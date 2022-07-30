The rise of the new ‘Woke’ Religion is not just a miserable coincidence

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Exposé.

The ‘New’ Woke Religion is The Precise Opposite of Biblical Christianity – That is Not a Coincidence

The most help I can give anyone to understand what is going on with gene hacking vaccines, with the great reset into a social credit score controlled universal digital currency and with the blind wokeification of mainstream media, of governments and of large corporations against the will of the majority of the people whom they are supposed to be informing, representing and serving is to expose who is behind these changes and what the real purpose of their global agenda is.

The trouble I have is that in order to do that I have to bust through thousands of years of psy ops which have been the preparation for the coming global war. But the wonderful thing about language is that there will be a phrase which has that power. All I have to do is find that phrase and thousands of years of deception are undone.

Here are my first shots at it..

1. There is always a king, democracy is merely his camouflage.

2. “Hi. I’m Cain, the new Satan. Me and my pals will be stealing absolutely everything you own, taking control of every single financial transaction you hope to make, robbing you of every freedom you have ever had and then stealing your very genes themselves under the guise of a vaccination (cool trick huh?). We will be turning you into our slaves. Regrettably we are heartless control freaks. So any resistance to our plan will be suicidal for you. We will either kill your ourselves directly or send you to the front lines in WW3 or get you with our latest plague or starve you of well – of absolutely everything really – by excluding you from the financial system with this new wizbang 2 factor identification wheeze we are forcing every financial institution to adopt under the premise of extra security. I am afraid you will fail to be identified. Your own computerised money will say: No. But there again it was never really your money now was it? No it was all mine. In fact everything is mine. And you are mine. Well, either that or you are dead. One other piece of advice. I like to be worshipped (a lot). So join my little ole church of woke would ya – there’s a good fellow.”

“We tried the above on a focus group and it didn’t play too well. So instead our agents pretend that we are precisely the opposite of what we really are. Whereas we pretend that we do not exist at all. So…

Don’t stop believing – that I am a fairytale.”

3. Whoever the King of the world is. He plainly does not want to be identified. What is the purpose of Identity politics? To manufacture a fake identity which masks and actually replaces your true identity. The greatest manifestation of that device is demon possession.

But just in case none of the above hit the spot, I have prepared a table below which compares biblical Christianity to this ‘new’ religion of Wokeness. It shows clearly that the two are polar opposites. I did not prepare the table to bore you with an academic comparison between two religious ideologies (well not entirely for that reason). No. I prepared it to prove to you that those behind the church of woke are the spiritual enemies of Jesus and Christianity, the modern day Pharisees, the serpents, the offspring of vipers of Matthew23. Yes, the demons. Their religion is anti Christian and their leader is therefore the anti Christ. I could find no tenet of biblical Christianity that is not reversed in wokeism. If you can find one please put it in the comments below!

Doctrine Biblical Christianity Woke Morality OFFENCE 39 But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other also to him. (Matthew 5) Shun Cancel Censor Deplatform Sack Exclude Invalidate and Slander those who offend you or your adherence to Woke dogma FAMILY Heterosexual genetic parents should have all authority over their children. To God the state is just another person like your neighbour is. So giving authority over your children to the state is as daft as giving it to your next door neighbour The State owns your children and knows what is best for them. The family is an obsolete paradigm LOVE: 18 Thou shalt not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the children of thy people; but thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself: I am Jehovah. (Leviticus 19 ASV)

44 Love your enemies and pray for those persecuting you; (Matthew 5) Hate your enemies whilst defining them as the haters by falsely classifying any criticism of woke dogma as hate speech. Whereas in truth wokeness is the religion of hate by cancellation shunning exclusion deplatforming imprisonment and censorship. Wokeness is the baseless hatred of natural human behaviour. NATIONALISM: 4 And they said, Come, let us build a city [administration] and a tower with its head in the heavens [satellite surveillance state], and make a name for ourselves, lest we be scattered on the face of all the earth. (Genesis 11) God divided the languages at Babel and created the nation states to prevent a global political monopoly What we need is a global political monopoly and global surveillance technology using heavenly spy satellites to enforce it. We no longer need national boundaries at all. SEXUALITY 22 ‘And you must not lie down with a male the same as you lie down with a woman. It is an abomination. (Leviticus 18)

