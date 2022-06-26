Letter to the Editor: Are Chemtrails Real or Am I Just Going Crazy?

A reader from Dartmoor who has only recently heard about the chemtrail phenomenon writes “I was still not sure whether [chemtrails] was a ‘conspiracy theory’ or a real thing so I thought: ‘I’m being a little overly suspicious or paranoid’. But I took some photographs anyway … I really thought I was going mad but kept telling myself that I am not imagining this and it is real.”

Dartmoor National Park, located in southern Devon, England, has wild, open moorlands and deep river valleys, with a rich history and rare wildlife. Dartmoor is a unique place. “We work to support and facilitate the conservation and enhancement of the natural environment, wildlife and heritage of Dartmoor,” the UK government website states.

Chemtrails over Dartmoor!

Following on from several “Letters to the Editor” that I’ve seen on your site, I feel compelled to also write in and share my pictures.

On the morning of 16th June, I woke up to a clear blue sky. A short while later I noticed some “vapour trails”. I’ve only recently heard about chemtrails and I was still not sure whether this was a “conspiracy theory” or a real thing, so I thought: “I’m being a little overly suspicious or paranoid.” But I took some photographs anyway.

The first photograph was taken at 7.20 am.

Dartmoor, 16 June, 07:20

The second photograph was taken at 8.32 am, a mere 50 mins later.

Dartmoor, 16 June 2022, 08:32

I really thought I was going mad but kept telling myself that I am not imagining this and it is real – and, what on earth are they spraying into the skies?!

The forecast was full sun and clear skies and warm weather for the next few days. The change in less than an hour was dramatic. The whole rest of the day was overcast, but it was not really cloud cover – it was a murky sort of grey-yellow colour all day. And the following day.

And then, I was so pleased to see that you published a “Letter to the Editor” the next day referring to chemtrails over Exmoor!! I really was not imagining things! So, please find attached my photographs here, as if anyone needs further proof. They very clearly show the difference in less than an hour. It is shocking!

My location is on the eastern edge of Dartmoor, about 8 miles from Exeter as the crow flies, and the view is in a north-easterly direction.

I don’t know what can be done to stop this, but I guess the first thing is to make people aware. It is not okay to be messing about with the natural order of things.

