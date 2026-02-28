Ed Miliband signs deal with China to invest in British energy that threatens national security

Please share our story!

Yesterday, a year after he struck the deal with Beijing, Ed Miliband, the UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, finally published his Memorandum of Understanding with China.

What was he hiding? That he is making Britons even more dependent on China for all areas of energy. The Labour government has been warned that this poses a national security risk.

Miliband’s deal commits the UK to closer cooperation with China on various energy-related areas, including offshore wind farms, electricity grids, battery storage, carbon capture and hydrogen. The deal also leaves the door open to potential cooperation on other areas, including civil nuclear power.

During his visit to China nearly a year ago, Miliband signed an agreement, formally known as the China-UK Clean Energy Partnership, that aims to facilitate opportunities for British and Chinese companies to collaborate and create mutual trade and investment opportunities, including investments in manufacturing and services.

Despite being signed nearly a year ago, the full text of the deal was not published until 27 February 2026, following sustained pressure from Conservative Members of Parliament, particularly Claire Coutinho, the Shadow Energy Secretary.

Earlier this month, when Coutinho challenged Miliband to publish the full text of the deal, he dismissed her concern as a “wacky conspiracy theory that she gets on the internet.”

Why is Ed Miliband hiding the secret energy deal he signed with China?



I just asked him to publish the full text of the deal he signed with the Chinese Communist Party last year.



His response? To call it a 'wacky conspiracy theory'.



So here are the facts👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/jdl9dIWQAa — Claire Coutinho (@ClaireCoutinho) February 10, 2026

During a Commons select committee hearing on 11 February 2026, Miliband dodged questions 17 times from Bradley Thomas MP about why the deal remained secret. He avoided direct answers, stating that “with certain countries we have certain approaches.”

This is an astonishing exchange.



Ed Miliband dodges the question SEVENTEEN TIMES on why he won’t publish his secret China deal.



What is he trying to hide?



Well done @BradleyThomasUK. https://t.co/n2LA1S1QqK pic.twitter.com/5NDLewZlJg — Claire Coutinho (@ClaireCoutinho) February 11, 2026

Further reading: Miliband must publish his secret China energy deal, Net Zero Watch, 13 February 2026

In post on Twitter (now X) yesterday, Coutinho pointed out that Miliband’s deal risks making Britain dependent on Chinese green energy technology that could later be “weaponised” by Beijing, and that Miliband has stripped out previous commitments to support British industry and failed to include a single mention of human rights abuses in Xinjiang or Chinese solar panels being made with slave labour:

Ed Miliband has finally published the text of his secret energy deal with China. This is a huge victory for transparency after months of pressure from the Conservatives. So what has Ed signed us up to? He’s committed us to ‘cooperate’ with the Chinese on: Electricity grids (cables and inverters)

Battery storage

Offshore wind In other words, making us even more dependent on China in all of the areas where they have complete dominance in global supply chains. This is serious. Security services across the West are warning us about the risks of Chinese involvement in our energy system. Secret ‘kill switches’ have even been found in solar panel equipment in the US. Yet this Government is doubling down on making our energy system more dependent on Chinese solar panels, batteries and tech. And they may soon sign off on the Ming Yang wind turbine factory in Scotland, despite the US security services reportedly privately raising national security concerns. We know China are not afraid to weaponise strategic dependence on their supply chains. They have already limited the export of critical minerals in their trade war with the US. But Miliband has also completely stripped out a previous commitment that any deals struck with China should support and grow British supply chains. In other words, complete surrender to China at the expense of British industry. And not a single word about Chinese solar panels being made with slave labour, or human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The world is getting more dangerous and we need to be more savvy about our strategic vulnerabilities. Energy is a core part of our hard power and we cannot allow it to be undermined because of ideology.

The deal has also sparked concerns with the Ministry of Defence who have warned that Chinese wind turbines could be used as spy sensors or as an excuse to send engineers to the UK regularly. And a report last year by the Royal United Services Institute argues that relying on China to hit Britain’s net zero targets would pose a risk to security, potentially “hardwiring” dangers into major infrastructure.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero emphasised that the document is not binding and all such deals would be subject to rigorous national security checks.

Further reading: Miliband deal opens door to Chinese investment in UK wind farms, The Telegraph, 27 February 2026