26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile passions: for their women changed the natural intimacy into that which is against nature:

27 and likewise also the men, leaving the natural intimacy of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another, men with men working unseemliness, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was due. (Romans 1 ASV)

Heterosexuality is natural. Homosexuality (male) is a mortal sin. Lesbianism is unnatural .. Society has hitherto been Heteronormal defined as follows: Heteronormativity is the belief that heterosexuality is the only natural expression of sexuality in our society. This belief system can be harmful to sexual minorities because it creates a hierarchy among sexual practices that can reinforce heterosexism and homophobia. – www.masterclass.com Yes. that is the biblical belief. Whereas woke dogma is the precise opposite, and it reinforces heterophobia and homosexism. Heteronormativity is as damaging to sexual minorities as is a warning sign before a hole in the road. It is protective of children against paedophiles and groomers and genital mutilators from sexual minorities. Indeed the potentially terminal danger of alphabet sexuality is that it rates the sexual gratification of adults above the emotional security of children who are denied a parent from each gender. Never has this been more clearly displayed than in the refusal of too many homosexuals to wear condoms during the AIDS crisis (which is still ongoing). These people rated the marginal difference in sexual pleasure resulting from not wearing a condom as of higher value than the lives of the parents of 20 million AIDS orphans worldwide peak in 2004 and 15 million today. Face masks for Covid were mandatory. Condoms for HIV never have been. The emotional insecurity of children today becomes society’s insecurity tomorrow. How will those kids respond to a nuclear threat when their generation takes over? GENDER: 22 And Jehovah God proceeded to build the rib (XX) that he had taken from the man into a woman and to bring her to the man.

23 Then the man said: This is at last bone of my bones And flesh of my flesh. This one will be called Woman, Because from man this one was taken. (Genesis 2 NWT)

Adam was XXXY with 24 Chromosome pairs before God removed the XX and formed it into Eve. Rib stands for Chromosome, the genetic building block for the skeletal building block..

God himself in whose image Adam was made is XXXY, being fully male and fully female.

If all your cells have a Y chromosome you are male, a man. If they do not you are female, a woman. Whatever gender you feel like that morning. The BBC has 150 Genders. Male, Female, and 148 subspecies of Jimmy Saville Wokeism espouses every means possible to corrupt the biological reality of two genders, from creating bogus genders, to genital mutilation, to deliberately taking the wrong sex hormones for the genetics of your body cells – which seriously reduces your life expectancy. A Massive study shows transgender women & men on hormone treatment are 3.8x & 1.5x more likely to die than biological women & men. They have increased cancer, cardiovascular disease, HIV and suicide mortality rates In Norway it is illegal and punishable by up to 3 years in prison to state biological truths such as men cannot give birth. FORGIVENESS 31 On this account I say to you, Every sort of sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, but the blasphemy against the spirit will not be forgiven.

32 For example, whoever speaks a word against the Son of man, it will be forgiven him; but whoever speaks against the holy spirit, it will not be forgiven him, no, not in this system of things nor in that to come. (Matthew 12).

Yes. But it will be forgiven in the system after the Kingdom of God (that to come). Because there is no sin too large to be forgiven by God. Even the sin against the Holy Spirit. Why is Satan still alive?. There is no sin against wokeness too small to be punished. Even mispronouning is a national emergency. JUSTICE 23 But if injury occurs, you shall give life for life,

24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot,

25 branding for branding, wound for wound, stripe for stripe. (Exodus 21 GLT) Tweet for Job BATTLE OF THE SEXES The Man is head over the woman in the family and in the church. Not in business or in politics. The woman is designed to help the man exercise power more justly. Masculinity is toxic in all settings. The woman will always therefore make a better head. Women should compete with men for power and rather than supporting them in their careers, they must be given the power to destroy the careers of men who attempt to have relationships with them. See the case of MIT Prof David Sabatini and Kristen Knouse. In a few years time, the only men who will be willing to risk attempting to have a relationship with a woman will be the self employed or the unemployed. But of course having a homosexual relationship – no problem. IDENTITY Personal, Family, Tribal, Ancestral, Community, National, Religious identities are really important. Every Old Testament Jew knew precisely where he came from.. You have no identity. You do not need a family. You do not need a country. You do not need a faith based religion. You just need to do like you are told be the new religion wokeism. THEFT 15 Thou shalt not steal. (Exodus 20 KJV) Stealing from shops in big cities in the US is fine under $1,000 per theft. Burglary in the UK has a conviction rate of less than 1%. PHARMACEUTICALS 19 Manifest but is the works of the flesh, which is fornication, uncleanness, loose conduct,

