pollute the atmosphere (and give you independence).



(In the UK, log burners are “bad” and you must use expensive electricity produced by burning pellets of wood which have been obtained by chopping down trees several thousand miles away, turning the logs into pellets and then transporting the pellets thousands of miles by diesel-powered ship and lorry.)



If Chinese citizens write or say something rude about their government, they will lose points. Those who fail to visit their parents regularly are punished as are jaywalkers, those who smoke in non-smoking zones and those who walk a dog without putting it on a lead. Government employees will remove a dog if its leftover food isn’t cleared away. And the former dog owner will be banned from having another animal for five years. Senior citizens can sue their children if they don’t visit regularly. Not sorting your personal waste properly is a sin, as is swearing in public. Spying on your friends, relatives and neighbours will be rewarded; so, for example, reporting friends, relatives and neighbours for using bad language will win you brownie points. If someone is in debt (and everyone will know if they are because the information will be online), anyone who thinks they could pay off their debt can gain themselves points by reporting them. All internet data (including searches) is used to compile social credit ratings, and players who cheat in online video games are punished by having their social credit rating reduced. If you spread rumours on the internet, you will be classified as a bad person. If your apologies for your transgressions are considered insincere, you will be punished. If you have your PCR tests done regularly, then you will be rewarded but if you miss your testing appointments, you will lose points. If you have the vaccinations you are told to have, then you will be rewarded. But if you choose not to have a particular vaccination, then you will lose points. Those who do not pay bills on time will be punished though taxes and utility bills will be paid automatically, with the appropriate sums simply deducted from the citizen’s account. If there is insufficient money in the account the citizen will lose yet more points. Those in debt for whatever reason will end up in a downward spiral.



(Before I go any further, I should mention by the way that some years ago I wrote a column in a large circulation Chinese newspaper. One week, I wrote a column criticising vaccination. Within hours of the column appearing, I received a note from the editor sacking me from the paper. And within a couple of days after that, I received an email from my Chinese publisher telling me that they were no longer allowed to sell my books (several of which had been long-term bestsellers in China). I was also told that neither they nor any other publisher in China would be allowed to publish any of my books. Later, they wrote to tell me that the Chinese government had ruled that in future no Chinese publisher would be allowed to publish health books written by Western authors. )



In 2019, it was suggested that 23 million people in China had been blacklisted from travelling by train or aeroplane because they had low social credit ratings. Many students were prevented from attending schools or universities because their parents had poor scores or because one parent was on a debtor’s list. Employers are able to consult blacklists before hiring new employees or handing out contracts – and are encouraged to do so.



Highly rated taxpayers get their tax returns processed more speedily. Lowly rated individuals have to pay higher insurance premiums.



Once someone is on a blacklist in one area of the country, they are likely to be blacklisted in other provinces. And once someone is on a blacklist, it usually takes between two and five years to be removed. Citizens on blacklists must prove that they have changed their erring ways. The system is also used to spot potentially harmful behaviour before it occurs.



In China, everyone now lives in a point-scoring computer game. Citizens who don’t adapt their lifestyle to suit the requirements of the Government will be severely punished. If a member of a Chinese citizen’s family or partner has low scores, then they must avoid them – or their points score will be reduced. Think about that: the system ensures that the friends and relatives of individuals who behave in a way that the State considers unacceptable will lose points from their credit rating.



In short, those who do as they are told will be rewarded and those who disobey will be punished. Individual citizens will be able to check on their status by looking at their points total. And, remember, individuals who are regarded as “bad” citizens will be named and shamed on posters, on television and, of course, on the internet.



The aim of all this is that citizens will be encouraged to behave in an “acceptable” fashion and will, therefore, be constantly aware of their behaviour – constantly aware that if they cross a street when not allowed or park a vehicle where they are not allowed to park, they will lose points on their credit rating. (The vehicle will probably be rented because ownership of vehicles will be very limited.)



The Chinese social credit system (upon which the social credit systems being introduced in the rest of the world are based) is built upon a network of computers and requires citizens to carry with them, and to use smartphones which are equipped with apps connecting them to a central bureaucracy. Smart TVs, computers, iPads, cell phones and so on collect data by recording conversations, movements and user activity. Video games use facial recognition software. It is no surprise that phone companies are planning to phase out phones which use 2G and 3G technology which do not transmit as much private information to corporate and governmental data banks. Owners of 2G and 3G phones will simply wake up one day and find that their phones no longer work.



