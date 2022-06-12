U.S. Gov. reports prove COVID Vaccination can cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & this is why we’re seeing “Sudden Deaths” & “Monkeypox”…

U.S Government data proves the Covid-19 injections can cause recipients to develop Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome and Vaccine Associated Enhanced Disease.

This is why we’re seeing doctors baffled by a sudden surge in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

This is why we’re seeing record waiting times in hospitals.

This is why we’re seeing studies published showing vaccinated children suffering sepsis. thrombocytopenia, toxic shock syndrome, autoimmune disease and lymphopenia.

This is why we’re seeing official Government data showing a higher mortality rate among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated population.

This is why we’re seeing an alleged monkeypox outbreak that is really a cover-up for shingles, herpes, and autoimmune blistering disease.

And this is why we’re seeing more Government data showing the Covid-19 injections have a real-world negative effectiveness of minus-391%.

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a condition that can cause a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses to occur when your immune system has been severely damaged. It is a common misconception that it is only caused by the HIV virus.

There are actually several causes of AIDS, and one of the rarer causes is drugs and medications. Data published by the U.S. Government confirms Covid-19 injections should be added to the list of drugs and medications that can lead to recipients developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control hosts an online database known as VAERS – the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

That database reveals that AIDS-related diseases and cancers increased between 1,145% and 33,715% in 2021 against the average number of AIDS-related diseases and cancers reported annually between the years 2000 and 2020.

For instance, the following chart shows the number of common cancers usually associated with AIDS that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

There was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

The average number of common cancers associated with AIDS being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 21.3.

The total number of common cancers associated with AIDS reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 430. This represents a 1919% increase.

We also have a 2447% increase in the number of common bacterial infections associated with AIDS according to the same CDC database –

The average number of AIDS-associated bacterial/fungal infections being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 15.

The total number of AIDS-associated bacterial/fungal infections reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 382. This represents a 2447% increase.

In all, fifty-one percent of all adverse reactions associated with AIDS reported since the year 2000 were reported in 2021, and a further 16% have been reported in 2022 so far.

Authorities cannot claim they didn’t see this coming either, at least not before they approved a third/booster dose for the entire adult population anyway.

Because official data published by the UK Government, more specifically the UK Health Security Agency, proves that Government institutions have known since at least the beginning of October 2021 that the Covid-19 injections have a real-world negative effectiveness.

Pfizer had an equal amount of people who had been vaccinated, and had not been vaccinated in the ongoing clinical trial in order to calculate the effectiveness of their vaccine.

So in order to calculate the real-world effectiveness all we have to do is perform the same calculation using the rates per 100,000 numbers supplied by the UK Health Security Agency, which are as follows –

(Calculation: Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / Unvaccinaed case rate = Vaccine Effectiveness)

The efficacy of all available vaccines combined back in October 2021 was as low as – 65.72% within the 40-49 age group, and as high as – 7.8% in the 80+ age group.

This data already suggested that the Covid-19 vaccines were making people more susceptible to catching Covid-19, rather than preventing cases of Covid-19 by up to 95%.

Unfortunately, things never improved and they actually worsened by the week, and then got even worse following the administration of a third dose.

The following table has been stitched together from the case-rate tables found in the UKHSA Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance Reports and it shows the Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated population in England –

Here’s what that means in terms of real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness between 20th December 2021 and 27th March 2022 –

As you can see from the above, by the beginning of 2022, things were significantly worse than they were in October in terms of effectiveness; and disastrously worse by the end of March.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t even a measure of the effectiveness of a vaccine, it’s actually a measure of a person’s immune system performance.

How do we know that?

Well in terms of the Covid-19 injection, this is because the mRNA (Pfizer & Moderna) or viral vector (Astrazeneca & Janssen) instructs your cells to produce millions of the alleged original strain of SARS-CoV-2’s spike (S) protein. Your immune system is then supposed to get to work to rid the body of this spike and remember to do so again if it ever encounters the spike of the alleged virus.

