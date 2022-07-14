BREAKING – New Study finds Natural Immunity to Covid-19 does not wane by even 1% but the Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

A new scientific study has found that natural immunity to Covid-19 does not wane by even 1%, but real-world data unfortunately shows the same can not be said for vaccine acquired immunity. Instead the data shows immense immune system degradation among the vaccinated population, that can only be described as Covid Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

By a concerned reader

Big Pharmaceutical companies are not going to fund research into the benefits of natural immunity. Neither are health departments or politicians who act as if they are owned by those same drug companies. But if you have an oil well in your back garden things are rather different. So the Qataris have done the necessary research in a new published study that can be viewed here.

Nearly 90% of Qatar’s population are expatriates from over 150 countries. Data was taken from the Qatari National digital-health information platform – which is nationally comprehensive containing all relevant Qatari data. This was not a sample of data. It was all of it. Here are the stated results of the paper…

RESULTS

Effectiveness of pre-Omicron primary infection against pre-Omicron reinfection was 85.5% (95% CI: 84.8-86.2%). Effectiveness peaked at 90.5% (95% CI: 88.4-92.3%) in the 7th month after the primary infection, but waned to ∼70% by the 16th month. Extrapolating this waning trend using a Gompertz curve suggested an effectiveness of 50% in the 22nd month and <10% by the 32nd month.



Effectiveness of pre-Omicron primary infection against Omicron reinfection was 38.1% (95% CI: 36.3-39.8%) and declined with time since primary infection. A Gompertz curve suggested an effectiveness of <10% by the 15th month. Effectiveness of primary infection against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19 reinfection was 97.3% (95% CI: 94.9- 98.6%), irrespective of the variant of primary infection or reinfection, and with no evidence for waning. Similar results were found in sub-group analyses for those ≥50 years of age.

I tabulated these findings together with a further Qatari paper, found here, on the waning of vaccine efficiency for comparison

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2114114 A study in Qatar into the effectiveness of the Pfizer mRNA jab (Table 2).

So natural immunity provides non waning 97.3% long term protection against severe, critical or fatal infection for at least 14 months and by extrapolation – indefinitely. Whereas mRNA vaccine immunity wanes to 55.6% at some time after 7 months. Perhaps around 12 months? The Expose has repeatedly shown from UK figures that vaccinated people are more likely to die than unvaccinated people from Covid and we know that almost all unvaccinated people now have natural immunity. There is actually a Qatari paper which reluctantly reaches the same conclusion.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-30895-3 Pfizer and Moderna “Vaccine effectiveness (against infection in Qatar) reached small but statistically significant negative values at 7 months or more after the second dose”.

So these figures are flattering to the vaccines which are deliberately not investigated much after 6 months. But the key takeaway is that natural immunity does not wane at all in its capacity to save your life. Not by one percent and not in 14 months. So something unusual is occurring in the case of vaccine immunity. One can also see this from the latest worldwide cases and deaths and booster stats…

India has had the slowest vaccination campaign and has only just started at the boosters. It has by far the fewest cases and deaths per million despite being the home of the Delta variant. Whereas Germany, with the highest booster take up, has the highest case rate and until recently the highest death rate too.

So we see that 2.7% of naturally immune Qataris versus 44.4% of Pfizer vaccinated Qataris got severe to fatal infections in the period 7 months after the 2nd vaccination (or the unvaccinated infection). This means that natural immunity is over 16x better at protecting Qataris against severe to fatal infection than Pfizer at 7 months or more after first protection.

The question is why? Why does Pfizer vaccine protection against severe to fatal infection diminish after 6 months in circumstances where natural protection does not diminish at all in 14 months?

The natural immunity figures show categorically that the body does not forget the lessons it has learned from seeing the pathogen. So either the vaccines are not showing the body enough of the Pathogen (the spike protein contains merely 12½% of all the proteins in Covid19) and the pathogen is mutating so as to get around the vaccine, or the vaccine is disrupting the immune system progressively with time. We know from initial infection (rather than severe infection) figures above and in general that the vaccines wane in protection very quickly, in a matter of weeks against the same variant. So the waning is not due to the variant changing its spike proteins and thereby evading the vaccine. So it must be due to the vaccine disrupting and degrading the immune system.