20 idolatry, druggery (pharmakeia), enmities, strife, jealousy, angers, contentions, divisions, sects,

21 envies, drunkennesses, revelries, and the (things) like to these, which (things) I am saying before to you according as I said before that the (ones) the such (things) performing kingdom of God not they will inherit. (Galatians 5 KIT)

One can still enter into the Kingdom of God as a citizen without inheriting it as a possession as a saint. Doctors must only prescribe the drugs mandated by protocols drawn up by government agencies funded by the drugs companies, or they lose their licences. You must take the drugs you are mandated to take or you can forget about your life. CHARITY 22 you people must not afflict any widow or fatherless boy.

23 If you should afflict him at all, then if he cries out to me at all, I shall unfailingly hear his outcry;

24 and my anger will indeed blaze, and I shall certainly kill you with the sword, and your wives must become widows and your sons fatherless boys. (Exodus 22 NWT).

True worship is looking after widows and orphans personally. We must learn to exercise love through charity individually Raise the tax burden so high and create such huge price inflation of basic necessities that nobody can afford to look after themselves let alone widows and orphans. Leave charity to the state and their social services. VEGETARIANISM 3 Every moving animal that is alive may serve as food for you. As in the case of green vegetation, I do give it all to you. (Genesis 9 NWT)

After the flood God gave mankind neat to eat. And during the Lord’s evening meal (the Christianised Passover) lamb should actually be eaten as Jesus did on 33Nisan14 ! Save the planet – eat bugs and veggies only. Whereas in truth pastures need herd animals and as Allan Savory has shown and as every gardener knows, widely distributed animal dung revitalises grasslands so that they grow back. Then they can once again store Carbon Dioxide reducing global warming. HISTORY Do not deny it. Do not revise it. Accurately record it (as did the bible) and learn from it. Treasure mankind’s history. It is all a lesson from God. It is our eating from the tree of good and bad. Mankind’s history is a catalogue of abuse by people who were not woke enough. All your heroes were villains. Any statue to any human is to be defiled and torn down. You will revere and worship nobody and nothing except wokeness. ABORTION 22 And in case men should struggle with each other and they really hurt a pregnant woman and her children do come out but no fatal accident occurs, he is to have damages imposed upon him without fail according to what the owner of the woman may lay upon him; and he must give it through the justices.

23 But if a fatal accident should occur, then you must give soul for soul (Exodus 21 NWT)

Abortion is OK until the foetus becomes a soul, a human being, which is a body with God’s spirit in it. God’s spirit is our DI (Divine Intelligence) as opposed to our AI. The foetus becomes a soul when God breathes his spirit, downloads his DI into it, after both halves of the brain join up just before mid term, around 19 weeks. Premature babies can survive after 22 weeks these days. Its murder after mid term (19 weeks) Women should have the right to kill their children at any time up to birth (NY, CA, VT, RI NM). Even though it is known that after 22 weeks they are viable if born. RACISM 12 A certain one of them, their own prophet, said: Cretans are always liars, evil wild beasts, unemployed gluttons.

