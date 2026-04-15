Is Keir Starmer a deep state operative?

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Scandal-ridden Keir Starmer is a suspected deep state operative who as Director of Public Prosecutions failed to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile but pressed on with charges against Julian Assange.

He is also suspected of being an alcoholic who uses the services of “male models.”

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In 2026, several countries began blocking Wikispooks’ IP address. “Possibly someone doesn’t want you to know who “flew the plane,” who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book or the identities of the 200+ Bilderbergers who were busy with covid,” Wikispooks says.

If you are in one of the countries that have blocked Wikispooks’ site, you can access it via a VPN or the Tor browser. The UK has blocked access to Wikispooks. For those who are in countries that are unable to access Wikispooks and don’t use a VPN or the Tor Browser, we have reproduced the Wikispooks page on the UK’s deep state below.

By Wikispooks, updated 16 January 2026

See also the Premiership of Keir Starmer for actions during his time as Prime Minister

Sir Keir Starmer is a British Labour Party politician who succeeded Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the UK/General election/2024.[1]

Table of Contents

From law to politics

Keir Starmer is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service, where he was central in making sure the case against Julian Assange continued.

Aged 53, Keir Starmer was elected Labour Party Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras constituency at the 2015 General Election, and on 6 October 2016 he was appointed Shadow Brexit Secretary by Jeremy Corbyn[3] whom he later helped to oust, taking over as Labour leader.

On 5 June 2020, Matt Kennard posed five questions for him to answer:

“The public deserves answers about the UK’s new opposition leader and his relationship with the British national security establishment , including the MI5 and the Times newspaper, his former role in the Julian Assange case and his membership in the intelligence-linked Trilateral Commission .”[4]

Background

Keir Starmer was born in 1962 in Southwark, London. His father, Rodney Starmer, was a toolmaker and his mother, Josephine Starmer (née Baker), was a nurse. His parents were both staunch Labour supporters, and they named Keir – their second son – after the first leader of the Labour Party, Keir Hardie. In contrast to his three siblings, who all went the local Comprehensive school, Starmer passed his 11-plus exam and gained entry into Reigate Grammar School. Starmer then studied law at Leeds University, where he graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1985 before winning a place at Oxford, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Civic Law (BCL) in 1986.

Editor with a fop hairstyle

Starmer in 1986 as editor of Socialist Alternatives magazine

At St Edmund Hall (Oxford), Keir Starmer met co-student Benjamin Schoendorff, who, as chair of the Oxford University Labour Club, founded the Trotskyist magazine Socialist Alternatives.

Starmer went on to edit the magazine part-time in 1986/7 sporting a fop hairstyle. (A fop hairstyle isn’t a recognised hairstyle, but the term “fop” refers to a man who is excessively concerned with his appearance and fashion. Therefore, a fop hairstyle would be a fashionable, meticulously styled and often dramatic haircut that draws attention to the wearer’s sense of style. Early examples of the fop in media of the twenty-first century include the hair-obsessed Ulysses Everett McGill, played by George Clooney in the Coen brothers film ‘O Brother Where Art Thou’ (2000) and the character of Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series. Depp’s style has been termed “grunge fop.”[5])

Schoendorff, now a Clinical Psychologist, recalls that Starmer tended not to engage much in debates about Trotskyism at university. He gave the impression of being a member of Militant Tendency,[6] but this was never confirmed.[7] In 1987, Schoendorff and Starmer moved to London where they shared a flat together in Highgate Road, above a massage parlour.

