Injecting chemicals into the atmosphere is cheap and easy to do

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In 2010, David Keith gave a lecture at an event for scientists discussing the injections of chemicals into the atmosphere to mitigate “climate change.”

The injection of chemicals or particles into the atmosphere from aeroplanes is colloquially known as chemtrails. As Keith’s lecture demonstrates, solar radiation management, which includes chemtrails, is not a “conspiracy theory,” it is a conspiracy.

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David Keith is a prominent physicist and climate scientist, currently a Professor of Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago (having moved from Harvard University in 2023), who is a leading advocate for the research and potential application of solar geoengineering to mitigate “climate change.”

He specialises in solar radiation management (“SRM”), specifically the injection of reflective particles into the stratosphere (when injected into the atmosphere from aeroplanes, these are colloquially known as chemtrails) to mimic the cooling effect of volcanic eruptions like Mount Pinatubo. Keith argues that this approach could quickly lower global temperatures, reduce climate risks and buy time for societies to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and develop carbon removal technologies. From 2014/2015 until it was cancelled in 2024, he worked with atmospheric chemist James G. Anderson and later with principal investigator Frank Keutsch in the “sun-dimming” project SCoPEx, which was funded by Bill Gates.

SCoPEx Geoengineering Briefing Heinrich Böll Foundation

“David Keith and other geoengineers [at SCoPEx] … are not dispassionate scientists, but entrepreneurs backed by venture capitalists who stand to become fabulously wealthy if governments should opt to move forward with an SRM project in the future,” Heinrich Boell Foundation said in its ‘SCoPEx Geoengineering Briefing’.

Before moving into SRM, Keith was invested in nonsensical carbon dioxide removal (“CDR”) strategies. In 2009, Keith co-founded Carbon Engineering, a Canadian company developing CDR technology. In 2023, Carbon Engineering was acquired by Occidental Petroleum for $1.1 billion, with Keith holding approximately 4% ownership before the sale. 15 years after its founding, the company “united” with Oxy and its subsidiary 1PointFive to introduce its Direct Air Capture (“DAC”) technology at a commercial scale across the globe.

In 2010, before Carbon Engineering was sold, Keith gave a lecture at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (“AAAS”). It was part of a series of three talks about using geoengineering to modify the Earth’s climate.

“Geoengineering looks like it is so cheap that the cost is basically not going to be an issue. That means that implementation decisions will be risk-to-risk decisions: the risk of doing it against the risk of not doing it.”

It’s cheap to deliver materials into the stratosphere, he insisted and didn’t think that would change in the future. “But I think the more we do research, the less easy this will look, the more complicated the environmental effects will look. And that’s a good thing because right now it looks too easy, so I think that if we do more research, we’re likely to find out that it’s harder and more complicated than we thought, and the side effects are harder to manage.”

He appears to be cautious about SRM, but as we shall conclude, not about geoengineering. It just depends on which geoengineering technique stands to profit him the most.

Escape the Matrix: David Keith (Harvard University): Atmospheric Geoengineering with Aluminium Aerosols (‘Chemtrails’), 7 October 2010 (4 mins)

The key point to note about Keith’s lecture is that more than 15 years ago, he was openly talking about using chemtrails that contain sulphates and aluminium to a group of “scientists” who claim they are “advancing science.” Have any of those “scientists” informed the public or expressed concern? Not AAAS, it would seem. In 2013, AAAS again promoted Keith’s agenda.

In an article reporting on a US Congress briefing, AAAS said, “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions or adapting to their consequences are the best-known strategies for dealing with climate change, but geoengineering strategies deserve closer attention, experts said at a Capitol Hill briefing.”

“[SRM] may be a relatively fast and cheap fix, Keith said, but he also called the approach ‘imperfect and uncertain’.”

Chemtrails are not a “conspiracy theory,” they are a conspiracy, surrounded by a conspiracy of silence, and judging by those attending AAAS’s 2011 annual event and the fact that the US Congress is briefed about them, more know about it or suspect it is happening than care to admit.

We should point out that Keith’s “imperfect and uncertain” comment does not mean he was opposing geoengineering; he was merely backing his current venture.

Leaving us to suspect that Keith only appeared to be warning against SRM in 2013 because he had investments in a carbon dioxide removal company (CDR is another geoengineering technique), AAAS’ article concludes:

While speakers [at Capitol Hill] presented different approaches to climate engineering, Keith stressed there is no need to group all forms of geoengineering together into one programme. “Solar Radiation Management has, I think, no useful connections to carbon dioxide removal,” Keith said. “They’re not more connected to each other than either of them are to abatement, reducing emissions, or to adaptation.”