Advanced cameras can reveal a good deal about the behaviour of a person and uncover secrets and thought crimes. Back in 2011, it was possible to decode brain activity associated with watching movies and the technology is improving day by day. Digital assistants on smartphones and televisions record all sounds and conversations. Players who use the Pokémon GO game might not realise that they are paying to be watched and followed. Blockchain was promoted as an anti-establishment tool, but it’s the opposite. Cryptocurrencies are popular with governments (many of which are introducing their own) because they help get rid of cash and control behaviour.



It is this system which is now being rolled out throughout the world. The astonishing thing is that the vast majority of the well-educated classes cannot see what is happening. They aren’t all conspirators, in on the scam, but many have closed their eyes and ears to the truth. Why? Money. They have been bought. Doctors have been bought with huge, excessively large fees for giving injections that they must have known did not work and were not safe. Many doctors around the world were well paid to appear in advertisements and to promote treatments they should have known were both ineffective and unsafe. Journalists have been bought with the huge amounts of money paid by governments to the publishers and TV stations for which they work. Drug company staff made huge fortunes out of the injections they sold. Around the world, ministers and their relatives made huge sums out of supplying masks, gloves and other equipment to hospitals. Civil servants and many others were allowed to work from home and do little or no work. Millions were given huge furlough payments to stay at home and do no work. Others were given up to £50,000 to invest in their businesses, with many apparently assuming that the money was a gift to do with as they liked. In the UK, the cost of the official largesse alone is well in excess of £400 billion.



It is not surprising that so many said nothing as the greatest fraud in the history of the world was allowed to unfold and as the “principles” and structure of the Great Reset were promoted. Indeed, as the story has rapidly unfolded, many commentators have chosen to look for other explanations for events that were, in reality, part of the Great Reset. They have, for example, blamed the collapse in the global economy and the rise in inflation on the financial crisis of 2007/8 – ignoring the fake pandemic, the absurd demands of the net zero aficionados and the global warming cultists and the sanctions against Russia brought in during the spring of 2022.



So, what has all this got to do with me, you might well ask. Surely the Chinese system won’t really affect the rest of the world.



Well, in September 2020, when most of the population were still wondering if they dared nip out to the one open local shop to buy a can of beans, and wondering if it would be legal to buy a loaf of bread as well, the UK Government published something called ‘Evidence and Scenarios for Global Data Systems – the Future of Citizens Data Systems’.



The Chinese government had by then been using its social credit system to prioritise its national economy and to take control of its citizens and the British Government, not wanting to be left out, but not wanting to terrify a population that had already been systematically and deliberately scared half to death, promised that it would “harness data to boost growth and productivity, to improve public services and to inform a new wave of scientific research.”



That’s the sort of promise that sounds wonderful until you read it again and think what it means.



Similar systems to the one I’ve described in China are already in action in other countries, and though the schemes are young and, in human terms, just learning to walk, they do have a quiet menace about them that I find deeply disquieting.



For example, New Zealanders who go to Australia are entitled to live and work there for life, unless they fail a “good character” test in which case they will be deported. The good character test is decided entirely at the discretion of officials. (In one case, a 15-year-old child was deported.) There is also a ‘ParentsNext’ welfare programme which provides payments to single mothers but to qualify for the money, a single mother must show that she has undertaken certain activities with her children – such as visiting the public library or attending swimming lessons. Doesn’t that sound familiar?



In Bologna, Italy, the authorities have introduced a “smart citizens’ wallet.” Holders receive digital points to spend or use to obtain discounts for virtuous behaviour (such as enthusiastic recycling).



As governments in the West declared their enthusiastic support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Ukraine quietly announced that it is the first country to implement the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset by setting up a social credit app combining universal basic income, digital ID and a vaccine passport in a single app. You thought the Ukrainians were busy dodging bombs but they had time to set up the Schwab-pleasing app. Why else do you think the conspirators are rewarding them by sending arms and money? Why do you think you are being asked to send them any money, tanks, ammunition and old jumpers you have lying around at the back of the garage?



In France, within two days of his re-election, President Macron introduced a Digital Identity Guarantee so that citizens of France could have a digital ID card complying with the EU’s European Digital Identity package. The vaccine passport gave birth to the digital ID and this, tied in with the digital currencies produced by Central Banks, gives the conspirators total control.



In Canada, the Government has a new advisory group to enforce censorship and to regulate what they decide is harmful content. The Government has given itself the sole authority to decide what is disinformation and what can be regarded as a conspiracy theory. In Quebec, a special tax was introduced for those who had been wise enough not to have the covid-19 jab.