With hindsight, Schoendorff believes Starmer could have been recruited as a spycops agent or other deep state operative.[8]

In 1986, while in a work-camp in then communist Czechoslovakia, the Czech secret police’s assessment of Starmer was that he was an MI6 agent.[9]

Toolmaker father

Keir Starmer with his parents Rodney and Josephine at his 2007 wedding to wife Victoria

In March 2018, Starmer told the BBC’s Nick Robinson that his father Rodney “was a toolmaker working in a factory and working every hour, basically.” The following year, he told the BBC Radio 4‘s Today programme that his father “worked in a factory” as a toolmaker. The inference that listeners might have drawn is that Rodney Starmer was employed by somebody else. For reasons best known to himself, Keir Starmer did not use any of these opportunities to explain that his father, in fact, ran his own business, the Oxted Tool Company, as a sole trader. Reflecting on his son’s knighthood in 2014, Rodney Starmer wrote in Oxted’s theatre newsletter that his son had spent six months before university working “in my factory operating a production machine.” Perhaps it would be most accurate to say that Starmer’s background was neither working class nor “posh,” as some commentators have attempted to prove, but was instead closer to what sociologists would once have called petit bourgeois. This French term is akin to lower-middle class.[10]

Rodney Starmer Keir spent six months before university working in my factory operating a production machine

Line of gamekeepers

Gamekeeper grandfather Herbert Starmer was a Tory and lived in Marden Castle Gamekeepers are traditionally considered obsequious minions to the lords of the manor11

On 5 June 2024, Ricky Tomlinson posted on X:

“Keir Starmer keeps on mentioning his dad (Rodney) was a toolmaker but never mentions that his grandfather (Herbert) was a Tory who lived in Marden Castle or that his great-uncle was Chairman of the Godstone Conservative Association.”[12] [13]

On 27 May 2024, The Telegraph reported that Keir Starmer comes from a line of gamekeepers, according to a 1977 pamphlet written by his grandfather Herbert for the Bourne Society:

“Herbert Starmer remembered his rural upbringing fondly – how their cottage would be used by the shoot to hide from the rain and his gamekeeper father left with a gun slung under his arm. “Some of his earliest memories, he told a local history pamphlet, were catching rabbits and of the tame fox living in the family’s shed. “The quintessential image of a rural life is a far cry from that of his grandson – the knighted human rights barrister who is vying to become the country’s next prime minister. “In the interview, a copy of which has been obtained by The Telegraph , Herbert Starmer explains how his father (Gustavus), his seven uncles, and his grandfather were all gamekeepers.”[14]

Marriage

Starmer met Victoria Alexander, then a solicitor, in the early 2000s while he was a senior barrister with Doughty Street Chambers, becoming engaged in 2004 and married on 6 May 2007.[15] The couple have two children: a son, who was born a year after their wedding, and a daughter, born two years after that. Both are being brought up in the Jewish faith of their mother.[16][17] The couple was “set to bring Shabbat to Downing Street,”[18] Starmer suggesting he would be off the clock by 6 pm on Fridays for the religious celebration – despite being an atheist himself.[19]

Victoria Alexander Starmer worked for the law firm Hodge, Jones & Allen. Henry and Margaret Hodge were instrumental in the creation of New Labour, i.e. re-fashioning Labour as a Third Way party. Margaret and Henry Hodge had also previously operated at the epicentre of the Islington Council child abuse scandal.[20][21]

Starmer, his wife and their family belong to London’s Liberal Jewish Synagogue[22], long associated with the Rothschild family.[23][24]

Career

A year after graduating from St Edmund Hall (Oxford), Starmer became a Barrister at the Middle Temple. He was then appointed as a member of the Queen’s Counsel (QC) in 2002, and moved to Doughty Street Chambers the following year.

Starmer’s legal work primarily consisted of – noticeably unthreatening for the establishment – human rights issues, with one of his most notable successes being the so-called McLibel case where he assisted two environmental activists, Helen Steel and David Morris, in a highly contentious case brought against them by the US fast-food giants, McDonald’s. McDonald’s had accused Steel and Morris of libel after they produced and publicised a factsheet which contained numerous claims that were highly critical of the company’s ethics and practices. Both were refused legal aid to defend themselves, but were said to have received substantial pro-bono assistance from a number of lawyers, including Starmer. Whether Starmer really worked pro bono or whether he was paid by McDonald’s and/or the Met remains to be confirmed.

During the trial, McDonald’s initially argued that all the claims in Steel and Morris’s pamplet were false, but, after almost ten years of legal wranglings, a number of the claims in the document were eventually proved to be true – including the claims that McDonalds did “exploit children,” that they were “culpably responsible” for unnecessary cruelty to animals and that the company were “antipathetic” to the unionisation of workers and helped to “depress wages in the catering trade.”