13 This witness is true. For this very cause keep on reproving them with severity, that they may be healthy in the faith (Titus 1)

Here is a racial profiling of those in Crete accepted by St. Paul. He recommended severe reproof. He did not theorize that their bad behaviour resulted entirely from historic institutional and individual racial prejudice against people who lived upon that particular island. So we can and should Judge a person by his character and judge an entire race by its character. Because to God a race is one person, Israel, for example was both one person. Jacob, and the entire race. God saves people in all races but he chose Israel to be his first representative. God uses the same criteria for each race for salvation. Do you obey your conscience? Do you have faith in me? Do you love your brother as yourself? CRT teaches that the success of any racial group is not down to the efforts or capabilities of that group but is rather down to the level of prejudice of the state and of the consciousness of the people in the state for or against that racial group. It attributes all success or failure to the racial prejudice of others and none to the effort or the capability of an individual or indeed of his race. As if no one or no race could ever achieve anything for themselves. It seeks to enforce equality of outcome for races. It is just racial communism. Whereas the true determinant of success is not race, but is the cohesion of the family and the effort put into the individual by his parents by his educators and by himself. This is why in the US Asians (with the best family cohesion) do the best and Carribeans (with the worst family cohesion) do the worst If you get no love from your family then you lack self esteem and you are more likely to commit crime, do drugs and fail economically. SLAVERY SLAVERY: Abraham owned 318 slaves in Genesis 14:14. The early Christians described themselves as slaves of God. God is not against slavery. He advocated it in the law of Moses 2 If a thief should be found in the act of breaking in and he does get struck and die, there is no bloodguilt for him.

3 If the sun has shone forth upon him, there is bloodguilt for him. He is to make compensation without fail. If he has nothing, then he must be sold for his theft. (Exodus 22 NWT) Slavery was used as a form of privatised prison with a maximum sentence of 6 years of Deuteronomy 15 and as the original form of privatised social services. If you ran out of food you would offer your labour to your associate and if that was not enough you could sell yourself to him. There was no unemployment benefit back then. God provided that all Hebrew slaves should be released at the start of the 7th year of servitude. BUT God required Hebrews to treat their Hebrew slaves as hired labourers and not put them under slavish forced labour and not tread down upon them with tyranny (Leviticus 25) Slavery to men is bad because one cannot trust humans to love their slaves and refrain from abusing them. We can only trust the state in that regard. Slavery to the state is great. We should all aspire to be slaves of the state. We should pay more than 50% in tax. We should accept that the state owns our children just like the slave owners of old owned the children of their slaves. We should permit the state to decide what we can and cannot buy, what we can and cannot do and where we can or cannot go. I mean we don’t want the lower orders meandering aimlessy around the globe on package holidays spewing out carbon do we? We can leave that to the climate change activists in their private jets right? FINANCIAL FREEDOM 25 And Judah and Israel continued to dwell in security, everyone under his own vine and under his own fig tree, from Dan to Beer-sheba, all the days of Solomon. (1 Kings 4 NWT) Solomon’s kingdom was the most happy and peaceful and wealthy and prosperous in the history of Israel precisely because everybody in it was individually wealthy and self sufficient and therefore financially independent. They owned everything they needed themselves. they were not reliant upon the state or upon large corporations. They they were happy, wealthy and secure. 21 And they will certainly build houses and have occupancy; and they will certainly plant vineyards and eat [their] fruitage. (Isaiah 65 NWT) In woke globalist ideology we will all own absolutely nothing and then supposedly be happy. But that is quite obviously a lie. If we own nothing we will be miserable and unhappy until justice and fairness are restored and the Bishops of wokeness return to the people what they have stolen from every one of us. If we work and receive no fruits of our labour then we are slaves with no release. That is an injustice and injustice always leads to pain suffering and misery.

OFFENCE

The bible teaches to turn other cheek when offended. The woke cult teaches to shun to cancel to exclude and to destroy the career of those who take a position deemed offensive to the cult..



38 You have heard that it was said: “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth;”

39 but I say to you, Do not stand against the evil [man] but whoever strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other to him also. (Matthew 5)

What does this mean that we should not stand against the evil one? If he rapes our firstborn daughter should we hand him also our secondborn?

