Morens was the first. The next to be charged for their role in covid crimes should be Greg Folkers

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At the end of April, the US Department of Justice charged David Morens, a top advisor to Anthony Fauci, with, among others, conspiracy against the United States for his role in a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act requests in connection with covid-19 research grants.

The Department of Justice does not need to wait for Morens to turn on his colleagues to charge the next of Fauci’s key advisors, Brownstone Institute points out. Greg Folkers, who was critical to the censorship at the heart of the covid response, should be next.

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By Brownstone Institute, 30 April 2026

The Department of Justice does not need to wait for Dr. David Morens to turn on his colleagues; the evidence to charge the next key advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci is already in the public record.

Greg Folkers was critical to the censorship operation at the heart of the covid response. As Chief of Staff at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), Folkers oversaw operations for the agency’s $6 billion budget and later sought to evade FOIA requests by conspiring with Dr. Morens and intentionally misspelling key phrases such as “g#in-of-function.”

In January 2020, he sent the first email to Anthony Fauci warning that the NIAID had funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through grants it made to EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak’s organisation. That research, Folkers cautioned, could be the source of covid-19.

But instead of warning the public of the “lab leak” as it would come to be known, Folkers, Fauci and Morens initiated the cover-up.

Hours after Folkers’ initial warning, Fauci recruited virologists Kristian Andersen and Eddie Holmes to plant a cover story. This conspiracy prompted “Proximal Origin,” the infamous Nature article that stated that it was “implausible” that the virus was “laboratory-based,” even though Andersen and his colleagues made over 50 direct statements that expressed their belief that a lab leak was the likely origin of the virus.

While that article became the basis to censor any dissidents who questioned the origins of the virus, Folkers, Morens and Fauci conspired to keep their role in the affair secret. “Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories … Don’t worry … I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times,” Morens wrote to Peter Daszak.

Morens then coached his colleagues on how to avoid Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) requests (in defiance of federal law) by misspelling key phrases, using code words, deleting emails and sending sensitive information to non-government accounts. “I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after i am foia’d but before the search starts, so i think we are all safe,” he wrote in February 2021.

This is the crime that led to Tuesday’s [28 April] charges against Dr. Morens, which include “conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.” FBI Director Kash Patel spoke out against the “illegal obfuscation of … communications” and vowed that “if you have engaged in activity conspiring against the United States, we will not stop until you face justice.”

The US Government already has concrete proof that Folkers conspired to evade FOIA requests on at least three occasions in June 2021 alone.

On June 4, 2021, in an email exchange discussing Peter Daszak’s gain-of-function research, he intentionally misspelt “EcoHealth” as “Ec~Health.” Three days later, in an email to Dr. Morens, Folkers attempted to hide his reference to Kristian Andersen by typing his last name as “anders$n.” Dr. Morens forwarded the message to his personal email account.

Three weeks later, Folkers intentionally misspelt “gain-of-function” to be “g#in-of-function” in another email to Dr. Morens.

While President Joe Biden (or his autopen) granted a startlingly broad pardon to Anthony Fauci in the final days of his administration, there is still ample opportunity to bring his co-conspirators to justice. Greg Folkers was a central figure in the covid operation. He knew of NIAID’s culpability, he served as Dr. Fauci’s liaison, and he helped orchestrate a massive cover-up. In the process, he partook in the same crimes that now support the indictment against Dr. Morens.

There are many more besides, among whom are the heads of the Cybersecurity Inflation Security Agency, which divided the population between essential and non-essential and masterminded the censorship regime, the employees of the Department of Health and Human Services who worked to close medical services to non-covid-related diagnostics, and the people at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention who used the crisis to push for mail-in ballots.

May all this come in time. We’ve got a good start. Much more needs to be done.

Featured image adapted from ‘Fauci Knew NIH Funded Wuhan’s Gain-of-Function Research as Pandemic Began, Email Reveals’, National Review, 5 September 2023

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