In addition to his role in the McLibel case, Starmer undertook legal work challenging the death penalty in the Caribbean and Africa, and he also worked as a human rights advisor to the Policing Board in Northern Ireland.

Following years of legal work in the field of human rights, and after being named QC of the Year in 2007, Starmer was named as the new Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2008.[25][26]

Director of Public Prosecutions

During his role as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) (2008 to 2013), Keir Starmer oversaw the prosecution and conviction of a number of MPs and Lords who abused their taxpayer-funded parliamentary expenses, and the successful retrial of the killers of Stephen Lawrence.

All of Keir Starmer’s predecessors as DPP received knighthoods for the role, and he was no different. He was awarded a knighthood in 2014 for “services to law and criminal justice” and is therefore entitled to be known as “Sir Keir Starmer”.[27]

Jimmy Savile

Starmer failed to bring charges against Jimmy Savile for paedophilia. The decision was made despite the Crown Prosecution Service receiving substantial evidence of his crimes from witnesses and victims several years before Savile died in 2011.[28] All CPS files on Savile were destroyed in October 2010; it is an open question whether Starmer himself made that call, and if so, why.[29]

After reviewing the Service’s handling of the Savile case in 2012, Starmer reportedly “came very close to rubber-stamping the original decision not to prosecute,” before appointing his own CPS chief legal adviser, Alison Levitt, to conduct the formal inquiry.[30]

Julian Assange

In December 2010, as Julian Assange prepared to appear at London’s High Court to hear an appeal against a lower court’s decision to release him on bail, Keir Starmer was asked to comment on reports in The Guardian newspaper that Sweden has “not got a view at all on bail.” Starmer told BBC radio:

“The general position and the nature of the arrangement is absolutely clear. The Crown Prosecution Service acts here as agents of the government seeking extradition, in this case the Swedish government. These proceedings are brought as agents of the Swedish government.”

A spokeswoman for the Swedish prosecutor’s office, Karin Rosander, told AFP the decision to oppose bail was “a decision of the British prosecutor and that is what the British prosecutor’s office has confirmed to me.”[31]

According to Freedom of Information searches by the Italian journalist Stefania Maurizi, Sweden tried to drop the Assange case in 2011, but a CPS official in London told the Swedish prosecutor not to treat it as “just another extradition.”

In 2012, the Swedish prosecutor received an email from the CPS: “Don’t you dare get cold feet!!!” Other CPS emails were either deleted or redacted. Why? Keir Starmer needs to say why.[32]

John Worboys

Keir Starmer has also encountered criticism over the CPS’s decision to release the prolific serial rapist, John Worboys, from prison, as well as the decision not to pursue 75 further allegations made against him. However, in 2018, the CPS issued a statement claiming that Starmer had no role in either of the decisions regarding Worboys.[33]

Ian Tomlinson

Ian Tomlinson was brutally attacked by police officer Simon Harwood in 2009. Harwood hit Tomlinson, who was walking with his hands in his pockets in the other direction, across the back of the legs with a baton. Tomlinson was unable to break his fall, causing fatal internal bleeding to his liver shortly afterwards. Fifteen months later, Starmer announced that Harwood would not be prosecuted. The CPS proceeded a few months later when an inquest jury found that Tomlinson had been unlawfully killed.[34]

Spycops scandal

In 2011, DPP Keir Starmer was in court to witness the collapse of a trial of environmental activists after the involvement of undercover police officer Mark Kennedy was revealed. The case began the “Spycops scandal,” which has since exposed the extensive, long-term infiltration of left-wing and environmentalist groups by police agents, who grossly abused the rights of campaigners and perverted the course of justice in countless court cases, in which the CPS was closely involved.