Jesus answers that question by giving us the relevant law for comparison which in full says…

19 And when a man causes a blemish in his neighbour, as he has done, so it shall be done to him;

20 break for break, eye for eye, tooth for tooth. As he has given a blemish [to be] in a man, so it shall be done to him. (Leviticus 24 GLT)

23 But if injury occurs, you shall give life for life,

24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot,

25 branding for branding, wound for wound, stripe for stripe. (Exodus 21 GLT)

So lasting damage is to be repaid. But embarrassment, offence, insults or temporary damage are not policed. Further the law of Moses deputises all citizens into law enforcement should they wish by saying…

2 If the thief is found breaking in, and is stricken and dies, no blood [shall be] shed for him.

3 If the sun has risen on him, blood [is] due for him; repaying he shall repay. If he has nothing, then he should be sold for his theft. (Exodus 22 GLT)

So if someone unrelated to the crime, sees a break in and intervenes during that break in to physically prevent it, and is resisted by the thief to the point where the thief is killed. Then there is no bloodguilt. This is because the thief is breaking the law. So his law breaking can be resisted with impunity.

Does this mean that if you see a child stealing a bar of chocolate from a shop you can kill him with impunity? No. Because the law has a comparison between killing the thief as a way of stopping the theft and killing the thief in a way that is definitely not for that purpose. So for example if you stopped a thief and tied his hands at the scene, and then killed him 5 minutes later but during the day of his theft, you would be blood guilty. Because the principle is that you only escape bloodguilt if you are policing the theft itself. Likewise it is not necessary to kill a child (unless he is armed) in order to stop a theft. So if you killed child stealing a chocolate bar in circumstances where you had the opportunity to stop the theft without killing him (by grabbing his hand and removing the chocolate bar for example). You would be blood guilty. One is only guilt free from the killing if one’s actions were policing the theft period. A deliberately heavy handed policing of a theft, where for example a man punched a female thief in the face and knocked her out and she died, in circumstances where she was not offering resistance which required that level of response from the man to successfully prevent the theft, would also be treated as homicide.

This of course is the principle that has historically failed to be applied by American police officers. But has historically more successfully been applied by British police. American police appear to believe that they have the right to kill suspects who do not immediately obey their commands. Now if that command is to drop the weapon, then they have a case, But if that command is stop thief then they have a case only if there is no other means to prevent the theft other than shooting the suspect. If they have a taser for example but they choose to use a gun, then they are blood guilty and that is homicide. If the thief drops the stolen goods and runs off, and is shot after dropping the goods, that would also be homicide and the police would be blood guilty. If the thief ignores the command to stop thief and runs off with the goods and if the police immediately shoot him, that would be homicide and the police would be blood guilty because it has not yet been determined whether the police could have run after the thief and apprehended him.

The idea that a police officer can shoot a thief because he cannot be bothered to give him chase is abhorrent. Killing a thief in the act is only justified when that is the ONLY AVAILABLE method of preventing the theft.

If for example the thief is known to the police and is on social security and is a drug addict stealing to fund his habit (as most of them are). Then shooting him is not the only method to prevent the theft. The better method would be to treat his addiction. And failing that one could dock the value of his theft from his social security payments.

So the bible position is that one can resist lawlessness, but not bad behaviour which does not break the law – such as insults, offence, slaps, embarrassment, put downs etc. Hence the expression: Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can hurt me nothing.

So yes one would resist a wicked one who was attempting to rape one’s daughter. But one would be Chris Rock if being slapped in front of millions of people.

If the wicked one was trying to slap one’s daughter or an elderly frail person one could resist him if there was a significant danger of some type of lasting damage..

So one is advised not defend not one’s own ego or one’s wife’s ego as was the case with Will Smith. But instead to defend God’s law, if desired. For the security of society generally depends on the latter not the former.

But even that does not go far enough. The security of a society is directly proportional to the efficiency of its policing of lawlessness and inversely proportional to how easily offended its members are. The more offence people take in matters which do not break the law (i.e. cause lasting physical damage) the less stable society is. That is assuming that the law is God’s law which protects against lasting physical damage but not against emotional damage.

Admittedly emotional damage can be just as devastating as physical damage. Indeed it is the cause of many suicide attempts over relationship rejection etc. But God’s law advises people to build up the emotional strength necessary to handle offence without heartbreak whilst actively preventing lasting physical damage such as a broken bone.

It’s all a question of what we ourselves should police and what the state should police. The bible advises that human hearts should police human hearts and that the state should only police lasting physical damage. The Woke religion advises the opposite as regards human hearts. The police in the UK do on occasion arrest people who cause lasting physical damage. But in the US they do not if the perpetrator is woke (such as a member of BLM). Because the purpose of the police force to the 46th president (Barack Obama) is to play politics with the law. Just as it is all to often over here in the UK, where we no longer police theft in any meaningful way.