In Vienna, Austria, where the un-jabbed were subjected to special lockdowns and there was a push towards “no jab, no job” every citizen will be offered an app which will reward good behaviour with ‘Vienna Tokens’. There has been no official notice of what constitutes “good” behaviour and what constitutes “bad” behaviour but the app will certainly recognise each person’s travel behaviour – whether they travel by foot, bicycle or public transport. The scheme is funded by the European Research Council (which has links to the World Economic Forum). The plan is to turn Vienna into a smart city with data replacing money as the city’s currency. The aim is that in future all decisions will be made by artificial intelligence so that there will be no need for elections. In other words, behavioural data will replace democracy. Private property will not be encouraged and will, indeed, be a luxury.



In Germany, citizens have a SCHUFA score which is necessary for buying or renting a house or receiving goods on credit. The SCHUFA system tracks each citizen’s entire credit history. It has been claimed that someone who lives in a poor area, or has low-scoring neighbours, will find that their score is lowered. Scores may also be lowered if relatives have poor scores. Also, in Germany, some health insurance providers use fitness data to reduce insurance premiums.



In Russia in 2018, the Moscow Times reported that by 2025, four out of five Russians will have been given a “personal development trajectory” – a digital file which will contain every achievement in a person’s life – “the misses, mistakes, big projects.” The aim is to digitise the Russian economy and roll out digital technologies nationwide.



In Zimbabwe, “people who peddle information deemed false by the Government face up to 20 years in prison, a hefty fine or both.”



In Thailand, the Government warned that “anybody joking about the virus could face up to five years prison time.”



In the Philippines, the unvaccinated who left their homes were threatened with prison.



In Holland, a Dutch bank (Rabobank) links customer spending habits with their CO 2 emissions, though, as far as I know, quite what this has to do with the bank hasn’t been explained.



Denmark developed a covid-19 digital passport so that Danish nationals can travel freely around the world. The corollary is that those without the passport can’t travel freely around the world.



In Ireland, the Government has stated that the State “shall delimit the right to private property where it is necessary to ensure the common good.”



Iran has introduced digital food rationing based on biometric IDs.



The word “sequestration” now appears often in many countries.



In Wales, selected citizens will be given the national average wage. They will be allowed to keep the money (believed to be around £20,000 a year) on top of anything they earn. But if they don’t want to do any work, they don’t have to. This is an absurdly generous version of Universal Basic Income. (I can’t help wondering how much services to other citizens will have to be cut in order to pay for this social experiment.)



India has a program known as ‘Aadhaar’ which means that each resident has a 12-digit number. Each person has their fingerprints and iris scans stored. The system was introduced to check entitlement to welfare programmes but is used for law enforcement purposes, and there are suggestions that information has been sold for commercial purposes.



The US Government gave billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money to the mainstream corporate media to promote the covid jabs and to maintain the Government-sponsored myths and to spread misinformation. Experts and celebrities and media doctors were hired and fear-based survivor stories were published. Vaccine enthusiast Bill Gates contributed $319 million to the media, with grants to journalists. (Gates, of course, has financial links with the BBC and The Guardian newspaper in the UK.) The Central Intelligence Agency infiltrated the media, bribed journalists to publish fake stories and is believed to have been responsible for converting Wikipedia (and therefore Google) into demonising tools to attack truth-telling doctors and scientists. The US Department of Homeland Security has openly stated that conspiracy theorists and anyone questioning what the Government says about covid is an “extremist.”



And International Monetary Fund researchers have called for internet search history to be tied to credit scores.



In the UK, the Government (which has also given millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to the media) has a “nudge unit” (officially known as the Behavioural Insights Team of psychologists) which exists to create fear and shame and promote groupthink. The Government advisors regularly pushed for more terror and more fear. A known communist called Susan Michie wanted more rules and more fear. The UK Government also talked of introducing surveillance drones, ostensibly to protect women who left their homes for whatever reason. Oppressive new laws are being introduced and inconvenient truths are dangerous, say the politicians and the media, and those spreading them must be suppressed. Councils now warn homeowners that “failing to register (to vote) can have a negative impact on your credit score.” The UK Digital Identity and Attitudes Trust Framework, part of the nationwide digital ID push, enabled citizens to prove their ID using digital methods instead of having to rely on traditional physical documents. Citizens were able to “create a digital identity with a trusted organisation” (I cannot think of any organisations anywhere which I would describe as “trusted”.) The “trusted organisation” would be given a “legal gateway” to “carry out verification checks against official data held by public bodies.” This new scheme was promoted as being useful to check job applicants and those wanting to rent property.



