The ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ should cheer Trump on

In his latest passing observations (number 296), Dr. Vernon Coleman tells us why the ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ should be the new British national anthem, how his vehicle number plate has been listed on a police watch list and why we should cheer President Donald Trump on.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. The NHS wrote to me today and offered me three vaccines! But I have to rush because the offer will be withdrawn when I become officially middle-aged in May. In the same post, I also received our 382nd letter telling me that our smart meter is waiting for us. A bloke has been sitting in his van waiting to rush round to our house for years now. The energy company won’t send me paper bills (to save the planet) but they manage to send me regular letters promoting their damned smart meter.



2. I see that quarter-length zips are extremely fashionable. I didn’t know what they were until I saw a picture of one. I then realised that my favourite jumper has a quarter-length zip. The jumper is 55-years-old and is now back in fashion. Most of my clothes come back into fashion once every couple of decades.



3. For six years now I have officially been the most banned person in the world. I’m so banned that I cannot do interviews or make videos or have a podcast. I’m still banned from YouTube and all social media sites. I’m banned by publishers, mainstream corporate media and even builders who refuse to work on our house because I’m alleged to be a “discredited conspiracy theorist.” That’s what BANNED really means.



4. Nearly a year ago, our truck was put on the police list of wanted vehicles. (Our number plate had been cloned and some crook was driving around with a copy of our number on his car.) We have not yet been stopped by the police. Not once. And the crook is still driving round with our number on his car. DVLA refused to give us a new number.



5. Since I wrote pointing out that germs exist, I’ve been abused, sneered at and apparently banned even more. The number of people who find the truth offensive seems to be endless. Like the mad cultists who believe in vaccines and global warming they never want to debate because if they do, they will lose and look foolish – and their cult will be over. I no longer give a damn, I’m afraid. I never read anything written by people so stupid that they don’t believe in germs. The cultists who believe that germs don’t exist are as oppressive, rude and censorious as the people who believe vaccines are wonderful. They may well be the same people for all I know.



6. I have decided that Britain’s national anthem is now `Land of Hope and Glory’. I shall never again sing that absurd ditty about saving the hypocritical snoot who thinks he is king.



7. British women with alopecia are now officially disabled and will, in due course, doubtless be entitled to be considered for a place on the Leadbeater Euthanasia Programme.



8. Whatever you think of Trump, you should cheer him on. His lawsuit against the BBC will reach the courts in 2027. With luck, the appalling BBC will go bankrupt and will disappear. We will all be much safer when it has gone. You must not break the law, of course, but do not pay their silly licence fee.



9. Nigel Mansell was the bravest racing driver I ever saw. He should have been given a dukedom at least. He recently reported that his wife, Roseanne, needed heart surgery after having the damned covid vaccine. “Covid was criminal,” Mr. Mansell is reported to have said. He reportedly added that the vaccine caused a lot of people to have a lot of problems. He is, of course, absolutely correct. We send our best wishes to Mrs. Mansell for a full and speedy recovery.



10. There’s been a call for a government initiative to rid Britain of grey squirrels so that the red squirrels can flourish. This is pure colourism. The red squirrels do as much damage as the greys, but they are considered prettier. And as a matter of fact, both do more good than harm since the nuts they bury often grow up into new trees. How shallow people must be to favour one variety of squirrel over another – just because it makes a prettier picture. If the Government starts killing grey squirrels because they aren’t pretty, then they’ll probably introduce a scheme to kill non-pretty humans. That would be a mistake. There isn’t anyone in the Government who would survive such a cull. We love our grey squirrels and spend a small fortune buying them nuts for the winter months.



11. “Free Suits” Starmer, aka Britain’s Worst Ever Politician, says that we have to prepare for war with Russia. Why? Has Russia bombed Essex? Is it Russia’s fault that Britain is in a terminal mess? Does Starmer want a war to distract from his continuous failures? Or is this apparent eagerness for war merely an excuse to take us back into the fascist EU against the will of the British people? (The EU was founded by Nazis. If you want to know the truth about the EU, please read my book `The Shocking History of the EU’. For details, please CLICK HERE)

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