Jesus advises people not to be snowflakes. The woke religion legislates to protect snowflakes.

FAMILY

The bible legislates heavily to protect the cohesion and sanctity of the family and the right of children to have two genetic parents one of each biological gender, who have full responsibility for every aspect of the child’s life. The Woke cult takes the opposite position. It actively seeks to destroy the family and hand over all children to the state. Just as the children of slaves were owned by the slave masters. So the children of citizens in a Woke state are owned by the state (as regards education, healthcare, child services, sexual initiation etc.). Indeed slave owners had sexual rights over the children of their slaves. Whereas today the Woke state practices sexual initiation, child grooming, sexual indoctrination and genital mutilation on children in its authority – often without reference to the parents.

Maureen Martin whilst standing for Lewisham Mayor pledged to: Cut through political correctness and state the truth that natural marriage between a man and a woman is the fundamental building block for a successful society, and the safest environment for raising children

She was sacked from the London and Quadrant Housing Trust as a result of her true statement. But homosexuals have historically (in 2015) been 15x more likely to be paedophiles than heterosexuals. Hence children are safer from sexual predators in heterosexual marriages than they are in male male homosexual marriages. This is because paedophilia is disproportionately male and disproportionately homosexual compared to the prevalence of men and homosexuality in society in general. So the London and Quadrant Housing Trust is actually siding with homosexual paedophiles and against children.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, Chief Executive of L&Q, said: ‘While we respect that individuals’ freedom to hold particular religious or other beliefs is absolute, we do not tolerate it when these beliefs are manifested in a way that is derogatory or offensive to others.

There is some classic double speak for you. If their respect was absolute, then they would ABSOLUTELY tolerate speech that was subjectively judged by sexual activists to be derogatory or offensive.

Maureen is quoted as saying: The message this is sending is if you want to engage politically and make a difference in your community, but if your views don’t line up with the liberal agenda, you can potentially be fired from your job.’ She further explained that: I was not going to back down from my Christian values. I will defend them. Whereas the Daily Mail reported that London and Quadrant was fiercely proud of its endorsement by Stonewall.

It is a classic example of Biblical Christianity being the direct opposite to Wokeness.

SLAVERY

Abraham owned 318 slaves in Genesis 14:14. The early Christians described themselves as slaves of God. God is not against slavery. He advocated it in the law of Moses at Exouds22 for thieves who were unable to repay what they stole. Slavery was used as a from privatised prison with a maximum sentence of 7 years and as the original form of privatised social services. If you ran out of food you would offer your labour and if that was not enough you could sell yourself to your brother. There was no unemployment benefit back then. God provided that all Hebrew slaves should be released in the 7th year of servitude.

12 [And] if thy brother, an Hebrew man, or an Hebrew woman, be sold unto thee, and serve thee 6 years; then in the 7th year thou shalt let him go free from thee. (Deuteronomy 15 KJV)

Jesus did not advise slaves to rebel against their masters. Slavery was also a privatised from of imprisonment…

2 If the thief is found breaking in, and is stricken and dies, no blood [shall be] shed for him.

3 If the sun has risen on him, blood [is] due for him; repaying he shall repay. If he has nothing, then he should be sold for his theft. (Exodus 22 GLT)

So thieves who stole and were caught and were unable to repay were sold as slaves for 6 years. TO the person from whom they stole.

12 [And] if thy brother, an Hebrew man, or an Hebrew woman, be sold unto thee, and serve thee 6 years; then in the 7th year thou shalt let him go free from thee. (KJV)

13 And when thou sendest him out free from thee, thou shalt not let him go away empty: (Deuteronomy 15 KJV)

The Law of Moses permitted slave owners to beat their slaves almost to the point of death but not actually to that point. Today that seems to us to be an inhuman law which should never have been enacted. How can such a law have come from a loving God? The answer appears in Leviticus25…

39 ‘And in case your brother grows poor alongside you and he has to sell himself to you, you must not use him as a worker in slavish service.

