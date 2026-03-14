Medical professionals call on UK Health Secretary to investigate serious bias from the GMC and the MPTS

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On Thursday, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council (“CCVAC”), Doctors for Patients UK (“DfPUK”), the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (“HART”) and the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (“UKMFA”) penned an open letter to the UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting.

The letter addresses the issue of politically motivated cases conducted by the General Medical Council (“GMC”) against doctors who express concerns about covid “vaccine” policies or safety.

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The GMC, a registered charity, is the independent regulator of doctors, physician associates and anaesthesia associates in the United Kingdom. Its primary purpose is to protect, promote and maintain public health and safety by regulating medical practice, maintaining the official register of medical practitioners and setting standards for medical education and professional conduct. It has the authority to strike off doctors from the medical register.

As part of its statutory duty to protect the public and uphold medical standards, the GMC is tasked with safeguarding whistle-blowers who raise concerns about patient safety, professional misconduct or illegal activities.

In its ‘GMC policy on whistleblowing’ outlining “how a whistle-blower may go about raising a concern with [the GMC] and the legal protection they may receive as a result,” the GMC states that “doctors in particular have a duty to act when they believe patients’ safety is at risk, or that patients’ care or dignity are being compromised.”

In their full guidance, ‘Raising and Acting on Concerns about Patient Safety’, the GMC describe circumstances where a medical professional should blow the whistle to them or another appropriate authority. One of these circumstances is “if there is an immediate serious risk to patients, and a regulator or other external body has responsibility to act or intervene,” according to GMC Defence Barristers.

So-called covid vaccines certainly did pose an immediate and ongoing risk to patients and the public at large – a regulator had, and still has, the responsibility to intervene and safeguard those who blew the whistle. However, when it comes to covid, the GMC has done the opposite.

“We are deeply concerned about the abuse of the GMC referral process to silence whistle-blowers. And by the failure of the NHS Speaking Up service to provide meaningful support to whistle-blowers who speak out against NHS or government policy. Resulting in a culture of fear among doctors, making them reluctant to speak out about patient harm, with serious implications for patient safety,” the letter to Streeting states.

Highlighting the double standards being employed, the letter points to the GMC’s continued actions against doctors speaking out about covid vaccines, which is “in stark contrast to recent GMC cases of serious sexual misconduct, where suspension or even just a warning have been applied.”

The authors listed some examples of doctors who have committed sexual offences, such as rape or child pornography, and who received “minimal sanctions” and were not struck off.

It then listed those who have been struck off for criticising government measures in response to covid, such as “lockdowns,” or reporting covid vaccine harm. Sam White, Anne McCloskey, Daniel Armstrong and David Cartland were struck off.

Dr. Cartland has been mercilessly persecuted by the GMC in what can only be described as a witch hunt. In his case, the GMC went even further and reported him to the Disclosure and Barring Service, which put him on their Vulnerable Adults and Children Barred Lists.

Not only is the GMC partial in who they decide is no longer fit to practice, but they are also biased in which cases they investigate. As the letter states, “Dr. Cartland has been the target of numerous hostile tweets, including death threats, from other registered doctors. Yet, despite these doctors being reported to the GMC and the police, they have refused to investigate.”

Dr. Sarah Myhill, the letter says, was finally suspended after 40 complaints from other doctors to the GMC over 25 years. The complaints and subsequent GMC hearings against Dr. Myhill are bizarre, considering she “requested removal from the GMC Register several years ago as she practises naturopathic medicine. A request refused by the GMC, who continue to pursue her in this vexatious way.”

The decision in the case against Dr. Aseem Malhotra’s fitness to practice is still pending, three years on. Shockingly, Dr. Malhotra’s concerns about covid “vaccines” being a significant factor in the rise of cancer cases among young people was branded by Wes Streeting as “dangerous extremism.”

The open letter to Streeting goes on to accuse the GMC of holding a kangaroo court: “We are aware of cases where the GMC has refused to hear testimony from ‘defence’ witnesses and deemed large amounts of contextual evidence inadmissible, thus denying the accused a fair trial and justice. This was particularly apparent in the recent case brought against Dr. David Cartland, where all six defence witnesses were rejected.”

The courts have shown the same partiality. “Dr. Sarah Myhill was also denied the opportunity to bring witnesses at her appeal hearing in the High Court,” the letter declares. And the tribunal service for doctors, MPTS, is guilty of the same.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (“MPTS”) is the independent tribunal in the UK responsible for adjudicating on fitness to practise cases involving doctors, physician associates and anaesthesia associates. Its primary objective is public protection. It operates separately from the GMC, which handles investigations and presents cases. Despite operating separately, the MPTS is similarly abusing their role; prioritising government policy over patient safety.

“MPTS panels have demonstrated an assumption that government policy is always right and that anyone questioning policy is, therefore, spreading misinformation which constitutes a risk to public health. This is inherently biased and dangerous, ignoring the possibility that these doctors could be raising legitimate and real patient safety concerns, and protecting public health,” the letter says.

The letter also briefly touches on conflicts of interest, with those within the medical profession promoting the injections receiving funding from pharmaceutical companies, and misinformation from Government sources which promote the injections as “safe and effective.”

It concludes with a call for Wes Streeting to act in four ways:

Investigate serious bias from the GMC and the MPTS.

Declare a moratorium on censorship within the NHS and uphold freedom of speech.

Ensure effective whistle-blower protection is extended to national policy issues.

Exclude anyone with financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry or other conflicts of interest from senior decision-making roles.

You can read the full letter HERE.

Featured image: Dame Carrie MacEwen, who was appointed by the Privy Council as the Chair of the GMC in August 2021. Source: Hospital Times

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