In August 2021, the UK Government announced that a new app would monitor shopping habits and encourage healthy eating. Supermarket purchases will be assessed by new software, and citizens will be rewarded if they buy healthy foods and punished if they buy foods considered bad for them. Buy a six-pack and a bumper bag of crisps, and Big Brother will decide that you are a bad person. Big Brother will be watching everything you do.



Also in the UK, a major bank called Santander made it virtually impossible to bank online without using a mobile phone. Those who complained, either because they had no mobile phone or had a poor signal, were told to visit a branch. But, of course, most branches had been shut.



Cinemas in the UK are planning to introduce digital ID cards for children to prevent them from seeing films that contain sex and violence. The digital ID app will confirm the age of a child as uploaded from a passport. The Government has approved the use of the digital ID to enable children to access money from child trust funds. Three million Britons have already downloaded the digital ID app – with children and young adults the most enthusiastic users.



And there is a good deal of oppressive new legislation being introduced in the UK. The ‘Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill’ will end the right of the people to protest peacefully and lead the nation further into a police state. If a dozen bird watchers gather together to look at a Lesser Spotted Tweetle bird, they’ll probably be arrested. If Boy Scouts go camping, the police can (and probably will) round them up and arrest them.



The Human Rights Act Reform Bill, officially called a Modern Bill of Rights, includes mention of the Magna Carta but, paradoxically, this is a bill which King John would have loved. They’re pushing it as a bill for freedom but that’s like claiming the BBC provides balanced, fair-minded news programmes. The UK Government says freedom of speech and academic freedom are fundamental principles but, like governments everywhere, it has suppressed both. The UK Government adds that freedom of expression cannot be an absolute right when balanced against the need to protect national security. That’s their excuse for lying, for demonising the truth-tellers and for suppressing facts and truths.



And don’t forget the UK’s Emergency Bill, introduced in March 2020, immediately after the UK Government was officially told that the rebranded flu was no more deadly than the flu. It still stands in the background and gives the Government extraordinary powers. It enables them to do pretty much whatever they like. Parliament keeps voting it through.



And then there is NHSX – a special little organisation which is linking the NHS and NHS Digital. The plan is to introduce technical architecture (as they call it) to link the whole of the NHS – across health and care. There will be apps taking the vax passports directly into digital passports. Privacy will be a thing of the past. Once again, this is being done very quietly by unelected bureaucrats. In the new NHS, the medical establishment wants a reduction in the number of cancer screening tests being done and the number of people being treated. Cutting down on patients being diagnosed and treated will, they say, help stop global warming. The latest idiotic idea from the Government is to declare yet another war on cancer with a cancer vaccine as the weapon.



When warned about the coming lack of privacy, millions glibly say “I’ve got nothing to hide.” But I wonder if they’ll still say that when their neighbours can peep at the pictures of their piles which they sent to their doctor. And how thrilled will they be that their neighbours can see exactly how much they’ve got in the bank. That’s what digital passports mean.



Also in the UK, Government departments, including His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (“HMRC”), have introduced fiendishly complicated systems of verification which are impossible for many to use. It’s all part of the plan to tie citizens into a sophisticated digital identification programme.



Everywhere in the world, the conspirators are fighting to gain power over us all. Obtaining and keeping complete power is an essential part of the Great Reset and the move towards a world dominated by the principles of social credit.



Life for the “good citizens” will be just like life in the USSR and China. It will be like life in a communist State. It will be like life in a giant prison camp. “Good” citizens who do as they are told to do will be entitled to buy cheap food, rent cheap apartments, take cheap holidays and get jobs with light work. They will be entitled to free education for their children and free medical care too. The “good” citizens will be given security and shelter in return for their freedom, their independence and their free will.



In the now infamous words associated with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, the “good” citizens will own nothing and they will be happy.



For now, they say that all this is voluntary, of course.



They promise that you will not be punished if you do nothing wrong.



The first problem is that doing nothing wrong is difficult to define.



The second problem is that some people would not regard these schemes as entirely voluntary, and nor would they agree that people are not punished for not complying. In the UK, for example, home owners who do not agree to have a smart meter fitted to measure and control their electricity supply may be denied access to the cheapest forms of electricity and may find that their bills are much higher than those of compliant citizens who agree to have a smart meter in their homes and who are therefore allowed access to cheaper tariffs. It is because of digitalisation that bank branches and GP services are being closed. What is the need for banks or surgery premises when everything can be done online, through a constantly monitored computer of some kind? Closing bank branches forces customers to go online.



