Unlike other industries, vaccine manufacturers are shielded from safety design defects

Childhood vaccine manufacturers are shielded from liability lawsuits for injury or death in the USA due to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act.

None of the vaccines recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) for routine childhood immunisation were licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials.

New York-based attorney Aaron Siri argues that this liability shield allows vaccine manufacturers to promote their products without being held accountable for safety design defects, unlike other industries.

By 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The entire vaccine programme is one giant depopulation and profit extraction scam, with the childhood schedule being especially devastating in terms of both its fraud and potential lifelong harms.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (“NCVIA”) of 1986 allowed for Big Pharma and its intelligence-industrial complex handlers to ramp up their injectable democide offerings without any consequences or even a need to bother pretending that they were not openly maiming and murdering innocents by producing a single randomised controlled trial (“RCT”) with placebo control; to wit:

🚨AARON SIRI: "Not a SINGLE routine injected childhood vaccine was licensed based on a placebo controlled trial."



"Most drugs are licensed based on multi year placebo controlled trials. In contrast, for MOST childhood vaccines… it's often days or weeks of safety review."… https://t.co/uO1ct5MoDR pic.twitter.com/3gIbjkvgTK — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) March 3, 2026

It is painfully obvious by now that all vaccines are all risk and no reward whatsoever. Read more: If All Vaccines Are Unsafe And Ineffective, Then Why Are They Being Foisted on Humanity?, 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, 2 February 2025

And here is additional proof of that:

Vaccinated 6x more likely to have a neuro developmental disorder or autoimmune disease.@delbigtree discusses findings highlighted in his documentary “An Inconvenient Study.” pic.twitter.com/ACCzX1LgeF — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) January 26, 2026

Which brings us to a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode that should have everyone’s blood boiling over in the sheer audaciousness of this government-issued vaccine manufacturer’s liability shield that can only be explained away as protections for a deliberate, longstanding eugenics experiment and democide programme, with the added bonus of stratospheric profit margins and kickbacks:

NEW – Joe Rogan and Aaron Siri explain why childhood vaccine manufacturers are the only companies in America shielded from liability lawsuits for injury or death.



"Every other product that exists, I can sue the company."



"If it injures or kills you or your child, I can hold… pic.twitter.com/K5rkcH1D9q — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 3, 2026

But the truth is even darker than this, because Robert Kennedy Jr. (“RFK Jr.”) knows full well that behind every vaccine and “emergency” pandemic is a bioweapons project that is far more nefarious than any official story:

RFK Jr: "The Pandemics are coming from labs. ALL OF THEM… Lyme, COVID, RSV, HIV and Spanish Flu came out of a vaccine lab."



"Vaccine research has created the worst plagues in our history." pic.twitter.com/lYyTBEa3yi — healthbot (@thehealthb0t) February 13, 2026

The very man himself who is spearheading the burgeoning Make America Healthy Again (“MAHA”) movement called out the entire vaccine programme as the worst plague in history. So, it begs the questions: why hasn’t the NCVIA vaccine liability been cancelled already, why haven’t all of the vaccines been pulled from the marketplace with extreme prejudice already and why haven’t all of the Big Pharma insiders and government “health” agency heads not been rounded up and arrested already?

Do NOT comply.

