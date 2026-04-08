“Denazification” in Germany was used to hide the continuity of the deep state post-WWII

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The German deep state was dominated by the militarist aristocracy, bankers and industrialists until the nation’s defeat in World War II. Control of the government then passed to the deep states of the occupying powers after WW2, particularly the US deep state and the UK deep state.

Operation Gladio was important in Germany and used World War II war criminals and SS members.

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By Wikispooks, edited 7 April 2026

The German deep state was dominated by the militarist aristocracy, bankers and industrialists until the nation’s defeat in WW2, some of whom escaped to South America. Control of the government then passed to the deep states of the occupying powers after WW2, particularly the US deep state and the UK deep state since the French deep state had itself been rebooted by the occupying powers. Operation Gladio was important in Germany, as in almost all European nations, and used WW2 war criminals and SS members. Reinhard Gehlen, head of the Gehlen Organisation under Adolf Hitler was made head of the BND.

Wikispooks GermanyDeep State

Table of Contents

History

Germany, founded as a unified state in 1871, originally had a deep state dominated by the militarist aristocracy, who were soon supplanted by bankers and industrialists. Otto von Bismarck‘s banker, Gerson von Bleichröder, was closely connected to the Rothschild family. Families such as the industrialist Thyssens and Krupp families and companies such as Siemens and Bayer were the foundation of a military-industrial complex. Rhodes Scholarships were granted also to Germans.

WW1

Full article: WW1

World War I saw the eclipse of the British Empire and influence shift across the Atlantic from London to Washington. German colonies passed to France and Britain.

Interwar Years 1919-39

Influential German Foreign Minister Walther Rathenau signed the Treaty of Rapallo with the Soviet Union on 16 April 1922, “in a spirit of mutual goodwill in meeting the economic needs of both countries.” Thereby, they bypassed the weak status of both countries after WW1, and created great shock and fury amongst the victorious Western Powers. One month later, on 24 June 1922, Rathenau was assassinated.

Support for Hitler by The Money Trust

From its early days in Munich (1920-), the Nazi party was quickly identified[By whom?] as a useful bulwark against communism, social democracy and any rapprochement with the USSR. Apart from funding from German high bourgeois circles, the party received funding from international capitalists Henri Deterding (Royal Dutch Shell) and Henry Ford (via Ford Motors’s German subsidiary)[citation needed].

After the German military defeat, The Money Trust invested in the country[1] and Sullivan and Cromwell were involved in assisting German companies.[How?][citation needed] In the 1930s, Prescott Bush worked for Brown Brothers Harriman, who helped Fritz Thyssen finance Adolf Hitler.[2]

WW2

Full article: WW2

In 1942 Prescott Bush’s company’s assets were seized under the Trading with the Enemy Act.[2]

Adam LeBor reportedly unearthed documents about the Red House meeting in 1944, in which senior members of the German Deep state planned how to handle the defeat of Hitler. OpJB declares itself a memoir of a successful UK operation to rescue Martin Bormann from Berlin at the end of the war.

1945-1949

The unprecedented violence of World War II was followed by a high-profile “denazification” process. The Nuremberg Trials provided a visible aspect of this, trying selected individuals for war crimes and executing or imprisoning most of them. This process terrorised former colleagues and friends into collaboration with the allies. Operation Paperclip exfiltrated people of special interest to the United States, most famously rocket scientists, and deep state-run ratlines provided another avenue of escape from Germany.

Intelligence Services

Reinhard Gehlen, the head of Nazi intelligence, transitioned seamlessly to BND President after the war, since the Gehlen Organisation that he headed was invaluable to US Military intelligence. When the CIA was created in 1947, Gehlen reported to them, rather than the US military.

1950s

During the 1950s, the Stay Behind network, recruited mainly from former SS members, made death lists of prominent people in West Germany. These lists included large parts of the Social Democrat Party leadership. Use of Nazis whose conduct during WW2 was provably criminal provided compelling blackmail material for German deep politicians, providing a cadre of potential deep state functionaries.

Atlantik-Brücke

Full article: Atlantik-Brücke

Atlantik-Brücke (translation: “Atlantic Bridge”) is a deep state milieu founded in Hamburg in 1952 to “promote German-American understanding and Atlanticism.”[3] At the time, the Mayor of Hamburg was Max Brauer, whom Józef Retinger consulted before he called the first Bilderberg meeting, a deep state milieu with an analogous purpose. Brauer attended the first three Bilderberg meetings and six later meetings.

