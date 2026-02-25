Mystery religions have always attempted to infiltrate Christian churches

Please share our story!

Across the world today, churches are being transformed into places of entertainment, rock music fills the sanctuary, superheroes fly across the stage, people speak words no one understands and even children are taught to fall down physically as though compelled by the Spirit.

These things are widely accepted as normal. But the question must be asked: Did God ever instruct His church to worship this way? Or did He warn that a falling away would come?

Revelation chapters 2 and 3 document prophetic messages from Jesus Christ in the form of letters to the seven churches. Last week, The Truth Project discussed the first of these letters, which is addressed to the Church in Ephesus.

Among others, this letter demonstrates that the mystery religions have always been attempting to infiltrate Christian churches:

“I know your works, your labour, your patience, and that you cannot bear those who are evil. And you have tested those who say they are apostles and are not, and have found them liars.”— Revelation 2:2 (NKJ)

“If you read what happened in the early Christian church, there were a lot of things that were trying to sneak into the early Christian church,” Andrew Bikichky said. “And what was trying to sneak in was actually the mystery religions of ancient Rome that were pervasive.”

“People were very into the mystery religions because they were very exciting. They would meet late at night, they would have ecstatic experiences, things would manifest in front of them,” he said.

People have not changed. To this day, some Christians are seeking the same excitement that mystery religions offer.

“When we looked at the video of some of the modern churches. You have the mystery religions. You have the pomp and circumstance of those things and the entertainment value, and you have spiritualism trying to sneak into the church as counterfeiting the work of the Holy Spirit,” Bikichky said.

“The apostles, the disciples, those leaders in the early Christian church were constantly trying to point people back to the original message of the gospel that was once delivered to the saints. So, we can see [now and in the future] that the contest is going to be over the original gospel and whether or not we’re following it.”

The Bible Foretold the Collapse of the Modern Churches – Are You Ready to Hear This? | The Truth Project 30, 18 February 2026 (83 mins)

In the podcast above, Bikichky refers to numerous Biblical verses. You can find a list of these verses in a PDF on his website HERE. A list of resources for the other episodes in this series can be found HERE.

The following is the description, written by The Truth Project co-host Matthew Schanche, that accompanies the video above.

By Matthew Schanche

If God told you that you were in the wrong church, would you want to hear it?

What would be the proof? Would you accept His Word, or remain where you are?

In this episode of The Truth Project, Matthew Schanche and Andrew Bikichky dive into the book of Revelation, where Jesus Christ gave seven specific messages to His church. Each message contains commendation, reproof, and warning for today and helps God’s people keep on track and sharp to distinguish the real from the fake, yet so many will be deceived.

Jesus gave direct warnings to His church: “I have somewhat against thee… thou hast left thy first love.” (Revelation 2:4, KJV)

These were not written only for the past, but for God’s people in every generation, especially those living at the end of time. When carefully studied, these messages reveal a clear pattern: churches that drift away from the simplicity of truth, churches that compromise, churches that appear alive but are spiritually dead, and churches that ultimately fall because they reject correction.

What we are witnessing today is not new. God foretold it. And He warned that many would be sincere, but still deceived:

“Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord… and then will I profess unto them, I never knew you.” (Matthew 7:22–23, KJV)

This marks the start of The Truth’s Project examination into each of the Seven Churches, beginning with Ephesus, and compares Christ’s words with what we see happening in modern churches today. Through this comparison, the dangers become clear. Error does not enter all at once; it enters gradually, and once accepted, it multiplies. Scripture describes this condition as the blind leading the blind.

God does not leave His people in darkness. His Word is the light that shows the path we are to walk. He has already given the warnings. The only question is whether we will heed them. If the messages to the Seven Churches expose the condition of the church you are attending, are you willing to follow truth wherever it leads? Or will comfort and tradition hold you in place?

These are questions every sincere follower of Christ must face.

The question is whether we are willing to hear the answer.

“He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.” (Revelation 2:7, KJV)

The goal is not to follow a church. The goal is to follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth.

About the Hosts of The Truth Project

Matthew Schanche is a Christian speaker, researcher and former real estate investment advisor from Beverly Hills who transitioned from a career in finance and New Age beliefs to a focus on biblical prophecy, end-time events, and spiritual deception. He is known for his analytical approach to theology, history, and current events, often exploring topics such as secret societies, the Great Controversy, and the role of religion in geopolitics.

Schanche was a co-host of the Truth Matters podcast under Amazing Discoveries, a Seventh-day Adventist-affiliated ministry. In late 2024, Schanche publicly announced his departure from Amazing Discoveries, citing theological misalignment.

Andrew Bikichky was raised a Seventh-day Adventist. He left the church at the age of 16 to pursue his ambitions in the entertainment industry. After spending 25 years as a cameraman in Hollywood, he was drawn by the Holy Spirit to return home to the faith of his childhood and started working as a Bible Worker and now mostly travels as an evangelist and revivalist, with an emphasis on Bible study training.

Seventh-day Adventist

Different Christian denominations or organised churches have varying beliefs or theology. Therefore, it is important to take into consideration the influence specific doctrines may have when listening to/reading people’s interpretations of the Bible. The bottom line is: It is incumbent on us all to request the help and guidance of the Holy Spirit, each for ourselves, when consuming information related to the Bible.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is an Adventist Protestant Christian denomination distinguished by its observance of the Sabbath on Saturday, belief in the imminent Second Coming of Jesus Christ and a unique theology centred on the heavenly sanctuary and investigative judgment that began in 1844. It emphasises a holistic view of human nature – body, mind and spirit – as inseparable, promotes vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle, and operates one of the world’s largest Christian educational and healthcare systems, including over 7,500 schools and 229 hospitals.

The church’s beliefs are organised into 28 Fundamental Beliefs, grouped into six categories: doctrines of God, man, salvation, the church, the Christian life and last-day events. Key distinctives include soul sleep (the belief that the dead are unconscious until resurrection), annihilationism (the idea that the wicked are destroyed rather than eternally tormented), and the prophetic role of Ellen G. White, whose writings are highly influential, though not considered equal to Scripture.

Got Questions concludes its summary on Seventh-day Adventists by asking the question: “Should a Christian attend a Seventh-day Adventist church?” Got Questions answers its own question: “Due to the penchant of Adventists to accept extra-biblical revelation and the doctrinal issues mentioned [in Got Questions’ article], we would strongly encourage believers to not get involved in Seventh-day Adventism. Yes, a person can be an advocate of Seventh-day Adventism and still be a believer. At the same time, there are enough potential risks to warn us against joining a Seventh-day Adventist church.”