The initial infection rate figures showed very clearly in October 2021, that the vaccines were progressively damaging the immune system capability to resist initial infection week on week. But the human immune system is a marvellous machine. It has layer upon layer of defence against pathogens. So it was conceivable that the vaccines only damaged the first layer of defence against initial infection but did not damage the last layer of defence against severe, critical or fatal infection. Indeed that is the lie that has been peddled by the vaccine makers and the mainstream media and the governments of the world ever since the vaccines were found to be ineffective against initial infection and exposed as such in this very publication.

The latest version of this deception, as delivered by Tony Fauci, goes like this…

DR. FAUCI: One of the things that’s clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines – because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus – don’t protect overly well, as it were , against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that’s the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn’t protect me against infection , I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease . – https://www.foxnews.com/media/fauci-admits-covid-19-vaccines-protect-overly-well-infection

Evidently Tony Fauci is not familiar with the Qatari data. If he has indeed been doubly vaccinated and doubly boosted as well (having had a total of 4 vaccinations), then yes. He has categorically confirmed that the vaccines do not protect against infection for long (however many jabs you supposedly subject yourself to). But since vaccines cause long term progressive damage to the immune system. He would have been better off had he taken none of them.

Vaccines provide 16x less protection against severe, critical or fatal infection in Qatar, than does natural infection from 7 months into the protection. Fauci claims to have tested positive for the first time on June15 2022. Given his role in life (or more accurately I should say in death) and given that nearly every unvaccinated person now has natural immunity and given that vaccinations even according to Fauci himself are no good at preventing infection and actually according to data in the England. Scotland, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Australia etc increase the chances of infection, the writer finds that claim impossible to believe – unless he has never tested himself before even when he caught Covid19..But in that case he is a rank hypocrite for advising everyone else to test themselves repeatedly.

So now we can see that vaccine immune system degradation VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome), does not apply only to the first line of defence in our immune system. It eventually compromises our last line of defence as well. It compromises us to the point where we are 16x worse at preventing severe or critical or fatal disease than we would have been with natural infection (which presents the pathogen to our immune system database but does not reprogram our genes at a cellular level). The expose has published several articles proving this from death ratios between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed in several countries immediately before those countries then ceased publishing the incriminating data.

So we knew that the vaccines were defeating the entire immune system and it looked like this was due to VAIDS. The Qatari study shows that it is due to VAIDS. Because:

“Your immune system does not itself lose any immunity ever (however it acquires it). No. Immunity has to be taken away from it by force – by a pathogen (like HIV). The vaccines are therefore such a pathogen.”

Your immune system does not know whether it was presented with viral proteins from a vaccine or from natural infection. So it does the same thing in both cases. It puts the pathogenic proteins in the database – permanently. It does not forget them – ever.

So the vaccine waning narrative is a scientifically false cover story designed to hide the pathogenic nature of the vaccines which give specific immunity to Wuhan Alpha against which they were designed and then actively and progressively destroy every layer of protection that your immune system has to fight all viruses including Covid19, for which destruction they must also have been designed. The body of course fights back. And the data for one jab have never really shown much damage. But the more jabs you have the more damage to your immune system you do. This is not caused by John Wayne, by Bruce Wayne, by Wayne Rooney or by Constable. It is caused by a pathogen which is disguised as a vaccine. The vaccination component finishes its activity after 14 days when one is regarded as being vaccinated. After that time there is nothing left to wane or wayne or wain. There is instead a Trojan, which continues its work after the 14-day vaccination has ended. This pathogen is the real purpose of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. Just as the soldiers in the Trojan horse were the real gift to Troy from the Greeks – Not the horse of wood.

In Virgil’s Aeneid, after a fruitless 10-year siege, the Greeks at the behest of Odysseus constructed a huge wooden horse and hid a select force of men inside, including Odysseus himself. The Greeks pretended to sail away, and the Trojans pulled the horse into their city as a victory trophy. That night the Greek force crept out of the horse and opened the gates for the rest of the Greek army, which had sailed back under cover of night. The Greeks entered and destroyed the city of Troy, ending the war – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trojan_Horse

In the same way today, these gene-altering vaccines (which scripturally, being the snake bite of Genesis 3:15, may contain the transcription factors for Cain himself, the seed of the Serpent – whose name means spike/spear in Hebrew), open the gates of your immune system to the real pathogenic force that is going to attack mankind. Not Covid19. But the plague of the 4th horseman of the apocalypse of Revelation 6:8, whose name is death, who is Satan2, who is Cain (the resurrected human son of Satan1). Because the originator of war between brothers who invited his brother Abel onto the first battlefield of mankind, to determine by military conflict rather than by divine approval, which one of them was the mightier, is also the architect of the last war that mankind fights, which is fought against us all, with deliberately engineered famine (which we are already seeing), with the final plague (which is yet to come but promised by the usual bad actors) and with the long sword (of nuclear weapons). The purpose of this war is once again to replace divine approval for salvation with heartless murderous prowess as the measure of mightiness.