Early Bilderbergs

Otto Wolff von Amerongen attended the 1955 March Bilderberg in France and almost all meetings from then on, up to his death in 2003. Fritz Berg, president of the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie for over 20 years, also attended that meeting and 12 later ones. Senior industrialists[5] and figures from the Nazi party attended early Bilderbergs.[6]

Otto Wolff von Amerongen who attended 46 Bilderberg meetings from 1955 2001 making him the third most frequent Bilderberger of all time joint with Henry Kissinger4

1960s

Franz Josef Strauß was a regular visitor to Le Cercle. He stepped down as defence minister in 1962 after it emerged that he had had Rudolf Augstein, owner and editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel, arrested and imprisoned for 103 days.

In 1963, when Chancellor Konrad Adenauer showed too much inclination to support the French vision of Europe over the American one, he was deposed in 1963 by intrigues from the transatlantic deep state networks.

Kurt-Georg Kiesinger was a member of the Bundestag who attended 5 Bilderberg meetings from September 1955 to 1960. The Langemann papers revealed that the BND stole documents from US archives, which implicated him in Nazi war crimes. He was Chancellor of Germany for nearly 3 years at the end of the 1960s.

1970s

In Autumn 1969, after the CDU/CSU were removed from power, Karl Theodor von und zu Guttenberg helped set up a semi-private intelligence agency, The Stauffenberg Service, which would provide these parties with intelligence. It was operational throughout the 1970s until scrutiny by the press led it to close in 1982.

In 1973, the American Council on Germany trained 20 young people, beginning a deep state recruitment network named “Young Leaders.” The network has trained hundreds of people and is operational to this day.

Social Democrat Chancellor Willy Brandt, having shown too much foreign policy independence, was entrapped by German/US deep state spooks in the Guillaume affair and resigned in 1974.

1980s

Walter Scheel was Chair of the Bilderberg Steering Committee in the 1980s.

Oktoberfest Bombing

Full article: Oktoberfest Bombing

In 1980, the Oktoberfest Bombing killed 13 people. It was blamed on a “lone nut” Neo-Nazi, Gundolf Köhler.

Covert Regime Change?

Scott Thompson reported in 1982 that Helmut Schmidt‘s coalition government was taken down by participants of Le Cercle.[7] While in general a loyal transatlantic politician, Schmidt’s willingness to continue Willy Brandt‘s detente policy and the arrangement of big, long-term natural gas deals with the Soviet Union, made him unpopular in spooky Cold War circles.[8]

Sudden Deaths

The death of German politician Uwe Barschel in a hotel room in 1987 was officially ruled a suicide, but many later independent investigations have shown that this was in fact a liquidation, and that Barschel had deep ties to arms smuggling networks in “Iran-Contra.”

The assassination of the freethinking Bilderberg Steering committee member Alfred Herrhausen was officially ascribed to the murky “third wave” of the Red Army Faction and the remnants of the group even claimed responsibility. However, it might in fact have been due to his support for debt cancellation for the third world, and occurred after his fellow bankers had publicly accused him of breaking ranks (“anti-solidarity behaviour”?).

1990s (H3)

German intelligence agencies are reported to be collaborating with Neo-Nazi terrorist groups, including the NSU. There was a significant overlap between police informers and active leaders in these groups.[9] Neo-Nazis were given a free hand in Germany to recruit to the Nazi Azov-battalion in the Ukraine, creating a potential network for Gladio B operations. Andreas Straßmeir, son of Helmut Kohl‘s “de facto chief of staff”[10], who reportedly worked for the FBI (although he has denied this). He did not deny receiving a phone call from his friend Timothy McVeigh, supposed perpetrator of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, a few days before the event.

21st century

The CIA has been actively working to create tensions between Russia and Germany, including sabotaging business relations, like the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

2000s

The 2000s saw attacks on immigrants by the National-Sozialistischer Untergrund (NSU), a Neo-Nazi group with Gladio/deep state connections.[9]

2010s

Anis Amri, the official suspect in the 2016 Berlin truck attack at a Christmas market, was reported to have had close ties with spooks, exemplifying rumoured close ties between Islamic “terrorist” groups and the German spooks. Four days after the attack, he was assassinated by Italian police near Milan.

