If you have multipolaritis, you need to snap out of it

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Do you get excited when you think about how Putin or Xi or the mullahs in Iran are sticking it to the evil, satanic USrael globalists?

Do you find yourself making excuses for why China, Iran, Russia and all the other axes of resistance nations locked their citizens down for this pandemic exactly like the US and all the Western governments did?

Have you thought Russia is just “weeks away from defeating the Ukro-Nazis”…for the last four years?

Do you believe that the new BRICS-based interoperable CBDC currency system is going to save us from the big tech oligarchs?

Then you need to snap out of it, because you have a serious case of multipolaritis, James Corbet says. “And I’ve got the cure. It’s called history.”

The Corbett Report: The “Multipolar World Order” IS the New World Order! 7 April 2026 (52 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can find alternative platforms and the transcript containing hyperlinks to sources HERE.

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The following is a summary of the video above.

Table of Contents

Introduction

James Corbett points out that leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and the mullahs in Iran are not opposing the Globalists, as some might believe.

“You’ve probably heard some variation of this by now: ‘Putin and Xi and the Iranians and all of the Axis resistance are totally sticking it to the globalists with their bold rhetoric’,” he said.

But this is not true. Their rhetoric often sounds similar to that of the Globalists. For example. Xi’s call for a “more just and equitable global governance system” and Putin’s proposal for a “comprehensive approach” to addressing climate change.

At the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (“SCO”) Tianjin Summit 2025, Xi said: “We safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, support the multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organisation. We should advocate for equal and orderly multipolarisation of the world, inclusive economic globalisation, and promote the construction of a more just and equitable global governance system.”

In 2015, Putin pledged to drive forward the UN’s climate change agenda: “In my speech at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, I mentioned that we should develop a comprehensive approach to addressing the climate change problem. In this context let me affirm once again our proposal to convene a scientific forum under the aegis of the United Nations, which will serve the platform to discuss various problems, not only those linked to climate change but also those linked to depletion of natural resources and degradation of the human habitat. Ladies and gentlemen, we hope that through concerted efforts we will be able to develop a new climate agreement that will replace the Kyoto Protocol and that will serve the interests of all states and peoples after 2020.”

And as with “leaders” all over the world at the time, TV stations in 2021 advertised former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei receiving his fourth dose of a homegrown covid vaccine, the COVIran Barekat vaccine, amid an effort to speed up the country’s vaccination rollout.

“Putin and Xi and the Iranian mullahs, and all the other Axis of Resistance members, sound exactly like the globalists they’re supposed to be opposing,” Corbett said.

There is “voluminous documentation that demonstrates that the BRICS multipolar world order that is being touted in certain sectors of the supposedly alternative media is, in fact, a perfect historical continuity from what has been forwarded by the conspirators, the would-be rulers of humanity, for demonstrably over a century.”

Formation of a Secret Society

The concept of a “multipolar world order” is being presented as a new idea, but it is actually a continuation of a historical plan that has been in the works for over a century. The goal of which is to create a global order based on an Anglo-American alliance.

A key event in understanding this conspiracy is the creation of a secret society in London, England, in 1891 that would leverage the wealth and power of its members to shape the course of history.

The society was formed by three influential men: William T. Stead, Reginald Brett, and Cecil Rhodes, and was modelled on the Jesuits, populated by people lusting after a global order and based on an Anglo-American alliance.

Stead was a famed newspaper editor. Brett, later known as Lord Esher, was a historian and politician who was a friend and advisor to British monarchs. Rhodes was a wealthy diamond magnate. For a summary of each of these three men, it’s worth reading their pages on Wikispooks. Recently, several countries have blocked Wikispooks, including the UK, so it is not available to people attempting to access the site from those countries. For those who are unable to access the site, we have attached a PDF of the webpage below:

“The group that springs from this [1891] meeting will go on to leverage the wealth and power of its members to shape the course of history, and, 23 years later, will drive the world into the first truly global war,” Corbett said.

The Group

The group that sprang from the secret society formed in 1891 was responsible for an interlocking series of organisations around the world, including the Council on Foreign Relations (“CFR”) in the United States and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (“RIIA,” commonly known as Chatham House) in the UK, which had branches in all the Commonwealth countries. These organisations were devoted to bringing about a global system of governance.

And, according to Georgetown Professor Carroll Quigley, this group was responsible for several significant events, including the Boer War, the establishment of the Rhodes Trust, the control of The Times, the formation of the RIIA and the League of Nations, and the appeasement of Nazi Germany, amongst other things.

