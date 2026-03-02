Weight loss injections should be banned

Please share our story!

Dr. Vernon Coleman argues that weight loss injections such as semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) should be banned due to their potential serious adverse effects.

These adverse effects include allergy reactions, liver and kidney damage, acute pancreatitis and other health issues. Deaths have also been linked to these drugs. This is often not mentioned by doctors and journalists promoting the drugs.

Dr. Coleman believes that the drugs can also affect the brain, potentially turning them into mind control substances.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 2 =



By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Everywhere I look, journalists and doctors are queuing up and falling over each other in order to praise the latest wonder drug semaglutide (known to most people by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy).



And there’s another drug called Mounjaro aka tirzepatide. That’s supposed to be a wonder drug too.



These are, so they insist, the best, easiest and classiest way to lose weight.



The Daily Telegraph ran a headline which read ‘My miracle weight loss jab has changed my life and will change the world.’ The journalist who wrote the article says that these drugs “may well change the world – for good.”



And doctors apparently claim that semaglutide and tirzepatide will do all sorts of other wonderful things.



There’s been talk of one or the other of them slowing down the ageing process, preventing cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. And helping people give up smoking.



Doctors apparently also say that semaglutide will reverse kidney disease, prevent heart failure and reduce previously untreatable high blood pressure. And cut heart attacks and strokes.



It’ll probably solve baldness, spots and dandruff, reduce your heating bills, cut your lawn and protect your car bodywork from seagull droppings.



This stuff sounds nearly as good as the much loved covid-19 vaccine – and what an embarrassment it was for the medical establishment and the world’s journalists when the vaccines turned out to be just as useless and as toxic as I predicted they would be.



But pause a moment.



Do you know of a drug anywhere in the world that doesn’t have dangerous side effects? Have you ever come across a product that cannot kill people?



No, nor me. And I’ve been writing about drugs and drug side effects for over fifty years.



So what can these “change the world” wonder drugs do that the enthusiastic doctors and journalists don’t seem to have mentioned?



Well, let’s start with tirzepatide (aka Mounjaro). This one can:

Cause allergy reactions.

Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant.

May damage your liver.

May damage your kidneys.

May cause acute pancreatitis.

May cause dehydration.

One major source of information about drugs tells me that Mounjaro “can cause some serious health issues.”



No kidding. In addition to the other problems I’ve listed, it can cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate.



And what about the other stuff – semaglutide (aka Ozempic and Wegovy)?



I hate to tell you this but semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues. Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems:

Thyroid C cell tumours.

Anxiety.

Bloating.

Blurred vision.

Cold sweats.

Confusion.

Constipation.

Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered).

Depression.

Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation).

Difficulty in swallowing.

Dizziness.

Fast heart beat.

Fever.

Headache.

Increased hunger.

Indigestion.

Nervousness and nightmares.

Pains in the stomach.

Seizures.

Skin rash.

Slurred speech.

Trouble breathing.

Tiredness.

Vomiting.

Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again).



That’s not all. But it’s enough to be going on with.



None of the doctors and journalists whom I have seen extolling the virtues of these new wonder drugs seems to have mentioned these risks.



So I’m sorry if I am a bit of a party pooper. But there really aren’t any magic pills.



Just try to remember ‘Coleman’s First Law of Medicine’ which is: “If you are receiving treatment for an existing disease and you develop new symptoms then, until proved otherwise, you should assume that the new symptoms are caused by the treatment you are receiving.”



Reports of deaths which are linked to these new weight loss drugs are already appearing. For example, a healthy nurse took two low dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis.



Between January and May 2024 there were 208 warnings about this drug – including 31 serious reactions and one suspected death of a man in his sixties. There are reported to have been 23 suspected deaths linked to semaglutide in the UK since 2019. And today, hundreds of thousands of people are taking the stuff – believing it is safe.



Dr. Alison Cave, the chief safety officer of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) (about which I have written much before) is reported to have said that “new medicines, such as tirzepatide, are more intensively monitored to ensure any new safety issues are identified promptly.” And Dr Naveed Sattar, who is chairman of the UK Government’s obesity mission (I didn’t know we had one) is reported to have said: “Trials are very robust in trying to establish safety.”



It’s always nice to come across doctors with a sense of humour.



These drugs don’t help eradicate bad eating habits. Instead, I believe, they work on the brain to make you feel full. But I believe the drug may also affect other parts of the brain – effectively turning it into a mind control substance. I believe the drug decreases the amount of dopamine your brain releases after you do something enjoyable – drinking, smoking, eating food you particularly like or having sex – and therefore eliminates the motivation to do those things. The drug will, therefore, remove the sense of pleasure that is experienced when you do something you enjoy.



So, surely, the drug may therefore change the personality of the person taking it and it may reduce the individual’s libido. This effect will ensure that the drug fits nicely into the depopulation programme which is so loved by the conspirators.



And all this perhaps explains why journalists have been encouraged to promote the drug with such exaggerated and unbridled enthusiasm. I nevertheless find it astonishing that mainstream corporate media journalists have promoted these drugs with little or no assessment of the side effects or their possible propensity to turn those who use them into zombies.



The above is taken from `The End of Medicine by Vernon Coleman. For more details, please CLICK HERE.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image taken from ‘How Do Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and Zepbound Compare?’, Health, 23 February 2026

Please share our story!