Keith has been involved in Gates-funded SRM but only since 2014, the year after the Capitol Hill briefing. In 2013, he stood to gain personally from CDR, but not from SRM. It was only from 2014 that he stood to gain from SRM. For Keith, it’s all about the money.

Related:

David Keith (Harvard University): Atmospheric Geoengineering with Aluminium Aerosols (“Chemtrails”), 7 October 2010

In the description of Escape the Matrix’s video above, Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez provided a good deal of information on 9/11. It is unrelated to the David Keith lecture but we are preserving it, should the video be removed from YouTube, by republishing the text below.

Lecture by scientist David Keith (Harvard University) on the use of aluminium aerosols for atmospheric geoengineering to combat global warming.

Article discussing the concept of dumping aerosolised aluminium-based nano-particles into our atmosphere to reflect sunlight and reduce global warming: ‘Could precisely engineered nanoparticles provide a novel geoengineering tool?’.

Technical paper putting forth the idea of dumping aerosolised aluminium nano-particles into our atmosphere, by David W. Keith: ‘Photophoretic levitation of engineered aerosols for geoengineering’.

Dear Fellow Truth Supporter,

My name is Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, and I am a medical student. Throughout my rigorous undergraduate science and medical science coursework, I have had the privilege of receiving extensive training in the process of scientific analysis and evidence-based thinking.

I am writing to you today not only as a medical student, but also as a concerned American citizen, to ask for your help with something very important.

Have you heard of Dr. Judy Wood? Did you know she has been researching 9/11 since 2001 and has already filed several lawsuits against NIST’s contractors for scientific fraud, and legal requests that NIST’s fraudulent data gets re-examined? Dr. Judy Wood has received more than one threat due to the research she has done and the evidence she has gathered, and one of her students was also murdered in 2006. Surprisingly, Dr. Judy Wood is the only 9/11 researcher who has submitted evidence to the courts in pursuit of the truth.

I. In 2007, Dr. Judy Wood filed several legal cases against the corporations NIST had contracted to conduct the 9/11 “investigations,” many of which are military/ defence/ weapons organisations involved in Directed Energy research (huge conflict-of-interest). The filings in these legal cases included Requests For Corrections (“RFC”) based on the Data Quality Act, and Qui Tam whistle-blower cases. One of her legal cases made it all the way to the US Supreme Court in October of 2009. She has been actively pursuing 9/11 Truth with her lawyer, despite the lack of support she has received from Dr. Steven Jones and other members of the 9/11 Truth community. The legal documents from her court cases can be viewed at the following links:

II. Dr. Judy Wood has collected an overwhelming amount of evidence which suggests that a Directed Energy Weapon of some kind was used to powderise (“dustify”) the primary steel and concrete portions of the WTC [World Trade Centre] buildings, while burning and bending aluminium, yet leaving paper and many other materials unharmed. These characteristics are matched by those of “The Hutchison Effect,” and are the result of “field effects” and energy interference. John Hutchison has filed an affidavit in Dr. Wood’s court case to legally testify to the numerous similarities between The Hutchison Effect and the 9/11 attacks.

III. Dr. Judy Wood received her B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. (Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics), 1983), and PhD (Materials Engineering Science, 1992) from the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. Her dissertation involved the development of an experimental method to measure thermal stresses in bi-material joints. She has taught courses including: Experimental Stress Analysis, Engineering Mechanics, Mechanics of Materials (Strength of Materials), and Strength of Materials Testing.

Dr. Judy Wood, PhD – ‘The New Hiroshima’ Presentation (Part 1): HERE [No longer available on YouTube] Dr. Judy Wood’s evidence-packed website: HERE [Website no longer available] A very important, related website: HERE

IV. Here are some very important video documentaries discussing the reality of The Hutchison Effect and other suppressed technologies, such as Cold Fusion, Anti-Gravity, and Military Energy Weapon Technology, which are related to 9/11:

John Hutchison & The Hutchison Effect (Documentary | 68mins): HERE [No longer available on Google] Heavy Watergate: The Cold Fusion Cover Up (Documentary | 45mins): HERE [No longer available on Google] Boyd Bushman, a Senior Scientist of Lockheed Martin, on The Hutchison Effect: HERE Colonel Tom Bearden on Military Energy Weapon Technology (1985), similar to The Hutchison Effect: HERE [No longer available on YouTube] What Turned The Twin Towers To DUST on 9/11? HERE

Thank you for your time, consideration, and help,

– Abe

Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, M2 Medical Student, B.S. Biology / Neurobiology

Featured image taken from ‘Chemtrails: why is RFK Jr battling a debunked conspiracy theory?’ The Guardian, 12 June 2025

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