The group’s machinations ultimately led to the advent of World War II. But even before the war had ended, they were directing the US State Department on the creation of a gaggle of institutions that would steward over a system of global governance under the United Nations in the post-WWII era.

CFR War and Peace Studies

In 1939, the CFR founded the War and Peace Studies project, which was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. The project petitioned the State Department to create a committee that would set America’s post-war foreign policy. The committee was set up in 1942.

The CFR study group provided hundreds of research papers and policy papers to the committee, effectively making the CFR an adjunct of the US State Department.

The project group also played a significant role in the establishment of institutions such as the UN’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), and emphasised the need for a consensus along transatlantic lines in foreign policy decisions.

New World Order and the Role of the Bilderberg Group

The web of interlocking organisations was intended from the start to be the foundation of an international order, a new world order, based, first and foremost, on an international monetary order, where all currencies would be pegged to a single unit of account, specifically the US dollar.

“In addition to this international monetary order that the conspirators were hammering out at places like the Bretton Woods Conference, they were also working concertedly on the other key component of this new world order governmental system … namely the creation and formation of regional governmental units that could enact rules and regulations across international boundaries,” Corbett said.

The Bilderberg Group, a conspirator-led organisation, played a key role in this process. From its earliest meetings, the group focused on fusing Europe into a single common currency market, which could then be used as a springboard for a single regional governmental bloc.

Leaked meeting minutes from the third Bilderberg meeting in 1955 reveal discussions about the need to bring the German people and other European peoples into a common market and a plan to achieve the highest degree of integration, beginning with a common European market. This led to the signing of the Treaty of Rome in 1957, which would become the foundation of the European Union.

The end result of these efforts was the creation of a total system of control, encompassing not only the human population and the economy but also the world’s natural resources. A system of control to be managed through a new international economic order and a series of regulations and controls under the guise of “sustainable development” and “protecting the environment” that would ensure as much control as possible in the hands of a few oligarchs.

Corbett played a clip from an interview with Patrick Wood. “It has been their agenda from 1973, when the Trilateral Commission was formed, to create a new international economic order,” Wood said. “The only thing new that’s come along since the 1930s is technocracy.”

According to Wood, the Trilateral Commission has been the key action group in promoting this agenda and has been instrumental in shaping policies such as Agenda 21, the Earth Charter and the rhetoric on climate change were having to navigate today. “Al Gore, for instance, the poster boy for climate change … came out of the Trilateral Commission. So we see these people’s fingerprints all over this,” he said.

The idea of technocracy is about controlling resources and taking them away from people, governments and local authorities and putting them into a global trust for the “common good.”

BRICS and the Multipolar Narrative

The concept of a “Multipolar World Order” is being presented as a solution to the crisis created by New World Order globalists, but it is actually a rebranded version of the same ideology, with proponents using similar language and promoting the same goals as the old New World Order.

There is a core group of conspirators who have been working towards the formation of a new international economic order, which will be the crown jewel of a global governmental system. This system has gone under various names, including the “New World Order,” also known as the “International Rules-Based Order,” and now the “Multipolar World Order” or the “BRICS World Order.”

“The ‘Multipolar World Order’, the ‘BRICS World Order’, [ ] you may have heard about being touted in certain areas and certain sectors of the supposedly alternative media as the solution to this crisis that’s been created by these New World Order globalists, satanic USrael paedophile conspirators,” Corbett said.

“They are urinating on your face and telling you it’s raining because … these very same multipolaristas and champions of the New World Order – the shinier, happier world order – are telling you exactly, word-for-word, the exact same things that the proponents of the old New World Order have been telling you these many decades.”

The United Nations and its related agendas, such as the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, are being promoted by world leaders, including Putin and Xi, who are pledging their support for the organisation and its goals, including sustainable development, climate change and financing for development. The language used by these leaders is filled with globalist buzzwords, and they are committed to working together with the United Nations to achieve these goals.

The BRICS countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are touted by some as an alternative to the globalist system of control, but in reality, they were created by and populated by the same conspirators who have been pushing for a new world order for generations.

The acronym BRIC was coined in 2001 by Jim O’Neill, an economist with Goldman Sachs.

The Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (“AIIB”) and the New Development Bank (“NDB”) were established by the BRICS countries but instead of being rivals to the World Bank and IMF, from their formation, they have been revealed to be complementary institutions that cooperate and work together with the World Bank and IMF. That cooperation has continued to this day. In 2015, the AIIB and World Bank signed a cooperation agreement, and the vice president of the BRICS’ NDB was also an executive board member of the IMF.

