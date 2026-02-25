Rupert Lowe: “To the young white men”

Please share our story!

Increasingly over the decades, British politicians have spewed anti-white, anti-male and anti-British vitriol. In a video message at the end of last year, Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth and founder of Restore Britain, took a refreshingly different tack.

“To the young white men who feel ignored and insulted, I want to speak to you directly,” he said.

By Benjamin Bartee, 22 February 2026

“To the young white men,” begins Rupert Lowe, founder of the newly forged UK party, Restore Britain.

Were one unfamiliar with the party platform of Restore Britain, one could be forgiven, given the state of UK politics over the past many decades, for expecting an avalanche of standard anti-white, anti-male, anti-British vitriol.

Instead, Lowe takes a refreshingly different tack:

“To the young white men who feel ignored and insulted, I want to speak directly to you. For too long, young white men in this country have been treated as if your concerns don’t matter, your struggles don’t count, and your identity is something to apologise for. That your love of your country is somehow racist and wrong… “Let me be clear: there is nothing wrong with being white, there is nothing wrong with being a man, there is nothing wrong with being straight. You are not the problem. The system is the problem, the cancer of DEI.”

From the party platform, via Restore Britain (emphasis added):

“The British people are suffering. Much of that suffering has to do with an illegal immigration catastrophe that makes us poorer, less safe, and more despairing of our own institutions. Restore Britain’s policy paper, ‘Mass Deportations: Legitimacy, Legality, and Logistics’, sets out a comprehensive plan for detaining and deporting every single person who has broken illegally into our national home. We propose to achieve this goal by mixing forced removals with subtler tactics for making residence in Britain unliveable for those with no right to be here.”

Neither to my ear nor that of an average Briton plucked out of pre-1945 London and plunged into 2026 in a time machine does that policy statement come off as particularly so much “far-right” as it does common sense for a nation not hellbent on suicide by migrant.

Nonetheless, the usual suspects, like the George Soros pets over at Hope Not Hate, have crawled out of the woodwork for their usual denunciations.

“Fascists,” “fringes,” “far-right,” – you know the thing.

About the Author

Benjamin Bartee, author of ‘Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile’, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist. He publishes articles on two Substack pages: ‘Armageddon Prose’ and ‘Armageddon Safari’. You can follow Amageddon Prose on Twitter (now X) HERE. If you would like to support his work, you can donate HERE.