As DPP, Starmer refused to pursue the matter. Referring to an in-house CPS investigation, he accepted the manifestly untrue:

“If Sir Christopher Rose had found systemic problems, then I would quite accept perhaps a retrospective look at all the cases. But he didn’t, he found individual failings.”[35]

Protection of MI5 and MI6

Under his direction, the CPS refused to prosecute MI5 and MI6 personnel in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The agents were suspected of participating in CIA extraordinary rendition programmes and the torture of detainees in Guantanamo Bay and Afghanistan.[36][37]

Benefits campaign

In 2013, after Tory Chancellor George Osborne launched a gutter-press campaign against “benefits cheats,” Starmer issued guidelines for the CPS allowing those accused of improperly drawing social security to be charged under the Fraud Act. This allowed for sentences of up to 10 years. He also removed the financial threshold on sending cases to Crown Court, meaning even the most trivial “offences” could be punished with long-term jail time.[38]

Express trials

Following the London riots in 2012 and the rubber-stamp sentencing of over 1,000 young people, Starmer praised the efforts to rush defendants through the courts: “For me it was the speed that I think may have played some small part in bringing the situation back under control.” He visited Highbury Magistrates Court in North London in the early hours of the morning to boost the morale of the prosecutors and praise their efficiency.

Mishcon de Reya job

In June 2014, Starmer joined the law firm Mishcon de Reya[39]. The company has received huge fines for facilitating money laundering,[40] and frequently helps wealthy individuals and powerful corporations abuse the British legal system to “intimidate and destroy” journalists.[41] Starmer was forced in July 2017 by then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to depart his well-remunerated position there, after taking a Shadow Cabinet role. Starmer received over £6,000 for just 24 hours of work at Mishcon de Reya in 2016.[42]

“Chicken Coup”

Starmers Chicken Coup resignation letter

During the infamous so-called “Chicken Coup,” less than a year after the Labour membership had handed Jeremy Corbyn a massive mandate to lead the party, numerous Labour Shadow Cabinet Ministers instigated coordinated resignations from the front bench in a deeply cynical attempt to remove him as leader.

In his resignation letter dated 27 June 2016, Keir Starmer – who was a Shadow Immigration Minister at the time – essentially claimed that because a lot of other Shadow Ministers had resigned, he decided to resign too. In the opening paragraph of Starmer’s letter, he claims that he initially “respected the mandate” that Labour members had given to Jeremy Corbyn to lead the party.

Starmer then uses two different excuses for his decision to disregard the democratic will of Labour members: claiming that the party needed a “louder voice” regarding Brexit, and that Mr. Corbyn’s position was “untenable” because so many Shadow Ministers had resigned.

In the subsequent 2016 Labour leadership election, Starmer went on to support the astonishingly dour, former big pharma lobbyist, Owen Smith.

Upshot

During the 2016 “Chicken Coup”, the right thing to do would have clearly been to trust the decision of Labour members, rather than an overwhelmingly right-wing and detached Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), and support the democratically elected leader of the party. Had the PLP been united, Labour may well have been in a position to gain the few thousand extra votes necessary to have formed a government in the UK/2017 General Election campaign.

Unfortunately, Starmer’s willingness to disregard clear democratic decisions in favour of what he thinks is right is not an isolated incident, with the Shadow Brexit Secretary becoming the architect of Labour’s decision to change their Brexit policy from respecting the result in 2017 to supporting a second referendum in 2019 – a policy regarded as the main reason that the party lost huge numbers of seats in their pro-Leave heartlands to the Tories in December’s General Election.

Whilst Labour may still have lost the election had they continued with their 2017 Brexit policy to respect the Brexit vote, they would unquestionably have been far closer to the Conservative Party in terms of votes, with the only genuine question being whether the Lib Dems would have been able to charge through the middle on their pro-Remain platform.