It’s not only the banks that are “cooperating” in the Multipolar World Order. The Eurasian Economic Union, led by Putin, was explicitly modelled on the European Union and has a similar bureaucratic structure. The China Interbank Payment System (“CIPS”), a supposed alternative to SWIFT, relies on the SWIFT network for 80% of its transactions, indicating a level of cooperation with the existing global financial system.

“It goes on and on and on, and there is so much information about this [“cooperation between BRICS and the old New World Order],” Corbett said.

Regional Governments, Multipolar Global Governance and Technocratic Control

Last month, an article written by Hrvoje Morić titled ‘Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers’ was published in Geopolitics & Empire.

The article suggests that every nation-state is run by an oligarchic cartel and mafia, penetrated by the international class, and that there are no good guys, no good actors in this cartel. All nations are being controlled by corrupt oligarchs who prioritise their own interests over those of the country’s citizens.

The term “multipolarity” has been discussed for over half a century, Morić says, and the BRICS alliance has been around for over a decade. Morić argues that multipolarity is not a solution to Western imperialism but rather a new form of world government.

The incredibly detailed article also discusses the formation of regional governmental systems, such as the fascist state called the European Union and how this model is being replicated in other regions – including Latin America, Central America and the Middle East – to create a system of technates or regional governments.

The creation of the BRICS nations is a key part of this multipolar world order. It has been touted by many as a way to create a more equitable and just global system, but in reality, it is a system of control that is being pushed by globalists such as Jeffrey Sachs, Professor at Columbia University and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development.

In May 2025, Sachs explicitly called for a global government and that a regional government is necessary. “We need a global government, that’s the UN. We need a regional government, that’s the European Union,” he said.

This is essentially a form of multipolarity.

Analysis of Multipolarity by Hrvoje Morić

Corbett recently discussed Morić’s article with the author. Corbett included a clip from this discussion in his report. The clip begins at timestamp 35:04.

Morić divides the history of the New World Order into three stages: World Government 1.0, which was the League of Nations, World Government 2.0, which is the United Nations and World Government 3.0, which is the current multipolar system.

He argues that the current multipolar system is not significantly different from the previous versions but rather a rebranded and more sophisticated form of global governance, and that the idea of multipolarity is being used to sell a digital technocracy to the rest of the world.

The idea of multipolarity is being promoted as a way to create a more decentralised and equitable global system, but in reality, it is a way to impose a more subtle and insidious form of control, using the language of regionalism and cooperation to disguise the true intentions of the global elite.

Multipolaristas and Their Motivations

Multipolaristas is a term coined by Morić to describe people who are promoting this idea, with some being genuine enthusiasts and others potentially being compromised by factors such as greed, grift, narcissism, and status.

Morić believes that there is a spectrum of intentions among these multipolaristas, ranging from well-meaning individuals to those who have made a “Faustian bargain” and are now promoting a certain narrative, and that some of these people have become very skilled at presenting a convincing narrative, but ultimately, reality will separate from their narrative and reveal their true intentions.

He notes that some multipolaristas have seemingly appeared out of nowhere, with boosted social media accounts and a consistent narrative, which raises suspicions about their potential connections and funding. But Morić believes the narrative they promote will eventually give them away, as they are not tracking reality.

Some multipolaristas are literally state media, such as those working for RT and being paid by the Kremlin, while others may not have direct connections to state funding but may still be influenced by power centres.

Morić named some of the alternative media he believes are multipolaristas, a net in which he also got caught up in: “I was at TNT, this mysterious bag man, Marcel Jahnke, you know, and maybe I’m … jumping the gun. But when you see money being thrown – I was shocked to discover Derek Broze was given money, TNT Radio, myself for my individual Substack, UK Column, a whole host of others, Whitney Webb.”

Morić suggests that the promotion of the multipolar world order idea is ultimately coming from power centres rather than the Kremlin or Beijing acting alone, as some may assume, and that the network of people promoting this idea is trying to obfuscate the true nature of globalism and blame it on Russia.

The “Pentagon Active Measures,” a network of military intelligence, seems to make more sense than simply Russian or Chinese-funded propaganda, Morić said, “given [ ] some of my skirmishes with this network.”

The Disinformation Governance Board and what Morić calls “Pentagon Active Measures” are part of an effort to control the narrative and discredit opponents of the multipolar world order to implement a world government. The network includes NATO, the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), the Atlantic Council and various military intelligence agencies. And the Pentagon will be running psychological operations on social media platforms to achieve this goal.