40 He should prove to be with you like a hired labourer, like a settler. He should serve with you till the Jubilee year [or after 6 years of Deuteronomy15, whichever is the sooner].

41 And he must go out from you, he and his sons with him, and he must return to his family, and he should return to the possession of his forefathers.

42 For they are my slaves whom I brought out of the land of Egypt. They must not sell themselves the way a slave is sold.

43 You must not tread down upon him with tyranny, and you must be in fear of your God.

44 As for your slave man and your slave girl who become yours from the nations that are round about you people, from them you may buy a slave man and a slave girl.

45 And also from the sons of the settlers who are residing as aliens with you, from them you may buy, and from their families that are with you whom they had born to them in your land; and they must become your possession.

46 And you must pass them on as an inheritance to your sons after you to inherit as a possession to time indefinite. You may use them as workers, but upon your brothers the sons of Israel, you must not tread, the one upon the other, with tyranny.

(Leviticus 25 NWT)

The foreign slave you could use as a worker. But he too had some protection from Exodus 22…

21 And you must not maltreat an alien resident or oppress him, for you people became alien residents in the land of Egypt. (Exodus 22).

So both the national and the foreign slaves should be used as hired workers (i.e. precisely as a permanent employee today), not as workers in slavish service and neither group should be maltreated or oppressed. although what redress either type of slave would have in the event of tyrannical or slavish treatment which fell short of causing physical damage (for which they were to be released) I do not know.

So God gave individuals huge authority over their slaves. He did this in order that they should learn how to exercise that authority with compassion rather than the state denying them that lesson. He trusted them to learn it. He did not trust the state to enforce it. It is the power balance between the state and the individual that God views so differently from modern man. The state back then could kill and maime tens of thousands of their subjects with impunity in unjustified wars. Slave owners could kill nobody and if they maimed their slave he had to be set free. Today we condemn slave owners whether they abused their slaves or not. But we continue to fight unjustified wars which are incalculably more horrific without properly condemning those who instigate them. Indeed we shower state honours on Sir Tony Blair. Meanwhile the state is in the process of enslaving us all through the great reset and social credit score linked digital currencies.

CONCLUSION

Wokeness is the precise antithesis to Christianity. It is the tacit rejection of every principle that Jesus Christ died to defend and to establish. It is therefore the fastest path to moral destruction that it is possible to follow. For the purpose of Biblical morality (when properly understood) is to prevent a society of free willed beings from destroying itself without unduly limiting their free will. Therefore Woke worship is the very religion of the demons. Therefore they are right now down here recruiting worshippers for their church of damnation. If you are woke, you are in that church. Of course they do not announce that they are here because they can only succeed by deception. They do not even admit that they are running a church. So repulsive is their true agenda and so inhuman are the ways in which they seek to achieve it.

If you are woke you are an enemy of mankind’s love, of mankind’s joy, of mankind’s empowerment, of mankind’s advancement, or mankind’s survival, of mankind’s future, of mankind’s past, of mankind’s present and of mankind’s salvation because your hidden masters are such, and have been such enemies for 6014 years since Adam’s sin Eden. You of course will probably not realise that. Because just as Eve was, you are presently being thoroughly deceived by demons who are possessing humans and who are running a church whilst pretending that they are not demons and not running a church. Hence this article.

Any group which censors deplatforms persecutes excludes shuns imprisons fires or kills critics, knows that its position is untenable, and will not stand up to proper scrutiny and values power more than it values truth or love.

Many religions including Christianity have been guilty of every item in the list above. Hence I refer to Biblical Christianity which regrettably is not too close to the religion as practiced in many Christian churches today.

I am not arguing here for any particular Christian church – so abusive have been their attempts to represent the Christ (although I do happen to run one). But I do argue for the Biblical Principles of Christianity, which is essentially spiritualized post genetic Judaism in my opinion, and is referred to politically with terms such as Judeo Christian values.

The argument is that Wokeism, by its unmistakeably anti Christian doctrine, reveals its true sponsor to be the Anti Christ, the king of the descended demons. And furthermore that its recent global rise to prominence proves that they are right now down here seeking your worship.