Moreover, at the UK/2019 General Election, the right thing to do – electorally speaking – would have been to continue to support the democratic decision of the British people regarding the Brexit vote. Labour’s decision to support a second referendum is clearly not the only reason for their loss, but it was certainly a huge factor in the sheer scale of it – and Starmer was crucial in pushing the party towards it.[43]

Labour leader

The BBC reports what Keir Starmer and the Labour Party said on 19 July 2021 aka Freedom Day the day that restrictions in England were supposedly ended Instead the introduction of vaccine passports were announced This is an example of the official opposition narrative

Israel support

After the October 7 attacks in 2023 , which began a new Israel–Hamas war, Starmer expressed support for Israel, condemned Hamas terrorism, and said, “This action by Hamas does nothing for Palestinians. And Israel must always have the right to defend her people.”[44] He also said “Israel has the right” to withhold power and water from Palestinian civilians. “Obviously, everything should be done within international law.”[45]

Former Israeli spy on his social media team

Sir Keir hired a former Israeli spy to work in his social media team. Assaf Kaplan was hired as a “social media listener,” and worked for the infamous 8200 cyber unit of the Israeli intelligence services. Although Israeli citizens are subject to mandatory conscription into the Israeli army, the duration of national service is only two and a half years. Kaplan served in Israeli intelligence for nearly five years, twice the normal conscription period[46]

Covid-19

Starmer has been a weak leader in opposing government policies during covid-19. The sole criticism of Boris Johnson throughout has been; not enough lockdowns, vaccines, mask mandates etc. In December 2021, Sir Keir insisted that, while he is not “comfortable” with the idea of vaccine passports, he believes they are necessary.[47]

On 21 July, he self-isolated for the fourth time.[48]

Preferring globalism over national politics

In January 2023, Starmer admitted he prefers hobnobbing with the billionaires and their select invitees in the World Economic Forum in Davos to national politics in London. Asked to choose between Davos and Westminster, he said: “Davos … Because Westminster is too constrained. And, you know, it’s closed and we’re not having meaning … Once you get out of Westminster, whether it’s Davos or anywhere else, you actually engage with people that you can see [yourself] working with in the future.” On the seat of British democracy, Sir Keir added: “Westminster is just a tribal shouting place.”[49]

Venality

Keir Starmer has personally accepted just under £43,000 in personal gratuities,[50] like football tickets, holidays, staying at luxury hotels, getting tickets to go watch the races. This is more money accepted in gratuities than any Labour leader since records began in 1997. By comparison, Jeremy Corbyn , during his entire time as Labour leader, accepted a single corporate gratuity ticket to Glastonbury where he spoke.[51]

Starmer took £3,000 worth of tickets to go watch the races from the Arena Racing Company, which runs all of the horse tracks in the UK. In that role, it is one of the biggest players in the entire UK gambling industry. He accepted football tickets from the construction company Mulalley & Co, which received a large fine for installing defective cladding on five tower blocks that put the residents of those tower blocks at serious risk of fire safety. Other “gifts” include a meal for himself and an aide worth £380, as a gift from Google while he was in Davos at the World Economic Forum, and luxury hotel stays from billionaire Matthew Moulding.[51]

In 2024, it was exposed that he accepted £16,000 for clothing and £2,485 for multiple pairs of glasses from Lord Alli. Starmer had also used Lord Alli’s Covent Garden penthouse, worth £18 million, which he stayed in with his family for a month and a half during the campaign.[52]

Starmer is speculated to be an alcoholic, with a “wild alcohol consumption”.[53]

Male model arson attack

In May 2025, three young Ukrainian male models were arrested, accused of arson attacks on properties belonging to Keir Starmer.[54] How they knew his addresses is unclear, nor their motive. British corporate media downplayed the affair.[55]

Plus ça change

On 7 June 2024, in a televised election debate on the BBC, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer mocked Keir Starmer, saying: “Angela Rayner is right. Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party: he’s changed it into the Conservative Party.”[56]

On 4 July 2024, seeking re-election at his Holborn and St Pancras constituency in the UK/General election/2024, Keir Starmer was faced with challenges from eleven candidates, including pro-Palestinian activist Andrew Feinstein , who was standing as an Independent.[57] Starmer retained the seat with 18,884 votes and Feinstein came in second place with 7,312 votes. Starmer’s majority is down significantly from 22,766 in 2019 to 11,572 at this election:

The constituency turnout was 54 per cent.[58]

Appointments by Keir Starmer

Events Participated in

References

About Wikispooks

Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.

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