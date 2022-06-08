Whilst you were distracted by the Queen’s Jubilee, the CEO of Pfizer, Head of NATO & Director of the CIA attended the 68th Bilderberg Meeting

The 68th Bilderberg Meeting took place between June 2nd and June 5th 2022 in Washington, D.C., USA. Around 120 participants from 21 countries attended. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media were invited.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
The key topics for discussion this year were:
1. Geopolitical Realignments
2. NATO Challenges
3. China
4. Indo-Pacific Realignment
5. Sino-US Tech Competition
6. Russia
7. Continuity of Government and the Economy
8. Disruption of the Global Financial System
9. Disinformation
10. Energy Security and Sustainability
11. Post Pandemic Health
12. Fragmentation of Democratic Societies
13. Trade and Deglobalisation
14. Ukraine
Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual secretive meeting that we are told is designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America.
Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the secretive meeting.
The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.
Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions.
Bilderberg Attendees 2022
Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Former Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings
Adeyemo, Adewale (USA), Deputy Secretary, Department of The Treasury
Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation
Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore Inc.
Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI
Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut
Auken, Ida (DNK), Member of Parliament, The Social Democrat Party
Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO
Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense
Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS
Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC
Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi
Beurden, Ben van (NLD), CEO, Shell plc
Bourla, Albert (USA), Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA
Burns, William J. (USA), Director, CIA
Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister of State for European Affairs
Campbell, Kurt (USA), White House Coordinator for Indo-Pacific, NSC
Carney, Mark J. (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management
Casado, Pablo (ESP), Former President, Partido Popular
Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council
Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance; President, Eurogroup
Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
Dudley, William C. (USA), Senior Research Scholar, Princeton University
Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce
Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces
Emond, Charles (CAN), CEO, CDPQ
Erdogan, Emre (TUR), Professor Political Science, Istanbul Bilgi University
Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA
Ermotti, Sergio (CHE), Chairman, Swiss Re
Fanusie, Yaya (USA), Adjunct Senior Fellow, Center for a New American Security
Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, Domani
Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters
Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister
Furtado, Isabel (PRT), CEO, TMG Automotive
Gove, Michael (GBR), Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Cabinet Office
Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University
Hallengren, Lena (SWE), Minister for Health and Social Affairs
Hamers, Ralph (NLD), CEO, UBS Group AG
Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO and Founder, DeepMind
Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation
Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union
Hobson, Mellody (USA), Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments LLC
Hodges, Ben (USA), Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies, Center for European Policy Analysis
Hoekstra, Wopke (NLD), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, Inflection AI; Partner, Greylock
Huët, Jean Marc (NLD), Chairman, Heineken NV
Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist
Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.
Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding AS
Kofman, Michael (USA), Director, Russia Studies Program, Center for Naval Analysis
Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable
Krasnik, Martin (DNK), Editor-in-Chief, Weekendavisen
Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.
Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Co-Chair Bilderberg Meetings; Chair, The Museum of Modern Art
Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group SA
Kukies, Jörg (DEU), State Secretary, Chancellery
Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, House of Commons
LeCun, Yann (USA), Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.
Leu, Livia (CHE), State Secretary, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chairman DSM N.V.
Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Foundation Trustees
Little, Mark (CAN), President and CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc
Lundstedt, Martin (SWE), CEO and President, Volvo Group
Lütke, Tobias (CAN), CEO, Shopify
Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister
Markarowa, Oksana (UKR), Ambassador of Ukraine to the US
Meinl-Reisinger, Beate (AUT), Party Leader, NEOS
Michel, Charles (INT), President, European Council
Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
Mullen, Michael (USA), Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC
Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)
Niemi, Kaius (FIN), Senior Editor-in-Chief, Helsingin Sanomat Newspaper
Núñez, Carlos (ESP), Executive Chairman, PRISA Media
O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group
Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chairman, TITAN Cement Group
Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute
Pierrakakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Minister of Digital Governance
Pinho, Ana (PRT), President and CEO, Serralves Foundation
Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies SE
Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times
Raimondo, Gina M. (USA), Secretary of Commerce
Reksten Skaugen, Grace (NOR), Board Member, Investor AB
Rende, Mithat (TUR), Member of the Board, TSKB
Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice
Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister
Salvi, Diogo (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, TIMWE
Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.
Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
Schinas, Margaritis (INT), Vice President, European Commission
Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC
Scott, Kevin (USA), CTO, Microsoft Corporation
Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), CEO, Feedzai
Sedwill, Mark (GBR), Chairman, Atlantic Futures Forum
Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament
Sinema, Kyrsten (USA), Senator
Starace, Francesco (ITA), CEO, Enel S.p.A.
Stelzenmüller, Constanze (DEU), Fritz Stern Chair, The Brookings Institution
Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO
Straeten, Tinne Van der (BEL), Minister for Energy
Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), CEO, Inflection AI
Sullivan, Jake (USA), Director, National Security Council
Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment
Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC
Treichl, Andreas (AUT), President, Chairman ERSTE Foundation
Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP; Chair Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons
Veremis, Markos (GRC), Co-Founder and Chairman, Upstream
Vitrenko, Yuriy (UKR), CEO, Naftogaz
Wallander, Celeste (USA), Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs
Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Walmsley, Emma (GBR), CEO, GlaxoSmithKline plc
Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV
Yetkin, Murat (TUR), Journalist/Writer, YetkinReport
Yurdakul, Afsin (TUR), Journalist, Habertürk News Network
What fate do you think they decided on for the masses this year? Let us know in the comments…
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
We urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Send Monero
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, The Expose Blog, World News
[…] Source link […]
With regards to the GB representatives, no doubt all the costs and expenses (first class of course) were paid for personally and are not buried in government spending? No, thought not.
[…] Source link Author The Exposé […]
The argument that these buggers attend as individuals is stretching a point. If they are there outside of their usual capacity, then why have they been chosen to attend? This might be tested in a court of law? Well, I can hope can’t I?
Don’t forget that the very existence of the Bilderberg Group was denied by politicians and the media, and they said that anyone who said it existed was a conspiracy theorist. It was only after Alex Jones, of Infowars, got video evidence and proved that the Bilderberg Group existed, that they admitted that it existed. Now, the mainsteam media reports the meetings as though they are just business meetings by people who want to solve world problems and make the world a better place (cover up bluff). Another “conspiracy theory” proven to be truth.
all those attending to discus and solve the problems on the list, are the ones that caused the problems on the list
Yup! “We’ll create the problem-for we already have the solution in place.”