The basic problem with social credit is that we are no longer dealing with an ordinary assessment of what is right and what is wrong. (With kindness being right and murder or theft being wrong.) We are talking about “good” and “bad” being decided arbitrarily by bureaucrats who, for example, will argue that people who sort their rubbish satisfactorily are “good,” whereas people whose recycling skills are not considered adequate are “bad.”



The world of social credit gets absolutely everywhere; it’s more intrusive and tougher to remove than hogweed.



If you live in a house that is bigger than you need, then you will be marked down and your taxes will rise. If you have spare rooms, you’ll be punished. If you do a useful job and give money to charity, you’ll get extra points. If you criticise the Government, then you’ll lose points.



When you’re away from home, the authorities will, of course, know where you are all the time.



Indeed, if you behave badly, you won’t be allowed to go far from home. If you haven’t obeyed all the health regulations, you won’t be allowed to travel on public transport, fly anywhere or go abroad.



If your social credit rating goes down, you won’t be able to borrow money, buy a house or book a decent room in a hotel.



If your rating goes down too far, you won’t be allowed to go into hospital and if you get in by accident, they’ll slam a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ notice around your neck before you can say, “What’s that for?”



You’ll receive bonus points if you live in a tiny, modern, poorly built flat with thin walls and absolutely no privacy but you’ll lose those points if you keep a pet or complain about absolutely anything.



If you spend too much on clothes or shoes, your rating will go down, and saving money will mark you out as guilty of something or other and you won’t be able to hire a car, get a promotion at work, use a gym or get your children into a school with textbooks.



If you are a lot of trouble, and rude about the authorities, you’ll find that your internet speeds will slow to a crawl, and if you have your own business and talk back to council officials, you won’t get any help with planning problems or be able to obtain any official government contracts.



If you don’t dress appropriately when out in public, or are spotted crossing the road when the lights are against you, then you’ll be photographed and your picture displayed on the internet. If you have a row with a neighbour, then your pictures will be put on a billboard near your home and you’ll be shamed. If you are late with your taxes, you’ll be marked down for regular audits, your business will be inspected once a week and your picture will appear on a shame board on the internet. And you’ll find it impossible to obtain licences, permits and loans you might need.



In recent years, it has become necessary for almost everyone to have a licence before being allowed to get a job. Taxi drivers and dental hygienists need licences. In some countries, even hairdressers, dog groomers and beauticians need to buy a licence. The only people who aren’t required to have licences (or training of any kind) are politicians. And they are the only people who really need them. Demanding that workers buy a licence makes them vulnerable. The State which hands out the licence can easily take it away if the licence holder has a low social credit rating.



In restaurants, the cameras will study your manners and your eating habits and the amount of food you leave on the plate – all likely to damage your social credit rating.



Snitches, sneaks, police officers and over-compliant government employees will mark you down for any sin of commission or omission.



By now, you probably think I’m making this up and I wish I were, but I’m not. We’re not talking about the far distant future. We’re talking about things that are happening now, or about to happen in the very near future.



You’ll receive points if you give blood, lose points if you associate with people with low scores, be punished if you spend frivolously or don’t praise the Government on social media.



Eating meat or indulging in unsuitable activities will result in a severe points loss, as will putting too much refuse into public bins. Facial recognition cameras in bins will see and punish you and reduce your food credit.



Not having the correct number of children, being overweight and owning land will result in a loss of social credit points (unless you own a very great deal of land). In the UK, the Office for National Statistics has already claimed that childless women will be a burden on the State because they’ll have no one to look after them. So they’ll be punished too.



Chronic sickness, mental illness, being old and being disabled will lose you points, as will being arrested (it doesn’t matter whether you are not found guilty).



Having too big a carbon footprint, being middle class or white or asking too many questions will all result in a loss of points, as will being too protective of your family.



You’ll lose social credit points if you cause some “identity harm,” say something that makes someone feel uncomfortable about who they are, where they are from or what they look like – or don’t say something that causes them to feel good.



If you show any micro-aggression, exhibit white privilege or stir up hatred, you’ll be punished. If you behave in a threatening or abusing or insulting manner, you will be in trouble, as you will if you communicate threatening, abusive or insulting material to another person or if another person fears that you might threaten them or not like them. In the UK, it is already a crime to take a dog for a walk without a lead if someone who sees you says that they were uncomfortable with the presence of your dog or alarmed by its presence. (For details, see the UK Government website.)