So for a vaccinated person to be more likely to be infected, or die of Covid-19 than an unvaccinated person, it can only mean one thing, and that thing isn’t that the vaccines are losing effectiveness or over time. It is that a vaccinated person’s immune system is performing at a lower level than an unvaccinated person’s natural immune system.

And with official data showing “vaccine effectiveness” wanes by the week, this means a vaccinated person’s immune system is degrading by the week.

This is why we’re seeing figures showing 51% of all AIDS-related infections reported as adverse reactions to vaccines in the USA since the year 2000 were reported in 2021.

And figures showing AIDS-related cancers and AIDS-related diseases and cancers increased between 1,145% and 33,715% in 2021 against the average number of AIDS-related diseases and cancers reported annually between the years 2000 and 2020.

But it’s also why we’re seeing a host of other things such as doctors being baffled by a sudden surge in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from what doctors are dubbing “a mysterious syndrome” and these same doctors are now seeking answers through a new national register.

People aged under 40 are now being urged to have their hearts checked because doctors claim they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Doctors say the syndrome, known as SADS, has been fatal for all kinds of people regardless of whether they maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

The term is actually used when a post-mortem cannot find an obvious cause of death, and the reason doctors are struggling to find an obvious cause of death is that we’re now seeing thousands of deaths due to something that was impossible to occur prior to 2021. Covid-19 vaccination.

This becomes obvious once you know where to look. But the problem is doctors are actively discouraged from looking and it is not publicised in the mainstream media. However, all the answers doctors are looking for to explain what they are dubbing Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, are contained in official Government data.

Vaccinated Young Adults have a 92% higher mortality rate (per 100,000) than Unvaccinated Young Adults

We extracted all the figures on 18-39-year-olds for each month between January 2021 and January 2022 from England’s Office for National Statistics dataset on deaths in England by vaccination status which can be found here, and this is what we found –

The above chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths, per 100,000 person-years among adults aged 18 to 39 in England. The green line is the mortality rate among the unvaccinated, which while fluctuating has remained pretty stable throughout.

The other lines however represent different vaccination statuses, and they are extremely concerning. The orange, yellow, and pink lines represent mortality rates within 21 days of receiving a first, second or third dose. And they reveal that the risk of death increases significantly immediately after vaccination.

But the most concerning figures are the mortality rates among those vaccinated at least 21 days ago, which you can see more clearly in the following chart –

What’s most concerning here is that the second injection seems to make things much worse in terms of the risk of death.

The fact the higher mortality rate is maintained rather than a sudden jump in a single month, suggests we’re seeing damage done by the Covid-19 injections over a period of time rather than the Covid-19 injections suddenly killing people once they’ve been injected. This in turn suggests this could be because of immune system damage, ultimately leading to “mysterious cases of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”.

Further data published by the ONS turns that suggestion into a highly likely possibility though.

Covid-19 Vaccination takes Five Months to Kill

On the 17th May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest dataset on deaths by vaccination status in England.

Table 1 of the ONS dataset contains figures on the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22. The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2021, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since.

It also turns out this trend tally’s up with those who received the Covid-19 injections first. Because people in England were vaccinated by order of age, with the eldest being offered the Covid-19 injection first.

So here we have evidence that it takes approximately 5 months for Covid-19 vaccination to do so much damage to the immune system that it can lead to death.

Unfortunately, we’re also now seeing evidence of extensive immune system damage to Covid-19 vaccinated children.

New Study finds Covid Vaccination can cause Children to suffer Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease

A new study conducted by several doctors on behalf of the University of Colorado has found that Covid-19 vaccination can cause children to essentially suffer Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (V-AED) when exposed to the Covid-19 virus,.

The study, published 31st May 2022, aimed to prove that Covid-19 vaccination effectively protects children against multisystem inflammatory syndrome. But unfortunately, the study authors discovered the complete opposite.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) is a condition that mainly affects children, and causes dangerous inflammation throughout the body, including in the:

Heart

Lungs

Kidneys

Brain

Skin

Eyes

Digestive organs

The condition can be both severe and life-threatening. Unfortunately, experts have no idea what causes it, but this hasn’t stopped the U.S. Centers for Disease Control from attributing the condition to complications of the alleged Covid-19 disease.