Now the main nuclear weapon in this war which threatens the West is called the Satan2 missile. Because the demons love to hide things in plain sight, in order to prove to themselves just how thick and naive we all are and just how brilliant they are at deceiving us low life. You have heard it said that many who are first will be last and the last first. One of those many is Cain. The first to start a war and the last, the one who starts WW3, the one hidden in the Trojan of the vaccines like Odysseus. For the history book on the shelf, is always repeating itself, says the poet. And there is nothing new under the Sun says the wise man Solomon.

And not only are the gates of your immune system opened up to the plague which is yet to come. But the gates to your genetic ancestry are opened up to a father that you never had, Cain, son of Satan1, the seed of the Serpent of Eden. Yes, it is the ultimate identity theft! You may have been recruited to the enemy of mankind without even knowing it. That is how dangerous gene access really is to your physical and your spiritual life. It is unimaginably dangerous.

If you think I am making unjustified or fanciful connections here ask yourself this question. What does the 4th horseman of the apocalypse ride? A horse. What did Odysseus ride in? A horse. And just as the Greeks carried out their entire deception by night. So today, the entire deception is cloaked in the darkness of censorship on every mainstream media platform in the entire world

On these matters, I must recommend a brilliant Royal Society speech by Mark Kotter from bit.bio. He shows that by changing a maximum of 6 transcription factors, one can change a skin cell into a brain cell or a liver cell into a muscle cell and one can grow young or old cells of any type to order. The implications of this are too enormous to contemplate. But his work demonstrates that one could also change the genetic parental ancestry of a cell whilst maintaining the cell type and function if that was one’s goal –

Conclusion

We predicted in October of 2021 that vaccinated people would have VAIDS by the end of the year. We deduced that from the 5% increase in initial infection rates in the doubly vaccinated every week compared to the unvaccinated. So that was an immune deficiency in our first line of defence only (which attempts to prevent initial infection). The results of this type of VAIDS have been these ridiculous surges in Covid19 infections right in the middle of summer when people do not normally get the flu. What the Qatari data shows, and what any trained virologist or immunologist is taught ab initio, is that acquired immunity does not wane (other than through HIV or some immune disorder). Our immune system database does not slowly corrupt itself on a week-by-week or month-by-month basis. A true vaccination lasts a lifetime (unless it is attacked by an immunity compromising agent). Because it properly mimics the infection that it presents to the immune system.

The manifestations of this first line of defence VAIDS have been…

1. Increases in typical viral infections such as Herpes, Shingles, Hepatitis and multiple simultaneous viral infections (one of the side effects of HIV) – https://expose-news.com/2022/06/17/usa-gov-covid-vaccine-risk-shingles-4925percent/

2. Unseasonal surges in Covid19 infections.

3. Monkeypox increasing in gay men to the point of 400 cases per day worldwide (Ourworldindata) – https://expose-news.com/2022/06/24/monkeypox-only-countries-pfizer-vaccine-great-reset/

But the manifestations of last line of defence VAIDS are…

1. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) – https://expose-news.com/2022/06/22/sads-renamed-death-by-covid-vaccination/

2. Increases in sepsis cases (a failure of the immune system to defeat a systemic pathogen) – https://expose-news.com/2022/06/13/fully-vaccinated-children-suffering-autoimmune-disease/

3. Increases in certain types of Cancers – https://expose-news.com/2022/07/04/evidence-covid-vaccines-cause-ai-d-s/

SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) is a term used internationally for deaths for which the post-mortem does not reveal any obvious cause of death. In other words, it is a new cause of death resulting from a new phenomenon which applies worldwide. Well, what worldwide medical intervention has occurred of late? Can you think of one? Does anything come to mind?