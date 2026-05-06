Hantavirus: Another PsyOp?

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In recent days, it’s been all over the news. The discredited World Health Organisation is attempting to justify its existence by managing a highly publicised Hantavirus “outbreak” on a cruise ship.

The whole debacle is reminiscent of the Diamond Princess in February 2020, shortly before WHO declared the falsified covid pandemic.

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I seldom publish my thoughts in an article, so please note: This is an opinion piece. It is an article that is not intended to provide facts but is intended to encourage people to think for themselves.

I haven’t watched the BBC for many years. But I do tune into Channel 4 for a few minutes a day. Channel 4 News is not a news programme; it is a group of far-left activists, more specifically Islamo-communists, who have been given a television station and paid to disseminate their ideology.

One might argue that Channel 4 is propagating stories from socialist or communist organisations within the UK. This might be true in some of their stories but, in my view, they are taking their directions from supranational organisations, such as the European Union, United Nations or World Economic Forum, as is, most likely, the puppet Prime Minister currently occupying Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer.

The United Nations (“UN”), as most of our readers know, is a non-governmental organisation which the Rockefellers consider to be their own little project. And WHO is a specialised agency of the UN.

Related: Dr. Jacob Nordangård: ‘UN, WEF and G20 form the Troika of Global Governance’

So, with this very low opinion of Channel 4, you might be wondering why I bother turning it on at all. I keep an eye on the propaganda Channel 4 News is disseminating because, to me, it is a good indicator of the PsyOps that are currently being run, or they are trying to get off the ground. If Channel 4 reports on it, particularly every night for days or weeks, I know it is a PsyOp. It alerts me to look for the real story behind Channel 4’s headlines.

Currently, Channel 4 is pushing the hantavirus narrative. Reminiscent of the passenger liner, the Diamond Princess, during the early days (February 2020) of the covid PsyOp, Channel 4 has been attempting to raise fears about a deadly virus on the cruise ship MV Hondius, which is currently anchored off the coast of Cape Verde awaiting evacuation.

Related: “Hantavirus” on The Exposé

If you listen carefully to the words behind the hype, a suspected hantavirus outbreak has possibly caused three passenger deaths, although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Multiple passengers have fallen ill, although only two have been confirmed as carrying the hantavirus, so that bastion of honesty and integrity (sarcasm) the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) claims.

How has WHO confirmed two cases of hantavirus infections? WHO used polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) to detect viral RNA, and claimed this confirmed a hantavirus infection. As we learned during the covid era, even the most accurate, most well-performed PCR tests under the strictest laboratory conditions cannot determine whether a person has an infection.

Related:

The “outbreak” has raised concerns due to the rare possibility of human-to-human transmission, which WHO suspects may have occurred among close contacts on board, though this remains uncommon.

Yesterday, the BBC claimed it is a “particular strain that spreads between humans.” There is, it is said, only one strain known to spread between humans, which begins to sound like a virus resulting from gain-of-function research. The particular strain they claim to have identified is the Andes virus, a New World hantavirus.

On Monday, plans were underway to evacuate, not rescue, two critically ill people from the ship using air ambulances. WHO is managing the “outbreak.”

“WHO, together with authorities in Cabo Verde and the Netherlands, and the ship’s operators are working to evacuate the two sick people on board to the Netherlands for medical care … At the present time, there are no other symptomatic people on the ship … Passengers are being asked to stay in their cabins and limit their risk while disinfection and other measures are being taken,” WHO’s Director (a.i) Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday.

We are to believe that the best public health response is to keep healthy people “locked down” on board the ship but “evacuate” people who are critically ill from a suspected hantavirus infection.

On Tuesday, the Mirror reported, “the WHO is treating two crew members – one British and one Dutch – who were on board with respiratory symptoms.” Presumably, the two crew members are the two critically ill patients WHO were “evacuating,” and they still don’t know what caused their respiratory symptoms.

Is it just me, or does this story simply not add up. Are they trying to implement another falsified pandemic using words and rhetoric? Or perhaps they are conducting a live exercise, using lessons they have learned from the falsified covid pandemic, to hone their skills? Whatever is happening, if they suddenly try to push a hantavirus vaccine onto you, do not take it.

Featured image taken from ‘Hantavirus-hit cruise ship evacuates 3 passengers, expected to head next to Spain’, Reuters, 6 May 2026

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