When liberal (FDP) politician and Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle showed too much independence, he was ousted after a media campaign. In 2010, leaked US diplomatic cables revealed that American diplomats considered Westerwelle an obstacle to deeper transatlantic relations. The final straw was his opposition to the attack on Libya in 2011, and he was forced to resign.

2020s

Germany’s deep state was a core participant in covid-19 event. In January 2020, Christian Drosten published a workflow of a scientifically highly questionable RT-PCR test, which was quickly accepted by the WHO[11] and was used as the basis for the global testing regime[12] used to justify covid-19 lockdowns. The country imposed harsh lockdown measures. These were harshly criticised by German covid-19 dissidents Mario Ohoven and Thomas Oppermann, both of whom suffered sudden deaths.

2022

In 2022, corporate media reported that a group of hundreds of German military personnel, lawyers and “extremists” were arrested throughout Europe on the suspicion of planning to storm the German parliament in a coup attempt.[13]

Structure

The Press

When the German Press was reestablished after WW2, both new and old media outlets needed certification from the occupation authorities. This gave a massive head start for those getting licenses. These structures that have dominated the press since then were established in this era; basically, a certain permissible spectrum from conservative to liberal, but every single one loyal to the transatlantic connections.

The control was both on a personal level, where chief editors and influential journalists were recruited to deep state networks (see Atlantik-Brücke, German Marshall Fund), and on the ownership side where all permitted media outlets had to show the right attitude (see the Bild Zeitung manifesto). These mechanisms are still active today.

The Civil Service

The official denazification in West Germany petered out after a few years, due to the need for competent allies in the fight against communism. High-ranking members of the former Nazi party soon dominated the West German civil service.

Hans Globke, responsible for codifying the Nuremberg Race Laws, is the most prominent example of this continuity. In the Adenauer era in the 1950s, he was the “gray eminence” and closest confidante of the chancellor, responsible for personnel policy, cabinet work, the establishment and control of the foreign intelligence service BND and the internal intelligence service, and for questions of the CDU party leadership. He was severely criticised at home and abroad but he was always protected by the government, the BND and the CIA.

Universities

“From an overall perspective, the German academic system is no different from street pimping, where subordinates are forced to prostitute themselves and professors act like pimps, abusing their power. This is also intentional politically, because it is part of the infiltration of universities; they want to have political influence on the universities and their research so that the results (climate, feminism, …) do fit in nicely with the political goals at present and also enough favourites [of the system] can find jobs there. Politicians are virtually dependent on incompetent, corrupt professors, because only they can deliver the desired expert opinions, and they [the professors] are in turn so dependent on politics that they can be blackmailed.[14]

People

Groups

Permanent Bureaucracy

Undersecretaries have the highest rank following politically appointed ministers; they are part of the permanent bureaucracy. One of them, Manfred Overhaus, made the self-conception (later denied) clear in 2001 by saying, “I don’t care who is minister below me.”[15][16] (A similar statement is known from Franz Josef Strauß: “I don’t care who becomes Chancellor under me.”[17])

Exposure

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated in 2017 that the German deep state “want to prevent (the creation) of a strong Turkey.”[18]

Langemann Papers

Full article: Langemann Papers

The Langemann Papers were a set of documents revealed by Hans Langemann. These were the first significant exposure of Le Cercle and revealed various BND activities such as their support for German companies’ arms deals and their theft of documents from US archives, which indicted Bundeskanzler Kurt-Georg Kiesinger for Nazi war crimes.

Related Quotation

Page Quote “Conspiracy theory” “There is in Italy a power which we seldom mention in this House … I mean the secret societies … It is useless to deny, because it is impossible to conceal, that a great part of Europe – the whole of Italy and France and a great portion of Germany, to say nothing of other countries – is covered with a network of these secret societies, just as the superficies of the earth is now being covered with railroads. And what are their objects? They do not attempt to conceal them. They do not want constitutional government; they do not want ameliorated institutions … they want to change the tenure of land, to drive out the present owners of the soil and to put an end to ecclesiastical establishments. Some of them may go further …”

Related Documents

References

About Wikispooks

Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.

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