He has personally experienced attacks from this network, including a hit piece written about him. And other people have been targeted, such as Scott Ritter’s home being raided, Tim Pool and Dave Rubin being “outed.” Pool and Rubin were unknowingly receiving Russian financing through Tenet Media.

Morić explained:

In July 2024, I was saying, you know, I posted that I thought this was a security state operation. And people were like, “Oh, no, it’s just some idiot on the Internet.” No, I can tell this is security state. And then in August, they raid Scott Ritter’s home. And then in September, they outed Tim Pool and Dave Rubin with the whole Tenet Media thing, where they were unknowingly receiving Russian financing. So, when you look at that, and then you look at what’s happening with this German bag man, so to speak, who lives all over the world, I begin to wonder. And then these Pentagon active measures, these anonymous accounts who keep towing the Pentagon narrative (that’s a flag). And they question anyone, especially us Westerners – you know, yourself Canadian. They actually, yeah, they got you as well. I included a screenshot with you and Riley, People who are anti-war and anti-technocracy, and pointing out how it’s the West. They’re calling us Russian agents. And I’m like, “Wait a minute. I think they’re obfuscating.” They’re trying to put the blame for this globalism – which includes BRICS – on Russia, this network of Dugin and Alex Jones. And I think it’s to obfuscate that it’s actually coming from the Pentagon, the EU, London, and possibly to entrap us. So, what if some of us are receiving finances and at some future date, the regime, the system can turn around and say, “Ah, here we go,” I received thousands from what turned out to be Russia or China. I’m deplatformed at best and at worst fined or jail time, as we’re seeing with people. So, something is up here.

It’s important to use discernment and critical thinking in navigating the complex landscape of alternative media and the promotion of the multipolar world order idea.

Corbett and Morić briefly discussed the deplatforming of people – Morić was removed from PayPal and Patreon – and how it related to the network of military intelligence agencies, which are working to control the narrative and suppress dissenting voices.

“They’ve been working towards [the globalist game plan] for a long time. And now they are attacking the people who are attacking that concept by associating them with the other side of this multipolar arrangement,” Corbett said.

It’s a ruse to discredit those who speak against their narrative and to get rid of the voices of opposition, and then to implement the multipolar world order that we’re opposing.

Morić likens it to using a smoke grenade. The Globalist forces employ diversionary tactics to obscure their true intentions. “It’s fog that they’ve thrown as this diversionary tactic as they’re working on their plan, there’s smoke and people can’t see exactly what’s happening,” he said.

Making Their Final Play

Morić believes that the Globalist forces are making their final play to implement their plan, citing examples such as Trump’s Board of Peace created, Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative and Putin’s Eurasian Union, which is a carbon copy of the European Union, as evidence of the progress being made towards a world government.

“So, I think it’s as clear as they’re creating this sort of chaos, but they’re going to move forward with BRICS multipolarity,” Morić said, “which I believe means America gets knocked down a notch and gets put in its region. And we go to regions, which then form the World Federation. And it’s unclear exactly what will be the sort of centralised structure, or it might include a number of governing structures. It might include both the Board of Peace and the Global Governance Initiative. Maybe one of them wins out, or Jacob Nordangård just published his Digital World Brain. It might be some UN 2.0 version.”

Conclusion

The vision for a multipolar world order – i.e. regional government as a de facto world government – is not a new concept; it has been envisioned by, for example, George Orwell in his 1948 book, ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’, where the world is divided into regions that are constantly at war with each other and the people are slaves and serfs in a Big Brother state.

The technocratic vision for humanity is one of control and enslavement, and to resist this, it is essential to understand the system and the people who are promoting it. Hrvoje Morić’s article, ‘Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers’, provides a detailed and documented analysis of the history of world government globalists and their promotion of global government in various forms, including the multipolar agenda, as well as the rise of the multipolaristas and the people who are championing BRICS as some sort of false saviour.

Corbett summed it up: “Russia and China are not fighting against the globalists. They are simply fighting for a seat at the global governmental table.”

“We are being steered towards a global technocratic world order of regional government where you will own nothing and you’ll probably be unhappy, but they’ll tell you that you’re happy, and if they have their way with the brain chips and what have you, you’ll learn to love Big Brother.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m against that, no matter who is pushing it on whatever side of whatever imaginary line drawn on a map.”

Featured image: Adapted from ‘Why US needs to accept multipolar world order with dignity’, USANAS Foundation, 28 May 2024

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