Your intention will be irrelevant. The complainant only has to say he was hurt or alarmed or frightened.



Writers, actors or film or stage directors will be vulnerable if anyone finds any of their material offensive. I suspect that plays by Shakespeare won’t appear much in the future.



You probably think I’m really kidding now. If you do, just check out what is happening in Scotland where the police now define a crime or incident as “hateful” based on the perception of the victim (and not on the intent of the offender). And naturally, the police and politicians have been encouraging citizens to snitch on those breaking laws.



You can get into serious trouble for playing loud music or having trees in your garden. They say trees are bad because they may interfere with communications and have no practical purpose (though a year or two ago, we were told they were essential to save the polar bears). There will be no place for aesthetics or nature in the new world order. You can get into serious trouble for feeding the birds in your own garden if someone objects.



What else will be bad?



Eating on public transport, missing a medical appointment, parking in the wrong place, missing a job interview and jaywalking will all lose you points and make your life more difficult.



If you think I’ve gone mad, you should know that cybersecurity experts have discovered that 32% of adults between 25 and 34 in 21 countries (a total of 10,000 people) have already had difficulty getting a mortgage or loan because of their social media activity.



A fairly scary survey found that two-thirds of people are willing to share information about themselves or others to get a shopping discount, while half are willing to do so if it helps them skip queues at airports. One in two people say they are happy for the Government to monitor everyone’s social media behaviour if it means keeping the public safe.



Of course, it will be impossible to find out what your social credit score is, to find out exactly how scores are made up or to correct any errors. And scores will be changed in real time. So you could join a queue thinking you are entitled to hire a car or board a train and find, when you get to the front of the queue, that your rating has changed and you can’t do either of those things.



Governments, big companies and local authorities are already gathering information about you from facial recognition cameras, biometric studies at airports, drones, surveillance planes and social media. This is the technocratic state in full flight. Using a silly name or avatar on social media will provide you with absolutely no protection. They know exactly who ‘stinkyfeet of Weymouth’ really is, and they know the name, address and inside leg measurement of ‘bumfluff from Colorado’.



You can forget about privacy, freedom or rights.



We will soon all be living in China.



If one person in a family breaks the law, the whole family will be punished.



Taking an active part in a religious ceremony will result in punishment. You may, for example, be sent to an education and training centre where the inmates study political propaganda.



Every time you give information online, they are storing up information about you, your views, your personality and so on. So far, around 4.5 billion people around the world use the internet and most have social media accounts.



And there are, in truth, so, so many ways in which your social credit score can be adversely affected.



All this is known as social engineering. It’s something politicians have been trying to do for many years since, when it works, which it does, it gives them complete control over the population. There is no longer any need to worry about opposition or criticism.



In China, citizens who do “good” things for the State and their community are rewarded by having their photographs and names on a local wall. This is exactly what I remember seeing in East Germany in the 1970s. And back then, people vied with one another to please the State and win a place on the wall.



If you want to know the sort of society you and your children are going to live in, then look at China now – where what people do, say and think is being constantly monitored.



We are moving rapidly into a dystopian, digital dictatorship.



Good behaviour will be rewarded and bad behaviour punished. But who defines what is good and what is bad?



Geotracking is the new normal now. Your financial records are combined with your criminal record, academic record, medical record and shopping patterns. They’re keeping an eye on the type of friends you have, the videos you watch, the people you date or marry or meet.



This is Big Brother on speed.



In the Brave New World, those with a low credit score won’t be able to move an inch.



People who speak out about corruption or who question the propaganda will be punished. If they are fined, then their fine will be higher because they are seen as “bad” people.



And it’s already all happening.



Computer games are training us for our future.



Remember, I’m completely banned in China because I wrote a column for a Chinese newspaper which contained factually accurate information on vaccination. The column was considered unacceptable. My books in Chinese were instantly removed from sale.



I leave you with the following fact.



There are public loos in China which won’t let you in without first checking your face and identifying you. Only then will the machine dispense the small quantity of loo paper you are allowed.



How many sheets will you be allowed if you have a low credit score? Two? One? None at all?



You may be smiling now.



But see if you’re still smiling in twelve months’ time.



Note: If you want to know more about how social credit will affect you and change your life permanently, read `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’. For details, CLICK HERE.