The scientists who carried out the study found that the children developed the following conditions when exposed to the Covid-19 virus months after completing a full course of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination –

Hyponatremia : This is a condition characterized by low levels of sodium in the blood. Its symptoms are similar to those caused by dehydration. In severe cases, the brain may swell, which can lead to headaches, seizures, coma, and even death

: This is a condition characterized by low levels of sodium in the blood. Its symptoms are similar to those caused by dehydration. In severe cases, the brain may swell, which can lead to headaches, seizures, coma, and even death Thrombocytopenia : This is a deficiency of platelets in the blood. This causes bleeding into the tissues, bruising, and slow blood clotting after injury.

: This is a deficiency of platelets in the blood. This causes bleeding into the tissues, bruising, and slow blood clotting after injury. Lymphopenia : This is a disorder in which your blood doesn’t have enough white blood cells called lymphocytes, which play an essential protective role in your immune system.

: This is a disorder in which your blood doesn’t have enough white blood cells called lymphocytes, which play an essential protective role in your immune system. Sepsis : This is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

: This is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs. Toxic shock syndrome : This is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by bacteria getting into the body and releasing harmful toxins.

: This is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by bacteria getting into the body and releasing harmful toxins. Vasculitis or another autoimmune disease: Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of blood vessels. Autoimmune disease happens when the body’s natural defence system can’t tell the difference between your own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to mistakenly attack normal cells.

It’s hard to believe that two children could possibly suffer all of these horrendous conditions following infection with Covid-19, when we know that children are at negligible risk of suffering illness worse than the common cold.

But the reason these two otherwise healthy children suffered these conditions is because they had received two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and unfortunately went on to suffer Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease once they were exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

Why? Well, it’s either because the Covid-19 injection can have the opposite of its intended effect by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction. Or it is because it is also causing damage to children’s immune systems and causing them to develop a condition akin to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

But as if the fact we’re now witnessing children suffer debilitating disease due to Covid-19 vaccination wasn’t enough, the immune system damage is also why we’re seeing an alleged outbreak of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a coverup for damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection

Play a game of spot the difference with the following two maps. One shows countries where cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organization sincemAY 2022. The other shows the distribution of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

Apart from a couple of countries, there isn’t really any difference, and every country that has reported alleged cases of monkeypox since May 2022 where it was not already endemic, is a country that also distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

This could of course just be another coincidence in a long line of “coincidences” that have occurred since early 2020. But unfortunately, evidence suggests otherwise.

You can read a detailed breakdown of several reasons why monkeypox is a cover up for damage done to the immune system by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection here. But the main gist of it is this –

In the space of 50 years, monkeypox has never really gotten off the ground outside of a couple of countries in Africa, but then within two years of the alleged emergence of Covid-19, monkeypox is suddenly in every Western nation and being hyped up by public health authorities, the mainstream media and the World Health Organization.



“Monkeypox” is only occurring in countries where the Pfizer vaccine was distributed.



Distinguishing monkeypox from chickenpox is incredibly difficult, and chickenpox is caused by a type of herpes virus.



The chickenpox virus (Varicella) becomes a lifelong resident in the body and like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.



Unfortunately, or fortunately; depending on whether you chose to get the Covid-19 injection, official Government data that we’ve already shown you and confidential Pfizer documents strongly suggest the Covid-19 injection may be reactivating the dormant chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the frightening damage it does to the immune system.



Further evidence published by the U.S Government, but more specifically the Centers for Disease Control also shows that cases of herpes, shingles and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome really exploded in the USA following the administration of the Covid-19 injection –

The rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Flu jabs is 0.75 adverse events per 1 million doses administered. But the rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections is 31.31 adverse events per 1 million doses administered.

That’s a 4,075% difference, and indicative of a very serious problem. A serious problem that is being caused by the fact the Covid-19 injections decimate the immune system causing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.