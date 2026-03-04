Unlike other industries, vaccine manufacturers are shielded from safety design defects

Childhood vaccine manufacturers are shielded from liability lawsuits for injury or death in the USA due to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act.
None of the vaccines recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) for routine childhood immunisation were licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials.
New York-based attorney Aaron Siri argues that this liability shield allows vaccine manufacturers to promote their products without being held accountable for safety design defects, unlike other industries.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Joe Rogan And Aaron Siri Explain Why Childhood Vaccine Manufacturers Are The Only Companies In America Shielded From Liability Lawsuits For Injury And Death
By 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
The entire vaccine programme is one giant depopulation and profit extraction scam, with the childhood schedule being especially devastating in terms of both its fraud and potential lifelong harms.
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (“NCVIA”) of 1986 allowed for Big Pharma and its intelligence-industrial complex handlers to ramp up their injectable democide offerings without any consequences or even a need to bother pretending that they were not openly maiming and murdering innocents by producing a single randomised controlled trial (“RCT”) with placebo control; to wit:
[The clip above was taken from a long-format interview on the Joe Rogan Experience released on 3 March 2026. You can watch the full interview on YouTube HERE or on Spotify HERE.]
It is painfully obvious by now that all vaccines are all risk and no reward whatsoever. Read more: If All Vaccines Are Unsafe And Ineffective, Then Why Are They Being Foisted on Humanity?, 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, 2 February 2025
And here is additional proof of that:
[You can watch the documentary ‘An Inconvenient Study’ HERE.]
Which brings us to a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode that should have everyone’s blood boiling over in the sheer audaciousness of this government-issued vaccine manufacturer’s liability shield that can only be explained away as protections for a deliberate, longstanding eugenics experiment and democide programme, with the added bonus of stratospheric profit margins and kickbacks:
[The clip above was also taken from the long-format interview on the Joe Rogan Experience released on 3 March 2026. You can watch the full interview on YouTube HERE or on Spotify HERE.]
But the truth is even darker than this, because Robert Kennedy Jr. (“RFK Jr.”) knows full well that behind every vaccine and “emergency” pandemic is a bioweapons project that is far more nefarious than any official story:
[The above is clipped from the ‘Health Policy Roundtable’ held by RFK Jr. on 27 June 2023. You can watch the full video on Rumble HERE
The very man himself who is spearheading the burgeoning Make America Healthy Again (“MAHA”) movement called out the entire vaccine programme as the worst plague in history. So, it begs the questions: why hasn’t the NCVIA vaccine liability been cancelled already, why haven’t all of the vaccines been pulled from the marketplace with extreme prejudice already and why haven’t all of the Big Pharma insiders and government “health” agency heads not been rounded up and arrested already?
Do NOT comply.
Featured image: Attorney Aaron Siri on the Joe Rogan Experience, 3 March 2026
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, US News
Here are just SOME vaccine ingredients present in routine vaccines:
* Formaldehyde/Formalin – Highly toxic systematic poison and carcinogen.
* Betapropiolactone – Toxic chemical and carcinogen. May cause death/permanent injury after very short exposure to small quantities. Corrosive chemical.
* Hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide – May cause damage to the liver, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. May cause reproductive effects and birth defects.
* Aluminium hydroxide, aluminium phosphate, and aluminium salts – Neurotoxin. Carries risk for long-term brain inflammation/swelling, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism. It penetrates the brain where it persists indefinitely.
* Thimerosal (mercury) – Neurotoxin. Induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, cellular degeneration, and cell death. Linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.
* Polysorbate 80 & 20 – Trespasses the Blood-Brain Barrier and carries with it aluminium, thimerosal, and viruses; allowing it to enter the brain.
* Glutaraldehyde – Toxic chemical used as a disinfectant for heat-sensitive medical equipment.
* Foetal Bovine Serum – Harvested from bovine (cow) foetuses taken from pregnant cows before slaughter.
* Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells – aborted foetal cells. Foreign DNA has the ability to interact with our own.
* African Green Monkey Kidney Cells – Can carry the SV40 cancer-causing virus that has already tainted about 30 million Americans.
* Acetone – Can cause kidney, liver, and nerve damage.
* E.coli – Yes, you read that right.
* DNA from porcine (pig) Circovirus type-1
* Human embryonic lung cell cultures (from aborted foetuses)
*
All of these ingredients on the CDC’s website.
I’ll give them a miss thanks!…
project artichoke
🙏🙏
What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/lz64apel7HQ artichoke
Shame that a civilized country anywhere would do this to people–especially children.
It’s criminal and we, the people must demand accountabliity.
Intentionally creating Bio-Weapons fraudulently is NOT protected under the PREP ACT.
I KNOW BECAUSE I READ IT!!
This is criminal racketeering and corrupt to the core. We, the people, must demand accountability.
[…] Wilson on March 4, 2026 • ( 7 […]
The number of vaccines on the schedule since the Vaccine Act in Nov 86 has gone from 8 to 82, yet we are not the healthiest culture ever, and in fact, vaccines may not have caused the eradication of any disease. Following the institution of these jabs, there has been a sharp rise in allergic autoimmunity – asthma, allergy and eczema – since we are tweaking the developing immune system and preventing the normal transition from TH2 (T-helper cell 2) over to TH1 predominant immunity. Asthma has tripled in the first world since the greedy rollout of these vax, but is rare in the nasty stinky third world.
The enterovirus polio was essentially gone by the time of Salk. In Africa the cheaper injectable shot was used much longer, and the virus was cultured on wild monkey kidneys. This may have allowed the crossover of a known simian retrovirus to the human population.
Our drug regulating agencies have been captured by the industry they are supposed to oversee. Pharma studies have primary endpoints, but also many dozen other measures are recorded. The standard of proof is that there must be a less than 5% chance that a result is by chance, yet when following so many endpoints, there are always false positive results, which are then used to gain approval. I know a PI on a vax study, for a common but generally innocuous disease, which was approved despite a higher rate of SAE (serious adverse event). This vax was studied in thousands but given to millions, and eventually was withdrawn.
In India GAVI gave millions of polio vax, which are live attenuated virus – like the measles shot, and the virus is shed for weeks afterwards. This resulted in 30k identified cases of vax-type infections, not wild-type. One wonders about the current measles outbreaks, which are being used to drive vaccination, and then cause more shedding and infection..