The Australian deep state is now run by US intelligence services

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The Australian deep state was spun off the main UK deep state. Post-WWII, it shifted to align with the US deep state.

The Australian deep state has occasionally shown its hand by less-than-covert regime change operations. In 1975, for example, a US-ordered clandestine coup d’etat removed Gough Whitlam, who was showing too much independence.

In the 21st century, due to the country’s lack of a Bill of Rights, the supranational deep state has been using Australia as the testing ground for emerging social control legislation.

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In 2026, several countries began blocking Wikispooks’ IP address. “Possibly someone doesn’t want you to know who “flew the plane,” who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book or the identities of the 200+ Bilderbergers who were busy with covid,” Wikispooks says.

If you are in one of the countries that have blocked Wikispooks’ site, you can access it via a VPN or the Tor browser. The UK has blocked access to Wikispooks. For those who are in countries that are unable to access Wikispooks and don’t use a VPN or the Tor Browser, we have reproduced the Wikispooks page on Australia’s deep state below.

By Wikispooks, updated on 8 April 2026

The Australian deep state was spun off the main UK deep state in the 19th centuryto prepare for independence, which was formally granted in 1901. As in many other Western-aligned countries, its alignment shifted from London to Washington DC after 1945. The Australian deep state has occasionally shown its hand by less-than-covert regime change operations. In 1975, for example, a US-ordered clandestine coup d’etat removed Gough Whitlam, who was showing too much independence.

Wikispooks AustraliaDeep State

Table of Contents

History

Arthur Phillip , commander of the First Fleet and first governor of the Colony of New South Wales, was a military spook and brought military and domestic surveillance to bear immediately he arrived.[1] London used Australia as a deportation ground for political prisoners. As increasing demands for self-rule increased, the UK deep state created an effective Australian deep state, controlled from London.

Adelaide Establishment

The Adelaide Establishment is a group of wealthy landowners and industrialists who have played a considerable role in the history of South Australia since its foundation in 1836. Similar establishments exist in the other Australian states, for example, centred around the Melbourne Club and the Australian Club (Sydney).

VIPaedophile

Full article: Australia/VIPaedophile. [See PDF attached below.]

20th Century

Independence was publicly declared in 1901, and confirmed by the Statute of Westminster in 1931[2]. Australia developed its own diplomatic service during World War 2. As with other colonies, the UK deep state continued its control, intervening if the “democratically” chosen “leaders” showed too much independence.

Pre-WW2

After the Russian Revolution in 1917, paramilitary groups such as the Old Guard and New Guard were created in case of need.

1940s

F. W. Eggleston, chief Australian member of the Milner Group, was Australian Minister in Washington from 1944 to 1946.

In 1949, the US considered the government of Prime Minister Ben Chifley and Foreign Affairs Minister Herbert Vere Evatt to be “unsafe.” They were subjected to Cold War smears and a US-backed campaign unleashed that installed the conservative Robert Menzies, an Anglophile and imperial figure, as PM.[3]

1950s

Anglophile Sir Robert Menzies was PM of Australia from 1949-1966.

Keith Officer, an Australian diplomat, attended the 1956 Bilderberg.

1970s

Pine Gap

The Nugan-Hand Bank was a CIA whitewashing operation of drug money from Southeast Asia. It is thought some of the money was spent on financing the coup against Gough Whitlam.

Assistance with the 1973 Chilean coup d’état

Full article: 1973 Chilean coup d’état

The Australian Security Intelligence Service and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation were both involved in the 1973 Chilean coup d’état, together with the CIA, as officially admitted in 2021.[4]

Removal of Gough Whitlam

Full article: 1975 Australian coup d’etat

Gough Whitlam became Prime Minister of Australia on 5 December 1972 and carried out policies unwelcome to the UK and the USA. Some of his ministers publicly criticised the Vietnam War, condemning the US indiscriminate bombing of towns, civilian targets and dense population centres as corrupt and barbaric. Whitlam also expressed his unhappiness about the Pine Gap spy station in the middle of Australia, spying on everyone, including civilians, government and military.[5] In 1974, the White House made “coupmaster” Marshall Green the US ambassador to Australia. In 1975, a clandestine coup d’etat removed Whitlam from power.

Sir John Kerr who on the CIAs orders invoked reserve powers and dismissed the Australian Prime Minister

1980s

Bob Hawke was the Australian PM from 1983-1991 and “served for some time as a US intelligence informant”.[6]

1990s

The Australian American Leadership Dialogue was formed in 1992, as a “private diplomatic initiative.” The first meeting, in June 1993, was attended US deep state affiliates, including Richard Cheney, Karl Rove, Richard Armitage and Robert B. Zoellick.[7]

21st Century

In the 21st century, the Supranational Deep State has used Australia as a testing ground for rollbacks of civil liberties, first under the pretext of the “war on terror,” then covid-19. This is relatively easy due to the lack of a bill of rights.

2000s

The Australian deep state has promoted the “war on terror.”

2010s

In 2010, a cabal of Labor Party and trade union powerbrokers, acting on behalf of the US embassy, carried out what amounted to a backroom, inner-party coup to remove Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and install his deputy, Julia Gillard, as his replacement. Secret US diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks in December 2010 revealed that “protected sources” of the US embassy were pivotal figures in Gillard’s elevation.[8]

“In the 2019 report, Australia’s democratic ‘status’ dropped. This was due to recent police raids on media outlets, the growing trend of prosecuting whistleblowers.”[9]

Unlimited spying on citizenry

Full article: Australia/Universal surveillance

After a 2015 bill claimed that the government had rights to carry out very broad warrantless mass surveillance of electronic media, including banning warrant canaries. The powers claimed were so broad that they have been called “nearly unlimited,”[10] but efforts continue to expand their scope and use more resources to track and monitor citizens. In December 2018, it passed laws which claim the right to compel both “local and international providers – including overseas communication giants such as Facebook and WhatsApp – to remove electronic protections, conceal covert operations by government agencies, and help with access to devices or services.”[11]

2020s

Covid-19/Lockdown

Full article: COVID-19/Lockdown

Although reporting relatively few deaths due to covid-19, Australia took an extremist line during the covid panic of 2020, enforcing strict covid lockdown measures and drastically curtailing freedom of speech as well as freedom of movement, in order to coerce “98% of the population to get the “vaccine.”

Deep State Milieux

Australia has had very few Bilderbergers, due to not being part of Europe. The country is better represented in the Trilateral Commission. Documents from the Integrity Initiative Leak refer to an Integrity Initiative Australian cluster, although they do not reveal its membership.[12]

Spooks

The main intelligence agencies are the domestic Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the, nominally, foreign Australian Secret Intelligence Service and the Australian Signals Directorate.

The CIA runs its operation in Australia from its CIA/East Asia Division/Canberra Station main station in Canberra, led by a senior spook, the [[CIA/East Asia Division/Canberra Station/Chief |Canberra Chief of Station]]. There are smaller bases in the consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and possibly other Australian cities.

References

About Wikispooks

Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.

Featured image: Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) agents used messaging devices like this when targeting Soviet spies in the 1950s. Source: ABC News

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